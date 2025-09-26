Big Mergers Are Ramping Up. Here’s How to Profit from Them

A potential merger between Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) has reignited debate over the growing wave of consolidation sweeping through major industries. If completed, the deal would create a rail giant valued at roughly $200 billion—effectively forming the first coast-to-coast railway under a single operator in North America. Analysts say it could become the most consequential shake-up in U.S. transportation in decades.

The announcement has already stirred speculation of further moves in the sector. Reports surfaced that Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) BNSF Railway and CSX Corp. (CSX) may also be weighing a tie-up. According to Reuters, BNSF has tapped Goldman Sachs to examine its options, while CSX is in talks with advisors about potential scenarios. Still, Warren Buffett pushed back on the chatter, telling CNBC that neither he nor successor Greg Abel had been approached about any deal.

The rail industry has already seen major consolidation. In 2023, Canadian Pacific acquired Kansas City Southern to create CPKC (CP), the first railway spanning Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Industry insiders suggest that either CPKC or Canadian National Railway (CNI) could attempt to disrupt the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern plan.

Complicating matters further, CPKC and CSX just announced a new joint venture: the Southeast Mexico Express, an east–west freight corridor linking Mexico, Texas, and the U.S. Southeast. The timing of the rollout, so close on the heels of the merger news, has raised eyebrows among industry watchers.

The railroads aren’t alone in pursuing scale. Europe’s financial sector is in the midst of its own merger boom, with more than $30 billion worth of banking deals announced so far this year—double the pace of 2023. Regulators, however, are sounding alarms about the risks posed by this rapid wave of consolidation.

That’s why I found troubling the recent Financial Times article which reported that the European Union (EU) is cracking down on member nations interfering with bank M&A. Already, the EU has issued warnings to Spain and Italy for obstructing major bank deals, which it says constitutes a breach in EU banking regulations and infringes on the exclusive authority of Europe’s central bank to supervise member banks.

The EU’s latest move is ostensibly designed to strengthen the bloc’s financial sector, but critics see only a move toward reduced competition in banking.

What both stories have in common is the acceleration of the aforementioned multi-industry, multi-decade consolidation trend, which could be colloquially styled the Great Consolidation—and which arguably amounts to oligopolies being established across countless industries. My purpose in bringing this to your attention is to underscore how it plays into one of our major investment themes, namely, the phenomenon of secular inflation.

In the case of the latest railroad merger proposals, a further shrinkage of the North American rail industry could lead to increased freight rates for intermodal and bulk transport, which in turn would likely increase inflation due to shippers having fewer choices and higher transport costs (in turn leading to shippers passing the subsequently higher prices on to consumers).

Moreover, additional consolidation in the rail industry could prompt Class I railroads to prioritize higher-margin routes and customers, with the result that smaller sectors are underserved. Of course, any supply chain disruptions that might result from this would further exacerbate inflationary pressures.

In the case of Europe’s banking consolidation wave, the reduced competition resulting from it, as the number of banks diminishes, would result in less competition and, likely, higher interest rates on loans. Higher borrowing costs, in turn, can push the prices of goods and services higher, contributing to inflation. (And indeed, the inflationary trend of the last few years has been global in nature.)

However, inflation is currently more pronounced in the U.S. than it is in Europe, with headline CPI inflation around 2.7%, unchanged from the previous month, while core inflation (excluding food and energy) is 2.9%. Both metrics are above the Fed’s long-term inflation target of 2%, which implies the central bank has its work cut out for it.

Inflation’s naysayers contend that wage increases in the U.S. are outpacing CPI inflation based on the year-on-year hourly average wage for June rising 3.9% for all non-farm workers. However, it must be pointed out that there’s a distinction between average and median wages, with the former metric being skewed by very high-income earners. The latter metric isn’t influenced as such, which provides a more accurate picture of the real wage picture in America today.

By contrast, median wages are telling us that for millions of workers, earnings aren’t keeping pace with inflation. The Fed’s dataset, “Median usual weekly real earnings for wage and salary workers 16 years and over,” shows that the actual year-on-year increase for wages is only 2.17% as of the end of July (the last data point available; see chart below).

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employed full time: Median usual weekly real earnings: Wage and salary workers: 16 years and over [LES1252881600Q], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LES1252881600Q, September 18, 2025.

That’s well under the current 2.9% core CPI rate—25% below it to be exact! The bottom line is that the purchasing power for a substantial number of workers isn’t keeping pace with rising living costs … and that’s a definite reason for concern.

As for how this trend ties into financial asset markets, I can only reiterate that my expectation is for inflation to remain an ongoing problem going forward—particularly as the White House’s tariffs begin to be factored into production and shipping costs in the coming months.

As previously emphasized, this means investors should probably continue focusing on sectors and industries that are poised to outperform in an inflationary environment, including consumer staples, healthcare, metals/mining and energy.