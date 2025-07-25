8 Common Investing Biases that Could Hurt Your Portfolio

As you’re well aware, investing carries risk. Many of those risks are external, arising from economic developments, poor company execution, or simply market sentiment.

But investors often overestimate external risk while failing to properly consider internal risks.

Even assuming proper planning and execution, investors can easily be undercut by a more insidious risk that they can’t see coming: cognitive bias.

A cognitive bias is a systematic error in thinking that affects how people perceive, remember, and make decisions. These biases often occur because our brains use mental shortcuts to process information quickly.

Cognitive biases are innate. If you are human, you have them, and as far as I know, it’s impossible to get rid of them. While enormously helpful in keeping us safe and alive in many situations, they have their limits.

Evolution favored the survival of early humans who developed and used these mental shortcuts (heuristics). While these shortcuts are useful, they can lead us to make irrational or inaccurate judgments.

While we may not be able to fully shake these biases, we can train ourselves to be less vulnerable to them. Being aware of these biases and understanding them is your best defense against succumbing to the negative aspects.

8 Cognitive Biases That Could Cost You

The list of cognitive biases is long, but there are several that are particularly impactful for investors. These include:

Overconfidence Bias

Investors frequently overestimate their knowledge, skills, or ability to predict market movements. This can lead to excessive trading, taking on too much risk, or ignoring contrary evidence. For example, many believe they can consistently outperform the market, despite data showing that only a small fraction of active managers do so over time.

Key effects: Overtrading, underestimating risks, and ignoring professional advice.

Herd Mentality (Bandwagon Effect)

This bias arises when investors follow the crowd, making decisions based on what others are doing rather than independent analysis. It’s often driven by fear of missing out (FOMO) and can lead to buying at market peaks or selling in panics, contributing to bubbles and crashes. The herd mentality is what causes investors to buy a stock after a big run-up or dump it after it has corrected.

Key effects: Chasing trends, buying high and selling low, amplifying market swings.

Loss Aversion

Investors feel the pain of losses more intensely than the pleasure of equivalent gains—often described as losses feeling “twice as painful” as gains feel good. This leads to holding on to losing investments too long (hoping to “get back to even”) since selling just makes the paper loss real. This can also cause us to sell winners too early. Either way, this aversion can drag down your portfolio performance.

Key effects: Holding losers, selling winners prematurely, reluctance to realize losses.

Anchoring Bias

Investors anchor to initial information—such as a stock’s purchase price or previous high—and base subsequent decisions on this reference point, even when new information suggests a different course of action. This can prevent rational reassessment of investments as circumstances change.

Key effects: Fixation on past prices, ignoring current fundamentals, delayed decision-making.

Confirmation Bias

This is the tendency to seek out or overvalue information that confirms existing beliefs, while ignoring or dismissing contradictory evidence. Investors may become blind to risks or warning signs, leading to poor decisions and missed opportunities for course correction.

Key effects: Selective information gathering, reinforcing existing positions, ignoring red flags.

Status Quo and Familiarity Bias

Many investors prefer to stick with what they know (familiar stocks, home-country markets) or avoid making changes to their portfolio—even when adjustments are warranted by changing circumstances. This can lead to under-diversification and missed opportunities.

Key effects: Inertia, under-diversification, resistance to beneficial change.

Regret Aversion and Disposition Effect

Regret aversion leads investors to avoid taking actions that could result in feeling regret, such as selling a losing investment. The disposition effect, closely related, is the tendency to sell winners too soon and hold onto losers too long, often to avoid admitting mistakes.

Key effects: Inaction, missed tax benefits, and suboptimal portfolio turnover.

Recency and Availability Bias

Investors give undue weight to recent events or easily recalled information, believing that what’s happened lately will continue. This can cause overreaction to short-term market moves and poor long-term planning.

Key effects: Overreacting to recent news, trend-chasing, neglecting long-term strategy.

5 Steps to Overcome Your Biases

To maximize your chances for success, I recommend these simple steps:

Develop and follow a disciplined investment plan.

Regularly review and rebalance your portfolio.

Seek diverse perspectives and challenge your assumptions.

Focus on your developments that affect long-term goals, not short-term noise.

Working with outside guidance from an investment analyst or advisor can help you develop and stick to a plan.

Recognizing and mitigating these cognitive biases is essential for making rational, objective, and ultimately more successful investment decisions.

