June 2025
A Chalkboard with complicated math written on it
Magazine
Special Situations: How to Profit from Mergers, Spin-Offs, Turnarounds and More
Loading your portfolio with high-flying growth stocks and steady dividend payers can help you generate market-beating returns, but there are also unique, company-specific events that can quickly turn stocks into big winners. This month, we’ll be taking a closer look at stock spin-offs, special dividends, IPOs, mergers, buyouts and more “special situations” that can give you an investing edge.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Tokyo streets
Magazine
5 Japanese Stocks Warren Buffett Loves
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway began buying Japanese trading companies, or “Sogo Shoshas” nearly five years ago. These are the five Buffett likes best.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Wall Street Ragin Bull
Magazine
There’s Always a Bull Market Somewhere
No matter how bearish the news may get, there’s always a bull market somewhere, and it takes just one chart to understand why.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
2 Undervalued Sectors to Buy Now
The recent market sell-off revealed “informed buying” in two undervalued sectors that points to further strength ahead. Here are two ways to play it.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Clif Droke
Potential Winners and Losers of the Tariff War
As we await progress on negotiations, investors should consider the companies likely to feel the most impact of the tariff war, however it pans out.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Carl Delfeld
The Easiest Way to Invest for the Long Term
The latest internet investing trend ignores meme stocks in favor of a much more relaxed (and well-reasoned) investing style, but is it really all you need?
May 30, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Why Value Stocks Will Lead the Comeback Rally
Growth stocks have quickly snapped back from the tariff-induced selloff, but value stocks are still outperforming them in 2025 and may be poised to lead the rally from here.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Chris Preston
3 Reasons You Should Stay in the Market
It’s not always easy to do when facing a lot of volatility in the markets, but decades of history support staying invested through the ups and downs.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Ed Coburn
5 Signals to Buy Market Weakness
As the market panicked in the midst of a correction, five indicators signaled that it was time to buy. Here are those signals, and what I’m buying now.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush
One Hated Stock that Warren Buffett Is Buying
What do you do when two “smart money” signals are in conflict? Well with insiders selling Constellation Brands (STZ) and Warren Buffett buying, it’s up to us as investors to decide.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
3 Stand-Out Stocks Primed for an Options Trade
In a bad market, good stocks stand out like a sore thumb, and these three stocks all look solid coming out of April’s market meltdown.
May 30, 2025
 · 
Jacob Mintz

