Insurance Costs Rising: Why—and What You Can Do About It

There’s good news and bad news in the Property & Casualty (P&C) business, the insurance that covers financial losses in your home, auto, and business from property damage, theft, and legal liability.

The good news is that, according to S&P Global, “The combination of below-average catastrophe losses and superb performance in the largest business line during the three-month period ended June 30 led the U.S. property and casualty industry to post its lowest statutory combined ratio in a second quarter in 18 years.”

In sheer numbers, that resulted in a combined ratio of less than 94.2% in the second quarter, a drop from 101.2% the prior year. The combined ratio is the number one analytical ratio in the industry and reflects how much of each premium dollar is spent on claims and expenses, which, in turn, shows how profitable the company’s underwriting efforts are and just how efficient it is in making use of the premiums it collects. The calculation simply adds the loss ratio and the expense ratio together. A combined ratio below 100% means the company has made money in its underwriting, while a ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

And in the second quarter, those numbers indicated a net underwriting profit of $12.89 billion for the industry, resulting in a “swing of more than $18 billion from the loss recorded in the second quarter of 2024,” making it the second-largest net underwriting profit recorded by the U.S. P&C industry since at least the beginning of 2001, and second only to the $20.73 billion the industry made in the last quarter of 2024.

As you can see from the chart above, the combined ratio of the P&C industry has been mostly in the red for the past 20 years or so. But in recent years, it has found its feet again, primarily due to:



The rising rates that the insurance companies have levied on their clients in almost every state .

Increased risk-sharing with policyholders in regions that often suffer losses due to wind and hail .

Comprehensive re-underwriting of books of business to mitigate risk through nonrenewals and repricing.

In fact, on the homeowners’ side of the equation, the direct incurred loss ratio in the second quarter of this year was more than 8% less than in the second quarter of 2021.

And in the auto insurance business, not counting the pandemic (when claims were depressed), the private auto loss ratio has dropped to 60.8%, below the lowest level it saw in the late 2010s, and 7.3% lower than a year ago. The improvement may be a combination of factors, including using AI for claims resolutions, as well as lowering inflation, which reduces costs for replacement parts.

That’s the bad news for us—resulting in a big increase in our insurance rates.

How the Industry’s Rebound Affects You: Automobile Insurance

I’ve recently reworked my budget—something that I do at least a couple of times a year. And while I was aware that my auto insurance premiums seemed to have climbed abnormally in the past few years, when I actually put pen to paper, I was astounded at just how large the increase was!

I thought that I was paying about 30% more since COVID, but the real numbers are more like 50%! It’s true; I’ve bought a new car since then, but 50%? Give me a break!

The only thing that makes me feel a bit better is that I’m not alone with this sticker shock. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), car insurance premiums have risen an average 56% since 2021.

But better news is ahead. The BLS says that from April 2024 to April 2025, rate increases softened somewhat, only rising 6% during that time period. And the Insurance Information Institute predicts that they’ll go up 7% in the next 12 months.

What the heck, you say! Although I’m happy to see rate increases moderating, I decided I needed to know 1) Just why they’ve gotten so high; and 2) Is there anything I can do to reduce my premiums?

Causes of the Increasing Car Insurance Rates

The Insurance Information Institute reports that the primary culprit is rising losses, especially in 2022. That year, the industry saw its largest losses on record, paying out an average of $1.12 in claims and expenses for every $1 in premium they collected.

According to the 2024 Auto Insurance Trends Report, the expenses were a result of:



Bodily injury severity has increased by 20%.

has increased by 20%. The severity of material damages has risen by 47%, worsened by auto repair labor shortages.

has risen by 47%, worsened by auto repair labor shortages. Total loss claims have increased by 29%, partially due to the advanced technology in automobiles today.

have increased by 29%, partially due to the advanced technology in automobiles today. Riskier driving , exacerbated by more miles driven (up 2.2%); moving and non-moving violations were up 4% ; major speeding incidents increased 10%; distracted driving violations rose 10%; and DUI violations were up 8% in the first six months of 2023 over the previous year.

