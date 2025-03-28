April 2025
Buffett, Graham, Icahn, Templeton ... these are just a handful of seven legendary investors that have helped define what investing success means for generations. In this month’s issue, we’ll investigate the strategies that made these investors titans of the industry, what they have in common, and how you can adopt those strategies to achieve greater profits in your own portfolio.
February and early March triggered a rapid correction in U.S. equity markets, but these two bullish signs are signaling better times ahead.
Smart money has been looking beyond the U.S. at a wide range of global opportunities, and these six overseas small-cap ETFs are a good way to do the same.
Growth stocks have been hit hard in the last few weeks, but other sectors have been immune and the options market is signaling that investors are ready to turn bullish.
In an address to Congress earlier this month, President Trump proposed a new “Office of Shipbuilding,” and these two stocks look like major beneficiaries.
The high hopes investors had for IPOs in 2025 have been fading of late, but despite the slowing pace of activity, there are still names worth watching.
Both European and value stocks are drawing investor attention as U.S. growth stocks struggle, and these three stocks offer the best of both worlds.
Cannabis stocks have struggled as the market awaits regulatory moves by the president, but a looming debt wall offers investors an overlooked opportunity.
Despite promises of a U.S. cryptocurrency reserve, President Trump’s limited support for cryptocurrencies offers little, if any, meaningful upside for the market.
Investor attention is rotating from the mega-cap growth stocks to the rest of the market which means other stocks, like these solid dividend payers, are set to outperform.
Investing legend Warren Buffett has recently garnered attention for closing out a number of positions in his Berkshire portfolio, but should you make a bearish pivot? Market liquidity would caution against it.