Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
MG-ps-logo-analyst (1).png

April 2023
Person Putting Bonds in Briefcase
Magazine
Let’s Talk About Bonds: How to Add Fixed Income to Your Portfolio and Optimize Your Returns
Bonds or bond funds should be part of most investors’ portfolios or retirement plans because of the predictable income they generate. But with interest rates vacillating wildly, let’s take some time to explore how that impacts bond investors and some strategies you can employ to optimize your fixed-income returns.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
BYD Car Steering Wheel
Global Stocks Investing
China’s Top EV Stock a Better Buy than Tesla (TSLA)?
In the fast-growing world of electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla garners all the headlines in the U.S., but China’s top EV company is making waves and already moves more units.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Read More
Federal Reserve Building
Dividend Stocks Investing
2 High-Yield Stocks to Combat Rising Interest Rates
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Read More
This Key Market Measure Says There’s Reason for Optimism
Although volatility and negativity are dominating the headlines, this collection of sentiment signals says there’s reason for optimism.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
Why It’s Finally Time to Buy Marijuana Stocks Again
Marijuana stocks have been some of the worst performing stocks for the last few years. Couple the abysmal sentiment with some positive state-level trends and it might be time to buy.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
3 Little-Known Spin-Off Stocks to Buy Now
Cabot Micro-Cap Insider readers know how much I love spin-offs, so it should come as no surprise that these three spin-off creating companies are on my watch list.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Rich Howe
My 3 Favorite Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now
More and more stocks are trading on their own merits as the focus on inflation and the Fed begins to wane. Here are 3 stocks that are already standing out.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
2 Blue-Chip Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise Again
Oil prices recently touched their lows for the year and have begun turning higher. These two blue-chip energy stocks are poised to benefit from rising prices.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
Sizing Up the Best Dividend ETFs to Buy Now
Although they’re not the only game in town anymore, earning income on growing assets never went out of style. These dividend ETFs can help.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Why You Should Try the Dogs of the Dow Strategy
Rather than overcomplicate your investing strategy, use time-tested methods and boost your returns by pairing that with my favorite options strategy.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Andy Crowder
This Out-of-Favor Stock is Poised for a Turnaround
Turnaround stocks need both overlooked value and a potential catalyst to trigger their recovery, this promising telecom may have both.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
This Out-of-Favor Stock is Poised for a Turnaround
Turnaround stocks need both overlooked value and a potential catalyst to trigger their recovery, this promising telecom may have both.
March 31, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser

Start Reading
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.