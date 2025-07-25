Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
August 2025
August2025CMCMagazineCover
Magazine
Crack the College Code: How to Pay for Higher Education Now
With the passage of recent legislation, changes are coming to the student loan landscape; federal loans are still available, but it’s never been more important to understand your other options for paying for a higher education. This month, let’s look at some of those options—from grants and scholarships to 529s and savings accounts—to help you crack the code on paying for college without blowing up your budget.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
2631430_August2025CMCMagArticleImages-01_071425.png
Magazine
Should You Buy Stocks at All-Time Highs?
The market is perched at all-time highs and we’re in a seasonally quiet period. Is it still a good time to buy? Our experts weigh in…
July 25, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
A Light Bulb with a stock chart glowing in it
Magazine
Why Big Ideas Matter in Investing
Specific trends and sectors come in and out of favor in the investing world, but finding “The Big Idea” behind those trends is timeless.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Read More
The Problems with Short Selling
Short selling stocks is controversial–and not appropriate for all investors–so if you’re considering the practice, here’s everything you need to know.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Ed Coburn
It’s Time to Buy Call Options
New highs in the market, coupled with negative headlines, have left investors worried that stocks may be topping out. That makes it a perfect time to buy call options.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Jacob Mintz
3 Value Stocks from a Revived Sector
Although Covid is well in the rear-view mirror, there are still industries that have yet to fully rebound from the shutdowns, which spells opportunity for value investors.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Chris Preston
3 Reasons to Embrace Market Uncertainty
Contrary to the well-known adage that the “markets hate uncertainty,” against the right backdrop, embracing the uncertainty can be an enormously profitable endeavour.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Clif Droke
Buy This High-Yielding Natural Gas Stock
Short-term uncertainty against the backdrop of a longer-term bull market is ideal for stocks that can thrive in any market environment, like this high-yield natural gas stock.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Should You Buy This Beaten-Down Global Stock?
This beaten-down global logistics company was instrumental in redefining trade for a new era. So, with trade dominating the headlines, is the stock a buy?
July 25, 2025
 · 
Carl Delfeld
8 Common Investing Biases that Could Hurt Your Portfolio
Cognitive biases are a natural consequence of being human, but they can significantly hamper your investing success. Let’s explore what they are and how to combat them.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Ed Coburn
These States Are Driving a Cannabis Stock Resurgence
Federal cannabis reform remains an open question, but states continue to show major signs of support for the industry. Here are the states moving forward while Washington dithers.
July 25, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush

Start Reading
