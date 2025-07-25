Crack the College Code: How to Pay for Higher Education Now

Student loans have traditionally been fairly easy to get—maybe too easy, as delinquency rates are on the rise. Repayments of student loans were paused between March 2020 and the first of September 2023, due to COVID, but now with payments resuming, families are finding it hard to meet that obligation.

As of March 2025, 7.74% of the $1.777 trillion student loan debt was already 90 days or more past due, or seriously delinquent. And with an average balance of $38,375 and an average monthly payment of $536, this debt is a huge burden on households.

National Student Debt Graph

And the worst is yet to come. President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” is about to increase that load. This new legislation includes more than $300 billion in cuts to federal student loan and aid programs over 10 years.

As for student loans, $200,000 is the new maximum federal student loan limit. Right now, as you can see in the graph from earnest.com below, the average student debt of a medical professional is just under $200,000, and much less for other degrees.

However, borrowing standards have been so lenient that many students have borrowed vast sums to pay for not only their tuition, but also room and board, entertainment, automobiles, etc.

I had no idea how easy it was to use the loan proceeds for crazy stuff until a friend told me about his son’s school loans. It took this kid six years to get a four-year degree (which he never used for a job, by the way), and he owed close to $200,000 by the time he graduated, after numerous refinancings of his loans. He never held a job during his time at school and funded his golf games, concert tickets, and other entertainment needs with his loans. To my knowledge, he never made a payment, and his parents ended up paying off the loans.

Until now, students had 12 different options to repay their loans, many of which limited borrowers’ monthly payments based on their income and could eventually lead to total loan forgiveness. Now, students have two repayment options:



A standard payment plan with fixed monthly payments over 10 years. If loans are consolidated, the timeline can vary from 10 to 30 years. Or a plan known as the Repayment Assistant Plan (RAP) with variable monthly payments, based on borrowers’ adjusted gross income and number of dependent children.

Students who currently have loans will have between July 2026 and July 2028 to switch to a new plan. If they don’t switch, they will automatically be put into the standard repayment plan after July 1, 2028.

Before “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” After “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” Amount Owed Repayment Period Amount Owed Repayment Period $20,000 20 years Less than $25,000 10 years $40,000 25 years $25,000-50,000 15 years $60,000 30 years $50,000-$100,000 20 years Over $100,000 25 years Source: USNews.com

The RAP requires a minimum of $10 paid every month to work toward paying off loans. Only after 30 years would borrowers be eligible for student loan forgiveness, as opposed to 20 to 25 years previously.

In recent years, repayment leniency hit record levels, and many students refinanced and refinanced and refinanced their loans (like my friend’s son), claiming economic hardship. That claim often allowed them to pause their monthly bills and not accrue interest for an allotted amount of time, up to nine years. That will not be so easy in the future. With the One Big Beautiful Bill, deferments are eliminated, although borrowers with short-term financial hardship may still be eligible for forbearance for up to 9 months out of a 24-month period.

Furthermore, in the past, graduate students could take advantage of the Grad PLUS program, which allowed students to borrow up to the total cost of attendance for their graduate program. That program will end after June 30, 2026, which may seriously impact students who want to go into medical fields.

While the current debt for such professions is just under $200,000, the cost of med school has really escalated. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the median cost of a medical school education is now $286,454 for public schools and $390,848 for private schools.

Additionally, effective July 1, 2028, these changes will be enacted:



Existing income-driven repayment plans (SAVE, PAYE, IBR, ICR) will be phased out for current borrowers. They will need to transition to either the new Standard Repayment Plan or the existing Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan. There are specific eligibility requirements for Parent PLUS borrowers regarding loan consolidation and enrollment in an IDR plan to be eligible for IBR.

Here is a link to the changes in federal student loans—availability and repayment—under the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Government Loans Will Still Be Available, Just Different

The first step in investigating college funding is contacting your student’s school counselor. Their guidance office should be able to direct you to the specialist in grants and scholarships.