, exacerbated by more miles driven (up 2.2%); moving and non-moving violations were up 4% major speeding incidents increased 10%; distracted driving violations rose 10%; and DUI violations were up 8% in the first six months of 2023 over the previous year. Extreme weather events around the country. The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) reports that “the last two years have had the most billion-dollar weather events in history. With 28 separate weather events with losses exceeding $1 billion, 2023 saw the most ever recorded. Last year had the second most (27 events ) .”

events around the country. The National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) reports that “the last two years have had the most billion-dollar weather events in history. With 28 separate weather events with losses exceeding $1 billion, 2023 saw the most ever recorded. Last year had the second most (27 events .” Tariffs may boost your insurance rate by 7% by the end of this year, according to Insurify.com.

may boost your insurance rate by 7% by the end of this year, according to Insurify.com. Litigation, always increasing, since 85% of claimants were approached by an attorney after they were involved in a car accident, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions. And the result: More than half of the folks who hired attorneys ended up with a higher settlement.

These Factors Affect Your Car Insurance Rates

I think everyone is aware that teenage drivers come with higher insurance premiums, as do bad driving habits. But there are actually quite a few additional factors that go into insurance pricing, including:

Age. As I mentioned, parents of driving teens will pay high insurance premiums. But did you know that folks at the opposite end of the age spectrum are also subject to higher rates? Starting at age 65-70, drivers pay higher premiums due to physical, cognitive, or visual impairments that can increase the risk of an accident, as well as the severity of accompanying injuries. The good news is that teens can take a driver’s ed class to reduce their premiums, and older folks can benefit the same way from enrolling in a defensive driving course.

Gender. Because men tend to file more car insurance claims than women, they may pay a higher premium (about 1% more), but that tends to equal out as we grow older.

Location. Your rates are also heavily weighted by the ZIP code in which you live.

Here are the states with the highest full-coverage car insurance rates:



Louisiana: $3,481 per year

Florida: $3,229 per year

Washington, D.C.: $3,209 per year

Colorado: $3,171 per year

California: $2,967 per year

And these are the states with the lowest full-coverage car insurance rates:



Vermont: $1,624 per year

Hawaii: $1,652 per year

Ohio: $1,687 per year

Maine: $1,705 per year

Wyoming: $1,713 per year

Driving Record. If you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs, you can expect to pay more. Your driving record helps insurers determine your risk. Drivers with speeding tickets (pay up to 22%-25% more), at-fault accidents (+44%-56%), or DUIs (+30%-100% higher) on their record typically pay higher rates than those with clean records.

Credit Rating. Drivers with poor credit ratings pay an average of 104% more in premiums than folks with excellent credit ratings.

Vehicle Type. How old your car is, the odds of your vehicle being stolen, and what type of car you own will influence your premium. Vehicles that are expensive to repair, have a lot of horsepower under the engine, and technology-laden autos, are going to cost you in higher premiums.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says the most expensive vehicles to insure are:



Dodge ( Yes, I was scratching my head at this one, but it’s due to their power and speed. )

Yes, I was scratching my head at this one, but it’s due to their power and speed. Lexus

Tesla

BMW

And these cars are the least expensive to insure:



Mazda

Volkswagen

Subaru

Honda

Annual Mileage. The more you drive, the higher your insurance rate will be. According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), the average driver drives 13,476 miles per year. Most insurance companies divide their mileage categories into:

Overall annual mileage brackets Annual mileage sub-brackets Typical driver type Low annual miles: 0 – 7,500 0 – 3,000 Retirees, remote workers or people who prefer to use public transportation or ridesharing 3,001 – 5,000 5,001 – 7,500 Average annual miles: 7,501 – 15,000 7,501 – 10,000 Drivers who commute to work or school and/or have routine errands 10,001 – 12,000 12,001 – 15,000 High annual miles: 15,001 and above 15,000 – 18,000 Drivers with long commutes or use their vehicles for business, such as Realtors and rideshare drivers 18,001 and above

You may want to consider working remotely a couple of days a week or car-pooling, if possible, to help you reduce your premium. And don’t forget, if your situation changes (you move closer to work; you’ve begun working remotely; or you’ve retired), contact your insurance company to see if they will reduce your rate.

Insurance Company. It pays to shop around, as each insurance company has their own underwriting standards.

