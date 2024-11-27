December 2024
Stocks may be trading at all-time highs, but economists and analysts are looking for even more gains going into 2025. So, with meaningful catalysts still on the horizon, here are the strategies you can use and the steps you can take right now to take advantage of the continuing bull market.
The debt picture for the United States is growing increasingly precarious and, while it has yet to hamper stocks, it’s worth hedging against in your portfolio. Switzerland offers just such an opportunity.
With interest rates expected to remain higher than in years past, value stocks may once again get their opportunity to shine. Here’s three ways to find them.
While it’s not garnering the same attention as stocks, gold has quietly matched the return of the S&P 500 this year in a notable bull market for the yellow metal. Here are two ways to play it.
The Russell 2000 is the benchmark for small-cap stocks, but if you’re investing in an index fund, the S&P 600 is a better way to buy them.
In late October, McDonald’s (MCD) shares nosedived on an E. coli outbreak. Should it be a red flag for shareholders or is it a short-term overreaction?
Rising Treasury yields and geopolitical risks raise the prospect of uncertainty in the market. These conservative dividend stocks can help you weather the storm.
The Fed began cutting short-term interest rates just a few months ago, but Treasury (and mortgage) rates are rising. What’s behind the disconnect, and should it concern us as investors?
With mortgage rates below their recent highs and an ongoing housing shortage, the future is looking bright for homebuilders, and this luxury builder is my favorite way to play it.
Many investors are familiar with buying options for the big upside they can bring, but for income-focused investors, selling options can be an even better strategy.
Transportation stocks are finally setting new highs (and thus offering a bullish confirmation according to Dow Theory), and these three travel-related stocks still have room to rally.