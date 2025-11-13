November 13, 2025

Emerging AI Bubble Fears Pushing Investors Toward Value Stocks

Growth stocks, led by the Magnificent Seven, have again carried the market this year.

The Mag. 7 – the clever name for big-tech behemoths Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) – are up an average of 22% this year. Because those seven companies account for more than a third of the entire S&P 500, they’ve carried the index to a solid 16.5% gain year to date. The Equal Weight S&P 500 index, which equally weighs each of the 500 stocks that comprise the benchmark index, is up a mere 8.5% and has barely budged since the Fourth of July. For most stocks, the entirety of this year’s rally occurred during the post-Liberation Day run-up from the second half of April through early July.

That, however, appears to be flipping. Concerns about an artificial intelligence bubble have taken some of the air out of the growth stock balloon of late, with the growth-centric Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) down nearly 3% in the last month and roughly 10% off its late-October peak. Value stocks, meanwhile, are up more than 3% in the last month, including a 2.3% run-up in just the last week as AI bubble worries have cropped up.

While value stocks (+11.4%) have still trailed growth stocks (+25.9%) by more than a 2-to-1 margin this year, it’s possible the tide is turning as valuation fears (the S&P’s forward price-to-earnings ratio has been north of 23 all month, touching its highest point all year) expand. And with seven of the 11 S&P sectors underperforming the index’s Mag. 7-juiced 16.5% return year to date, investors are suddenly finding value in many of the unloved, non-AI corners of the market.

As I’ve repeated ad nauseam, the goal in this portfolio is to find growth at value prices. Value stocks have underperformed growth stocks for most of the last decade and a half, essentially since the 2008-09 Great Recession ended, so there’s no point in fighting the tape and just settling for heavily beaten-down, on-the-brink-of-bankruptcy companies that are “due” for a turnaround simply because the law of averages says so. I’m looking for companies that are still growing sales and preferably earnings at a healthy, though possibly not jaw-dropping, clip, but whose narratives maybe aren’t sexy enough to bump AI off the front pages and capture a groundswell of investor attention.

But like consumers, investors love a bargain. And when prices are this high, they start doing some discount shopping. What they’re likely finding is that there are plenty of solidly growing businesses out there whose share prices are undervalued by virtually every measure.

In the Cabot Value Investor portfolio, we’re one step ahead of them. We’ve been finding those growth-at-value-price bargains all year, delivering us an average gain of 16.2% in 2025 – roughly in line with the S&P 500, and easily topping the Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV). And our portfolio had a very good week, with our stocks up by an average of 3.4%.

If Wall Street is indeed growing tired of the AI trade and rotating into the many undervalued sectors, then that should bode well for our portfolio through year’s end and into 2026.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

Sell Remaining Half of BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY)

New Addition: PG&E Corp. (PCG)

Upcoming Earnings Reports

None

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.4x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.4x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares were up 3% this week as the stock got a boost from the bank’s first Investor Day in 15 years. During that November 5 presentation, held in Boston, CEO Brian Moynihan forecast 12% annual EPS growth over the next three to five years, while setting a target of 16% to 18% in return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), a key profitability measure. That’s up from a reported 14% ROTCE for the bank so far this year. Moynihan set a couple other ambitious goals: $20 billion in profits for its global wealth and investment management unit, and growing revenues twice as much as expenses in the coming years. Morgan Stanley was persuaded, raising its price target on BAC shares from 67 to 70. That’s well above our 57 price target, which could prove conservative as the stock is now within 5% of that target. We’ll leave it there for now and maintain our Buy rating. It’s possible we’ll have to reassess that price target in the coming weeks as BAC shares remain cheap at just over 12x forward earnings estimate. BUY

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15.2x forward earnings estimates and at 1.4x sales.

DKS shares were up 1.5% this week on no news. The big date comes on November 25, when the company reports earnings. Last year’s Q3 earnings report kick-started a two-month rally that saw DKS shares advance nearly 25%. Let’s hope for a similar impact later this month. BUY

FedEx Corp. (FDX) needs no introduction. It’s the third-largest package courier in the world with a 17% global market share, behind only DHL (39%) and UPS (24%). In America, it’s second banana, behind only UPS, accounting for roughly a third of courier and local delivery revenue and 19% of total parcel volume.

Like every package delivery company, FedEx’s sales and earnings peaked during Covid, when people around the world did virtually all of their shopping online, and packages were zooming around the world like never before. In Fiscal 2021, which for FedEx ended in May 2021, the company’s revenue reached a then-record $83.8 billion, 20% better than any previous year. EPS came in at $19.77 that year, 15.6% higher than the previous (FY 2018) high. In Fiscal 2022, which essentially coincided with year two of the (roughly) two-year-long global pandemic, revenues swelled to $93.5 billion, though the company was less profitable ($14.52).