But in case the counselor is not helpful, here is a sampling of the student loans available from the U.S. government, effective immediately:

Direct Subsidized Loans: These are need-based loans for undergraduate students, offering up to $5,500 annually, depending on grade level and dependency status. The interest rate is fixed at 6.39% for loans disbursed between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

Direct Unsubsidized Loans: These loans are for undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, regardless of financial need. The annual amount issued will depend on grade level and other aid received, according to Federal Student Aid. Interest rates for loans disbursed between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026 are:



Undergraduate: 6.39%

Graduate or Professional: 7.94%

Direct PLUS Loans: These loans are available to parents who are borrowing for their dependent undergraduate children, and eligible graduate or professional students. The maximum amount is the cost of attendance minus other financial aid received. The interest rate for PLUS Loans first disbursed between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, is 8.94%. Eligibility requires a credit check.

Direct Consolidation Loans: If you need to consolidate your federal student loans, this is the vehicle. The interest rate is a fixed rate calculated as the weighted average of the interest rates of the loans being consolidated, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent. This rate cannot exceed 8.25% for Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized Consolidation Loans and 9% for Direct PLUS Consolidation Loans.

The new legislation also includes annual and lifetime caps, with a new universal ceiling of $257,000 in federal loans per borrower.

Here is a link to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, that you will need to complete to apply for federal aid.

A federal loan should be the first place you go to for educational funding because they offer significant borrower protections, few or no credit requirements, affordable income-driven repayment plans and certain forgiveness/forbearance programs that private lenders do not, although their borrowing limits will likely be lower than you may obtain through a private lender.

You can use this loan calculator to compare federal student loan plans.

You May Want to Consider a Private Student Loan

If a government loan doesn’t work out for you, fortunately, there are many non-government student loans available, offered by banks, credit unions, and other lenders.

Bankrate.com offers this comparison between the characteristics of federal vs. private loans:

Federal vs. Private Student Loans



Federal student loans Private student loans Interest rates 6.39%-8.94% (fixed) 3.39%-17.99% (fixed or variable) Loan terms Standard term is 10 years 5 to 20 years Loan amounts The U.S. Department of Education sets annual and lifetime limits for each type of federal student loan Up to 100% total cost of attendance Where to apply FAFSA form Lender websites Main benefits · Loan forgiveness options through some programs · Low starting rates · Extended deferment · No origination fees in most cases · Forbearance and no credit checks (except for PLUS loans) · Different repayment options Main drawbacks · Higher rates than good-credit borrowers may get · High rate caps · No variable rates · Few borrower protections Who is it best for? Most borrowers who qualify Borrowers with exceptional credit who plan to pay off their loans quickly

And the following chart from Federal Student Aid offers a bit more detail.

NerdWallet recently surveyed a number of private lenders and ranked them, based on rates, repayment options, borrower protections and more.

Lender NerdWallet Rating Minimum Credit Score Fixed APR Variable APR College Ave Private Student Loan 5.0/5 Mid-600s 3.19-17.99% 4.24-17.99% Best for Private student loan + Part-time students Sallie Mae Undergraduate Student Loan 4.5/5 Mid-600’s 3.19-16.99% 4.37-16.49% Best for Private student loan Ascent Credit-based Student Loan 5.0/5 Low-Mid 600s 3.09-14.41% 4.31-14.72% Best for Private student loan SoFi Undergraduate Student Loan 5.0/5 Mid-600s 3.29-15.99% 4.39-15.99% Best for Private student loan Earnest Undergraduate Loan 5.0/5 650 3.19-16.49% 4.99-16.85% Best for Private student loan

NerdWallet also ranked lenders according to: Best for Graduate School, Best for State Institution, Best for No Co-Signer, Best for International Students, Best for Part-Time Students, and Best for Parent Loan. You can see their full rankings here.

Before you finalize your loan decision, here are some tips to consider:

Compare loan offers from several institutions—banks, credit unions, online lenders, and state-based lenders, to ensure that you are getting the lowest interest rate.

Determine if you want a fixed or variable rate. Some lenders offer both. With a fixed rate, you will always know what your interest rate will be. But with a variable rate, you usually will start out at a below-market rate with graduated rates over the life of the loan. If you plan to pay the loan off in a reasonable amount of time, a variable rate may save you money. But if you anticipate that your loan term is going to be lengthy, a fixed rate may be better for you.

