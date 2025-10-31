6 Stock Setups I Like Right Now

After nothing but smooth sailing since the April lows, the markets ran into something of a pothole in the last few weeks, brought about by a resurgence of U.S.-China trade war talk and bad debt worries that hit some financial stocks.

The question, of course, is whether this retreat is the start of the market’s first “real” correction of the advance ... or another shakeout that will give way to an upside run.

Our answer is ... nobody knows just yet. But we do have a couple of things we’re watching closely, the first being the evidence: Despite a test this month, both our Cabot Tides and our Aggression Index (growth-oriented Nasdaq vs. defensive consumer staples) remain positive. To be fair, we have seen a couple of leaders crack and others come under pressure, but, while iffy, we can’t say the sellers have taken control of the intermediate-term trend—at least to this point.

The second thing we’re watching is what we think will ultimately determine whether this hiccup turns into something nastier, or whether a ton of fresher buy points among great growth stocks emerge: Earnings season, which is always important, but this time around looks like it will be the deciding factor for tons of stocks—for strong ones, if they can continue higher, and for the many names base-building or that have recently emerged, if they can truly get going on the upside. Obviously, a bunch of gaps lower will be challenging for the market to handle, while a rush of breakouts will tell you institutional investors are still engaged.

Big picture, of course, we remain optimistic —as we’ve written for months, the tariff-induced crash earlier this year followed by the unusually strong and persistent advance from the lows has a pristine history of leading to solid gains down the road, even from this point. Of course, we’re six months into the advance, so it’s not the first inning and there is near-term risk, but the larger point is that the bull market very likely has further to run, which should bring many more leaders along with it. We’ll dive further into this below.

My Current Market Thoughts, and 6 Stock Setups I Like

1. While trees don’t grow to the sky, and it’s been a superb run for the market since the April lows, the odds continue to favor meaningfully higher prices when looking many months down the road—and I’m saying that not based on hunches or hopes, but on historical patterns. Consider that the S&P 500’s five-month rate of change recently hit 30%, which has been seen just a few other times in the past six decades, all coming off major lows. (Shown below is the last time this happened, in August 2020.) Looking at those prior instances, the average maximum gain for the S&P 500 during the next six months, after the big move, was another 17% gain. Obviously, that’s just one study, and, besides, there are no guarantees in the market, but combined with other big-picture positives (like lukewarm long-term sentiment), the odds favor this bull run continuing for months to come.

2. Another positive is the fact that, while the under-the-surface action can be tedious with lots of rotation and chop, I find it very encouraging that there’s been no rush into defensive stocks—maybe the money flows into growth, maybe it’s into cyclicals or financials or what have you, but big investors haven’t shown any desire to “hide” in things like toothpaste and toilet paper makers. Indeed, take a look at the Consumer Staples fund (XLP)—not only is it lagging the market, it’s actually dropped out of its summer range, hitting its lowest levels since April in late September/early October. It’s rebounded a touch since the renewed China trade war rhetoric, but it’s a good sign that institutions still have a risk-on mindset overall.

3. However, while the long term looks solid, the near term is much more up in the air, which isn’t a huge surprise given the elongated intermediate-term run the market has enjoyed. Headwinds include renewed trade and tariff fears, a tough time of year (seasonally speaking), and, of course, the market’s own action, as the big-cap indexes remain extended to the upside after a six-month run. I’m more of a position (intermediate- to long-term) trader, so I’m not selling because of this—but being selective on the buy side, raising stops and/or booking partial profits on extended names and holding a little cash seems prudent. Indeed, this latest dip could be the start of a bigger retrenchment phase; we’ve already dipped near the 50-day line, and a further decline can’t be ruled out.

4. One of the big challenges for growth investors this year is that, while AI infrastructure has been hot, lots of other growth areas like medical, growth-y retail, much of cybersecurity, cloud software, most crypto, most aerospace suppliers and payments didn’t do much after the initial May-June rebound from the spring market selloff. However, finally, we’re starting to see some fresher leadership outside the AI sector emerge: Medical and biotech names have finally perked up after months of choppy action—Argenx (ARGX; Vyvgart is a product in a pipeline pushing results much higher), GeneDX (WGS; leading the way in genome/exome testing with big potential in children) and Madrigal Pharma (MDGL; Rezdiffra is a blockbuster for a relatively widespread liver disease) are three names to watch that have all recently emerged from multi-month rests. And in software, a name like MongoDB (MDB), a new-age database outfit, has chilled out after a monstrous bullish earnings gap last month.

5. Outside of growth, I’m also seeing a fair number of fresher things emerging or setting up in the broad market. I think these types of stocks will be more news-driven by macro factors (especially economic reports that shift views of future Fed rate cuts), but they look ready to head higher if all goes well. Two ideas: United Airlines (UAL) acts well, trading near its pre-tariff-slump highs; earnings here have remained elevated for years and analysts actually see the bottom line lifting to nearly $13 per share next year, up 23%. There’s also Construction Partners (ROAD), a traditional infrastructure player that’s growing both organically and through M&A, with earnings expected to leap 63% this year and another 41% next as margins boom—after no net progress for nine months, the stock is freewheeling on the upside and should continue higher if things go according to plan.