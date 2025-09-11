September 11, 2025

Get Ready for Another Fed Bump

This is, almost certainly, our last update before the Fed starts slashing interest rates for the first time this year. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, there is now a 100% chance Jerome Powell and company will cut rates by some amount on September 17; 90% think it will be by 25 basis points, another 10% think it will be by 50 basis points, much like last September.

By year’s end, there is a two out of three chance (66.6%) that the Fed will reduce the federal funds rate by 75 basis, to a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. A small but growing minority – 8.6% – think the Fed will cut by 100 basis points, which would mirror last year’s September-through-December cuts. The recent slump in the jobs market has essentially forced the FOMC’s hand, or so the thinking goes. A bad jobs report last July prompted swift action by the Fed in the ensuing months, and it appears history will repeat itself this fall.

On this date (September 11) a year ago, the S&P 500 was traded just below the all-time high, having quickly recovered from a mini-selloff the first week of September. From that point through the end of the year, when the Fed cut the federal funds rate three times by a total of one full percentage point (or 100 basis points), the benchmark index advanced exactly 7% (see chart below).

Stocks have fared just fine since, with the S&P up more than 11% in 2025. But that’s not the same as a 7% gain in roughly three and a half months. Rate cuts are a performance enhancer for stocks. That was true in 2020, when the rates were reduced to zero in the blink of an eye (by 150 basis points that March) to combat a Covid-induced slowing of the U.S. economy. And it was true the year before, in 2019, when the Fed slashed rates by 75 basis points from August 1 through October 31, sending stocks to then-record highs.

So even at all-time highs now, the (presumed) resumption of rate cuts next week should push stocks to even greater heights in the months to come – or at least that’s what history tells us. And stocks are likely to keep advancing as long as the Fed is cutting. Whether that’s only through year’s end again, before another extended pause, remains to be seen. But it’s best to capitalize while they’re doing it by continuing to buy stocks – with a focus on undervalued companies that are growing revenues and profits at a healthy clip.

Last week, we added another stock to the Cabot Value Investor portfolio that fits that description, in FedEx (FDX), which is off to a solid start. A couple other stocks in the portfolio are approaching our price target. Perhaps this next cycle of Fed rate cuts will be the thing to nudge them past the finish line.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

Buy FedEx Corp. (FDX) with a 300 price target

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, September 18 – FedEx Corp. (FDX)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($12 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 5.6%.

AEG shares trade at 8x forward earnings estimates, 0.74x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.67 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares pulled back 1.5% this week but remain within their recent range between 7.5 and 7.8. Two weeks ago, we downgraded this stock to Hold because it’s so close to reaching our 8.00 price target. With the stock so close to that target, we wouldn’t fault you if you chose to go ahead and book profits now. But given AEG’s steady rise – it’s up more than 30% year to date and 4% in the last month – and still-cheap valuation, we’ll hang in there to try and capture every last morsel of profit before “retiring” it from the portfolio. Another good week or two could get us there. HOLD

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 11.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares were up 1% this week but remain within their recent narrow range between 49 and 50. Perhaps next week’s Fed rate cut (assuming it happens) will push them above 50 resistance, though the big run-up came in August, when the stock vaulted from 44 to the current range as optimism about the prospects of a rate cut swelled. There’s been no company-specific news of late. With the bank’s next set of earnings not due out for more than a month, BAC’s fate may be tethered to what the Fed does this month. For once, that might not be a bad thing.