Understand repayment terms and options. You may have the option to choose your loan term. Of course, the shorter your term, the higher your monthly payment will be, but you’ll also get the loan paid off faster than with a longer term.

Ask about borrower protections. Sometimes, private lenders will also offer loan deferment or forbearance in case of economic hardship.

Evaluate fees and benefits, including origination fees and late payment penalties. Inquire about any benefits or perks, such as interest rate discounts for automatic payments or cosigner release options.

Decide if you need a cosigner. With a private loan, credit matters, and so does the income needed to make the loan payments. If you need a cosigner, make sure that you and your cosigner understand what that means in terms of your repayment obligations and responsibilities. And always ask if the lender offers a cosigner release option.

Read the fine print. Know what you are signing.

Here is another calculator to compare student loans.

Free Money: Grants and Scholarships

There is such a thing as free money—in terms of grants and scholarships that you don’t have to repay! And there’s actually quite a bit of it. But you’re going to have to put in a bit of time to research to locate it.

Grants and scholarships are not the same. There are some basic differences:



Grants usually are awarded by the federal and state governments, while scholarships are bestowed by colleges, universities, civic clubs and other private organizations.

Grants are usually need-based, while scholarships may be need-based or merit-based (based on something you do, such as an ability, hobby or achievement).

Both grants and scholarships can also be awarded based on ethnicity, religion, or other background-related criteria.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Grants

One of the most popular federal grants is the Pell Grant. The maximum award for the 2025-26 award year (July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026) is $7,395. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the U.S. paid out approximately $31.4 billion in Pell Grants, but it is expected have a $2.7 billion deficit by the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

Eligibility is linked to family size and the federal poverty level, expanding access to federal student aid.

In the One Big Beautiful Bill, the grant program will expand for students in certain short-term (as little as eight weeks) workforce training programs. But the program has other changes in store that might not be as welcome.

Need analysis adjustments: A new method for calculating a student’s need will be implemented for the 2026-27 aid year, based on the median cost of college (MCOC) minus the Student Aid Index (SAI) minus other financial aid. Certain students will lose Pell Grant eligibility, including those whose SAI exceeds twice the maximum Pell Grant award and those with other grant aid that fully covers their cost of attendance.

Citizenship eligibility: The bill streamlines eligibility for Title IV aid to include lawful permanent residents and certain nationals from specific countries.

Enrollment requirements: Effective July 1, 2025, students are required to be enrolled in at least 30 credit hours per academic year for full-time Pell Grant eligibility, an increase from 24 credits. Students enrolled less than half-time will no longer qualify.

Additional federal grants include:

Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (FSEOG): For undergraduate students with exceptional financial need, with awards of up to $4,000 per year.

Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grant: Provides up to $4,000 to students pursuing careers in high-need fields (serving low-income families) at the elementary or secondary school level. This grant is not entirely free, as it requires a service obligation.

Fulbright-Hays Faculty Research Abroad (FRA) Program: For individual Institutions of Higher Education (IHEs).

Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program: Supports U.S. undergraduate students of limited financial means for study abroad.

There are many more federal grants available, such as AmeriCorps education awards, vouchers for foster youth, grants for Women, and programs for Individuals who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

To find them all, here is a link to federal education grants.

But wait…there’s more.

Grants are not only issued by the federal government. State and local governments, civic groups, colleges and universities, and loads of private companies also provide grants. Some grants are specified for subject of study, women, minorities and veterans.

Here’s a resource for state-issued grants, in general.

Additionally, most of your local civic clubs, such as Rotary, Kiwanis, Civitan, Ladies’ clubs, Master Gardeners’ clubs, etc., also offer grants and/or scholarships. You should be able to find contacts for them via a quick search online.

How to Find College Scholarships

State-wise, grants and scholarships are usually lumped together. Your high school guidance counselor should be of great help with locating the right funding for you.

After you have exhausted that lead, try searching “yourstate.gov”, and you should be able to locate your state’s financial aid site.

