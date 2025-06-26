June 26, 2025

*Programming alert: I will be on vacation with my family next week so there will be no issue next Thursday. You will receive your next issue of Cabot Value Investor on Thursday, July 10. In the interim, if anything comes up that impacts the rating on one of the stocks in our portfolio, I will send an alert letting you know.

Now Playing: Are Movie Theaters Another Post-Covid Bargain?

Three years ago this month, I went to see my first movie in a theater since Covid. The film was Top Gun: Maverick, a movie that tapped into my 1980s nostalgia and was more entertaining and coherent than your average sequel. I wasn’t alone – the film grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career, which is really saying something. Steven Spielberg thanked Cruise for “saving movie theaters.” He may have been right: In the two previous Covid-tainted years, 2020 and 2021, U.S. movie theaters grossed just over $6.5 billion combined – barely more than half of the industry’s 2018 peak of $11.89 billion.

But Top Gun: Maverick triggered a revival – U.S. movie theaters grossed $7.37 billion in 2022, tacked on another 21% in 2023 to reach $8.9 billion, and are on track for a third straight year above $8 billion this year. That’s not quite pre-Covid levels, but it has also shattered the “movie theaters are dead” narrative that prevailed in 2020 and 2021, when industry analysts assumed that the trend of simply watching movies from your couch was here to stay. Turns out, people like going to the movies. It’s a shared experience – with buttered popcorn and candy! – that you can’t replicate at home. The mid-budget films may no longer be drawing crowds the way they once did (think Juno grossing $234 million on a $7 million budget in 2007, or My Big Fat Greek Wedding grossing $374 million on a $5 million budget in 2002), but the blockbusters – especially the summer blockbusters – are thriving like never before.

Consider: four of the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time – and seven of the top 20 – have come in the last four years. Nearly all of them were big-budget, big-studio efforts, and often sequels: Last summer’s Inside Out 2 was the highest-grossing animated film of all time; 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water is the third highest-grossing film of any kind ever. Even non-sequels with themes or characters that everyone knows and big stars, people will come, as evidenced by the “Barbenheimer” craze in the summer of 2023, when two original films by prestigious, high-profile directors grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. Or this year’s A Minecraft Movie, which has grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and my daughter has seen three times in the theater already.

People will leave their couches and put their iPhones away for “events,” and plenty of movies rise to that level these days. And while many locally owned movie theaters were shuttered in the aftermath of Covid, including two of the three cineplexes my family typically frequented here in Vermont, the big boys managed to keep the lights on and are back to doing just fine. But while movie theaters nationally are doing roughly three-quarters of the business they were doing at their pre-pandemic peaks, share prices of the few publicly traded options aren’t trading at even half their all-time highs.

To wit:

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC)

Current share price: 3.04

All-time high: 567 (in June 2021)

Estimated 2025 revenue: $4.97 billion

2019 revenue: $5.47 billion

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Current share price: 30.41

All-time high: 45 (in March 2015)

Estimated 2025 revenue: $3.31 billion

2019 revenue: $3.28 billion

Cineplex Inc. (CPXGF)

Current share price: 8.11

All-time high: 41 (in December 2013)

Estimated 2025 revenue: $1.43 billion

2019 revenue: $1.22 billion

That’s the two largest publicly traded U.S. movie theater chains in AMC and Cinemark (Regal Cinemas, the second highest-grossing U.S. chain, was taken private in 2018) and Cineplex, which is the largest movie theater chain in Canada with a 75% market share. All three of them are either on track for record sales this year or are within shouting distance (in AMC’s case) of their pre-Covid highs. And yet, their share prices are nowhere near their pre-pandemic apexes. One very important note: AMC’s 2021 share price high was an outlier, as the stock became a meme stock along with GameStop (GME) and others when retail investors ironically snatched up shares of “dying” companies to stick it to the hedge funds that were shorting them. AMC’s “real” high probably came in 2015, when it was trading in the (reverse split adjusted) 350s.

None of these three companies have returned to profitability, though they’re getting closer. But they are all on track for 7-8% sales growth this year, with an average price-to-sales ratio of about 0.75x.

We’ve had success in the Cabot Value Investor portfolio over the past year seeking out industries that were ravaged by Covid but have since made complete or near-complete comebacks. First it was the airlines, which led us to a quick double in United Airlines (UAL). Last month it was the cruise industry, which is already paying off in the form of Carnival Corp. (CCL). Movie theaters – left for dead little more than three years ago – are my next frontier of value investing. Because we have a full portfolio of 10 stocks right now, I’m not going to formally recommend one of the aforementioned movie theater stocks today. But if you’re looking for post-Covid bargains that could deliver returns like UAL and CCL, you could do just fine with any of the three stocks I’ve mentioned here.