We have a solid gain thus far, and shares have 13% upside to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 19% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD’s late-summer slump continues, with shares off another 3% this week. They are now 32% off their late-May highs (which, fortunately, is when we booked profits on half the stock), knocked back in part by a rare down quarter, with particular weakness in China. Net profits in Q2 actually declined for the Chinese EV maker for the first time in more than three years. Also, production slid for a second straight month, with the company producing “only” 353,000 vehicles in August, down 3.8% from last August and following a 0.9% decline in July. The Chinese government’s crackdown on price-cutting among EV makers is at least partly responsible for BYD’s rough quarter. Thankfully, BYD continues to make major inroads outside of China, where it currently does roughly 80% of its business. Last month, BYD increased sales to Spain by 400% and to Norway by 218%, after new registrations for BYDs across Europe improved 225% in July. So while BYD’s China sales, or at least profits, took a hit in the second quarter, the company is succeeding in its goal of becoming a more global brand, with growth in Europe far outpacing Tesla or any other electric vehicle there. So let’s stay the course here on our remaining half position, with shares now bumping up against their April lows and trading at their lowest price-to-earnings and price-to-sales valuations in years. This is too good a company – and too early in its evolution – for the stock to stay down much longer. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15.4x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares had an excellent bounce-back week, with the stock up nearly 7% to get back to pre-earnings levels. The completion of its $2.4 billion deal to buy rival Foot Locker was likely the biggest catalyst here. The deal is a major boost to Dick’s standing in the sneaker market, giving the company Foot Locker’s 3,200 stores around the world. The company said the Foot Locker deal should raise the ceiling on its EPS in 2026 – and beyond. Dick’s was already doing just fine prior to the closing of the Foot Locker deal, topping Q2 estimates, if only by a narrow margin. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.38, ahead of the $4.29 estimate but only a penny higher than the $4.37 tally from the same quarter a year ago. Sales ($3.65 billion) improved 5% year over year and edged out the $3.59 billion estimate. Transactions were up 0.9% from last year, while the average “ticket” increased 4.1%. Gross profits and margins expanded at healthy rates, though expenses were also higher.

The solid-but-not-spectacular quarter prompted some initial selling among investors. But the closing of the Foot Locker deal this past Monday has brought the buyers back. The stock now has a mere 10% upside to our 250 price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 10.2x EPS estimates and 0.75x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.5%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares pulled back 1% this week but remain mostly unchanged in the past month. There’s been no company-specific news. Natural gas and crude oil prices remain depressed, and the company’s lukewarm second-quarter earnings report from last month has failed to move the needle much. Net income of $1.16 billion fell short of last year’s Q2 $1.31 billion figure and dipped from 35 to 32 cents on a per-share basis, while revenues were down 7.2% year over year. On the positive side of the ledger, however, adjusted EBITDA improved from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. Natural gas transportation volumes improved 11% while crude oil transportation volumes increased 9% year over year. The company also announced a $5.3 billion expansion of its Transwestern Pipeline. So, it was a relatively mixed bag, resulting in a relatively muted reaction from investors.

Still, shares are cheap, and perhaps investors will spot a bargain in ET once energy stocks are back in favor, which always happens eventually. BUY

FedEx Corp. (FDX) needs no introduction. It’s the third-largest package courier in the world with a 17% global market share, behind only DHL (39%) and UPS (24%). In America, it’s second banana, behind only UPS, accounting for roughly a third of courier and local delivery revenue and 19% of total parcel volume.

Like every package delivery company, FedEx’s sales and earnings peaked during Covid, when people around the world did virtually all of their shopping online, and packages were zooming around the world like never before. In Fiscal 2021, which for FedEx ended in May 2021, the company’s revenue reached a then-record $83.8 billion, 20% better than any previous year. EPS came in at $19.77 that year, 15.6% higher than the previous (FY 2018) high. In Fiscal 2022, which essentially coincided with year two of the (roughly) two-year-long global pandemic, revenues swelled to $93.5 billion, though the company was less profitable ($14.52).

While there hasn’t been a big dropoff from those two Covid-enhanced years, sales have yet to eclipse that FY ’22 peak, while earnings haven’t come close to the FY ’21 apex. This year (FedEx’s Fiscal 2026 began in June) is on track to come closest to hitting those Covid highs, with analysts forecasting more than $89 billion in revenue and $18.53 in EPS. Next year, those numbers are expected to rise to more than $92 billion and a record $21.23 in EPS. These are projections, of course, but they’re reflective of a healthy and, in fact, incrementally improving global economy.

