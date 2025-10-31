How to Invest with the Market at Record Highs

At Cabot, we’ve always been unapologetic optimists when it comes to the stock market. For more than five decades, we’ve believed that investing in great companies is one of the most effective ways to build lasting wealth — and that conviction has rewarded our subscribers time and again.

But then came 2025.

Uncertainty is everywhere. Tariffs and trade disputes are keeping corporate leaders on edge. Supply chains remain tangled. Employment data is under debate, and talk of political pressure on the Federal Reserve is getting louder. No one knows yet how this will all affect GDP, but one thing is clear — anxiety is in the air. Meanwhile, nearly $8 trillion now sits idle in money market accounts — a staggering amount of sidelined cash.

And yet, through it all, the market has shown remarkable resilience, clawing back the steep losses we saw earlier in the year.

Here’s what we know from 55 years of experience: The stock market always presents opportunities. Even in turbulent times — sometimes especially in turbulent times — there are sectors and strategies that can thrive. Volatility doesn’t have to be your enemy; for savvy investors, it can be a source of profit.

There are plenty of ways to capitalize right now, from defensive dividend plays to growth opportunities hiding in plain sight. Today, I’ll walk you through several approaches that can help you turn today’s uncertainty into tomorrow’s gains.

The first I’ll discuss is value investing.

Value Investing

For most of the 2010s, value investing was out of fashion. Many newer investors — those who started after the 2008 financial crisis — have known only a market dominated by growth. For more than a decade, giants like Apple, Amazon, and Tesla delivered staggering returns, shaping an era defined by explosive innovation and sky-high valuations.

Fast forward to today, and those same mega-cap growth stocks — the “Magnificent Seven” and a few of their peers — are showing signs of fatigue. Their valuations have soared to the point where the top ten U.S. companies now make up roughly 40% of the total market capitalization. Ten companies controlling nearly half the market is extraordinary — and potentially unsustainable.

That’s not to say these are bad businesses. Far from it. They’re well-run, dominant, and profitable. But with valuations already priced for perfection, it’s hard to see how they can replicate the kind of growth that defined the last 15 years without a meaningful reset.

This environment, however, sets the stage for value investing’s comeback. Periods of uncertainty and volatility tend to uncover mispriced assets — solid companies whose fundamentals don’t match their discounted share prices. By focusing on balance sheets, market potential, and future cash flows relative to price, value investors can identify stocks poised for strong upside.

After years of capital crowding into the same handful of high-flyers, plenty of quality names have been overlooked. That’s unfortunate for momentum chasers — but a golden opportunity for those willing to dig deeper.

I was talking about this with Chris Preston, the Chief Analyst of our Cabot Value Investor advisory. He was saying that between straight value stocks and the growth-at-reasonable-prices (GARP) stocks that have lagged the general market, there are some strong opportunities. The year-to-date performance of the portfolio at 15.6% bears that out.

Early-Stage Investing

Another area showing real promise — both now and for the long term — lies in smaller and early-stage companies.

These stocks haven’t enjoyed the same lift as their large-cap counterparts. Many remain under the radar, overlooked by institutional investors and ignored by mainstream financial media. That lack of attention often translates into compelling valuations, giving patient investors the chance to buy quality businesses at a discount.

Of course, uncovering these opportunities takes more legwork. Smaller companies rarely attract the analyst coverage that big, established names do, which means reliable information can be harder to come by. Successful investing in this space requires doing your own homework — digging into financial footnotes, listening to earnings calls with management, and independently assessing both the market potential and the leadership team.

In short, for those willing to put in the extra effort, the small-cap and early-stage universe remains one of the most fertile grounds for finding tomorrow’s big winners today.

That’s what Tyler Laundon does as Chief Analyst for two advisory services, Cabot Early Opportunities and Cabot Small-Cap Confidential (“Confidential” because many of the smaller companies have low enough trading volume that we have to limit access since it’s not possible to share these recommendations to a large, broad audience).

This small-cap and early-opportunity expert has continued to find promising rising stars even through the tumult of 2025 and shows no signs of slowing down.

Options Trading

The final area where volatility can actually work in your favor is options trading.

Options are one of the most flexible tools in the investing world. Thanks to their built-in leverage, ability to hedge risk, and potential to profit from both rising and falling markets, options can deliver powerful results when used correctly. Despite their growing popularity, many investors still overlook how effective options can be in generating returns — especially in choppy markets.

In fact, volatility isn’t a hurdle for options traders — it’s a necessity. A perfectly calm, stable market leaves little room for opportunity. When prices swing, option premiums rise, and that movement creates the potential for profit.

So why do many investors shy away from them? Often it’s the language — options have their own terminology that can sound complex or intimidating at first. Others may have tried options trading without a structured, rules-based strategy and lost money as a result. But with the right guidance from an experienced trader or analyst, options don’t have to be risky or confusing.

At Cabot, we are fortunate to have such a person in Jacob Mintz, a former CBOE market maker and longtime Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Trader and the Cabot Options Trader Pro service for more advanced traders. Jacob’s track record this year has remained strong and produced some big wins.

Because options trading inherently has lower volume than stocks, we have to limit the number of subscribers to these services, but even when they are “closed,” we keep waiting lists that we go to when spaces open up.

To be clear, I’m not saying there’s no risk in investing right now, or any time. Investing always involves risk. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying to you or doing something nefarious. Risk vs. reward. Any business owner or investor knows they travel together.

But well-researched stocks, analyzed by real experts, and recommendations based on disciplined application of proven strategies can help you produce more winners and cut your losses while they’re small and redeploy that capital more profitably.

That’s what Cabot Wealth Network has been doing for 55 years and plans to continue to do for many years to come.

