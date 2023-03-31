April 2023
Bonds or bond funds should be part of most investors’ portfolios or retirement plans because of the predictable income they generate. But with interest rates vacillating wildly, let’s take some time to explore how that impacts bond investors and some strategies you can employ to optimize your fixed-income returns.
In the fast-growing world of electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla garners all the headlines in the U.S., but China’s top EV company is making waves and already moves more units.
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
Although volatility and negativity are dominating the headlines, this collection of sentiment signals says there’s reason for optimism.
Marijuana stocks have been some of the worst performing stocks for the last few years. Couple the abysmal sentiment with some positive state-level trends and it might be time to buy.
Cabot Micro-Cap Insider readers know how much I love spin-offs, so it should come as no surprise that these three spin-off creating companies are on my watch list.
More and more stocks are trading on their own merits as the focus on inflation and the Fed begins to wane. Here are 3 stocks that are already standing out.
Oil prices recently touched their lows for the year and have begun turning higher. These two blue-chip energy stocks are poised to benefit from rising prices.
Although they’re not the only game in town anymore, earning income on growing assets never went out of style. These dividend ETFs can help.
Rather than overcomplicate your investing strategy, use time-tested methods and boost your returns by pairing that with my favorite options strategy.
Turnaround stocks need both overlooked value and a potential catalyst to trigger their recovery, this promising telecom may have both.
