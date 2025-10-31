2 Ways to Play the Small-Cap Bounce

The Fed’s September rate cut prompted a nice move higher in the markets. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.5% and 1%, respectively. But the real action was in small caps: The S&P 600 surged 2.3%, while the Russell 2000 jumped 2.5%.

It was a welcome rally in an asset class that has been uncharacteristically weak for years, underperforming for much longer than is typical in a cycle.

But the good news for small-cap investors is that the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle favors small caps in particular.

And, for those without exposure to small caps already, expectations for further cuts could signal an opportune time to add exposure.

History suggests that small caps perform well at the start of rate-cutting cycles. While there’s no guarantee the Fed will keep cutting, markets are currently pricing in a 97% chance of another cut on October 29 (which is after this article was written but before publication) and a 95% chance of one on December 10.

Looking further ahead to December 2026, the market expects, with about 53% probability, that the FFR will settle between 2.75% and 3.25%, implying 100–125 basis points of cuts from current levels.

These cuts should benefit rate-sensitive areas of the small-cap universe, including financials and industrials, which carry significant weight in the index.

But we’ll need more than a couple of sectors to benefit from rate cuts for the small-cap indices to really take flight.

The real key is earnings growth. Small-cap earnings have been largely stagnant for the past two to three years, while large caps have steadily grown profits.

Small-Cap Earnings Picking Up

The chart below from Yardeni Research shows the earnings story clearly.

The red line (S&P 500 earnings) shows large-cap profits rebounding quickly after the pandemic and subsequent bear market, hitting new highs around 2024 and continuing higher since.

Meanwhile, the green line (S&P 600 earnings) shows small-cap profits remain below their 2022 levels. But you can see that the green line has just begun to inflect upward. This shows that analysts are beginning to forecast stronger earnings growth for small caps.

If the trends hold, small caps could start to earn their way back into investors’ portfolios, narrowing the valuation gap with large caps.

By the way, the blue line (S&P 400 mid-cap earnings) is also improving. Analysts are just now beginning to forecast that earnings for mid-cap companies will surpass their prior highs, so it should be a good time to invest in mid-caps as well.

Performance by Market Cap

While the mega-caps and AI stocks are getting the lion’s share of attention these days, stock price performance by small and large-cap stocks has been surprisingly similar since the beginning of May (although midcaps have lagged a bit).

Since the beginning of August, small caps have outperformed.

This suggests investors are beginning to notice the potential of smaller companies. But by no means are small caps getting too much credit. With a forward PE ratio of just 15.3, the S&P 600 Index still trades at a deep discount to the 22.4 forward PE of the S&P 500 Index.

What’s Ahead for Small Caps?

The Fed’s latest cut provided a timely boost to an already strong market. Historically, stocks of all sizes tend to perform well during easing cycles.

According to J.P. Morgan, the S&P 500 has gained an average of 13.7% in the first year of an easing cycle and 26.5% in the second year. This assumes no recession.

That said, the current cycle has already produced a meaningful gain in its first year, fueled by AI enthusiasm and productivity growth. Some of the easy upside may already be behind us.

Still, with further cuts likely and with onshoring trends providing a structural tailwind, small-cap earnings estimates are finally moving higher. That’s good news for a segment that has lagged for years and which carries higher exposure to floating-rate debt than large caps, making it especially sensitive to lower borrowing costs.

2 Easy Ways to Invest in Small Caps

For broad exposure, high-quality ETFs are a straightforward way to play the trend in small-cap stocks. Two I like are:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Core ETF (IJR) – a diversified, high-quality small-cap ETF.

Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) – tilted toward the growth side of small caps.

For those who prefer individual stock opportunities, my Cabot Small-Cap Confidential advisory covers some of the most promising small-cap names in the market.