Nerdwallet recently published this list of companies with the cheapest car insurance for September 2025:

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies (Monthly Average Rates):

Company Median annual rate Median monthly rate Travelers $1,714 $143 GEICO $1,983 $165 State Farm $2,140 $178 American Family $2,142 $178 USAA $1,457 $121

They also broke their findings down by the type of insured driver, suggesting the lowest-priced provider for each:



Cheapest Auto Insurance for Young Drivers: GEICO

Cheapest Car Insurance for Millennial Drivers: Travelers

Cheapest Car Insurance for Senior Drivers: Travelers

Cheapest Car Insurance after an At-Fault Crash: Travelers

Cheapest Car Insurance after a DUI: American Family

Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers with Poor Credit: GEICO

You can also use websites like NerdWallet, The Zebra, or Einsurance to compare rates.



Coverage Selection. The higher and wider your coverage, the more you will pay in premiums. There are many varieties of coverage, so it is critical that you read the fine print and make sure you purchase the coverage that is best for protecting your insurance needs and financial situation.

Here are the major categories of currently available coverage:

Liability coverage is required in most states—at least the minimum coverage. This type of insurance breaks down into two parts:

Bodily injury liability is designed to help cover costs for another person’s injuries if you cause an accident.

Property damage liability helps pay for damage you cause to another person’s property while driving.

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage provides medical insurance and vehicle repair insurance if you’re hit by the 12.6% of drivers who don’t have insurance or who are underinsured. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage is required in some states and optional in others.

Comprehensive coverage is designed to cover damage to your car from events such as theft, fire, hail or vandalism. You will most likely have to pay a deductible before your insurance coverage kicks in. And you’ll find sometimes that it doesn’t pay to report this kind of claim.

For example, I was attending a real estate class in Nashville last fall, and 11 vehicles (including mine) in the hotel parking lot had their driver’s side windows bashed in. Apparently, the vandals were looking for guns, but they came up empty. However, they did almost $300 worth of damage to my car. But since my deductible is $500, it was smarter for me to pay out of pocket and not put in a claim, which would have probably increased my rates!

This coverage may be optional, but if you have a car loan or are leasing your vehicle, you will most likely be required to buy it.

Collision coverage provides insurance to repair or replace your vehicle if you are in an accident with another vehicle, or if you back into a fence or hit some other object. This coverage will also require a deductible.

Medical payments coverage provides insurance for you, your passengers or family members who are driving the insured vehicle and are injured in an accident. This is required in some states and optional in others.

Personal injury protection (PIP) is required in some states but is optional in others. This coverage, too, covers medical expenses in the case of an accident, and may also pay for other expenses incurred because of your injuries, such as childcare expenses or lost income.

Additionally, you may want to buy these optional insurance coverages:

Rental reimbursement coverage/transportation expense coverage comes in handy if you must rent a vehicle while your damaged vehicle is getting repaired or replaced.

Gap coverage is designed to help cover the “gap,” or difference, between the amount you still owe on your vehicle’s loan and the actual cash value of the vehicle that your insurance company would pay if your vehicle is stolen or declared a total loss.

New car replacement coverage provides funds to help replace your new vehicle with a new car of the same make and model if it was stolen or totaled, within a specific amount of time, often being two years old or less.

Towing and labor cost coverage provides you with towing, battery replacement, lockout service, gas service, etc., in case you’re stranded on the side of the road. Make sure you check your own vehicle’s options, as your vehicle manufacturer or dealer may offer you free roadside assistance, or you may find it less expensive just to join AAA.

Ride-sharing coverage is designed for people who work for a ride-share company like Uber or Lyft. It can cover the gap between your personal auto insurance and the coverage provided by the ride-share company.

Classic car insurance , or collector car insurance, provides coverage for your antique or classic car, including hot rods, vintage military vehicles, etc.

Full glass coverage pays to repair or replace chipped or broken window glass. (That would have come in handy in Nashville)!

Mechanical breakdown coverage pays for repairs or replacement parts if your vehicle breaks down, even if there is no accident or external cause of damage.

Custom parts and equipment value coverage will repair or replace modifications to your vehicle, like a new stereo system or those sweet, sweet spinner rims.

Business or commercial auto insurance covers you when you’re using your vehicle for commercial or small-business purposes.