And yet the stock is quite cheap on a price-to-earnings (12x forward estimates), price-to-sales (0.6x) and price-to-book-value (1.9x) basis. The stock is well shy of its five-year averages in all three valuation metrics.

FDX shares were up marginally in their first week in the portfolio. Aside from adding electric vehicles to its Hong Kong delivery fleet, there was no company-specific news this week, though that’s about to change: earnings are due out a week from today, September 18. Last week, we set a price target of 300, giving us 33% upside from the current price. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 25% below its apex. At 11.9x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares pulled back about 1% this week and are bumping up against recent support around 49. There’s been no news of late. The stock is still well north of its July lows, which were prior to the boost it got from the late-July earnings report. The results were just OK. EPS of 91 cents outpaced the 88-cent estimate, which was enough to sate investors even as revenue ($1.95 billion) fell short of expectations ($2.09 billion). That was still good enough for 5.2% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EBITDA ($242 million) came in higher than the $230 million estimates. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $8 billion at the midpoint, down from $8.9 billion previously.

KBR shares have 47% upside to our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10.4x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT was unchanged this week, on no news. Citigroup recently raised its price target on the stock from 9 to 10, which is in line with our target.

As for the most recent quarter, EPS of 23 cents came in ahead of the 20-cent estimate and well clear of the 17 cents it earned a year ago. Revenue of $1.29 billion also narrowly topped estimates and marked a 6.6% improvement over the $1.21 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. For the year, ADT expects to reach $5.13 billion in revenue (up from $4.9 billion last year) and 85 cents per share in earnings, a 5% increase from the previous estimate. CEO Jamie DeVries singled out record levels of customer satisfaction and new security features, Alarm Messenger and Trusted Neighbor, as major contributors to the strong quarter. The company also purchased 50,000 new accounts, which helped with recurring revenue growth, and highlighted its new ADT+ platform, which more customers are adopting and is leading to that record satisfaction tally.

The company remains rock-solid and reliable, and the stock is doing the job we hired it to do: It’s up nearly 20% since we added it to the portfolio last October, with 17% more upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is more than 40% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 40% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK shares had a good week, up nearly 6%. Ghosts were at least partly responsible for the big week. The Conjuring: Last Rites delivered the second-largest domestic opening weekend and largest-ever international opening at the box office for a horror film in Cinemark’s history. That extended a strong summer for movie theaters, which have a shot at delivering the best year at the box office since Covid. With momentum finally returning to movie theaters and yet CNK’s stock price still depressed, there’s plenty of value here. And now the stock may finally have some momentum. CNK shares have 55% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion), and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares pulled back slightly after a big bounce back the previous week. The stock gave back 1% on the heels of a 5.5% earnings bump the week prior. The results were mixed: EPS ($1.90) narrowly missed the mark ($1.93), while the $2.1 billion in sales were in line with estimates, though down 1% from the company’s fiscal first quarter a year ago. Excluding the impact of divestitures and currency, however, sales improved 2% year over year. The results were better than J.M. Smucker’s own internal estimates, prompting the company to raise full-year net sales growth to a range of 3% to 5%, up from 2% to 4% growth previously. Free cash flow guidance also got a bump, from $875 million to $975 million. Full-year EPS guidance did miss the mark, though, coming in at $9.00 at the midpoint, versus the $9.17 estimate.

Overall, it was a mixed bag, sparking some initial selling. Now, Wall Street has come around to the results, taking shares back up to where they were before the report. Let’s see where they go from here, in the absence of any more news-making events. We have a mild gain on the stock just over a month since we recommended it, and shares have another 18% upside to get to our 130 price target. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 9/10/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 7.65 22.44% 5.80% 8 Hold Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 50.21 7.26% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 11.25 13.44 19.56% 1.30% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 226.79 13.35% 2.20% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.42 -7.64% 7.70% 24 Buy FedEx Corp. 9/4/25 224.89 225.74 0.38% 2.60% 300 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 49.04 -6.66% 1.30% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 9/10/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.56 20.56% 2.60% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 27.08 -8.94% 1.20% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 109.55 0.48% 4.00% 130 Buy