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($10.9 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 6%.

AEG shares trade at 4.9x forward earnings estimates, 0.6x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.55 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares bounced back this week, up 2.5% after a 7% retreat the week before. There’s been no news. We have a nice gain on this “boring” insurance stock thus far, but it still has 16% upside to our 8.00 price target. With European stocks still in favor, I think it could get there by year’s end. BUY

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares were up 3.5% this week and have now clawed their way back to our buy price. Morgan Stanley bumped its price target on the stock up from 47 to 49. There’s been no other company-specific news. But as fears of a recession have abated, U.S. bank stocks have come back to life. If the Fed finally starts slashing rates in the back half of the year – and assuming tariffs get resolved without putting a lasting dent in the U.S. economy – then BAC and its kind could really take off. The stock has 22% upside to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares were up 1.5% this week but remain within their recent range. The only news is that the company is slowing vehicle production and delaying factory expansion in its native China, which the market didn’t like on Wednesday but, to me, looks like just another sign that BYD wants to become a global brand and is shifting its focus overseas. BYD outpaced Tesla’s EV sales in Europe for the first time in April, demonstrating major progress in the company’s push to become a global brand. But, price cuts in China of as much as 34% on 22 of its models have given some investors pause of late, and the stock peaked about a month ago. The price cuts are temporary, however, and the growth in Europe and elsewhere is encouraging. Having sold half our shares last month after the stock reached our 115 price target, I’ll officially stay on Hold for our remaining half-position. I seriously doubt the stock has peaked. HOLD HALF

The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) is ubiquitous. With more than 350 North American locations, chances are you’ve eaten at one, indulged in their specialty high-calorie but oh-so-tasty cheesecakes and browsed through menus long enough to be a James Joyce novel. But despite being seemingly everywhere already and nearly a half-century old, the company is still growing.

Sales have improved every year since Covid (2020), reaching a record $3.44 billion in 2023. In 2024, revenues expanded to $3.58 billion. But the earnings growth is the real selling point. EPS more than doubled in 2023 (to $2.10 from 87 cents in 2022) and swelled to $3.28 in 2024, a 56% improvement.

It’s still expanding too, opening 26 new restaurants in 2024, with plans to open another 25 this year. Those aren’t just Cheesecake Factories – the company also owns North Italia, a handmade pizza and pasta chain; Flower Child, a health food chain that caters to those with special diets (vegetarians, vegans, gluten-free, etc.); and Blanco, a Mexican chain owned by Fox Restaurant Concepts, which The Cheesecake Factory Corp. acquired in 2019.

CAKE shares trade at 16.7x 2025 EPS estimates and at 0.8x sales. With shares still trading below their 2017 and 2021 highs, there’s plenty of room to run.

CAKE shares keep climbing, up another 2.5% this week. There’s been no news. The latest earnings report continues to act as a catalyst for the share price. Sales of $927 million were in line with estimates and marked a 4% year-over-year improvement, while adjusted EPS of 93 cents topped the consensus estimate of 91 cents and were 27% higher than the 73 cents it earned a year ago. Comparable-store sales inched up 1% while the restaurant’s cash and cash equivalents ballooned to $135 million compared to $84 million at the end of 2024. Debt, however, soared from $452 million to $627 million.

During the quarter, the company opened eight new restaurants: Three North Italia locations, three Flower Childs and two FRC restaurants. Cheesecake Factory plans on opening 25 new restaurants in total in 2025. All told, a solid quarter.

The stock is now up more than 20% since the report. It still has 9% upside to our 65 price target. BUY

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 12.5x forward earnings estimates and at 1.1x sales.

DKS shares were up 4.5% this week and have left their late-May bottom way in the rearview mirror. There’s been no news. More clarity on tariffs would help lift some clouds around the stock, as most of its products come from places like China, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand – countries that have been targeted with the highest tariffs.

The company itself has done nothing wrong. First-quarter earnings were mostly good. Adjusted EPS of $3.37 merely met estimates, but the company beat top-line targets as revenue increased 5.2% year over year, to $3.17 billion. Also, same-store sales improved 4.5%. EBITDA came in well ahead of estimates ($483 million vs. $442 million expected), while the company confirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $13.75 billion at the midpoint. Cash flow isn’t a problem, as evidenced by Dick’s pending purchase of Foot Locker (FL) for $2.4 billion.

