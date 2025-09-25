September 25, 2025

Troubling Valuation Could Trigger a Market Pullback. But Not Among Value Stocks

The market has finally started to show some cracks the last couple days, but the bull market remains very much intact. Last week’s 25-basis-point Fed rate cut was expected, but should nonetheless act as a tailwind – or at least a floor raiser – in the coming months, especially as Jerome Powell and company signaled that they plan to cut twice more before year’s end. And yet, there’s no getting around the fact that stocks, as a whole, are overvalued, with the S&P 500 trading at 23.8x forward earnings – its highest point since late February.

The last time stock valuations reached this level, stocks cratered over the ensuing six weeks, falling nearly 20% in the S&P and more than 20% in the Nasdaq. Of course, tariffs and “Liberation Day” had a lot to do with that collapse, as the concept of tariffs – and their potential impact – was still relatively new. Now, Wall Street seemingly has a handle on tariffs, and many deals have been struck to avoid the doomsday scenarios the Trump administration originally proposed. Tariff fears have abated (the VIX has been below 20 for nearly two months), and excitement over artificial intelligence has returned, thanks in large part to monster quarters from Oracle (ORCL) and Broadcom (AVGO) in recent weeks, plus Nvidia’s $100 billion investment in OpenAI.

Big tech feels quite frothy at the moment, and a short-term comeuppance seems likely, which could precipitate a mini-correction in the market as a whole. Still, as we’ve highlighted again and again in this space, there’s plenty of value still out there, with seven of the 11 S&P sectors currently cheaper than the index’s own 23.7x forward price-to-earnings ratio. So even if the index does recede some in the coming weeks, I expect value to pick up the slack.

We’ve managed to find some undervalued gems in this portfolio, including one – “boring” Dutch life insurance and investment management giant Aegon (AEG) – that has just reached our price target as of today’s update. We will “retire” AEG from the portfolio to make room for our next growth-at-value-prices addition, which we will add in our October issue next week. Stay tuned!

Note to new subscribers: You can find additional commentary on past earnings reports and other news on recommended companies in prior editions and weekly updates of the Cabot Value Investor on the Cabot website.

Send questions and comments to chris@cabotwealth.com.

Also, please join me and my colleague Brad Simmerman on our weekly investment podcast, Cabot Street Check. You can find it wherever you get your podcasts, or you can watch us on the Cabot Wealth Network YouTube channel.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Moves to Sell/Retire (reached price target)

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

None

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) was up another 4.5% this week to reach our 8.00 price target! Shares of the 180-year-old Dutch life insurance and financial services company have been on a steady rise the last three weeks after gapping up on earnings in late August. And while the stock is still technically cheap, trading at a mere 0.52x sales, that’s actually way more expensive than the five-year average price-to-sales ratio (0.37). Best to capitalize while the stock is at a 10-year high and book our nearly 30% profit in less than seven months. Let’s “retire” AEG from the Cabot Value Investor portfolio and make room for a new stock pick in next week’s issue. SELL/RETIRE

