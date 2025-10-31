Financial Checkup: The Top 10 Financial Mistakes You Must Avoid

It’s no surprise that the last five years of inflation have caused most of us to tighten our spending belts.

Although inflation has taken a turn for the better, there are still plenty of items whose prices are straining our pocketbooks, including everyday essentials such as eggs, milk, and gasoline.

A recent study by the Federal Reserve found that “The number of adults who said their finances were worse compared to a year earlier was 35%–the highest ever since the study began in 2012.”

That’s eye-opening, isn’t it?

With every dollar up for grabs, I thought it would be a good idea to take a fresh look at our personal finances to: 1) Find out the mistakes we are making, and how to correct them; and 2) Set up a process to regularly review our overall financial health.

My goal here is not to make you feel bad about making any of these ill-advised decisions. Believe me, I’ve made every one of them! And—just like you—I have beaten myself to death with regrets and “should haves.” But I want you to STOP that—that remorse won’t help you turn things around!

Instead, my desire is to show you tried and true methods to overcome these challenges. And the great news is, there is a way back to prosperity from each misstep.

The key to success is threefold:



Implementing “baby steps” to success, so that you are not overwhelmed during stressful periods. Paying attention, or monitoring your finances on a regular basis, so that you know where you stand. Celebrating your wins (modestly)!

So, let’s get started!

Mistake #1: No emergency fund

According to Bankrate.com, 24% of Americans have no emergency savings. And just 46% have enough money set aside to see them through the next three months, should an unexpected expense or job loss occur. Of course, as you can see in the graph below, overall savings rates have fallen precipitously.

Most experts agree that you need at least 3-6 months of your normal expenses set aside in an emergency fund. Many recommend the 3-6-9 Rule, which says you should save 3 months of expenses if you’re single, 6 months if you have dependents, and 9 months if your income is irregular.

You can calculate this by estimating your regular monthly expenses. For example:



Expense Amount Housing $2,000 Utilities $300 Debt (credit cards, loans, etc.) $700 Groceries $400 Transportation $300 Insurance $400 Entertainment $200 GRAND TOTAL $4,300

But you are not finished yet! You will also need to add an extra amount to create a cushion for unexpected costs—such as a new roof—which can set you back $10,000-$20,000!

Home repairs are just one expense contingency that needs to be included in your emergency fund. Others include:

A serious illness or injury that may not only create expensive medical bills but also cause you to miss work, which reduces your income.

Pet emergencies, which average $300-$2,000. However, these emergencies often cost a lot more! One of my friends just spent $2,500 for a dog’s leg injury, and another shelled out $8,000 for her dog’s hip surgery!

Dental and vision care. As we age, so do our teeth and eyes. A dental implant costs an average of $4,800. But you usually can’t stop at just one! A real estate agent I know just paid $30,000 for several implants—and no, not much of that was covered by insurance!

Car repairs. According to Kelley Blue Book, here’s how much average car repairs cost today:

Average Cost for Common Car Repairs



Repair/Service Average Cost Range Alignment $168.66 – $197.64 Alternator replacement $754.07 – $849.96 Brake pad and rotor replacement $548.65 – $629.04 Evaporative emissions (EVAP) purge control valve replacement $326.99 – $384.42 Fuel injector replacement $1,127.30 – $1,250.84 Fuel pump replacement $1,125.46 – $1,246.75 Mass air flow sensor replacement $449.48 – $521.42 Power steering pump replacement $844.11 – $943.19 Spark plug replacement $368.60 – $431.25 Starter replacement $743.87 – $837.19 Thermostat replacement $744.90 – $837.83 Tire pressure monitoring sensor replacement $321.21 – $376.61 Source: Kelley Blue Book data

Unexpected travel. I don’t have to tell you that if you have to book a plane ticket last-minute, you are going to be hosed. But don’t forget that there are still a few airlines (5) that offer a 5%-25% discount on bereavement airfares.

