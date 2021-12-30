Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
January 2022
FA-20211230-cash-and-goods-on-scale-1024x683.png
Magazine
Inflation
Inflation, Inflation, Inflation! You can’t turn on the TV without hearing someone talk about inflation and rising prices. And, once in a while, you hear a quote that actually makes sense, like these: “Inflation is taxation without legislation.” Milton Friedman “Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as…
December 30, 2021
1-CMC-20211230-indian-flag-1024x683.jpg
Magazine
Follow this Japanese Investing Legend into Indian Stocks
Born into a second-generation Korean family in Japan and educated in economics and computer science at UC Berkeley, Masayoshi Son has been ambitious and industrious since his youth. As his educational background should make clear, Son was utterly fascinated by both technology and the entrepreneurial spirit. He took his education and fascination back to Japan…
December 30, 2021
2-CMC-20211230-electric-vehicle-charging-1024x683.jpg
Magazine
Surveying the EV Stock Landscape – Which are Worth Buying Today?
The electric vehicle (EV) marketplace has grown incredibly fast in 2020, with many legacy automakers planning huge future investments, established EV companies growing profitability, and new outfits turning into multi-billion-dollar companies without so much as a single sale. With so much going on, it can be tough to draw meaningful conclusions about which of these…
December 30, 2021