While there hasn’t been a big dropoff from those two Covid-enhanced years, sales have yet to eclipse that FY ’22 peak, while earnings haven’t come close to the FY ’21 apex. This year (FedEx’s Fiscal 2026 began in June) is on track to come closest to hitting those Covid highs, with analysts forecasting more than $89 billion in revenue and $18.53 in EPS. Next year, those numbers are expected to rise to more than $92 billion and a record $21.23 in EPS. These are projections, of course, but they’re reflective of a healthy and, in fact, incrementally improving global economy.

And yet the stock is quite cheap on a price-to-earnings (13.4x forward estimates), price-to-sales (0.6x) and price-to-book-value (2.0x) basis. The stock is well shy of its five-year averages in all three valuation metrics.

FDX shares keep on rising, advancing another 4.5% this week after the package shipping giant predicted a better holiday quarter this year than in 2024. Specifically, CFO John Dietrich said FedEx should top the $4.05 per share it earned in its fiscal second quarter (which ends on November 30) this year. The easing of tariff prices, with the U.S. and South Korea coming to a deal and U.S.-China tensions cooling of late, has emboldened investors about the health of the global economy, which benefits FDX. Thus, the stock jumped more than 5% after Dietrich made his comments to investors on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo bought what Dietrich was selling, upping its price target from 250 to 280. We will maintain our 300 price target, giving FDX shares about 11% upside from here. We already have a 20% gain on the stock in just over two months. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 20% below its apex. At 10.5x earnings and 0.69x sales, the stock is quite cheap, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares pulled back 1% this week and have failed to get going on the heels of a decent third-quarter earnings beat in late October. While the stock is higher than it was immediately after the report, it’s been chopping around aimlessly all month as investors treat the latest report with seeming indifference. That’s probably due to the just-ended government shutdown (the U.S. government is one of KBR’s biggest customers), since the results were mostly good.

EPS of $1.02 beat the 95-cent analyst estimate by 7%, though revenues of $1.93 billion fell just short of expectations ($1.96 billion). However, the company did raise full-year 2026 revenue estimates by 4% (to $8.37 billion), adjusted EBITDA for the quarter beat analyst estimates by 2%, and operating margins improved to 9.9% from 8.9% a year ago. Delays from the U.S. government’s record-long shutdown hurt sales in the quarter, since government solutions is the biggest part of KBR’s business. That can be viewed as a one-time aberration, though, and KBR should resume business as usual now that the government is finally reopening; I’d expect the stock to get some traction in the coming week. A break above 43 would be bullish. BUY

PG&E Corp. (PCG), shorthand for Pacific Gas & Electric, is one of the largest utility companies in the U.S., serving 16 million customers in northern and central California. The 120-year-old company has primarily been a provider of natural gas and electricity; now, nuclear energy is making it more of a growth story.

Revenues have improved by more than 42% since 2019. Meanwhile, the company has become profitable, swinging to a profit for the first time in 2022 and seeing those profits improve by double digits in the two full years since. It’s on track to do so again this year, with analysts estimating 10% EPS growth and record revenue of $24.5 billion, which would be a 2.4% improvement over 2024. Next year, revenue is expected to accelerate to 5.4% growth.

Nuclear is responsible for a lot of PG&E’s recent growth. It operates California’s only nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon, which supplies energy for 3 million Californians. Last year, Diablo Canyon played host to the first on-site generative AI deployment at a U.S. nuclear facility. Built on Nvidia’s AI platform, Diablo Canyon’s Neutron Enterprise solution (supplied by California startup Atomic Canyon) shortens digital document retrieval from hours to seconds. Diablo Canyon is a 40-year-old nuclear plant that was slated to close just a few years ago; now it has a license to stay open for another 20 years.

Because it’s not a pure play on nuclear growth the way Constellation Energy (CEG) or Talen Energy (TLN) are viewed thanks to recent mega-deals with big-tech partners, PCG shares haven’t gotten the same kind of boost the other two have. But that could be changing, as the stock is up 28% since mid-July; still, it trades at just 10x forward earnings and 23% below its late-2024 peak. If Nvidia’s presence in Diablo Canyon was a test drive for a much bigger deal down the road, that 2024 high could be closer to a floor than a ceiling.

PCG shares got off to a good start for us, advancing nearly 2% in the stock’s first week in the portfolio. There was no company-specific news. The company is coming off a solid earnings beat in late October, when its 50 cents in EPS outpaced the 43-cent estimate by 17%. Shares initially tumbled despite the bottom-line beat, but since then, two prominent Wall Street firms have raised their price targets on the stock, and a third, Wells Fargo, initiated coverage with a 23 target. That’s just above our 22 price target, which would give PCG 32% upside from here. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 9.6x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.5%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares bounced back nicely this week, advancing 1.5% after a rare down week following earnings the previous week. The earnings results were mostly good: EPS of 23 cents edged out the 22-cent estimate and marked a 15% improvement over the 20 cents it earned in the third quarter a year ago. Revenues were slightly ahead of estimates at $1.3 billion and improved 4.8% from $1.24 billion last year. What scared a few investors away, at least temporarily, was that the full-year revenue estimate of $5.13 billion was shy of expectations. It seems the selling (-8% last Tuesday) was a bit overdone, and the stock has since stabilized.