For example, here in East Tennessee, these are some of the scholarships available:

Need Based

Tennessee Student Assistance Award

Maximum award amounts for an academic year are:



Four-year/two-year private postsecondary institutions: $4,000

Four-year public postsecondary institutions: $2,000

Two-year public postsecondary institutions: $2,000

Private career schools: $2,000

TN College of Applied Technology: $2,000

Tennessee Promise Scholarship

Provides students with a last-dollar scholarship, meaning the scholarship will cover tuition and fees not covered by the Pell grant, the HOPE scholarship, or TSAA funds. Students may use the scholarship at any of the College System of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges or 24 colleges of applied technology.

Merit Based

Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

The HOPE Scholarship is established and funded from the net proceeds of the state lottery and awarded to entering freshmen who are enrolled at an eligible postsecondary institution within sixteen (16) months after graduating from an eligible high school in Tennessee.

A supplement to the HOPE Scholarship is the ASPIRE Award (merit/need).

The Aspire Award, also known as “HOPE Need,” is a need-based supplemental award. Students receiving the Traditional or Provisional Method HOPE Scholarship may qualify for the HOPE Aspire award as long as the parent or independent student (and spouse) has adjusted gross income of $36,000 or less.

An additional supplement to the HOPE Scholarship is the General Assembly Merit Scholarship, which awards up to $500 per semester, including summer.

Ned McWherter Scholars Program (merit/need)

Awards $6,000 to students with a minimum high school GPA of 3.5 and a score of 29 on the ACT or SAT equivalent. Must attend a college or university in Tennessee. Must be a Tennessee resident and U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

You can also use the following links to find the available state educational grants and scholarships in your area of the country:

https://www.nasfaa.org/

https://understandingfafsa.org/

https://www.edvisors.com/

https://www.savingforcollege.com/

In addition to the types of specific grants and scholarships I mentioned above, you may find scholarships geared towards religion, athletics, community service, creative pursuits, legacy admissions, talent, and admissions generation (e.g., first generation to attend college).

And some scholarships are dedicated to the very unusual, such as duck calling, vegetarianism, height, beekeeping, rodeos, asparagus, and health and wellness. For a list of a few of these, check out https://www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarships-by-type/unusual-scholarships and https://goingmerry.com/blog/weird-scholarships/.

The following graphic gives you a step-by-step directive to finding and applying for grants and scholarships.

If a loan, grant or scholarship is not an option for your student, fortunately, there are several investing/savings plans that are also available to fund education.

Invest in Your Child’s Future with a 529 College Savings Plan

529 Savings Plans were created by Congress in 1996. A 529 education savings plan is an investment account that can be used by the account beneficiary of any age for qualified elementary, secondary and higher education expenses.

There are plenty of benefits to a 529 plan:

Anyone can contribute. One of the nice things about a 529 plan is that anyone—relatives, friends, etc.—can contribute to it. But since contributions are treated as gifts, you need to make sure that you stay within the annual gifting limit (which for 2025 is $19,000 for single filers and $38,000 for married filing jointly). However, another interesting provision about 529s is that they have a “super funding provision that allows you to contribute up to five times the annual gifting amount.”

Contributions may be tax-deductible in your state. Your contributions are not deductible for federal income taxes, but many state plans offer state income tax deductions for contributions.

Earnings grow tax-free.

Plans are considered the account owner’s assets for financial aid, not the students. Parental assets have less impact on financial aid than student assets or parental income.

Unused 529 plan assets may be allowed to roll into a Roth IRA for the beneficiary. Here’s information on the dos and don’ts. But note that if you use the funds for unqualified expenses, you’ll be assessed a 10% penalty plus taxes on earnings.

As for investments in the plan, your particular plan will offer several portfolios of mutual funds. At this time, you cannot choose individual investments, mutual funds, or ETFs in a 529 plan.

Each state offers its own 529 plan, but you do not have to use your home state’s plan. Just make sure you understand all the rules and regulations before investing.

Here’s a link to find a state plan.

Note that nine states currently offer prepaid 529 plans (down from 22). Here’s a link to find out more about them.

Another Option: Coverdell Education Savings Account

Coverdell accounts may be established for a beneficiary younger than 18 (or for a beneficiary with special needs).

Annual contributions are capped at $2,000 for joint filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) up to $190,000 and are gradually reduced for MAGI between $190,000 and $220,000. Incomes above $220,000 are ineligible.

Like 529 plans, earnings grow tax-free, and for financial aid purposes, Coverdell accounts are generally considered the account owner’s assets (e.g., parental assets).

