January 2025
Inflation is still a problem for many Americans, and it feels unavoidable when it shows up every day at the dining room table. We may not be able to control the price of goods, but this month we’re fighting back against inflation by spending smarter with nine tips that can help keep inflation from busting your budget.
America’s three biggest retailers have thrived in the last five years, but which is best suited to weather the storm of fresh tariffs?
Bitcoin finally broke the psychologically significant $100,000 level earlier this month, but how much higher can it go? Let’s look at a few pricing models for guidance.
The bull market is still in full effect, but we’re seeing more air pockets in some leading titles. These four rules can help you keep your cool in a hot market.
2024 has been a banner year for Cabot Options Trader, so I wanted to look at our three biggest winners and take a few moments to share some wisdom from legendary NYSE trader Art Cashin.
After two standout years for stocks, can 2025 bring more of the same? We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, staying in the market is the smart move for most investors.
Cannabis stocks have declined sharply since the election, and while it may take some time for them to bounce back, there are still meaningful catalysts for cannabis in the years ahead.
A new administration in Washington should drastically change the prospects for U.S. energy companies, and this liquid natural gas (LNG) company is poised to benefit.
A liquidity tailwind has helped drive the equity markets to fresh all-time highs, and with that likely to continue into 2025 (and a new Presidential administration) these are the three asset classes I like most.
Quantum computing stocks have been going wild for the last month, with a few meaningful catalysts behind them. Here’s why (and how) to invest in them now.
After a three-year slog, small-cap stocks have finally awoken and broken out to new highs. Why now, and can the rally last?