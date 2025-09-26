3 Housing Stocks Primed for a (Temporary?) Fed Bump

The housing market has had a punishing stretch in recent years. After the Fed hiked interest rates to their highest levels in decades during 2022 and 2023, U.S. housing activity slowed dramatically. Housing starts, which topped out at 1.82 million in April 2022, slid to just 1.28 million this May—a steep 30% decline. Existing home sales fared even worse, tumbling from a 6.6 million annual pace in January 2021 to just 3.9 million this June, a 41% drop.

Interestingly, housing-related stocks didn’t initially mirror that weakness. Homebuilders, for example, climbed sharply from early 2021 through early 2022. But over the past year, the broader industry slump has finally shown up in the sector’s performance: homebuilder shares have fallen 3.1%, making them the second-worst group in the S&P 500 behind only healthcare.

Despite that pullback, valuations hardly look cheap. On a forward P/E basis (31), housing is actually the priciest of all 11 S&P sectors. It also ranks second-most expensive on price-to-sales (4.3) and sits around the middle on price-to-book (2.4).

That disconnect isn’t surprising when you consider that sector share prices nearly doubled while actual sales fell by 30–40%. Still, with the Fed now back in rate-cutting mode, sentiment toward housing could rebound—even if the fundamentals haven’t caught up yet.

With that in mind, I was curious as to whether there are housing-related stocks that are still undervalued and perhaps poised for a bigger bump in the coming months. Here are three big names that stood out.

3 Housing Stocks Looking for a Fed Bump

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Forward P/E: 10.1

Price/Sales: 1.3

Price/Book: 1.6

PulteGroup (PHM)

Forward P/E: 11.8

Price/Sales: 1.5

Price/Book: 2.1

D.R. Horton (DHI)

Forward P/E: 13.3

Price/Sales: 1.5

Price/Book: 2.1

Of those three high-profile homebuilders, only Toll Brothers is expected to grow sales and earnings this year, and both are by razor-thin (less than 1%) margins. Things aren’t supposed to get much better in 2026, though the current estimates likely aren’t factoring in what substantial cuts to the federal funds rate could do to stubbornly high mortgage rates and, by proxy, confidence among prospective homebuyers.

The 30-year mortgage rate has been north of 6% since September 2022. Even the three Fed rate cuts – by a total of 100 basis points – late last year failed to lower mortgage rates much. To get them back below 6%, never mind to 2020/early 2022 levels, will require some significant cutting on the part of the Fed.

So, while I do expect housing stocks to get a decent short-term bump in the coming weeks and months in reaction to the Fed starting to slash rates again, I don’t expect that bump to last, given the lack of intermediate-term growth prospects and lack of value.

Case in point: last July through mid-October, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) was up 28% prior to and in the wake of the Fed’s big 50-basis-point cut in mid-September. The fund is off more than 8% since, at a time when the S&P is up more than 9%.

Bottom line: homebuilder stocks aren’t growing, and while a few big names like the ones I mentioned are undervalued by traditional measures, their negligible growth prospects over the next 18 months, at least, make them unappetizing, at least in the intermediate to long term.

If you have more of a trader’s mentality and want to try and nab a quick 10-20% gain in the coming months on the heels of the Fed reintroducing rate cuts, any of the three names mentioned above stand a fair chance of delivering it. But if you’re investing for beyond just the next two to three months, I’d steer clear of housing-related plays, at least for now.

