Are the New Meme Stocks a Warning Sign or a Nothingburger?

Even investors who may have never picked up a video game controller undoubtedly know the name GameStop (GME).

The company has the dubious honor of being the first full-fledged “meme stock” after a trader by the name of Keith Gill (and the pseudonym “Roaring Kitty”) and an army of Reddit traders turned the highly shorted shares into a veritable phenomenon that would go on to make a handful of traders rich, cost many more a lot of money, and inspire a Hollywood movie.

But while it was the first meme stock, it wasn’t the last. AMC Entertainment (AMC), Blackberry (BB), Bed Bath & Beyond (which is no longer public after declaring bankruptcy in April 2023), and several silver miners and ETFs were among the original class meme stocks, all launched in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and at the height of the subsequent bull market brought on by generous government stimulus checks and too much time spent online.

Results varied, but none of those stocks were able to turn their cult-like following into sustained performance, as GME traded from (split-adjusted) as low as 4 per share to as high as 81 before settling into its current multi-year range between the teens and the 20s.

And, in retrospect, the emergence of the original meme stocks clearly marked an exuberant top in market sentiment.

Now, a fresh batch of meme stocks is cropping up, which is a possible red flag for the market.

So Long, Class of 2021, the Meme Stock Class of 2025 Is Here

Highly shorted stocks Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Kohl’s (KSS), Krispy Kreme (DNUT), Beyond Meat (BYND), GoPro (GPRO) and 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) have all popped more than 25% in mid-July, and in some cases much more. Kohl’s shares were up 37.6% in a single day of trading alone thanks to the highest daily inflow from retail traders in nearly three years, according to data from Vanda Research.

The meme stock craze of 2021 was an early warning sign of a bear market, which arrived for the broad market the following year and for growth stocks (i.e., the Nasdaq) by November of that year. That doesn’t mean the market will suffer a similar fate this time around – meme stocks have had a few good days several times during the current rally, and yet the bull market marches on. But considering the market is near all-time highs despite an onslaught of potential headwinds (tariffs, still-high interest rates, political turmoil, major overseas conflicts, etc.), this new crop of meme stocks is at least a yellow flag. The longer it lasts, the more ominous it becomes.

For now, the market is in fine shape. New tariff deals are being announced, including key ones with Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and the EU. Volatility remains low. Second-quarter earnings season easily beat expectations. And concerns about the economy have mostly faded, or at least been put on hold.

I do think a 5% market pullback (or more) is coming in the next few months, likely during the first couple weeks of September, per recent tradition. But while several sectors (information technology, communication services, utilities) are “priced for perfection,” even in light of some recent selling, many other sectors are undervalued, behaving “like it’s still April,” as my colleague Tom Hutchinson smartly put it. Those include the real estate sector (-4.2% off the highs), healthcare stocks (-8.5%) and energy stocks (-8.2%). Small caps as a group, meanwhile, still trade 7% below their 2021 peak, as measured by the Russell 2000.

Bottom line: there’s plenty of value still out there, and even if the sudden meme stock surge is a sign that growth is getting a bit frothy. Best to stick to undervalued stocks, and to give the new meme stocks a very wide berth.

And if you need help identifying which value stocks to buy, I have a portfolio full of them in my Cabot Value Investor newsletter.