If you still have funds in your Coverdell account when the beneficiary reaches 30 years of age (unless disabled), the balance must be distributed to a 529 plan for the same beneficiary or transferred to a 529 or Coverdell for another eligible family member. You cannot convert the balance to a 529 plan.

And like 529s, if distributions are used for nonqualified expenses, earnings are subject to taxes and a 10% penalty.

You can open a Coverdell account at major financial institutions, such as banks and online brokers, where you can deposit the funds into savings accounts and CDs. Both types of accounts tend to be very conservative, but also won’t offer high returns.

A Coverdell account may also be created at your brokerage company, and you can invest it in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs, which have the potential to earn more than bank products.

Don’t Forget About Savings Bonds

Savings bonds are issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, so they are backed by the U.S. government and may be purchased online from the Treasury.

For the purposes of funding future education, you can buy a Series EE (guaranteed to double in value after 20 years and earns interest for 30 years) or I-bond (savings bond that earns interest based on a combination of a fixed rate and an inflation rate).

Purchases of both are limited to $10,000 per year, per Social Security number and bond type, plus an additional $5,000 in paper I-bonds if you use your tax return for the purchase. The owner must be at least 24 years old at the time of purchase to qualify for the education-related tax benefits. When the bond matures, it’s redeemed for that exact amount. You can use the proceeds and interest to help cover education expenses.

As for taxes, earnings from the bond may not have to be claimed as income for income tax purposes, as long as the proceeds are used for qualified education expenses—with certain restrictions. Income limits may restrict your ability to receive tax-free income.

And for financial aid purposes, savings bonds are considered the account owner’s asset (e.g., parental assets).

Upon maturity, interest on any bond redeemed is subject to federal income taxes if not used for qualified education expenses in that year. But there are no penalties for using the proceeds and interest of the bonds for any purpose.

This Department of the Treasury website will give you all the details on savings bonds.

Custodial Accounts Also Make Good Education Funding Choices

A custodial account is controlled by an adult and can be opened for a minor to save and invest money for their benefit. Once the minor reaches the age of termination (typically 18 or 21, depending on state laws), the account is transferred into his or her name. Contributions are irrevocable, which means they cannot be reversed, and the beneficiary cannot be changed. Once the account control transfers to the beneficiary, the money can be used at their discretion (which, hopefully, will be for their education)!

Custodial accounts have no contribution limits and no distribution limits, but funds must be used solely for the beneficiary.

Custodial accounts are taxed at the minor’s rate, as it is his or her asset—up to a certain point. After that, they are taxed at the parents’ marginal rates. Once the minor reaches the age of majority, the account is fully taxable at their rate. Withdrawals are taxed, even if used for education expenses.

Since a custodial account is the minor’s asset, it may have an impact on the student’s ability to receive financial aid.

Any unused custodial account balances may be used for any purpose, as long as it’s solely for the benefit of the beneficiary.

Pay-As-You-Go or Installment Plan Programs Are Also Available

Some institutions offer pay-as-you-go tuition models that can help students not rack up huge loan obligations. With these plans, you can pay for one course or term at a time, which is perfect for working students. Of course, your bill will have to be paid in full by the end of the academic term, and if it is, and you pay by check or direct deposit, you generally won’t pay interest.

The plans cover tuition and fees and, in some cases, campus housing and meal plans. Other costs, such as books, supplies, equipment, and transportation to and from school, are not covered.

Some colleges have their own tuition installment plans, but most use outside services such as:



Federal Work-Study (FWS) Programs Offer Education and a Job

Whether you are an undergraduate, graduate, or professional student, there may be a work-study program for you, and can offer you a part- or full-time job.

Here is a link to more information.

Additional Ideas for Help with College Tuition

Stay local. According to the College Board, the average tuition and fees for out-of-state students were $30,780 during the 2024-25 academic year, but just $11,610 for in-state tuition and fees for public colleges and universities. Of course, a private university is even more expensive, averaging $43,350 per year.

If your state offers a free two-year education, take it! Here in Tennessee, we have Tennessee Promise (mentioned earlier), which offers free tuition to any of the state’s 13 community colleges, 24 colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program.