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.1x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.4x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares tacked on another 2% this week and are trading at a new 52-week high! The Fed’s (expected) 25-basis-point rate cut last week surely helped, as low borrowing costs are good for U.S. banks. Rival big banks Citigroup and Wells Fargo have raised their price targets on BAC in the last 10 days, to 58 and 60 per share, respectively. We are maintaining our 57 price target, giving us 9% more upside from here. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 19% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 80% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD had a bad week, giving back most of its 8% gain from the previous week. I guess my declaration in our last update that “BYD is back” was a bit premature! That said, false starts and double dips like this one (my colleague Mike Cintolo calls them “shakeouts”) are normal, so as long as BYD holds above recent support around 13.3, chances are the next major move will be up. The latest bit of bad news knocking the stock down a peg was that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire stake in the Chinese EV maker at the end of the first quarter, ending a 16-year investment in which BYD shares soared about 50-fold, resulting in roughly a $7 billion profit for Buffett’s company. We sold half our shares of BYD back in May, when the stock reached its 2025 peak, and are letting the rest ride. It has floundered since, in part due to a surprisingly weak second quarter, but BYD is well on its way to becoming a global brand and trades at one-tenth the value of Tesla on a forward price-to-earnings basis despite selling more cars than Tesla this year. That, to me, is a bargain that Wall Street won’t be able to pass up now that BYD shares have been overly punished for the last four months. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 16x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares resumed their uptrend, advancing another 3% this week to get back to their post-earnings highs above 230. There was no news. The stock is now within 8% of our 250 price target. Approval of Dick’s $2.4 billion deal to buy rival Foot Locker earlier this month continues to drive shares. The deal is a major boost to Dick’s standing in the sneaker market, giving the company Foot Locker’s 3,200 stores around the world. The company said the Foot Locker deal should raise the ceiling on its EPS in 2026 – and beyond.

If the stock breaks above resistance in the low 230s, it could quickly ascend to our price target. So it’s still worth buying at these levels if you don’t already own shares. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year and is trading at a mere 10.1x EPS estimates and 0.75x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.5%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares continue to bounce around aimlessly in the mid-17s, giving back the 1% they had gained the previous week but still in roughly the same range they’ve been in since July. Natural gas and crude oil prices remain depressed, and the company’s lukewarm second-quarter earnings report from last month has failed to move the needle much. Net income of $1.16 billion fell short of last year’s Q2 $1.31 billion figure and dipped from 35 to 32 cents on a per-share basis, while revenues were down 7.2% year over year. On the positive side of the ledger, however, adjusted EBITDA improved from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. Natural gas transportation volumes improved 11% while crude oil transportation volumes increased 9% year over year. The company also announced a $5.3 billion expansion of its Transwestern Pipeline. So, it was a relatively mixed bag, resulting in a relatively muted reaction from investors.

Still, shares are cheap, and perhaps investors will spot a bargain in ET once energy stocks are back in favor, which always happens eventually. BUY

FedEx Corp. (FDX) needs no introduction. It’s the third-largest package courier in the world with a 17% global market share, behind only DHL (39%) and UPS (24%). In America, it’s second banana, behind only UPS, accounting for roughly a third of courier and local delivery revenue and 19% of total parcel volume.

Like every package delivery company, FedEx’s sales and earnings peaked during Covid, when people around the world did virtually all of their shopping online, and packages were zooming around the world like never before. In Fiscal 2021, which for FedEx ended in May 2021, the company’s revenue reached a then-record $83.8 billion, 20% better than any previous year. EPS came in at $19.77 that year, 15.6% higher than the previous (FY 2018) high. In Fiscal 2022, which essentially coincided with year two of the (roughly) two-year-long global pandemic, revenues swelled to $93.5 billion, though the company was less profitable ($14.52).

While there hasn’t been a big dropoff from those two Covid-enhanced years, sales have yet to eclipse that FY ’22 peak, while earnings haven’t come close to the FY ’21 apex. This year (FedEx’s Fiscal 2026 began in June) is on track to come closest to hitting those Covid highs, with analysts forecasting more than $89 billion in revenue and $18.53 in EPS. Next year, those numbers are expected to rise to more than $92 billion and a record $21.23 in EPS. These are projections, of course, but they’re reflective of a healthy and, in fact, incrementally improving global economy.

And yet the stock is quite cheap on a price-to-earnings (12.9x forward estimates), price-to-sales (0.6x) and price-to-book-value (1.9x) basis. The stock is well shy of its five-year averages in all three valuation metrics.

