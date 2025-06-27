July 2025
Whether you’re kicking up your feet at the beach, cruising through the Caribbean or flying to foreign locales, this month, let’s explore how to make the most of the return of summer travel without blowing up your budget. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at the stocks and ETFs to add to your portfolio to profit from travel trends.
The AI infrastructure trade is as relevant as ever on Wall Street, and while it’s no CoreWeave, this smaller AI play is still benefiting mightily.
Watching a stock’s trading volume is one of the easiest “tells” into whether big money is picking up shares of a stock, regardless of what’s happening in the headlines.
The threat (and implementation) of tariffs has played havoc with the markets in recent months, so let’s take a step back and explore how they work and how they actually affect the economy.
Although trade talks are underway and global conflict has seized the headlines, the U.S.-China rivalry is as intense as ever. Here are the stocks to buy and avoid, plus resources to learn more.
Second to only President Trump, one person could hold the key to a cannabis stock rally, and recent developments at the DEA up the odds in its favor.
AI hasn’t gone away, but investors forgot about it just the same. Now, it’s once again front of mind for investors, and these two stocks are benefitting.
Although it generally pays to stay bullish, let’s (temporarily) consider the potential bearish catalysts that could influence the rest of the year.
Retail stocks are pricing in the dual threat of higher tariffs and lower consumer spending, but that creates value investing opportunities should the U.S. economy remain resilient.
Gold is hovering near its all-time highs, but given rising conflict and renewed interest among central banks, it’s unlikely we’ve seen the end of record highs for the yellow metal in 2025. Here’s how to play it.
Sometimes, it’s best not to overthink things. And that’s especially true when it comes to large-cap stocks hitting all-time highs.