DKS has 37% upside to our 250 price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 11.2x EPS estimates and 0.75x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.4%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares were off about 2% this week as oil prices slumped back below $70 a barrel with Iran-Israel-U.S. tensions easing. The ceasefire could be temporary, however, so crude oil might not stay down long. Meanwhile, natural gas prices are up 19% in the last two months. There’s been no company-specific news. And the stock remains in the 17-18 range it’s been in since early May. Shares have 36% upside to our 24 price target. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 27% below its apex. At 12.6x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares tumbled nearly 10% this week after Keybanc downgraded the stock due to “continuing uncertainty” over its HomeSafe program. The Department of Defense terminated its contract with HomeSafe last Wednesday. HomeSafe is a joint venture KBR has that helps military service members and their families move. For its part, the company has said the DoD’s termination of the contract will have no material impact on this year’s EBITDA forecast.

So, chances are this selling is overdone, as the HomeSafe program is a very small slice of the KBR pie. The company’s diverse array of options is part of what attracted us to the stock. And that’s probably why the company’s top brass isn’t too worried about the HomeSafe termination.

KBR shares now have 50% upside to our 72 price target. Keeping at Buy. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 81 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.7%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares were up 2.5% this week but remain shy of their May highs around 8.6. There’s been no news. We now have a 17% gain on the stock, and it still has 19% upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL) is one of the two largest cruise companies in the world, along with Royal Caribbean (RCL), as the two combine to own 63% of the market. The difference between them? While RCL shares reached new all-time highs earlier this year (though they’re down more than 27% since), CCL shares have never come close to getting back near pre-Covid levels, when the stock peaked in the low 70s in 2018. CCL currently trades at 17.75 a share and hasn’t gotten any higher than 28 (this January). So the stock trades at a quarter of its all-time highs at a time when sales are higher than ever and profits are back in the black after four straight years of losses. Revenues were up 15.9% in 2024 to $25 billion and are estimated to top $26 billion (+5.2%) this year, with EPS expanding by 35% to $1.93.

After grinding to a halt for two years during Covid, the global travel industry is alive and well as people want to get out and see the world again, making up for lost time after being cooped up for so long. You see it among airlines, which reported record travel numbers last year. But that was the first year airline passenger numbers had topped pre-Covid totals; cruises reached a record in 2023, and last year were 30% higher than their 2019 totals.

Trading at a mere 12.6x EPS estimates and 1.3x sales, CCL is a cheap way to play the post-Covid travel boom – at a time when cruises are thriving like never before.

Carnival blew past second-quarter earnings estimates on Tuesday as EPS came in at 35 cents, well ahead of the 24-cent estimate. Sales also beat estimates and, at $6.3 billion, were up 9% year over year. Net income, meanwhile, soared to $565 million, light years ahead of the $92 million in net income from Q2 a year ago. Because of the strong quarter, the company raised full-year guidance on net income by $200 million and nudged up EBITDA estimates from $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion. Customer deposits were at a record $8.5 billion in the quarter. All told, it was another excellent quarter for the company, and shares got a 7% boost on Tuesday. They now have a mere 10% upside to our 28 price target. We have already captured a 40% gain in less than two months. BUY

The Cigna Group (CI) is the fifth-largest healthcare company in the U.S., with $247 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. It’s a health benefits and medical care provider with a market cap of $83 billion, 170 million customers in over 30 countries, that pays a dividend (2% yield) and grew sales by 27% and adjusted earnings by 9% in 2024 and is expecting another 10% growth this year. And yet, the stock hasn’t budged much in two years and trades at a mere 10.6x earnings estimates and 0.34x sales.

Why the underperformance? Earnings have been inconsistent, with EPS declining 18.8% in 2023 and by 31.4% in 2021. But that appears to be changing, with double-digit growth last year and expected again in 2025, led by its Evernorth Health Services branch, which reported 33% revenue growth in the latest quarter. And healthcare stocks as a group were the second-worst performer of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors in 2024, up a mere 0.87%. As Baby Boomers reach their golden years, healthcare is more in demand than ever, so the sector won’t stay down long. And CI has a habit of outperforming when times are good.

CI shares keep holding firm in the 315 range, where they’ve been for more than a month. The last bit of news came earlier this month, when the company launched a new generative AI assistant to help members more easily navigate their health benefits and medical costs. It includes personalized provider matching, real-time cost tracking and plan selection support that allows customers to compare different benefit plan options.

The stock has 34% upside to our 420 price target. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 6/25/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 6.87 8.49% 6.40% 8 Buy Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 46.92 0.23% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 67.5 99 46.67% 1.10% N/A Hold Half Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) 11/7/24 49.68 59.8 20.37% 1.80% 65 Buy Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 185.41 -7.35% 2.70% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.88 -5.30% 7.40% 24 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 48.16 -8.37% 1.30% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 6/25/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.39 18.28% 2.60% 10 Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/1/25 18.1 25.45 40.61% N/A 28 Buy The Cigna Group (CI) 12/5/24 332.9 314.9 -5.41% 1.90% 420 Buy