FDX shares got the requisite bump from last Thursday’s earnings, advancing 2% after handily topping estimates. Earnings per share of $3.83 beat the $3.61 projection, while sales of $22.24 billion also topped the $21.66 billion estimate. CEO Raj Subramaniam said it best when summing up the package delivery giant’s fiscal ’26 first quarter: “Despite significant volatility and uncertainty around the global trade environment, our results demonstrate the resilience we have built into our network.” Other encouraging numbers from the quarter included a 6% uptick in average daily volumes and a boost in full-year 2026 revenue guidance, to a range of 4% to 6%; Wall Street had anticipated a mere 1.2% sales growth this year.

That rosy outlook demonstrates the ongoing health of the global economy. Plus, FedEx’s one losing segment – FedEx Freight, which saw operating results fall in the quarter due to lower revenue and higher wages – is going to be spun off into its own publicly traded company in June 2026.

We set a price target of 300 when we added FDX to the portfolio earlier this month, and it’s off to a nice start. Shares still have 28% upside to reach that target. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 20% below its apex. At 12.9x earnings and 0.6x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares advanced more than 1% this week after the company announced plans to spin off its mission technology solutions unit, which serves military and other government agencies. The company aims to spin off the separate unit in the second half of 2026. Activist investor Irenic Capital Management had been pushing for the spin-off in an effort to shed an underperforming segment (similar to FedEx’s plan to spin off FedEx Freight). Once the spin-off occurs (again, likely not for another year or so), KBR will focus on its other, better-performing operations, including energy transition and emissions reduction.

KBR shares have 45% upside to our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 12.2x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.5%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares pulled back 1% this week and have been stuck in a very narrow range between 8.6 and 8.8 for more than a month. There’s been no news. ADT might remain in neutral for another month until the next earnings report, on October 23. The previous two earnings reports this year led to higher prices in the weeks that followed, on the strength of solid beats. So let’s be patient and hope for a similar bump next month.

ADT has 15% upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is more than 35% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 30% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

The CNK comeback continues, with shares up more than 3% this week after a 4% gain last week. The stock has now risen more than 9% in the last month as Wall Street comes around to the story: People are going to movie theaters again, and Cinemark is one of the largest movie theater chains in the world. There was no news this week, but the U.S. box office remains robust, with the latest success story being something called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie – Infinity Castle, a very popular Japanese anime series. That has made $106 million at the U.S. box office in less than two weeks – and $556 million globally. Domestically, Demon Slayer became the 12th film since May to top six figures in sales. As a result, movie theaters are on track for their best year since Covid, and Cinemark is on its way to its best year in terms of sales … ever. And yet the stock still trades at about 35% below its pre-Covid highs. That spells value opportunity. It seems investors are starting to wise up to it.

After a rough start, CNK shares are nearly back to our entry price and have 45% upside to our 42 price target. This is my highest-conviction buy. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion), and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares bounced back nicely after a down week, advancing 4% as concerns over higher coffee prices deterring people from buying the company’s Dunkin’ and Folger’s brands seem to have faded (people rarely stop buying coffee). The modest pullback in shares occurred after management signaled in late August that it plans to raise prices on its signature coffee brands by more than 20% this year, mostly due to tariffs. However, that price hike is in line with what’s happened to coffee prices across the country this year, with the average cost of coffee up 21% year over year, according to the August Consumer Price Index.

Meanwhile, J.M. Smucker famously has many other brands, including its Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter and Hostess sweet treat items. We are back to having a small gain on the stock, with 18% to go before it reaches our 130 price target. A break above the 113 level would be quite bullish. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 9/24/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 8.01 28.04% 5.80% 8 Retire Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 51.52 10.04% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 11.25 13.47 19.73% 1.30% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 229.52 14.70% 2.10% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.43 -7.42% 7.70% 24 Buy FedEx Corp. 9/4/25 224.89 234.12 4.36% 2.50% 300 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 49.87 -5.14% 1.40% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 9/24/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.58 21.12% 2.60% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 29.02 -2.42% 1.10% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 110.58 1.42% 4.10% 130 Buy

Note for stock table: For stocks rated Sell, the current price is the sell date price.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