How You Can Lower Your Car Insurance Premium

There’s not much you can do about insurance companies hiking their rates, but here are some ideas to reduce your rates:

Shop around for a policy. Just make sure your quotes include the same coverage options and limits for a fair comparison.

Improve your driving record.

Look for discounts such as reduced premiums for good students, college graduates, home ownership, marital status (better rates for married people), members of the military, occupation (nurses, doctors, scientists and teachers often get better rates) and good drivers. If you haven’t spoken to your insurance agent lately, ask him to send you a list of all the discounts your company currently offers.

Bundle policies. Almost every insurance company offers special rates if you have more than one type of policy (in addition to your auto policy) with them, such as homeowners’ or renters’ insurance.

Increase your deductible, particularly for your collision and comprehensive coverage.

Improve your credit.

Consider usage-based or pay-per-mile car insurance if you don’t drive a lot. Some insurance companies are now tracking driver behavior by means of an app or installing a small device in your car that transmits data to the insurance company. If you sign up for this, you will most likely get a discount on your insurance premium. But know that you’d better be practicing good driving habits, or this could backfire!

Drop car insurance you don’t need. If you are driving a really old car, especially if it’s worth less than your deductible plus the amount you pay for annual coverage, you might consider cancelling your collision and comprehensive insurance.

Drive a car that’s cheap to insure.

When You Should and Shouldn’t File a Claim

We all know that as soon as you file an insurance claim, your rate is probably going to jump. Sometimes, like in the case of my window being bashed in, it’s just not worth it to file a claim.

According to Zebra.com, here are several situations when it may be better not to file an insurance claim.



Single-car accidents in which damage to your vehicle is nominal. When the claim amount is the same or less than the deductible. When your insurance rate increase will cost more than the out-of-pocket repair costs. You have an older vehicle, and you aren’t worried about its cosmetic appeal.

You should also know that if you live in a no-fault state, most insurance companies won’t hike your premium if the accident wasn’t your fault. However, that is not set in stone.

Here’s a link to see which states are no-fault.

If the accident is serious with injuries or significant damages, it is best to file a claim.

Here’s a chart from NerdWallet that may be helpful:

Problem Should you file a claim? You put a dent in someone’s car and they suggest settling it privately with cash. Yes, file a claim. Don’t make a private deal in case the other driver demands more money later. Suggest they file a claim, then tell your insurer about the accident. You cause serious damage to someone else’s vehicle, home or property. Yes, file a claim. Tell your insurer about the accident because the damage might be more costly than you realize at first glance. You cause a car accident with injuries. Yes, file a claim. Always tell your insurer if anyone is injured. Injuries can easily lead to huge medical bills (up to hundreds of thousands of dollars). You accidentally cause minimal damage to your own car, like backing into a pole or mailbox. No, don’t bother contacting your insurer if you don’t have collision coverage or if the damage is less than your collision deductible. There would be no claim payment in that case, so you would have filed a claim and still have to cover the repair costs out of pocket. You accidentally cause a lot of damage to your own car. You may choose to contact your insurer if you want to make a claim on collision coverage, but remember that your rates could go up at renewal time because of the claim. If you don’t have collision coverage, there’s no reason to contact your insurer because you will have to pay for the repairs anyway.

Pros and Cons of Switching Insurance Providers

I’m always worried that something awful will happen if I switch providers. But I’m just about at the point where I think I can do better elsewhere. But before we talk about the pros and cons of moving your insurance coverage to another company, let’s discuss a few things that should be in place before you consider this big step:



Be a safe driver .

Behave responsibly overall .

Have zero or very few claims .

Always pay your bills on time.

Now, according to einsurance.com, here are some pros and cons of switching insurance companies:

Pros:



Financial savings.

If you’ve had trouble connecting with your agent or company, you may find a company in which the customer service experience is better. If you like to talk with a real person instead of an automated agent , make sure your prospective company has easy access to service representatives .

, make sure your prospective company has easy access to . If your premiums are up to date, you’ll be happy to know that there is no real penalty for switching insurance companies in the middle of a policy term. Your current insurer must refund the unused premiums to you, although that may take a few weeks.

Cons:



Getting quote comparisons can be a pain. But using some of the online sites that I mentioned above will help reduce the hassle.