As of February 2025, these are the companies that still discount these airfares:

What to Do:

Begin by setting aside a small amount of money, such as $500 (more if you can). I recommend that you establish a separate banking account for these funds. That keeps you from tapping them for non-emergency uses. You want to make sure these funds are liquid, so I wouldn’t invest them in the stock market.

Add to the fund every month and with each raise or promotion you receive.

When your tax refund arrives, earmark a portion for your emergency savings.

Use an emergency fund calculator to help you set your goal. Here are a couple that are easy to use, courtesy of Fifth-Third Bank and The USAA Educational Foundation.

Bottom line—this fund needs to be set up right away! You won’t believe how much easier you will sleep once you no longer have to worry about the what-ifs in life!

Mistake #2: Neglecting to Sign Up for Free Money in Your 401(k) Plan

If you are not participating in your employer’s 401(k) plan, I’m begging you—do it now! Honestly, if you don’t, you are passing up free money!

These retirement plans were created in 1978, and now hold some $12.2 trillion, according to the Investment Company Institute. Prior to 1978, most people relied on pensions (mostly a thing of the past, unless you work for the government or a union) or Employee Stock Ownership Plans (which could disappear overnight, as happened to me in the 80s).

Today, about 70% of private-sector employees have access to a 401(k)-style retirement plan, but only 50% of employees participate in them.

The average 401(k) employer match this year is between 4% and 6% of compensation, with most employers offering a 50% partial match on employee contributions, up to 6% of your salary.

Let’s see what that looks like.

Assumption: Salary of $80,000

Employee contribution: 6% of $80,000 = $4,800.

Employer partial match: 50% of your $4,800 contribution = $2,400.

Total annual contribution: $4,800 + $2,400 = $7,200.

You just got $2,400 in free money! And over time, that money will multiply exponentially. If you just invested that extra $2,400 each year (of course, it will grow as your salary increases), but just for this example, that additional $2,400, at the average stock market return of 10% annually, will increase your savings by $236,032.94!

These calculators from Nerdwallet and Bankrate will help you see just how fast your money can grow in a 401(k)—and the earlier you begin, the better!

For 2025, the standard 401(k) contribution limit is $23,500 if you are under age 50. If you are 50 or over, you can add an extra $7,500 in catch-up contributions, for a total of $31,000. And there is a new “super catch-up” limit that allows folks aged 60-63 to contribute $11,250 more, for a total contribution of $34,750, annually.

What to Do:

Start with what you can reasonably afford, with an ultimate goal of deposing 15% of your annual salary in your 401(k) plan.

Of course, I also recommend that you supplement your 401(k) investments with an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). And if you don’t have access to a 401(k) plan, it’s imperative that you invest in an IRA. For 2025, the standard IRA contribution limit is $7,000, with a $1,000 catch-up contribution available for those aged 50 and over.

Mistake #3: Making No Plan or Budget

You know the old saying, “Failure to plan is a plan to fail.” And it’s true, especially where your money is concerned. If you don’t know where your money is going, you’ll never be able to make it work for you in the long run.

The easiest way to ensure that you create a prosperous financial life is to first make a budget. I know—no one likes to keep track of their spending, but with today’s tools, like apps and online financial programs, it’s really easy.

What to Do:

A budget is simply a way to monitor your income and your expenses. Here’s how to start:



Gather your bills and pay stubs. Make a list of your monthly expenses. The major ones will be mortgage or rent, groceries, gas for your vehicle, electricity, water, and telephone bills. And then add in your discretionary (not required) expenses such as clothes, gym memberships, magazine subscriptions, streaming subscriptions, gifts, that morning Starbucks coffee, and entertainment. Subtract your monthly bills and expenses from the total amount of money you make in a month. This number should be more than zero. If the number is less than zero, you’re spending more money than you make. Look for things in your budget you can change.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to:



Determine how much money you want to save/invest each month. Write down everything you spend. At the end of the month, see if you spent what you planned.

This would be a great time to take a close look at all of your expenditures to decide where you can cut spending so that you can use that money for investing in your future.

