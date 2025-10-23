October 23, 2025

End of a ‘Golden’ Era?

Let’s talk about bubbles.

There’s been a whole lot of investor speculation of late over whether we’re near an artificial intelligence bubble, akin to what we saw from the dot-com bubble at the turn of the century or the housing bubble that led to the 2008-09 Great Recession. Indeed, with AI spending (an estimated $300 to $400 billion this year) outpacing revenue (an estimated $60 billion this year) by roughly a 6-to-1 ratio – about double the capital expenditures-to-revenue ratio just before the dot-com bubble burst – the angst over an AI bubble is understandable, and perhaps warranted.

But like pots’ aversion to boiling when being watched, bubbles don’t normally burst when everyone expects them to. Besides, we are just three years into the AI boom (the dot-com boom lasted about five years before the bubble burst); AI has not yet produced its equivalent to Pets.com, a company that one year spent $150 million to only bring in just over $7 million in revenue; and corporate earnings are legitimately benefitting from the AI boom, on track for a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth.

I do think the AI bubble will burst at some point, perhaps in the next 12 to 24 months. But probably not yet. Meanwhile, as most of Wall Street pondered the possibility of an AI bubble, another one may have been forming elsewhere … in gold.

Stocks are up 88% in the last three years, starting from the October 2022 bear market bottom. Gold prices have more than doubled in just the last two years, outperforming stocks by a wide margin during that time (see chart below, courtesy of Stockcharts.com).

As you can see, gold prices were underperforming stocks – as they normally do – until early this year. Then, “Liberation Day” happened, tariff fears spiked to unprecedented highs, and investors rushed into gold, a traditional safe haven. They’ve kept pouring into gold even as tariff fears abated and stocks recovered, pushing gold prices above $4,000 an ounce for the first time ever.

Gold’s run has coincided with the sharp decline in the value of the U.S. dollar, which peaked in September 2022 but has really fallen off a cliff this year, dipping to its lowest level since early 2022. Now, the dollar is showing signs of life, matching its highest point since May, and tariff and economic fears have continued to subside. That combination may have led to the sudden $300 drop-off in gold prices this Monday and Tuesday, sending many high-flying gold mining stocks spiraling downward.

Was that the gold bubble bursting? It’s too early to tell. But having more than doubled in the last two years, gold is no longer a value play, at least not when compared to the many undervalued asset classes and sectors that remain out there. Those are the sectors we’ll stick to in our never-ending search for growth at value prices.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, October 23 – ADT Inc. (ADT)

Thursday, October 30 – BYD Co. Inc. (BYDDY), KBR Inc. (KBR)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 11.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.4x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares gave back some of their post-earnings gains, tumbling nearly 3% this week. Weakness among regional banks due to some credit worries poured some cold water on the strong start to earnings season for the big banks. But Bank of America’s third quarter was undeniably impressive. Earnings per share of $1.06 were 12% higher than the 95-cent estimate and 23% higher than the same quarter a year ago, while revenues of $28.2 billion marked an 11% year-over-year improvement. As one might expect from such a robust quarter for stocks, Bank of America’s trading and investment banking revenues improved sharply, with investment banking fees up 43% and equities trading up 14%. Net interest income, which accounts for more than half of revenues ($15.4 billion), improved 9% year over year.

Despite this week’s modest pullback, we still have a double-digit gain on BAC. And the stock has 11% upside to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 19% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 80% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares pulled back nearly 5% this week as the stock keeps running into resistance right around 14. It’s still above its October lows, but the stock has been frustratingly stagnant the last couple months. Perhaps next week’s earnings report (due out October 30) will finally get BYD shares headed in the right direction again. We sold half our stake near the top way back in May and are letting the remaining half ride. So far, it’s ridden nowhere, but I’m convinced BYD shares have not yet peaked, as the company continues to overtake Tesla as the most popular electric vehicle maker in the world. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15.2x forward earnings estimates and at 1.4x sales.

DKS shares hit a speed bump this week, pulling back 3.5% on the heels of a strong couple weeks for the stock. The only news was that the company plans to hire 14,000 seasonal employees in preparation for what’s expected to be a busy holiday shopping season for the company. Here’s betting the stock reaches our 250 price target before the holiday shopping season concludes. BUY

FedEx Corp. (FDX) needs no introduction. It’s the third-largest package courier in the world with a 17% global market share, behind only DHL (39%) and UPS (24%). In America, it’s second banana, behind only UPS, accounting for roughly a third of courier and local delivery revenue and 19% of total parcel volume.

Like every package delivery company, FedEx’s sales and earnings peaked during Covid, when people around the world did virtually all of their shopping online, and packages were zooming around the world like never before. In Fiscal 2021, which for FedEx ended in May 2021, the company’s revenue reached a then-record $83.8 billion, 20% better than any previous year. EPS came in at $19.77 that year, 15.6% higher than the previous (FY 2018) high. In Fiscal 2022, which essentially coincided with year two of the (roughly) two-year-long global pandemic, revenues swelled to $93.5 billion, though the company was less profitable ($14.52).

While there hasn’t been a big dropoff from those two Covid-enhanced years, sales have yet to eclipse that FY ’22 peak, while earnings haven’t come close to the FY ’21 apex. This year (FedEx’s Fiscal 2026 began in June) is on track to come closest to hitting those Covid highs, with analysts forecasting more than $89 billion in revenue and $18.53 in EPS. Next year, those numbers are expected to rise to more than $92 billion and a record $21.23 in EPS. These are projections, of course, but they’re reflective of a healthy and, in fact, incrementally improving global economy.