Read the fine print, especially to make sure that you are comparing apples to apples, particularly with coverage limits and deductibles.

apples, particularly with coverage limits and deductibles. You may lose discounts when changing insurance companies.

One last suggestion: Make sure that your new insurance begins exactly when your old coverage ends.

How the Industry’s Rebound Affects You, Part Two: Homeowners’ Insurance

I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that your homeowner’s insurance rates have been rising. In fact, a recent report from the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) says they have climbed from an average of $2,656 annually in 2021 to $3,303 in 2024—a 24% increase—and more than twice the inflation rate in those three years. And, by the way, the historical normal growth rate for homeowners’ insurance premiums is 5% annually!

But you should also know that the price increases have not been across the board. As you can see in the chart below, the biggest victims reside in Utah, where they have been hit with an average 59% increase!

As you can guess, all the wildfires, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and other disasters have prompted these rate hikes. In reality, there are two primary reasons for the upward trend in homeowners’ insurance rates:

1. The weather —more frequent, severe events. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the industry had insurance losses of almost $106 billion and $114 billion just in 2021 and 2022, respectively—the most costly in the last decade. And in the first half of this year, catastrophes resulted in an estimated $126 billion in insured losses—more than three times the 20-year average.

In wildfire-prone California, average home insurance premiums have jumped from $7,000 to over $12,000 annually. And in most catastrophically affected regions, homeowners have seen their premiums jump by more than 20% since 2022. Hot spots of climate risk like Florida, Louisiana and Texas are also being pummeled with skyrocketing premiums.

The volatile weather in Texas has produced at least $1 billion in damage from an average of 2.5 events per year in the 2000s, rising to 11 events annually in the last five years. That state’s residents now have the fifth-highest insurance premiums in the nation.

And Hurricane Helene in 2024 caused 183 deaths across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, with insured losses of around $5 billion.

Unfortunately, climate experts think we haven’t seen anything yet! Realtor.com forecasts that “about 26.1% of U.S. homes, with a combined value of $12.7 trillion, are exposed to at least one type of severe or extreme climate risk such as hurricanes, wildfires, or floods,” according to the company’s 2025 Housing and Climate Risk report.

But rising premiums aren’t the only thing we have to worry about as the Earth heats up, giving rise to more tragedies.

We also have to fret about these problems:

Insurance is getting harder to find. Insurify.com says that in Florida, California, and Louisiana, “multiple insurers have declared insolvency, non-renewed policies, or left the states entirely.” State Farm is no longer selling new homeowners’ policies in California, due to wildfires.

Further, folks in the following states “can expect weather-related rate hikes and declining competition in the insurance market — unless strategic legislation and resiliency efforts stop the crises in their tracks”:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Texas

Don’t be surprised if one day you receive a notification that you no longer have homeowners’ insurance. From 2018-2023, almost 2 million homeowners found themselves in this position—and with little or no notice. That’s about four times the average number of policies canceled yearly.

Some insurers are going broke. In the past few years, Louisiana and Florida have seen an uptick in insurers becoming insolvent (11 and 16, respectively) following recent hurricanes.

The quality of coverage is starting to decline. Most homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover floods, and only about 6% of folks who are eligible for flood insurance have purchased a separate policy. Now, word on the street is that fire and wind coverage may soon be excluded from policies. You may also see your deductibles rise and/or you may be subject to maximum payment caps for certain types of damages. In 2023, $114 billion in losses from natural disasters were recorded, and insurers covered about 70% of them, leaving the homeowners responsible for the rest.

People are relying on “insurers of last resort,” or programs established by states to provide a safety net for homeowners. They vary greatly and are costly. Furthermore, most of these insurers are allowed to assess or pass on their costs to the rest of their policyholders. So beware, if you live in a state prone to natural disasters, even if they don’t directly affect you, you will most likely be paying higher insurance rates.

Homeowners are taking on more risk, as many cannot afford the costs of rising insurance premiums. Realtor.com reports that 1 in 7 homeowners now have no insurance.

Of course, therein looms financial disaster, should catastrophe strike.

For those of us with mortgages, we generally have no choice, as lenders require insurance; but if you have no lien on your home, it’s up to you to obtain insurance, or not. I recommend, wholeheartedly, that you do so.

