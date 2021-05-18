June 2021
My dad didn’t worry too much about retirement. He was a truck driver, and the Teamsters offered a pension plan. He figured that with Social Security in his future, he didn’t need to spend too much time fretting about money for his golden age. My, how times have changed! The 1980s were the halcyon days…
One very common investing misperception that I have heard frequently is the idea that it doesn’t matter where in the world you invest because markets always move together. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Regions and country stock markets often move to the beat of their own drummer based on any number of factors,…
News last month that President Biden was planning on hiking the capital gains tax rates on some investors cast a shadow over the market which was broadly blamed for rising selling pressure in equities. The fear, of course, is that higher taxes are bad for stocks and investors. “Wealth inequality” in America was a central…