April 2025
Magazine
The Highly Effective Habits of 7 Legendary Investors
Buffett, Graham, Icahn, Templeton ... these are just a handful of seven legendary investors that have helped define what investing success means for generations. In this month’s issue, we’ll investigate the strategies that made these investors titans of the industry, what they have in common, and how you can adopt those strategies to achieve greater profits in your own portfolio.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Magazine
2 Reasons the Market Is Poised for an April Turnaround
February and early March triggered a rapid correction in U.S. equity markets, but these two bullish signs are signaling better times ahead.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush
Magazine
6 Overseas Small-Cap ETFs to Buy Now
Smart money has been looking beyond the U.S. at a wide range of global opportunities, and these six overseas small-cap ETFs are a good way to do the same.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Tyler Laundon
These Sectors Have Been Immune to the Recent Sell-off
Growth stocks have been hit hard in the last few weeks, but other sectors have been immune and the options market is signaling that investors are ready to turn bullish.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Jacob Mintz
2 Shipbuilding Stocks Poised to Outperform
In an address to Congress earlier this month, President Trump proposed a new “Office of Shipbuilding,” and these two stocks look like major beneficiaries.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
2 2025 IPOs to Consider
The high hopes investors had for IPOs in 2025 have been fading of late, but despite the slowing pace of activity, there are still names worth watching.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Tyler Laundon
3 European Value Stocks in an Uptrend
Both European and value stocks are drawing investor attention as U.S. growth stocks struggle, and these three stocks offer the best of both worlds.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Chris Preston
The Unseen Way to Play a Cannabis Stock Rebound
Cannabis stocks have struggled as the market awaits regulatory moves by the president, but a looming debt wall offers investors an overlooked opportunity.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush
Trump’s Support Won’t Save Cryptocurrency
Despite promises of a U.S. cryptocurrency reserve, President Trump’s limited support for cryptocurrencies offers little, if any, meaningful upside for the market.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
2 Solid Dividend Payers Set to Outperform
Investor attention is rotating from the mega-cap growth stocks to the rest of the market which means other stocks, like these solid dividend payers, are set to outperform.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Warren Buffett Is Selling Stocks. Should You?
Investing legend Warren Buffett has recently garnered attention for closing out a number of positions in his Berkshire portfolio, but should you make a bearish pivot? Market liquidity would caution against it.
March 28, 2025
 · 
Clif Droke

