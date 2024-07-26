Don’t Fear AI; Profit from It

The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most important story on Wall Street for much of the last two years. The technology has impressed its early adopters and helped make fortunes for the earliest investors.

It has also prompted a torrent of headlines about the decline of independent media.

Most readers - of online or physical media - are aware of that, even if the awareness is gleaned solely from stories about the struggles of print media, the disappearance of iconic magazine brands, or the struggles of authors at a time when there are more books published than ever before.

Those same readers, even if they’ve ignored the headlines, have likely seen the impact of AI in their online lives as they watch the quality of content on Google or Facebook gradually degrade.

And, regardless of their political views, they are increasingly likely to feel that media players are chasing shock and outrage as the best path to profitability.

The fact is, these impressions are not entirely off base. Much of it is accurate.

But in spite of the doom and gloom, I’m left smiling. Because I know something they don’t.

I have already written about the impact of AI on productivity and how that will drive value creation. In the coming 20 years, we will see productivity growth, driven by AI, that will match or exceed productivity growth in any period in human history.

Because these technology tools use algorithms and what is effectively crowd-sourcing to make their “judgments,” they inherently follow the crowd. As has been shown many times, there is wisdom in crowds that can produce better answers than any individual person in some circumstances.

There are investing situations where following the crowd can work. If your goal is to preserve your capital, following the crowd is a good way to get average returns and can be accomplished by investing in broad-market index funds. Similarly, buy-and-hold investors who want to purchase dividend stocks and keep them for 20, 30, 40 years or more may be able to generate a nice income and more or less preserve their capital at the same time.

Many investors have more ambitious goals, however, and aren’t content to just preserve capital or get a modest dividend yield. These investors know wherever the crowd goes, however wise it is, there are places the crowd doesn’t go that may be better opportunities.

This happens every day as sectors and stocks rotate in and out of favor for a million reasons, or seemingly no reason at all. When the crowd rotates out of a sector for instance, value investors often find that a stock that had previously seemed overpriced has now become a bargain.

This is a reflection of the heterogeneous nature of investor goals. Some seek to grow wealth – and some of those investors seek modest growth at modest risk while others seek extreme growth, risk be damned. Some seek income. Some seek asset stability and security. These differing goals all suggest different strategies of course.

Quite simply, the market is too efficient and investors too diverse for it to operate in a monolithic fashion.

And, just as investing goals and investing opportunities will never go out of fashion, there will always be a need for solid, expert advice that will help investors better meet their needs, with greater profits and lower risk.

