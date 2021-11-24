Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
December 2021
Buy Now, Pay Later
Do you remember layaways? I sure do. When I was a child, during the holiday season, my mom would take my brother and me down to the local Sears store on Friday evenings and make her layaway payment. My brother and I really had no idea that she was pre-paying—sort of on an installment plan—the…
November 24, 2021
Should You Have Both Gold and Bitcoin in Your Portfolio?
Serious gold investors (gold bugs) love gold because of its ability to store value during tumultuous times and its use as an inflation hedge. Plus, gold has been highly valued throughout most of history. Bitcoin buyers and other crypto enthusiasts, however, would argue that bitcoin offers the same level of protection but is superior due…
November 24, 2021
3 Reasons You Should Never Trade the News
With the passage (and signing) of the recent $1 trillion infrastructure bill, there’s been a lot of conversation around how it could affect the markets. But the fact of the matter is that trading on the news (infrastructure this month, who knows what next month) doesn’t usually pan out the way investors expect. On its…
November 24, 2021
Should You Care What Type of Inflation (or Stagflation) This Is?
November 24, 2021
Why Silver May Be the Best Way to Counteract Inflation
November 24, 2021
The 4 Characteristics I Look for in Turnaround Stocks
November 24, 2021
3 Utility Plays for Growth and Yield
November 24, 2021
3 Overlooked Big Banks with Value
November 24, 2021
A Cheap, High-Growth Play on the Energy Recovery
November 24, 2021
Little-Known Shortcuts for Finding Winning Stocks
November 24, 2021
Should You Invest in Facebook Now That It’s Gone Meta?
November 24, 2021