Here are some ideas:

Stop buying on impulse. When my mother was unable to drive anymore and needed some extra help, she yelled at my sister and me one day, telling us we must have made a mistake in her checkbook, as she had an extra $200 at the end of the month. We had to explain, “Mom, since you no longer go to the store every day, you are not spending money on things you don’t need.”

It was that simple. Are you doing the same thing?

I find that online shopping can be a big waste of money. How easy is it to just keep adding things to your cart? Don’t do it!

Paying for things you don’t use or need. This category would include gym memberships, magazine subscriptions, or $6 coffee (every day).

Buying Things Because “They’re on Sale.” I used to be a big coupon shopper; I loved those “buy one, get one free” deals—until I realized I didn’t need or use many of those items. Honestly, I live alone—what am I going to do with two boxes of cereal?

Now, this is the truth. I was behind a man in the grocery store last week, who had five bags of chips on the counter. He looked at me sheepishly and said, “They were buy three, get two free, so I couldn’t resist.” We both had a good laugh.

Instead of piling those “good deals” into your cart, stop for a minute and think about whether or not you really need them. You’ll be surprised at how much money you save by doing this.

Pack your lunch. Of course, you can build a day or two of going out to eat with your colleagues into your plan. The average sandwich and soup deal where I live will set you back about $20 today, and if you indulge five days a week, that amounts to $100; 50 weeks out of the year, your lunch out will add up to $5,000—almost enough for your maximum IRA contribution!

Once you’ve eliminated the wasteful spending, the next step is to develop a goal of how much money you want to ultimately save for your big goals—such as children’s education, vacations, and retirement. When you see those goals, it’s easier to realize how much you need to be saving each month.

Lastly, check in with yourself at the end of each month and see how you are doing at meeting your spending and savings goals. When you can see it in black and white, it’s a cinch to make some minor adjustments along the way that will help you reach the goals that will secure your financial future.

Fortunately, technology provides us with some simple ways to keep track of our finances and goals.

This page from money.com highlights the five best budgeting apps they reviewed.

Mistake #4: Keeping Credit Card Balances and Paying Interest

The average credit card interest rate is 20.03%, according to Bankrate.com. And Forbes reports that the average balance is currently $6,473, for a total of $1.21 trillion owed by Americans.

If you only make the minimum payment each month, it is estimated that it will take you 299 months (almost 25 years!) to be rid of your debt.

And during that time period, you will pay a total of $9,132.60.

So, doesn’t it make sense to keep that type of debt to a minimum?

What to Do:

Pay off your credit card balances every month. If that’s impossible, pay as much as you can—and always more than the minimum required. Don’t use credit cards to pay for non-essential items, unless you can pay them off each month, as amassing balances for non-essentials can put you into dire financial straits. And you are probably aware of this, but many merchants are passing along their credit card processing fees (mostly 3%) to consumers now. That means if you routinely pay for your morning coffee with a credit card, your $6 outlay becomes $6.18. Over a week, that’s an extra $0.90. Over a year, it’s $46.80. Do use credit cards for expensive items, as the credit card companies make it fairly easy to return an item you weren’t satisfied with, and most offer some type of fraud protection, earnings rewards, and often, special financing. Try to keep your credit utilization ratio (percentage of credit used divided by your total credit line) under 30%. That helps your credit score immensely. Negotiate for a lower rate with your credit card company. If you don’t ask, you won’t receive. When you have extra funds, pay off high-interest debt as quickly as possible. Consider debt consolidation options if it helps lower interest rates.

Above all, use your credit cards consciously. Unfortunately, many folks just automatically charge items they don’t need, or things that should be paid for with cash.

If you’re brave enough, gather up all of your credit card statements and use the following calculator from Bankrate to see just what damage those high interest rates are doing to your overall financial picture.

But…if you do have substantial credit balances, you may want to consider switching to cards with teaser introductory rates (or no interest rate) on transferred balances. This page, from Nerdwallet, offers a comprehensive list of the best balance transfer cards.

