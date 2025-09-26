2 Utility Stocks Acting Like Growth Stocks

For years, dividend stocks have carried an undeserved reputation for being dull. Many modern investors cut their teeth during the technology booms that produced giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA), and they’ve been chasing the next hyper-growth story ever since. Against that backdrop, companies that regularly return cash to shareholders are often dismissed as “grandpa stocks.”

That stereotype doesn’t hold up. Historically, dividend-paying companies have handily outperformed their non-dividend counterparts. Not only do steady payouts contribute significantly to long-term returns, but the kind of businesses that can sustain those payments tend to be higher quality to begin with. Even among today’s market leaders—the so-called “Magnificent 7”—several distribute dividends to shareholders.

Still, some of the cliché rings true when it comes to utilities. These firms, which provide essential services like electricity, water, and natural gas, often operate with monopolistic advantages but remain tightly regulated. Traditionally, they’ve been valued for their stable earnings and reliable dividend yields rather than any excitement on the growth front. Like bonds, they serve as ballast in a portfolio—helping smooth performance during volatile or down markets but typically lagging when stocks are roaring higher.

But something bigger is happening now. A surge in electricity demand is reshaping the utility sector in ways investors can’t ignore. The rise of artificial intelligence has unleashed an insatiable appetite for power-hungry data centers. Add in the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and a resurgence in domestic manufacturing, and the result is a sharp reversal of decades-long stagnation in energy demand.

Utilities are evolving from sleepy income plays into growth opportunities. The sector’s defensive qualities remain intact, but new demand drivers are transforming certain players into growth stories as well. For investors, that blend of resilience and growth potential is rare—and the window to get in before the shift becomes mainstream is still open.

2 Utility Stocks Acting Like Growth Stocks

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

NextEra Energy (NEE) is the nation’s largest producer of renewable energy and the largest utility in the country. It should be in an ideal position to benefit going forward.

NEE has historically been a superstar performer for a utility. But it has stumbled in recent years as inflation and rising interest rates made utilities an out-of-favor sector. But things are changing. NEE has been trending higher since April. But the price is still 25% below the all-time high.

NEE isn’t just some boring, stodgy utility stock with the possible benefit of good timing. It has a long track record of not only vastly outperforming the utility sector but the overall market as well. Prior to 2023, NEE total returns more than doubled those of the S&P 500 in the prior five- and ten-year periods.

How could a utility stock provide such returns? NextEra is not an ordinary utility.

NextEra Energy provides all the advantages of a defensive utility plus exposure to the fast-growing and highly sought-after alternative energy market. It’s the world’s largest utility. It’s a monster with about $26 billion in annual revenue and $155 billion market capitalization. Earnings growth has far exceeded what is normally expected of a utility.

NEE is two companies in one. It owns Florida Power and Light Company, which is one of the very best regulated utilities in the country, accounting for about 55% of revenues. It also owns NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from wind and solar. It accounts for about 45% of earnings and provides a higher level of growth.

NextEra is the best of both worlds: defense and growth. There is also a huge runway for growth projects. NextEra has deployed over $50 billion in the last few years for growth expansions and acquisitions. It also has a large project backlog.

As the country’s largest producer of clean energy, NextEra has a huge advantage going forward. The skyrocketing growth in electricity demand is primarily driven by data centers and AI. Technology companies are highly carbon-conscious and will opt for clean energy alternatives whenever possible to reduce their carbon footprint.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Yield: 3.5%

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S. with over $20 billion in annual revenue. It provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to 5.6 million retail and wholesale customers in 11 states.

The utility currently generates 29 gigawatts (GW) annually. A gigawatt is a unit of power equal to one billion watts of electricity and is often used to describe large-scale electricity generation.

Although the electricity generation is significant, American earns the bulk of revenues from transmission and distribution. It has the largest transmission network in the U.S. with 40,000 transmission lines. It also operates the second-largest distribution network in the country, covering 22,000 distribution miles and 5.6 million customers. The overall system currently deals with a total of over 37 GWs of electricity.

The transmission business is a distinguishing characteristic of American Electric Power, currently accounting for 55% of operating earnings. Customers are drawn to its services because of its advanced network capable of delivering consistent large power. The company owns more of the highest-voltage transmission lines (765-kV lines) than all other U.S. utilities combined. These lines transmit huge amounts of electricity, primarily bulk power from generation sources to distribution centers, over long distances with far greater efficiency and reliability compared to lower voltage lines.

The network of high-voltage lines is in high and increasing demand because of rapidly growing needs for massive amounts of electricity that can be moved around cheaper, faster, and more efficiently. The network is also highly difficult to duplicate by competitors. Building these lines requires agreement between utilities, regulators, and landowners with competing interests and can take huge amounts of time and costs to erect.

Historically, AEP has been a solid utility stock that delivered as advertised. It has provided a strong dividend yield with much lower volatility than the overall market. It has a beta of just 0.39, meaning it is only 39% as volatile and the S&P 500. It generally did what utilities are supposed to do: Outperform the S&P in flat and down markets and underperform it in bull markets. But there are good reasons to believe that performance could be much better going forward because of a much higher level of growth.

Greater growth is being driven by the rapidly increasing electricity demand in the country. The growth isn’t conjecture either. American has already secured an additional 24 GWs of incremental load growth through 2029 with signed customer financial agreements.

About 75% of the demand is from data centers. That's a big increase to the current 37 GW system. And this is just the beginning. The utility said that it has inquiries about new load demand totaling 190 GWs.

Both of these utility stocks have a powerful AI-fueled tailwind at their back and look poised for continued outperformance.