Employer tuition reimbursement. This is how I worked my way through college. It took me five years, instead of four, but my company reimbursed me for one-half of my tuition and books. I was really lucky, as I worked for a farm cooperative and I majored in Finance, Economics, and Statistics—none of which I planned on using at that company once I graduated. They were fine with that, and I have always been grateful for their generosity.

Another friend is an aerospace engineer working for a huge defense contractor. Not only did his company pay for his Master’s in Chemical Engineering and MBA, they also paid for him to get his pilot instrument and instructor ratings!

So, make sure you check your employer and your student’s employer (if they have a job). I have a friend who worked for a university, and her children all got free tuition for four years!

You won’t know until you ask!

Use Your Investment Accounts as Targeted Educational Funds

Certainly, you may use your investment accounts to fund your family’s educational needs.

But did you know that in addition to regular funds and ETFs that you can open use a target-date fund (TDF), specifically set to be cashed in when your student needs the money?

Target-date funds, also known as lifecycle funds or target-retirement funds, are investment funds designed to simplify savings by automatically adjusting the asset allocation over time. These funds are popular in 401(k) plans and other retirement accounts—and for educational needs.

They offer a hands-off approach to investing as they shift from riskier growth-oriented investments to more conservative ones as the target date (usually retirement) approaches. In that way, they would also work well for education, since as your student gets closer to college, you may want to begin to get a little more conservative in your investing strategy to make that fund as risk-free as possible.

The “target date” in the fund’s name typically corresponds to the year the investor anticipates retiring (or using the funds). For example, a “2040" fund is designed for those planning to retire or begin using the money around the year 2040.

At the onset, the TDF would be more inclined toward higher risks/higher returns, but as the target date gets in sight, the fund gradually increases its allocation to bonds and other lower-risk investments to help protect the accumulated savings.

There are several advantages:



You don’t have to make any investment decisions along the way

TDFs are usually pretty diversified

The funds are professionally managed.

The disadvantages are:



You don’t choose the investments

You will pay fees

There is always risk to an investment in the markets.

Lastly, you’ll still need to keep your eye on the fund to make sure it is performing as you expected.

Here are Morningstar’s most recent picks for its highest-rated target date funds, all rated “Gold”:

Target Date Series People Pillar Process Pillar Parent Pillar BlackRock LifePath Index High Above Average Above Average https://www.blackrock.com/us/financial-professionals/investments/products/lifepath/lifepath-index-funds Capital American Target Date Retirement High High High https://www.capitalgroup.com/individual/investments/target-date.html Fidelity Freedom Index High Above Average Above Average https://www.fidelity.com/mutual-funds/fidelity-fund-portfolios/freedom-funds iShares LifePath Target Date ETF High Above Average Above Average https://www.ishares.com/us/resources/tools/target-date-fund-finder#/home T. Rowe Price Retirement High High High https://www.troweprice.com/personal-investing/tools/fund-research/target-date-funds T. Rowe Price Retirement Blend High High High https://www.troweprice.com/content/dam/retirement-plan-services/pdfs/investments/target-date/Retirement_Blend_Fund_Brochure.pdf

Of course, you can always use a regular ETF portfolio for your educational funds. In my Cabot Stock of the Month newsletter, you will find a variety of funds to choose from.

New Section: Q&A

Welcome to our new Q&A section. Here, I will answer investing questions from our subscribers. Please note that I cannot answer queries about specific stocks (unless they are in our portfolio), but I am happy to field any other investing inquiries. Please send your questions to: support@cabotwealth.com.

Here is a recent question that I have received:

Q. I’m trying to teach my son about money and saving. Can you recommend any resources that may grab his attention?

A. I congratulate you on wanting to educate your child about money. I tried to do this with my nieces and nephew when I set up Dividend Reinvestment Plans for them, with McDonald’s stock. It was a great idea and helped each of them with their college funds, but they never really were that interested in the annual reports!

However, technology has changed what we can now offer in terms of educating young ones about money.

There are some great apps as well as board games to teach your little ones about the value of money. Here are a couple of websites that may be of assistance:

https://www.bankrate.com/personal-finance/best-money-apps-for-kids/

https://freedomsprout.com/money-board-games/