Mistake #5: Not Taking Advantage of Compound Interest by Investing Early in Life

We are not saving enough money. According to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), the median American has $8,000 in transaction accounts (savings, checking, money market), while the average balance is $62,410. However, experts agree that the median balance may give a clearer picture of how much most we’ve actually saved, since the average can be skewed significantly by fewer people who have much greater account balances.

Here’s how it breaks down by age:



Age Median bank account balance Mean bank account balance <35 $5,400 $20,540 35-44 $7,500 $41,540 45-54 $8,700 $71,130 55-64 $8,000 $72,520 65-74 $13,400 $100,250 >74 $10,000 $82,800

I get it. When you’re young and just getting started, you are anxious to start accumulating things, like cars, houses, vacations, etc. So, saving and investing isn’t top of mind. However, this is when the “power of compounding” is at its greatest. Begin saving early and you have many years ahead of you for your savings to enjoy the benefit of compound interest— interest calculated on both the initial principal and the accumulated interest from previous periods, often called “interest on interest.”

Let’s look at an example from Letsassemble.com:

A 25-year-old who invests $200 a month could have a portfolio worth $512,700 at age 65.

If that same person waits 10 years and invests $200/month starting at age 35, their portfolio value will be only $242,600.

That’s a big difference, isn’t it?

According to AARP, “The rule of thumb is you’ll need 80% of your working income in retirement to maintain your lifestyle.” Right now, only 36% of us have enough saved to secure our retirement.

What to Do:

1. Set your financial retirement goal. I realize it’s difficult to think about that when you’re 25. AARP says we need $1.46 million to retire nowadays. That’s the magic number (of course, that’s going to change with inflation). But for now, here’s how Northwestern Insurance says you can reach that number:

How to Hit the Magic Number

It’s never too late to start saving for retirement, but the earlier you begin, the bigger the nest egg you can build, due to compounding returns over time. Here’s how much you would need to put into a retirement account each month, starting at different ages, to reach the $1.46 million “magic number” by age 65, according to Northwestern Mutual’s “Planning & Progress Study 2024.” Figures are based on a 7 percent average return compounded daily.

Starting at age 20: $382 a month

Age 30: $805 a month

Age 40: $1,792 a month

Age 50: $4,586 a month

2. Begin saving immediately! The graphic above demonstrates what a difference starting early can make.

Mistake #6: Living Above Your Means

Bad spending habits are being exacerbated by rising costs. According to the National Financial Capability Study from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), “26% of Americans say they spend more than they earn, up from the prior range of 18% to 20%.”

And for the first time in its six editions, the share of Americans who said “they find it not at all difficult” to pay all of their bills fell from a record of 54% in 2021 to 44%.

What to Do:

Make a budget and stick to it! Delay purchases until you can budget for them. Don’t spend more than you make. If you’re expecting a bonus or windfall, plan on saving the biggest portion of it, and have fun with the rest.

As I said earlier, “conscious spending” is the key; think before you whip out that credit card!

Mistake #7: Overspending on Housing

I told you at the beginning of this article that I have made each and every one of these mistakes. And this one—overspending on housing—was my worst one, and the mistake that took me years to rectify. I’m now in the market for a different home, and I am saying this mantra daily: “I will not overspend.”

As part of one of my Realtor organizations, I toured four homes in the Parade of Homes in Knoxville last week. The least expensive home was $1.5 million; the most costly, $2.5 million. The $2.5 million home was 7,000 square feet and was a second/vacation home. The $1.5 million was a 4-story townhome, geared toward young professionals, which could also be rented for a whopping $7,500 per month!

During the tour, I had a couple questions running through my mind: 1) Why does anyone need a 7,000 square foot vacation home; and 2) What the heck does a young person do that they can afford to pay $7,500 in rent in Knoxville, Tennessee?

Well, fortunately, those are not average sale prices or rentals in my neck of the woods, which are $365,764 and $1,800, respectively.

