Investing Do’s and Don’ts in Case of a Recession

For the last few years, investors and economists have been debating the ultimate outcome of the U.S. economy’s bout with rapid pandemic-era inflation, which arose due to some combination of supply chain disruption, stimulus and federal spending.

Would a recession be needed to bring inflation under control?

Would the U.S. face the threat of stagflation?

Or could the Fed thread the needle and deliver its ultimate goal of a “soft landing”?

Coming into 2025, the U.S. boasted a strong economy with low unemployment, wage growth, and moderating interest rates and inflation.

In other words, all signs pointed to the nearly mythical soft landing.

And the stock market was hitting new highs.

This year, we have seemingly seen that outcome evaporate, as disinflation has slowed and even reversed, the labor market has weakened, and inflation pressures have returned.

Perhaps the single greatest shock to the system has been in the area of tariffs and trade. The broad imposition of tariffs has increased import costs, further fueling inflation and slowing economic growth, and has sparked a variety of retaliatory measures from other countries, adding to the uncertainty.

That uncertainty has affected both consumer and corporate sentiment. On the former, personal consumption drove 69% of GDP growth in late 2024. With inflation resurgent and growing concerns about the labor market, that has slowed considerably in 2025, particularly in consumer durable goods.

And, on the corporate side, the tariff and trade policy uncertainty and rising costs have led to delayed investments and hiring freezes. In addition, the inflation uncertainty has caused the Fed to maintain a tighter monetary policy, which inhibits capital expenditures (capex).

So, if the soft landing is in question, what lies in store?

The current consensus among economists and financial experts is that while the risk of a recession in the United States has meaningfully increased for late 2025 or 2026, the likelihood of a severe or extended depression—akin to the 1930s Great Depression—is low.

Most forecasts anticipate, at worst, a moderate to sharp recession lasting up to 18 months, rather than a multi-year economic depression.

Multiple surveys and market strategists now estimate a 40% to 80% probability of a recession starting before the end of 2025, driven by high tariffs, persistent inflation, restrictive monetary policy, rising debt burdens, and political and financial volatility.

Several respected economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, warn that the current environment is remarkably similar to those preceding extended contractions, but their primary concern is a standard or stagflationary recession, not a 1930s-like depression.

Large financial institutions (J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deloitte) and global forecasting bodies (IMF, World Bank) do not predict a severe or extended depression—defined as a multi-year, double-digit contraction in GDP and structurally high unemployment. They expect the U.S. and global economies to remain slow-growing but resilient overall, barring an extreme shock or severe policy miscalculation.

“There are no signs of an imminent depression. The main risk is a multi-quarter recession or stagflation, but the foundation for a longer, cascading depression is not present under current conditions.”

What would cause a depression? According to many economists, a true depression would require a combination of factors not currently present or probable. These include a total collapse of the banking system or credit markets, extreme policy errors (e.g., protectionist trade wars taken to the maximum, as in the Smoot-Hawley Tariff era), and a global financial contagion and loss of confidence in the U.S. dollar or Treasury debt.

Again, these conditions are not considered currently present or probable.

What’s an Investor to Do?

The stock market has been volatile in 2025 but has more or less remained resilient, recouping all of April’s losses (and then some).

A recession, while more likely, is still uncertain – and in the future – so there is no reason for precipitous action. But it’s always wise to plan ahead.

In an environment like this, the importance of maintaining a diversified portfolio with exposure to resilient sectors (like healthcare and consumer staples) and quality fixed income only increases.

With the general uncertainty, the market volatility, and still-untamed inflation, this is definitely a good time to reduce leverage and variable-rate debt if possible. It’s always a good idea to have contingency plans, and I certainly advocate reviewing and updating them now, or creating one if you haven’t.

To reiterate, avoid “panic liquidation.” Most downturns have historically resolved within a year to 18 months, and for most investors, even those caught completely flat-footed, riding it out is not the end of the world.

