How to Start a Nest Egg for Your Kids (or Grandkids)

If you’re a parent, chances are one of your biggest goals is setting your kids up for financial success. Maybe that means helping them through college, giving them a hand with their first home, or teaching them the value of consistent saving. Whatever the vision, building a financial cushion early can make a world of difference once they’re out on their own.

The best part? You don’t need a huge inheritance or complicated plan to make it happen. Starting with just $1,000 and adding $100 a month into a simple S&P 500 index fund or ETF, you could realistically grow that money into $60,000—or even more—by the time your child needs it.

Choosing Our Benchmark

The S&P 500 is one of the most trusted gauges of the U.S. stock market. It includes 500 of the nation’s biggest and most established companies—from leading tech innovators to everyday consumer brands. Historically, it’s averaged about a 10% annual return over the long run. While short-term swings are normal, patient investors have tended to see strong results over time.

Investing in an S&P 500 index fund or ETF gives you instant exposure to hundreds of companies in one simple move. It’s an easy, low-cost way to stay diversified—two of the most important ingredients for long-term investing success.

The Power of Compounding

Let’s imagine you invest $1,000 upfront when your child is born and then add $100 per month consistently. Assuming an average annual return of 10% (roughly in line with the historical performance of the S&P 500), here’s what happens:

After 5 years, you’ll have around $9,000 .

. After 10 years, your balance could grow to $22,000 .

. After 15 years, you’d be looking at savings of $42,000 .

. After 18 years (when your child becomes an adult), the balance would be about $60,000.

That’s enough to fund a college tuition gap, a down payment, or even seed money for their own investment journey.

This growth is fueled by compounding, when your investment earnings start generating additional earnings (as you can see in the chart below, that really kicks in around the tween years). By leaving your money invested and continuing to contribute, the snowball effect grows larger every year.

Visualizing the Growth

Here’s a chart (using the investor.gov compound interest calculator) showing how the investment could grow over 18 years with a $1,000 initial contribution and $100 monthly investments, assuming a 10% average annual return:

Growth of $1,000 + $100/Month in the S&P 500 (10% avg. return)

Of course, real-world stock market returns don’t move in a straight line. Some years are fantastic, with gains over 20%. Others can be painful, with double-digit losses. The key is to remember that you’re investing for the long run—10, 15, or even 20 years. Historically, the longer you stay invested in the S&P 500, the more likely you are to see positive returns.

Keep in mind, you’re not trying to time the market here. By investing the same amount every month (a strategy called dollar-cost averaging), you buy more shares when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, smoothing out the volatility.

Tips to Improve Your Odds of Success

Open the right account – Depending on your goals, you might use a custodial brokerage account, a 529 college savings plan, or a regular investment account in your own name earmarked for your child. Each option has different tax implications and investment options (a custodial account will most closely match your personal brokerage account, whereas a 529 plan will have a variety of investing options that vary by state). Keep costs low – Look for index funds or ETFs with low expense ratios. Many S&P 500 ETFs charge less than 0.05% annually, meaning almost all of your money stays invested. Automate your contributions – Set up automatic transfers of $100 per month so you don’t have to think about it. (Just make sure those transfers are getting invested into the fund or ETF you pick by placing buy orders or using your broker’s automatic investing tools.) Over time, those deposits add up significantly. Stay patient – Market dips are inevitable. Resist the urge to pull money out when headlines get scary. Remember: your time horizon is long.

The Difference a Nest Egg Can Make

Sixty thousand dollars may not seem like an astronomical sum compared to the soaring costs of college or real estate, but it’s a significant head start. For a young adult, that kind of money can mean:



Graduating with far less student loan debt.

Seed money to start a business if their college costs are covered by scholarships or they’re foregoing college altogether.

Putting 20% down on a starter home.

Starting their own retirement investing early, turbocharging their long-term wealth.

The most important part of the equation isn’t exactly how it’s spent, it’s what starting off their adult years with a solid nest egg buys them – opportunity.

The reality is, businesses fail all the time, and the value of a college degree can change (we’re seeing that play out right now). But a healthy nest egg is a rock-solid foundation for your kids (or grandkids) to strike off on their own.

With just $1,000 to start, $100 per month, and the discipline to stay the course in an S&P 500 index fund, you can give your child both financial security and a real-life lesson in the value of investing.

Time and consistency do the heavy lifting. The earlier you start, the greater the reward—but even starting later is far better than not starting at all.

