3 Asset Classes to Buy Now – and 3 to Avoid

Although efforts to rein in U.S. spending are uniquely visible to investors here at home, the push to slash government spending is not a uniquely American endeavour.

Indeed, many of the world’s nations are undertaking significant efforts to cut spending, reduce debt and balance budgets.

By exercising fiscal restraint and putting their finances in order, governments hope to improve their credit ratings and attract more investment capital, while also improving investor confidence and lowering interest rates.

For the investor, the problem is how to navigate this growing climate of global austerity (or “austerity-lite” in some cases) while hopefully profiting from market sectors that could benefit from these measures, which we’ll discuss in more detail below.

As was shown by the post-2008 attempts by countries like Greece and Spain, implementing an austerity program is not without its risks.

In each of those cases, a reduction in spending worsened their respective economic conditions and created massive social upheaval.

What’s more, if enough nations embrace fiscal belt-tightening at the same time, it can have unintended effects that ripple across the global economy.

For instance, in the wake of the 2007-2009 credit crisis, several European nations enacted strenuous austerity programs that not only crippled their economies but also potentially contributed to a period of global stagnation, with many economists arguing that it led to a worldwide slowdown in trade and growth.

Among nations undertaking varying degrees of austerity measures these days are Argentina, France and the U.K., along with many smaller nations in Africa and Asia, which are doing so under the guidance of the IMF.

The biggest “test case,” however, is Argentina, where President Javier Milei has presided over massive public spending cuts, mass layoffs in the public sector, pension freezes and deregulation as part of what has been described as “IMF‑backed shock therapy.”

The gamble for the country appears to be paying off, though, with Argentina posting its first fiscal surplus in over a decade in 2024, and with monthly surpluses continuing into this year. Inflation has been significantly reduced and economic growth is resuming, with estimates pegging a 5.5% year-over-year growth rate for 2025.

For the U.S., attempts at cutting federal spending this year through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have been met with resistance from some quarters, but with the White House seemingly undeterred in pushing forward, in some cases, massive spending and regulatory cuts.

The stated goal of the cuts is to reduce up to $2 trillion from the federal budget, with emphasis on discretionary spending.

But while the federal spending cuts and job-slashing measures were sudden and often deep, they were accompanied by tax cuts and other initiatives designed to soften the blow—all of which keep it from being classified as a classic (i.e., full-scale) austerity program.

More importantly, this year’s accelerated rollout of AI across both private and public sectors has helped soften the blow that might have been more severe in the wake of the spending cuts. Indeed, by all accounts, the nation’s investment in AI has not only resulted in higher productivity and output across multiple sectors and industries, it’s providing much-needed improvements in supply chain efficiency.

And while it has eliminated many entry-level jobs through task automation, it has also created new jobs (particularly in data management).

This brings us to the question of how investors can position themselves to thrive in a climate defined by rising global austerity.

Where to Invest as Governments Slash Spending

Precious Metals

Probably the single best piece of advice I can dispense is one that never fails in such uncertain economic environments as this one, namely, own some gold. Having at least a small position in gold can cushion the blow from a variety of economic and geopolitical risks, but it can also produce significant gains since gold typically benefits from widespread uncertainty (as we’re seeing now).

Silver is also considerably undervalued versus gold, so owning some lower-cost silver—be it in the form of bullion coins, silver mining stocks or ETFs—is another way to prudently position your portfolio for austerity.

Consumer Staples

As for sectors within the equity market that tend to be insulated from austerity measures, history shows that owning some blue-chip consumer staples stocks is typically ideal since the demand for basic food items and other necessities isn’t diminished by any economic shocks that accompany federal cost-cutting.

Utilities

Other areas of the market that tend to remain shielded from austerity measures—and can even benefit from them due to steady demand—include utilities and telecom service providers (with Internet and mobile now regarded as utilities).

Investments to Avoid

As for which areas of the market should be eschewed during times when governments are aggressive in slashing spending and raising taxes, it’s usually best to avoid sensitive sectors like education (as we’ve already seen here), construction and consumer discretionary.

Above all, investors should remain nimble to take advantage of the periodic market rallies that inevitably occur amid ongoing austerity programs. (These favorable episodes occur when governments inevitably are forced by public backlash to temporarily back down from some of their fiscal strictures, resulting in a period of relief for financial markets.)

Here at the Cabot Turnaround Letter, we’re not only positioning our portfolio to benefit from the global austerity environment, but we also know how to take advantage of the periodic “pullbacks” that always occur within the context of fiscal frugality initiatives. If you’re a bargain-oriented investor on the lookout for beaten-down stocks poised to rebound in the current market environment, we’re here to help you.

