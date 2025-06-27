Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
MG-ps-logo-analyst (1).png

July 2025
a treasure chest
Magazine
Save Money on (and Profit from) Surging Summer Travel
Whether you’re kicking up your feet at the beach, cruising through the Caribbean or flying to foreign locales, this month, let’s explore how to make the most of the return of summer travel without blowing up your budget. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at the stocks and ETFs to add to your portfolio to profit from travel trends.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
An AI computer chip looking background with two human hands
Magazine
This AI Infrastructure Stock More than Doubled in a Month
The AI infrastructure trade is as relevant as ever on Wall Street, and while it’s no CoreWeave, this smaller AI play is still benefiting mightily.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
a person turning a volume knob
Magazine
The Easiest “Tell” in Spotting New Growth Leaders
Watching a stock’s trading volume is one of the easiest “tells” into whether big money is picking up shares of a stock, regardless of what’s happening in the headlines.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Mike Cintolo
Read More
What Tariffs Actually Do to the Global Economy
The threat (and implementation) of tariffs has played havoc with the markets in recent months, so let’s take a step back and explore how they work and how they actually affect the economy.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Ed Coburn
Which Stocks to Buy – and Avoid – Amid the U.S.-China Rivalry
Although trade talks are underway and global conflict has seized the headlines, the U.S.-China rivalry is as intense as ever. Here are the stocks to buy and avoid, plus resources to learn more.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Carl Delfeld
One Person Could Hold the Key to a Cannabis Stock Rally
Second to only President Trump, one person could hold the key to a cannabis stock rally, and recent developments at the DEA up the odds in its favor.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush
2 Dividend Stocks for the AI Resurgence
AI hasn’t gone away, but investors forgot about it just the same. Now, it’s once again front of mind for investors, and these two stocks are benefitting.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
What to Expect from Stocks the Second Half of 2025
Although it generally pays to stay bullish, let’s (temporarily) consider the potential bearish catalysts that could influence the rest of the year.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Clif Droke
3 Bargain Retail Stocks to Buy Now
Retail stocks are pricing in the dual threat of higher tariffs and lower consumer spending, but that creates value investing opportunities should the U.S. economy remain resilient.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Chris Preston
How to Squeeze the Most Profit from the Gold Rally
Gold is hovering near its all-time highs, but given rising conflict and renewed interest among central banks, it’s unlikely we’ve seen the end of record highs for the yellow metal in 2025. Here’s how to play it.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Tyler Laundon
These 3 Large-Cap Stocks are Hiding in Plain Sight
Sometimes, it’s best not to overthink things. And that’s especially true when it comes to large-cap stocks hitting all-time highs.
June 27, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman

Start Reading
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.