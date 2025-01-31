Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
February 2025
person cutting up a credit card
Magazine
How to Find the Best (and Safest) Digital Wallets
The use of digital wallets is expanding rapidly across the globe but the U.S. is lagging the rest of the world in adoption. This month, let’s explore everything you need to know about digital wallets—from what they do and how they work to which options are the best for consumers and how they keep your money safe—before they complete their takeover of the payments world.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
New Years Ball Drop
Magazine
4 Financial Dos and Don’ts for 2025
2024 was another great year for the markets, but it also left us with some lasting lessons we can use going forward. So, here are the four “Dos” and “Don’ts” I’m taking away from 2024.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Chris Preston
Gas pump
Magazine
2 Midstream Natural Gas Stocks for 2025
Growing demand for electricity, continued reliance on fossil fuels, and a new administration in the White House all spell more demand for natural gas, and these are two of the best natural gas stocks for the year ahead.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
8 Cannabis Calls for 2025
Cannabis stocks ended 2024 on a down note, but 2025 will almost certainly be better. So I’m making a handful of cannabis calls for 2025, some of which could be quite bullish.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush
4 Types of Undervalued European Stocks to Buy Now
European stocks are lagging the performance of their American counterparts, and have been for years. But that performance gap offers attractive valuations for investors looking to add portfolio diversification.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Reasons for Optimism in 2025
2023 and 2024 were great years for investors, and despite some uncertainty in the market of late, investors would be wise to approach 2025 with optimism for continuing strength.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Ed Coburn
3 ETFs for Any Portfolio
Concentrated investment in the largest stocks has made this market historically top-heavy, but adding these three ETFs to your portfolio can help balance your exposure to mega-cap stocks.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Carl Delfeld
These 3 Sectors Say the Bull Market Is Still On
Tracking where the most aggressive investors are putting the most money is a good measure of the risk appetite for the market, and these three sectors say the bull market is alive and well.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
2 Stocks Getting Activist Investor Attention
The attention of activist investors can help catalyze major changes at underperforming companies, and these two big-name companies are attracting it in spades.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Clif Droke
2 New Stocks from an Improving IPO Market
The IPO market has improved markedly in the last two years and is on track to heat up even more in 2025, which makes these two stocks names to watch.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Why Hindenburg Shorted This Once-Great Growth Stock
Hindenburg Research’s announcement that they’ll be closing up shop has made Carvana (CVNA) their final short target. Here is their rationale.
January 31, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman

