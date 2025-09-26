Follow Congresspeople into These 3 Little-Known Stocks

According to analysis from UnusualWhales (both the site and the popular X account), members of both parties beat the broader market in 2024. Democratic lawmakers’ portfolios rose an impressive 31%, while Republicans earned a still-solid 26%.

At the extremes, Representative David Rouzer (NC) posted a staggering 149% gain, while Senator Tommy Tuberville (AL) limped to the finish line with just a 5.7% return. And, of course, Nancy Pelosi—whose trades are followed so closely that entire websites track them—clocked in at nearly 71%.

With returns like that, it begs the question: what are they buying right now?

In theory, it’s not hard to find out. Politicians are required to file trade disclosures, though “required” often means months after the fact.

Rather than reconstruct trades through the disclosures themselves, I’ve found Capitol Trades , which aggregates disclosures and organizes them by party, issue, size, timing, and more, to be a useful tracking tool.

When you look through the filings, much of it is exactly what you’d expect: the Magnificent Seven tech giants, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Palantir (PLTR), and a smattering of private equity stakes and LLCs.

That’s fine, but simply piling into the most obvious names doesn’t exactly scream “hidden opportunity.”

So I dug deeper, focusing on larger buys—transactions of $50,000 or more—and found three little-known names that caught my attention.

For what it’s worth, each showed up in House members’ disclosures as being held by spouses or children.

3 Little-Known Stocks Congresspeople Are Buying

Politician (Party, State)

Company (Symbol) Date Purchased Size ($) Ro Khanna (D, CA) Mirion Tech (MIR) 26-Jun-25 50k-100k Michael McCaul (R, TX) Global Payments (GPN) 23-Jul-25 100k-250k Laurel Lee (R, FL) TuHURA Bio. (HURA) 12-Jul-25 50k-100k

Before we get further into the buys, I want to share a bit of context. Both Ro Khanna and Michael McCaul (or their spouses) are incredibly active traders with more than 13,000 trades and nearly 5,000 trades, respectively, in the last two years.

So, keep that in mind when we talk about Mirion Tech (MIR) and Global Payments (GPN). I’ll elaborate further when we get there.

Mirion Tech (MIR)

Mirion is a specialty tech company with a focus on radiation and radiation safety. The bulk of their revenues is derived from radiation detection, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the nuclear energy industry, but they also derive a non-trivial share of revenue from their medical arm, which provides diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy services.

Shares are up 44.4% so far in 2025 and 143.9% in the last year after spending the prior five years essentially unchanged.

In other words, the stock looks to be a downstream beneficiary of the AI/energy trend.

What’s notable about this buy is that, despite Representative Khana’s frequent trading disclosures, this is a single buy-and-hold transaction on behalf of a child or children.

That shows a high degree of conviction in the play, and makes Mirion worthy of a watch, although its fortunes will probably be tied (like everything else these days) to AI and the energy buildout.

Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments is a financial technology company that provides payment software and services to merchants, issuers, and businesses globally, enabling them to accept various payment types, manage business operations, and improve customer experiences.

The stock is down 22.6% YTD and 23.4% in the last year, largely due to an agreement to buy privately held Worldpay for $24 billion, which also prompted the company to sell its Issuer Solutions business for $13.5 billion.

The most recent transactions, which were buys of $100k-$250k by Texas Representative Michael McCaul (again, a spousal transaction) on July 2 and 23, are the reason for the company’s inclusion on this list.

But it’s also worth noting that both McCaul and Khanna have been disclosing trades in and out of shares for months.

Given the recent performance and the drag that a major acquisition can have on shares, this is probably one to stay away from, even if McCaul (or his spouse) is “buying the dip.”

TuHURA Bio. (HURA)

TuHura Bio is, per their investor relations page, “a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.”

Shares have fallen 36.5% in 2025 alone as part of their one-year 59.0% decline.

Money-losing early-stage biotechs are a dime a dozen, but what’s notable about this is that Florida Republican Representative Laurel Lee is the only politician who’s disclosing it, or per @QuiverQuant on X, the only politician that’s ever disclosed it.

Does she (or her spouse) know something the rest of us don’t? Maybe, but I doubt it.

If you look at her disclosure history, it also includes a $100k-$250k “received” (via merger) transaction in October of 2024, which coincides with a merger of Kintara Therapeutics into TuHURA.

Digging deeper, her individual disclosure shows that her spouse received shares of TuHURA from a promissory note conversion and has subsequently made a few additional purchases, averaging down due to either high conviction or misguided optimism.

Doubling down on a losing trade might pan out for them in the future, but this is another one to ignore.

Of these three stocks, only MIR looks like it might be a viable buy, at least for as long as the AI/energy trend lasts.