Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
MG-ps-logo-analyst (1).png

December 2024
Rocket taking off
Magazine
Ready for Liftoff: The Bull Market Strategies You Can Use NOW!
Stocks may be trading at all-time highs, but economists and analysts are looking for even more gains going into 2025. So, with meaningful catalysts still on the horizon, here are the strategies you can use and the steps you can take right now to take advantage of the continuing bull market.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
Swiss Flag on the Swiss Alps
Magazine
Why (and How) to Invest in Swiss Stocks Now
The debt picture for the United States is growing increasingly precarious and, while it has yet to hamper stocks, it’s worth hedging against in your portfolio. Switzerland offers just such an opportunity.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Read More
A Magnifying Glass
Magazine
3 Secrets to Finding Undervalued Stocks
With interest rates expected to remain higher than in years past, value stocks may once again get their opportunity to shine. Here’s three ways to find them.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
2 Ways to Play the Unrelenting Gold Rush
While it’s not garnering the same attention as stocks, gold has quietly matched the return of the S&P 500 this year in a notable bull market for the yellow metal. Here are two ways to play it.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke
This Small-Cap Index Is Better than the Russell 2000
The Russell 2000 is the benchmark for small-cap stocks, but if you’re investing in an index fund, the S&P 600 is a better way to buy them.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Will MCD Stock Follow Chipotle’s “Buy on E. Coli” Pattern?
In late October, McDonald’s (MCD) shares nosedived on an E. coli outbreak. Should it be a red flag for shareholders or is it a short-term overreaction?
November 27, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
3 Conservative Dividend Stocks for an Uncertain Market
Rising Treasury yields and geopolitical risks raise the prospect of uncertainty in the market. These conservative dividend stocks can help you weather the storm.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Why Are Interest Rates Still So High?
The Fed began cutting short-term interest rates just a few months ago, but Treasury (and mortgage) rates are rising. What’s behind the disconnect, and should it concern us as investors?
November 27, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
The Best Homebuilder Stock to Buy Now
With mortgage rates below their recent highs and an ongoing housing shortage, the future is looking bright for homebuilders, and this luxury builder is my favorite way to play it.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
This Little-Known Options Strategy Generates Steady Income
Many investors are familiar with buying options for the big upside they can bring, but for income-focused investors, selling options can be an even better strategy.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
3 Travel-Related Stocks for a Post-Covid World
Transportation stocks are finally setting new highs (and thus offering a bullish confirmation according to Dow Theory), and these three travel-related stocks still have room to rally.
November 27, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke

Start Reading
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.