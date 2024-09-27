Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Premium Memberships  Cabot Money Club  Magazine

2 Turnaround Stocks for a Defensive Market

There are two dominant themes favoring defensive stocks these days, and these turnaround stocks offer an angle on each.

September 27, 2024
Clif Droke
2465550_October2024CMCMagArticleImages_10_091624.png

As Chief Analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, I’ve been working to streamline the stock discovery process, something that’s increasingly valuable in a market that’s begun looking beyond just the largest tech stocks.

To do so, I’ve opted to focus on two dominant themes that are likely to drive the market higher from here:

  1. Sectors that look to strengthen in a falling bond rate environment (of which we’re clearly in the early stages); and
  2. Stocks that should also serve as “safe havens” from the global military, economic and political uncertainty that’s sure to increase in the next few months.

Of note, one sector in particular appears to be benefiting from these catalysts, namely, consumer staples.

While geopolitical fears and worries over economic factors like inflation persist, they’ve been fairly constant this year. But as November draws near and the race between candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris tightens up, apprehension is likely to increase over the outcome of what many view as a momentous presidential election.

There has been a visible increase in the number of hedges investors have made, with traditional safe havens like gold, utilities and consumer staple stocks attracting a lot of buying interest lately. Consumer staple stocks in particular have seen a surge in demand, as the sector combines the benefits of a defensive nature with steady cash flows and often hefty dividend payouts.

The consumer staples sector tracker, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) is likely a prime beneficiary of the rise in defensiveness among investors, and the ETF has strengthened considerably in the last few months.

So, let’s dig a bit deeper in our search to uncover two consumer staples stocks primed for a turnaround in an increasingly defensive environment.

2 Turnaround Stocks for a Defensive Market

Hershey (HSY)

America’s love affair with chocolate is so well established that demand for Hershey’s (HSY) products is entrenched even in economic downturns or times of uncertainty. That’s just one reason why the company is positioned to outperform in the coming months. Soaring sugar and cocoa prices over the last couple of years put pressure on Hershey’s margins, but with the prices for both commodities cooling off, value-oriented institutional investors are taking a closer look at the stock. Moreover, the recent Kellanova-Mars mega-merger in the sector has many analysts looking at Hershey as a player in the M&A hunt for companies with exposure to the salty snacks business. (On that score, Hershey recently announced plans to “aggressively scale” its salty snack business). A steady dividend over the last century (currently at a healthy 2.8% yield) serves as an added enticement, and management expressed its belief in the turnaround potential by raising the dividend by 15% at the end of Q1.

unnamed (2).png

General Mills (GIS)
For food producers like Hershey, the ability to capitalize on falling input costs is a paramount concern in the drive to improve gross margins. Another company falling under this category is consumer foods giant General Mills (GIS), which needs no introduction. The company should also benefit from lower input costs going forward, and its dividend is regarded by analysts as being both recession- and inflation-proof, with 124 years of uninterrupted payouts. Moreover, a recent tracking poll by Nielson found that General Mills was among a handful of standout brands that saw its retail food sales (over a four-week period ended August 10) improve sequentially during the tracking period. Wall Street sees revenue steadily improving from here over the next few years, as well.

unnamed (3).png

Each of these consumer staples is well positioned ahead of an environment likely to be favorable to turnaround stocks.

To learn more about turnaround investing and which stocks I’m targeting, subscribe to Cabot Turnaround Letter today.
Clif Droke
Clif Droke
Clif Droke is the Chief Analyst of Cabot Turnaround Letter. For over 20 years, he has worked as a writer, analyst and editor of several market-oriented advisory services and has written several books on technical trading in the stock market, including “Channel Buster: How to Trade the Most Profitable Chart Pattern” and “The Stock Market Cycles” as well as “Turnaround Trading & Investing: Tactics and Techniques for Spotting Winning Turnaround Stocks.”
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.