And yet the stock is quite cheap on a price-to-earnings (12.9x forward estimates), price-to-sales (0.6x) and price-to-book-value (1.9x) basis. The stock is well shy of its five-year averages in all three valuation metrics.

FDX shares were up more than 3% this week to get back close to their October highs. There was no news. With the U.S. economy stable, the upcoming holiday shopping season should be a boon for FedEx – package deliveries are expected to increase 5% during the holiday season, according to estimates from ShipMatrix. Meanwhile, FDX shares remain undervalued, trading at 13x forward earnings estimates and just 0.66x sales. The stock has 23% upside to our 300 price target and is off to a very nice start for us. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 20% below its apex. At 14.8x earnings and 0.77x sales, the stock is quite cheap, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares slipped another 1% but have mostly stabilized after a fairly precipitous drop since the start of September. The company reports earnings a week from today, on October 30, which could be just the thing to wake shares from their two-month slumber. Expectations are fairly upbeat – 1.7% revenue growth, but with a 13.1% EPS growth estimate; KBR, however, has topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. The last quarter, reported in late July, resulted in shares running up from 45 to 51 in the ensuing four weeks. With shares now trading at 44, let’s hope for a similar post-earnings run-up this time. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 9.6x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.5%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares advanced 1% this week on no news. The company reports earnings on November 4, which could be just the thing to finally push shares above the 9.00 threshold. In the meantime, we have a nice 20%-plus gain on the stock, and it still has 15% upside to our 10.00 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is more than 35% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 30% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK shares continued to rebound, advancing 2.5% this week after a 4% run-up the previous week. A research note from B. Riley projecting a big fourth quarter for movie theaters – when the list of potentially massive releases includes Wicked: For Good, a remake of The Running Man starring Glen Powell, a third Avatar movie, Zootopia 2 and a SpongeBob Squarepants movie, among others – likely contributed to CNK’s resurgence. Cinemark is on track for its best year for ticket sales ever, and yet the stock trades nearly 40% below its pre-Covid peak above 45 a share. I’ve set a price target just below that, at 42, giving CNK shares 53% upside from here. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion) and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares started to bounce back this week, advancing 3%. The only company-specific news is that the company is suing Trader Joe’s for distributing a copycat version of its signature Uncrustables sandwich and is seeking damages and lost profits. Uncrustables have become one of Smucker’s biggest sellers, reaching $920 million in its 2025 fiscal year – a 16% improvement from the prior year, and the sandwich’s 11th consecutive year of double-digit growth. We’ll see where the lawsuit leads, but Uncrustables has managed to remain one of Smucker’s fastest-growing products despite the “competition” from Trader Joe’s.

As for the stock, SJM shares appear to have bottomed about 10 days ago and are pointed in the right direction again. They have 23% upside to our 130 price target. BUY

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) bills itself as the leader in secure payment processing solutions. Its fintech offerings are available in more than 75 countries and process more than 5 billion annual transactions, using over 100 payment methods. Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Shift4 was founded in 1999 by a 16-year-old named Jared Isaacman in his parents’ basement in New Jersey. Called United Bank Card at the time, it shortened the time it took for businesses to set up payment systems from a month to a day and offered free credit card readers – a rarity at the time. Today, after several rebrandings, Shift4 Payments (it took on the name of a payment gateway provider it acquired in 2017) processes payments for more than 200,000 businesses worldwide in the retail, hospitality, leisure and restaurant industries.

The company came public in June 2020 – one of the few IPOs on U.S. exchanges in the months after the onset of the pandemic. After debuting at 23 per share, the stock more than quadrupled to 101 a share by the following April. Then, the bear market arrived in 2022, and FOUR retreated all the way back to the low 30s by the middle of that year. It has since recovered, rising to new heights above 125 this February. But the tariff scare in early April took shares all the way back to the low 70s. They’ve recovered slightly since, but not much, trading at 80 as of this writing.

But the company never stopped growing. What was a $766 million (in revenue) company in 2020 now does more than $3 billion in revenue and is well on its way to topping the $4 billion mark this year. While not growing revenues as fast as it did in 2021 (+81%) or 2022 (+43%), Shift4 is on track to top 28% revenue growth for a third straight year. Sales are expected to expand by another 26% this year. Meanwhile, the company is now steadily profitable, with EPS expected to grow another 40% this year and 24% next year. And yet, the stock trades at 14x forward earnings – the cheapest it’s ever been aside from when it was 13.3x earnings this April – and 1.9x sales, well below its 2.6x average P/S ratio.

Fintech has become an off-Broadway term, swallowed whole by the AI tidal wave. But the industry never stopped growing, even if it’s not quite at the breakneck speed of a few years ago. And Shift4 is certainly one of the sector’s leaders.

FOUR shares were flat this week and appear to have stabilized after being knocked backward after a series of analyst downgrades. Mind you, every one of those analysts has a price target on FOUR that’s at least 13% above its current share price. The next big needle-moving event will likely be earnings, due out on November 6. In the meantime, FOUR has 45% upside to our 110 price target. BUY

Current Recommendations

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 10/22/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 50.94 8.82% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 11.25 13.2 17.33% 1.40% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 227.56 13.75% 2.10% 250 Buy FedEx Corp. (FDX) 9/4/25 224.89 244.67 8.80% 2.40% 300 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 43.94 -16.36% 1.50% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 10/22/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.73 22.82% 2.50% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 27.32 -8.07% 1.20% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 105.45 -3.30% 4.20% 130 Buy Shift4 Payments (FOUR) 10/2/25 76.79 75.76 -1.30% N/A 110 Buy

Note for stock table: For stocks rated Sell, the current price is the sell date price.