We have a 16% gain on ADT and the stock still has 21% upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is more than 35% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 30% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK shares advanced another 7% this week in the wake of the company’s third-quarter earnings report, crossing the psychologically important $30 threshold and putting us firmly in the black on this stock for the first time in a while. Q3 revenue topped estimates by 2.5%, though EPS of 40 cents were shy of the 44-cent estimate. However, some underlying metrics were encouraging: the average ticket price at Cinemark theaters was $10.50, ahead of the $10.37 estimate; total revenue in the U.S. came in at $348 million, outpacing the $333 million analyst estimate; and international revenue of $81.2 million topped the $79.6 million target.

What’s likely really driving CNK’s resurgence is what CEO Sean Gamble said on the call: that the company had finally paid all Covid-era debts by settling the remaining warrants on convertible notes. With that debt no longer an overhang, the company’s board authorized a $300 million share repurchase program and upped its quarterly dividend from 32 cents to 36 cents.

A more shareholder-friendly Cinemark, headed into what many film industry analysts are projecting to be a huge holiday season at the box office, could extend CNK’s rally for quite some time. The stock has 39% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion) and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares popped nearly 5.5% this week on no company-specific news. Perhaps investors smell a deal in a reliable, 128-year-old consumer staple, which trades at just 12x forward earnings. The next real catalyst likely arrives on November 25, when the company reports third-quarter earnings. We are now back in the black on this stock, which has 18% upside to our 130 price target. BUY

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) bills itself as the leader in secure payment processing solutions. Its fintech offerings are available in more than 75 countries and process more than 5 billion annual transactions, using over 100 payment methods. Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Shift4 was founded in 1999 by a 16-year-old named Jared Isaacman in his parents’ basement in New Jersey. Called United Bank Card at the time, it shortened the time it took for businesses to set up payment systems from a month to a day and offered free credit card readers – a rarity at the time. Today, after several rebrandings, Shift4 Payments (it took on the name of a payment gateway provider it acquired in 2017) processes payments for more than 200,000 businesses worldwide in the retail, hospitality, leisure and restaurant industries.

The company came public in June 2020 – one of the few IPOs on U.S. exchanges in the months after the onset of the pandemic. After debuting at 23 per share, the stock more than quadrupled to 101 a share by the following April. Then, the bear market arrived in 2022, and FOUR retreated all the way back to the low 30s by the middle of that year. It has since recovered, rising to new heights above 125 this February. But the tariff scare in early April took shares all the way back to the low 70s. They’ve recovered slightly since, but not much, trading at 80 as of this writing.

But the company never stopped growing. What was a $766 million (in revenue) company in 2020 now does more than $3 billion in revenue and is well on its way to topping the $4 billion mark this year. While not growing revenues as fast as it did in 2021 (+81%) or 2022 (+43%), Shift4 is on track to top 28% revenue growth for a third straight year. Sales are expected to expand by another 26% this year. Meanwhile, the company is now steadily profitable, with EPS expected to grow another 40% this year and 24% next year. And yet, the stock trades at 11.3x forward earnings – the cheapest it’s ever been aside from when it traded at the same valuation this April – and 1.7x sales, well below its 2.6x average P/S ratio.

Fintech has become an off-Broadway term, swallowed whole by the AI tidal wave. But the industry never stopped growing, even if it’s not quite at the breakneck speed of a few years ago. And Shift4 is certainly one of the sector’s leaders.

We have been patiently waiting for Shift4’s earnings to come out, hoping it would stop the stock’s recent bleeding and possibly trigger a turnaround. So far, that’s exactly what’s happening: FOUR shares are up 6.5% in the week since the report, despite EPS ($1.47) being roughly in line with estimates. That represented a 41% bump from the $1.04 it earned in the same quarter a year ago, however, and revenues improved even more, up 61% year over year. Payment volume improved 25.7% from the same quarter a year ago. The company now expects full-year revenue to come in at roughly $2 billion.

Now even cheaper than it was prior to the report, despite the run-up since, FOUR could look like an attractive turnaround candidate after being down more than 30% year to date. The stock has 52% upside to our 110 price target. BUY

Current Recommendations

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 11/12/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 54.3 15.92% 2.10% 57 Buy Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 225.18 12.80% 2.20% 250 Buy FedEx Corp. (FDX) 9/4/25 224.89 270.71 20.40% 2.20% 300 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 42.6 -18.78% 1.50% 72 Buy PG&E Corp. (PCG) 11/5/25 16.34 16.76 2.57% 0.60% 22 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 11/12/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.25 16.06% 2.50% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 30.38 2.15% 1.20% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 109.94 0.83% 4.10% 130 Buy Shift4 Payments (FOUR) 10/2/25 76.79 72.75 -5.21% N/A 110 Buy

Note for stock table: For stocks rated Sell, the current price is the sell date price.