2. Inflation has sent building and construction costs into the stratosphere! That dampens not only the new housing markets, boosting insurance rates, as well as the repair/replacements required as a result of Mother Nature’s furies. The following table shows you just how building costs have soared in the last five years.

But it’s not just climbing materials costs that are worrisome. From June 2019 to June 2024, labor costs in the construction industry rose 40%.

Consequently, can you guess who pays for both of these? You’re right; it’s you and me.

I’ll look at how you can reduce your premiums in just a moment. But first, I want to show you the different types of homeowners’ insurance that are currently available.

Homeowners’ Insurance: A Variety of Options

There are basically eight types of home insurance policies.

HO-1: This is rarely offered today, as it is the most basic and limited form of homeowners’ insurance for single-family homes. It covers attached structures like garages and appliances and home features like carpeting but does not include coverage for your belongings.

HO-2: A bit better than an HO-1 policy, as it does cover your belongings, and it may cover liability (check with your insurance agent). Additionally, the policy may cover:



Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam within the home .

A falling object .

Freezing of pipes and heating and air conditioning systems .

Sudden and accidental damage from certain electrical currents .

Tearing apart, burning, and cracking from some household systems .

and cracking from some household systems Weight from ice, snow or sleet.

HO-3: This is the type you probably have, as it is the most common policy for single-family homes. It includes broader financial protection for structures and belongings against a wider range of risks and includes liability, additional living expenses, and medical payments. HO-3 policies account for more than 90% of all home policies written in the U.S.

HO-4: This is renters’ insurance, and includes coverage for personal property, liability, and tenant’s loss of use.

HO-5: This is a meaty (and costly) policy for single-family homes, offering the most extensive coverage available. An HO-5 policy usually covers personal possessions at replacement cost value rather than actual cash value. These policies may also have higher coverage limits for personal possessions like jewelry. However, you should know that not all home insurers offer HO-5 policies, and even if they do, you may not be able to buy this policy unless your home is newer construction, has a higher-than-average replacement cost value, and/or is located in a low-risk area for natural disasters.

HO-6: If you own a condo, this is probably the type of insurance you have. It covers the interior structure from the studs in and personal belongings.

HO-7: This policy is for manufactured and mobile homeowners; the coverage is similar to an HO-3 policy, but for non-permanent structures.

HO-8: If you own an older or historic home, this coverage type offers extra insurance when the cost to rebuild is more than your home’s market value.

Of course, there are also specialty policies available, such as those that specifically insure expensive items (such as jewelry or art), water backup, earthquakes, and floods, coverage which is fast becoming eliminated from basic policies.

How to Cut Your Homeowners’ Insurance Rates

Now that we know the types of insurance available, let’s talk about how you can reduce your premiums.

Comparison shop. Websites such as U.S. News, Nerdwallet, and The Zebra can help you compare the coverage and costs from several companies.

Switch insurance companies. Consumer Reports says that 21% of their members have switched insurance carriers in the past five years; 62% of them changed companies to get a better rate.

Just be careful. As with switching auto insurance companies, you want to ensure that you have no gap in coverage between the old and new companies.

Also, be certain to read the fine print so that you are comparing the exact policy and coverage. And you may want to keep your coverage local, so that you can meet with a real person, someone who has specific knowledge of your area of the country.

Bundling coverage, as I mentioned earlier, should help reduce your premium—sometimes as much as 30%, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Keep a high deductible. Just increasing your deductible from $500 to $1,000 can save you 25% on your premium.

Improve your credit rating. Insurers in 46 states use your credit score when pricing your insurance premiums. The higher your score, the lower your premium.

Make home improvements that will reduce your premium, such as replacing an old roof, removing dry brush around your home and outbuildings (to reduce fire probability), replacing old plumbing, adding a security system, and installing gas and water leak detectors. These upgrades can reduce your premium by 2%-40%!

Ask for discounts, such as military, student, or senior.

Pick your pets and hobbies wisely. If your dog is on the list of pups that like to bite—Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, any wolf breeds, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Siberian Huskies, or Staffordshire Terriers—you may have a tough time even getting insurance. And if you do, expect to pay more.

Additionally, insurers turn an evil eye on things like trampolines, pools, and other fun toys, which they consider “accidents waiting to happen.” Lastly, if you smoke, you are a fire risk in the eyes of insurers.