The general long-time rule in determining how much house you can afford is the 28/36 rule:



Spend no more than 28% of your gross monthly income on your home. That means if you make $80,000 per year, your principal, interest, taxes and insurance should be $1,867. At today’s interest rates, you could buy a house for around $325,000 (with 20% down). Bankrate offers one of my favorite mortgage calculators Spend no more than 36% of your gross monthly income on total debt. With a salary of $80,000, that means your total monthly debt outlay should not be more than $2,400 (including your mortgage payment).

Of course, those rules are made to be broken. FHA loans are routinely made with 31/45-50 ratios. And then you have 1099 or bank statement loans, where ratios can vary widely. And let’s not forget the loans that drove us into the subprime mortgage lending crisis of 2007—loans in which the borrower just told the lender what they earned—no verification needed! Yikes!

According to research from a Lending Tree, nearly 20 million American homeowners are house-poor. And housing prices are rising. Consumer Affairs says that in the last five years, the median household income rose 24% while monthly housing costs increased by 26% nationwide.

For several years, I managed a bank in a very swanky neighborhood. My parking lot looked like a luxury car business—Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis, Porsches, you name it! And the folks in the community had some beautiful mansions. I was invited into many of them and was sometimes amazed at how few furnishings they held, as most of their income was going to the house payment—not a good idea at all.

A common rule from finance experts recommends a “50/30/20” plan— 50% for needs (including housing), 30% for wants, and 20% for savings and debt repayment.

The key to a successful financial life is the less debt you have, the better off you will be. And don’t forget—the mortgage is not the only cost for owning a home. Remember, you still need to set aside money for that emergency fund for repairs and renovations, as well as your retirement accounts.

What to Do:

Don’t buy more house than you can afford. Make sure you calculate all the expenses that come with owning a home in your debt/income ratio.

And one last recommendation: Do not use your home equity to buy cars, pay for weddings, or pay off your credit cards. That is a decision you will most likely regret for a long time, as you are giving away your home ownership for a debt that you should pay in a different matter.

Mistake #8: Buying a New Vehicle

I plead guilty! Oh, my gosh, I love a new car—the smell, no dents, shiny—I could go on and on. And I do usually purchase new cars. I always use the excuse that I don’t know much about cars, so I want something that will be reliable for many years (yes, I do keep my vehicles an average of more than 5 years).

But I admit that I know it just makes more sense to buy a used vehicle, and for cash, if you can afford it. Otherwise, you are paying interest on a depreciating asset. And if you are a frequent trader of vehicles, you are most likely losing money on each transaction.

Furthermore, by borrowing money to buy a vehicle, you pay interest on a depreciating asset, which amplifies the difference between the value of the vehicle and the price paid for it. Worse yet, many people trade in their vehicles every few years and lose money on every trade.

Here are the pros and cons of buying a new vs. used car, from Bankrate.com:

Pros and Cons of Buying a New Car

Pros:

Customization: The primary benefit of buying a new vehicle is that you can get it outfitted to your preferences—you can select the color and style you want and request any add-ons that appeal to you.

Current technology: There are practical advantages too—you will drive off with the latest technology and safety features.

Better interest rates: With a new car purchase, you are also more likely to get a better auto loan rate than you would with a used car purchase, often by a few percentage points.

Reliability: You won’t have to contend with any potential hidden mechanical problems when you buy new. Plus, the vehicle’s warranty should limit your spending on repairs and maintenance in the first few years of ownership.

Cons

More expensive: New cars are often several thousand dollars more expensive than the same used vehicle, which means you’ll have to come up with a larger down payment and monthly loan outlay.

Depreciation: New cars lose value when you drive them off the lot, and experts say they lose 20% of their value in the first year and continue to depreciate for the next 10 years.

Higher insurance costs: New cars often cost more to insure because of their higher chance of theft, value and other related factors.

One last thought: If you are sold on buying that new car you have your eyes on, look for seasonal deals, such as holidays and end-of-the-year sales. You’ll want to take advantage of any discounts.

Pros and Cons of Buying a Used Car

Pros

Less expensive: The primary benefit of buying a used car is that they tend to be less expensive than new cars—sometimes by several thousand dollars.

