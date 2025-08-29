How to Protect Your Portfolio from Inflation

Just when investors thought inflation concerns were fading into the background, the last few rounds of data brought them back into focus.

Both the June and July Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings came in at 2.7% year-over-year increases, once again overshooting the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

At the same time, the tail end of Q2 earnings has seen a handful of retailers warning of higher prices being passed on to consumers now that the pre-tariff inventory surge has been nearly depleted.

Conventional wisdom suggests inflation hurts equities by pushing up input costs, squeezing profit margins, and slowing growth. Higher borrowing costs are also a looming risk. But history shows that under sustained inflationary pressure, stocks have at times moved higher—not only because currency depreciation inflates revenues in nominal terms, but also because some businesses are able to raise prices more quickly than their costs climb.

That raises an important question … Rather than weighing down the market, could inflation actually provide an advantage for certain stocks?

Take the run-up before the 2008 credit crisis as an example. Commodities surged—oil nearly hit $150 a barrel in 2007, gasoline spiked over 30% year-on-year in some states, and food prices like dairy jumped. Yet even against this backdrop of steep commodity inflation, equities managed to climb, with several indexes reaching record highs. The reason: Many investors treated stocks, especially those tied to natural resources, as hedges against inflation.

Today, a similar dynamic appears to be in play. Despite elevated consumer prices, U.S. equities have been able to rally. One factor may be central bank policy. While critics argue the Fed’s benchmark rate is too high, it’s arguably low when compared with Treasury yields and other market signals. The yield curve has also steepened, reflecting expectations for higher inflation. Yet markets don’t seem overly concerned that this will derail stocks—and importantly, there’s little fear the Fed will suddenly shift to more aggressive tightening.

That brings us to the practical question: If inflation proves “sticky,” how can investors use stocks as a hedge?

Historically, certain sectors have stood out. Metals and mining, energy, healthcare, and consumer staples tend to hold up well, often benefiting directly from inflationary trends.

Confidentially, I envision these sectors will outperform in the months ahead, and I think they should constitute at least a small portion of any new portfolio additions you might make in the coming months.

Of course, timing matters. Inflation tailwinds can eventually turn into headwinds if they push too far.

A reliable rule of thumb: When the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) rises toward 5%, equity markets often stumble. This was a key warning signal before the 2007 downturn.

As I write this, yields remain subdued, still well below July’s highs near 4.5%.

Thus, for now, the outlook remains favorable for sectors tied to resources, healthcare, and staples. These areas already play a meaningful role in our Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio, and I expect they’ll take on even greater importance as inflation continues shaping market conditions.