Don’t make too many claims. Insurance claims are tracked in a central database these days. I recently had a real estate client turned down for homeowners’ insurance in the house she was trying to buy, because the previous owner had called the insurance company about a water leak. And although she never put in a claim, the incident was recorded, making it very difficult to buy a policy on that dwelling.

The Best Homeowners’ Insurance Companies

U.S. News just released its list of the highest-rated homeowners’ insurance companies:



Best Overall: Amica; monthly cost, $96.98

Best for Military: USAA; monthly cost, $129.67

Best for Low Credit Scores: State Farm; monthly cost, $129.02

Most Comprehensive Coverage: Chubb; monthly cost, $154.05

Cheapest With a Recent Claim: Auto-Owners; monthly cost, $141.17

How to Make Money from Investing in Insurance Companies

Well, if you can’t beat ‘em, I say join ‘em! Your first step is to do all you can to reduce your auto and homeowners’ insurance premiums. Next, you might as well make some money from owning stock in those companies whose fortunes seem to be turning around.

The outlook for the industry looks pretty steady for the next few years, with experts expecting industry ROE of 10% in 2025 and 2026 as investment returns offset weaker underwriting profitability. And premium growth, while slowing, is still forecast to grow 5.5% in 2025 and 4% in 2026.

But before you dive in, it’s important to analyze the investment potential of the business. With P&C companies, that means evaluating the company’s financial strength and competitive position.

Insurance companies are heavily regulated, so you can easily find their credit ratings at the big credit rating businesses, namely: A.M. Best, Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P Global.

As to competitive position, the top 10 P&C companies, according to A.M. Best are:

Problem Should you file a claim? You put a dent in someone’s car and they suggest settling it privately with cash. Yes, file a claim. Don’t make a private deal in case the other driver demands more money later. Suggest they file a claim, then tell your insurer about the accident. You cause serious damage to someone else’s vehicle, home or property. Yes, file a claim. Tell your insurer about the accident because the damage might be more costly than you realize at first glance. You cause a car accident with injuries. Yes, file a claim. Always tell your insurer if anyone is injured. Injuries can easily lead to huge medical bills (up to hundreds of thousands of dollars). You accidentally cause minimal damage to your own car, like backing into a pole or mailbox. No, don’t bother contacting your insurer if you don’t have collision coverage or if the damage is less than your collision deductible. There would be no claim payment in that case, so you would have filed a claim and still have to cover the repair costs out of pocket. You accidentally cause a lot of damage to your own car. You may choose to contact your insurer if you want to make a claim on collision coverage, but remember that your rates could go up at renewal time because of the claim. If you don’t have collision coverage, there’s no reason to contact your insurer because you will have to pay for the repairs anyway.

Going a step further, I put these companies through my own parameters, and of the companies above that are publicly traded, just these two look attractive for possible investment:

Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRK.B)

The Travelers Companies (TRV)

Alternatively, you may want to consider investing in a P&C Insurance ETF, a basket of various insurance company stocks, such as KBW Property & Casualty Insurance Invesco ETF (KBWP), which is highly rated.

I hope these tips will help you find just the right insurance policies for you and your family, and that whatever you shell out for premiums, you can more than make up for by investing in companies with the potential to improve your portfolio.

Cabot Money Club Magazine Q&A

Q. I want to buy a house, but my credit score is not very good. What can I do to improve it quickly?

A. Improving your credit score is a long-term strategy (since you want to improve it for good), but there are a few steps that can quickly add points to your score:

Lower your credit utilization ratio. This ratio is equal to your total outstanding credit balances divided by your available credit. Most lenders want to see this number below 30%. There are a couple of ways to reduce this ratio:

Pay down your debt, starting with credit balances with the highest interest rate. Request a higher credit limit, which increases your available credit, making the ratio lower. However, when the creditor runs your credit report, which may actually temporarily reduce your credit score.

Make multiple payments each month to continually reduce your balances. Creditors report to the bureaus at a specified date each month, so the more payments you make, the better chances that when your credit score is calculated, it will reflect your lowest credit balances.

Always pay on time.

If you follow these strategies, you’ll be well on your way to boosting your credit score.