Lower insurance costs and fees: Many pre-owned cars carry lower insurance rates, titling fees and sales taxes.

Slower depreciation: Used cars also depreciate much more slowly.

Cons

Making compromises: You may not get the exact car you want in the right color with the all the extra features you desire.

Car history: You will also need to check with your mechanic to make sure the vehicle was maintained properly by its previous owner.

Increased maintenance costs: Even if the car is in relatively good condition, a used car will most likely need more maintenance and repairs over time.

Here’s a table outlining the costs of buying a new or used vehicle:

Comparing Costs: New vs. Used



The average ... New cars Used cars Monthly payment $749 $529 Loan amount $41,983 $26,795 Interest rate 6.80% 11.54% Loan term 68.87 months 67.24 months Credit score 757 690 Source: Experian Information Solutions, 2nd quarter 2025.

And this calculator will help you determine how much car you can afford:

What to Do:



Carefully consider the exact vehicle you need and can afford. Do you really need the largest SUV available in the market? Must you have the BMW or Mercedes, when a Hyundai or Honda might suffice? Aim for an economical car. I’ve owned a couple of hybrids, and honestly, the gas savings I had over the length of time I owned them was not worth the extra money I paid to purchase a hybrid. Do your homework! If you need financing, shop around. The dealer’s rate may not be as good as you can get at your local bank or credit union.

Mistake #9: Ignoring Your Credit Score

Boy, will this cost you!

A credit score is a prediction of your credit behavior and gives potential lenders an idea of how likely you are to pay a loan back on time. It can greatly affect your ability to get a mortgage, credit card, auto loan, a home to rent, and insurance. Credit scores are also used to determine the interest rate and credit limit you ultimately receive.

There are several factors that are typically taken into account by credit scoring models, including:



Your payment history. Your current unpaid debt. The number and types of loan accounts you have. How long you have had your loan accounts open. How much of your available credit you’re using. New applications for credit. Whether you have had a debt sent to collection, a foreclosure, or a bankruptcy, and how long ago.

Here are the credit score ranges from FICO:

Poor: 300-579

Fair: 580-669

Good: 670-739

Very Good: 740-799

Exceptional: 800-850

It is imperative that you stay on top of this number, and keep your score as high as possible, because when you ignore your credit score, you face: Higher insurance premiums, difficulty renting, higher mortgage rates, increased loan costs, limited credit card choices, utilities deposits, difficulty getting a job, difficulty obtaining credit, denied loan applications, trouble getting a cellphone contract, and more!

If your credit score is less than 600, you are most likely paying a lot more than you need to for many things, including

Here’s an example of how your credit score affects your mortgage interest rate and monthly payment, as of the beginning of October:

You can easily see that maintaining good credit will free up funds you can use for saving and investing.

What to Do:

Experian offers these tips for improving your credit score:



Make on-time payments.

Pay down revolving account balances.

Don’t close your oldest account.

Diversify the types of credit you have.

Limit new credit applications.

It may take 30 days or longer for these steps to show up in your credit score, but you can do it!

Mistake #10: Investing Too Conservatively

Folks who lived through harsh economic downturns like the Great Depression are often loath to trust the stock market. Instead, they keep their money in a bank (or under the mattress)!

A few years ago, I had a friend in his early 90s who kept his savings in bank certificate of deposits and annuities. He had never invested in the market. I talked him into putting $10,000 into a few ETFs, and he was so amazed at the return, he couldn’t wait to invest more!

According to the FDIC, the average 12-month CD rate is now 1.7% and 1.34% for a 5-year CD. The S&P 500 is up about 13.5% so far in 2025. Which one makes more sense?

Certainly, there is more risk in the stock market. But if you invest prudently, you will be much further ahead than if you took the most conservative route. Even those folks who lost money in the 2007-2009 recession, but kept their funds invested, are well ahead of the game these days.

Even if you only earned a 6% stock market return, the following graph illustrates how much better off you will be by taking a little risk:

The following 10-year Asset Return Map will give you an idea of the historical returns of various assets:

In general, the riskier the asset, the higher return you can expect (although you’re also at risk of greater losses).

