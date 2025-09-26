5 Bargain Stocks to Consider

Stocks that are deeply oversold often catch the eye of very different types of investors.

Bargain buyers are drawn to companies trading well below their long-term values—sometimes at prices so depressed they imply negative enterprise values, or at levels that simply ignore the underlying strength of the business.

Meanwhile, short-term traders take interest in oversold names for a different reason: the potential for a quick rebound after shares have dropped far more than any news or event seems to justify.

Both approaches can work, and which one resonates with you depends largely on your personal investing style.

In past articles, we’ve covered how to uncover bargain stocks through valuation metrics and price multiples.

Today, we’ll shift gears and look at a straightforward way to spot oversold stocks using a technical screen.Specifically, we’ll filter S&P 500 companies with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30.

RSI is a momentum tool (different from Relative Performance, which Mike Cintolo often highlights) that gauges price action by comparing up days against down days, plotted on a scale from 0 to 100.

A reading above 70 generally signals “overbought,” while a reading below 30 points to “oversold.”

That said, momentum indicators aren’t perfect—stocks can remain in overbought or oversold territory for extended periods if the underlying trend is strong.

Put another way, an RSI under 30 doesn’t automatically make a stock a buy, just as an RSI above 70 doesn’t necessarily make it a sell if it’s part of a powerful uptrend. (We’ll see this in action when we break down specific names.)

And finally, before we dive into the results, keep in mind that a stock can be technically oversold without trading at a deep discount to its fundamentals, but, on the other hand, stocks that are trading at deep discounts to their fundamentals are often oversold.

This particular screen produced seven results, but we’ll narrow the spotlight to the five most oversold stocks, ranked from most extreme to least.

The Five Most Oversold S&P 500 Stocks

Stock (Symbol) Relative Strength Index (RSI) Level Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) 24.6 Hormel Foods (HRL) 26.9 Kellanova (K)* 27.1 Constellation Brands (STZ) 28.3 Dollar Tree (DLTR) 29.5

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

KDP fell off a cliff in late August on news that the company will be acquiring JDE Peet for 15.7 billion euros.

After the acquisition, the company will then split into two smaller companies, one of which will house the combined coffee brands and the second of which will hold the other beverage assets (you can find more details in the company press release in the link above).

Acquiring companies typically fall on news of acquisitions due to the cash or equity outlays and growing pains (plus operational redundancies) that arise from integrating the company they’re buying.

As you can see in the chart, the RSI immediately dropped from nearly overbought territory straight into oversold territory.

But this is a good example of stocks that become oversold, staying oversold, which you can see in the end of October 2024. Shares fell more than 10%, entered oversold territory on the RSI, and then fell another 4.7% in the next two weeks.

Between the end of October and early 2025, a divergence in the RSI developed, where persistently lower share prices were met with higher and higher RSI values. That type of divergence is a good technical clue that shares could be poised to rebound.

At this point, we don’t have strong evidence of a rebound (at least from the perspective of the RSI), so you’re best off waiting on KDP if you’re trading on technicals alone.

Hormel Foods (HRL)

HRL dropped off at the end of August on news that it was revising its 2025 earnings guidance lower due to higher commodity prices and supply chain issues.

As with KDP, RSI isn’t sending any clear evidence that shares are poised to bounce back in a meaningful way, and, given the high rates of undocumented workers in the agricultural and meatpacking industries, it’s safe to presume that labor-related challenges may remain in place for some time.

That said, as a defensive play, HRL may be worth adding to your watch list if you’re concerned about a weakening U.S. economy.

Kellanova (K)*

Kellanova, a spin-off from Kellogg’s that holds a number of well-known snack brands as well as the former company’s international cereals division, is a bit of a special situation, hence the asterisk.

Mars Inc. (formerly M&M Mars, and which merged with gum company Wrigley) offered to acquire shares of Kellanova at $83.50 apiece back in August 2024.

Since then, K shares have risen (or fallen) based on the likelihood that the merger clears regulatory hurdles.

In June, the FTC found no issue with the merger, but the European Commission is still reviewing the deal.

The reason this is included in the list is that it serves as an instructive example. In situations involving corporate actions, like mergers or acquisitions, you need to throw technical analysis out the window entirely. The share price will move based on the odds of a deal’s approval.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Constellation Brands is an alcoholic beverage purveyor that we wrote up a few months ago after news broke that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire had taken a new position in the company.

You can read our assessment at the time at the link above, but the long and short of it is that changing consumer tastes and a secular decline in alcohol consumption (especially by young consumers) made this stock a stay-away.

Our view on the matter hasn’t changed since.

The selloff to start the month comes on the heels of lower forward guidance, as well as concerns that the immigration crackdown (at least per Constellation) is hurting demand among the company’s predominantly Hispanic consumer base.

That may be true, or it may be a convenient boogeyman to blame declining sales on; either way, the company’s fortunes look unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree is making an appearance on this list due to a 10% selloff after the company reported a beat-and-raise quarter but warned that tariffs could be an ongoing drag on the company’s margins.

It’s also the only stock on this list that’s coming off a period of notable strength, as shares are up 28% in 2025 alone.

You can also see the RSI divergence in play, but on the overbought side of the ledger, as the higher share price in August was marked by a lower high on the RSI.

There’s a strong case to be made that middle- and lower-income consumers are continuing to up their spending at dollar stores (beat-and-raise quarter, after all) and that actions by the court systems could make tariffs a moot point.

If that’s the case, this may turn out to be a good example of a stock that’s in an upward trend oscillating down into an oversold level before continuing on its merry way.

None of these oversold stocks is a screaming buy, but DLTR looks like the best of the bunch.