What to Do:

Begin investing in the markets. Before you begin, you’ll need to determine your risk profile:

Conservative – As a conservative investor, you are less willing to accept market swings and significant changes in the value of your portfolio in the short- or long-term. Capital preservation is your primary goal, and you may plan on using the principal from your investments in the near-term, preferably as a steady income stream. The average level of return you expect to see is 5%-10%, annually.

Moderate – As a moderate investor, you seek longer-term investment gains. You are comfortable with some swings in your portfolio’s performance but generally seek to invest in more conservative stocks that build wealth over a substantial period of time. The average level of return you expect to see is 10%-25% annually.

Aggressive – As an aggressive investor, you primarily seek capital appreciation and are open to more risk. Swings in the market, whether short term or long term do not impact your investment decisions and you have confidence that volatility is necessary to achieve the high return-on-investment you are looking for. You typically expect a 25%+ return, annually, though you do not need your principal investment immediately.

Next, you’ll want to structure your investments, depending on that risk profile and your age. Generally, the older we get, the more conservative we want to be.

I also recommend that you diversify your portfolio by including investments from a variety of sectors, both growth and value companies, dividend-paying stocks, and companies of different sizes: small cap, midcap, and large caps.

Following are some portfolio allocations to choose from:

By Age:



Age Stocks/ETFs Bonds/Income Cash 0-40 80% 15% 5% 41-60 70% 20% 10% 60+ 50% 30% 20%

By Personal Risk Tolerance:

Age Aggressive Investor Moderate Investor Conservative Investor 0-40 70/20/10 50/40/10 30/30/40 41-60 60/30/10 40/40/20 20/30/50 60+ 40/40/20 30/30/40 10/40/50

*Aggressive (A), Moderate (M), Conservative (C)

It’s always fun to have a few exciting, high-growth stocks in your portfolio. But for most investors—especially beginners—I recommend you keep the allocation of those stocks to a minimal amount of your overall holdings.

If you are a beginner investor, I suggest you start out with some exchange-traded funds.

The following ideas will give you exposure to the broad markets. From there, you can start diving into specific sectors if you desire.

S&P 500 iShares Core ETF (IVV): Five-star rated

The index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market, as determined by SPDJI. The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its index and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents.

Trailing Returns

Day End

as of 10/17/2025

YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 15-Year Total Return % (Price) 14.47 15.55 23.7 15.55 14.57 14.33 Total Return % (NAV) 14.45 15.54 23.69 15.53 14.56 14.33

Russell Top 200 iShares ETF (IWL): Five-star rated

The index measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market, as defined by Russell. The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its underlying index and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. It is non-diversified.

Trailing Returns

Day End

as of 10/17/2025

YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 15-Year Total Return % (Price) 15.52 17.57 25.51 16.05 15.43 14.91 Total Return % (NAV) 15.45 17.52 25.52 16.05 15.43 14.9

Dividend Appreciation ETF Vanguard (VIG)

The adviser employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the index, which consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time. The adviser attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index.

Trailing Returns

Day End

as of 10/17/2025

YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 15-Year Total Return % (Price) 11.62 9.17 17.91 12.02 12.97 12.48 Total Return % (NAV) 11.61 9.18 17.92 12.03 12.97 12.48

Bottom line, we all make financial mistakes. But most can be rectified by keeping track of our decisions and working toward our long-term goals. I wish you many years of prosperity!

Q&A

Q. I’m just starting my career. My employer offers a 401(k) plan, with matching. I’m trying to save money for my first house, but I’m conflicted. Should I put my money towards a downpayment on a house or invest in the 401(k) plan?

A. Definitely, the 401(k) plan. While buying a home is a good plan for most of us, houses historically have appreciated just 3%-5% per year. On the other hand, the stock market has an average return of 10% annually. I would recommend that you maximize your 401(k) plan and then earmark extra savings toward your home downpayment.