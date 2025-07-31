July 31, 2025

What Dog Days? Stocks Continue Their Summer Surge

A surprisingly productive July comes to a close with the market near all-time highs and volatility at a relative low. I’ve written in recent weeks about the reasons that could change in August and September – the highest stock valuations since the February high, lingering tariff uncertainty and its potential impact on a heretofore resilient economy, frothy warning signs like new meme stocks and soaring bitcoin prices, and the usual selling that occurs right after Labor Day. But for now, stocks are doing just fine, and that includes value stocks, which have risen more than 6% year to date.

Our portfolio, of course, has fared much better than that this year, with an average gain of 13.2% among all open and closed positions. We’ve managed that outperformance by continuing to search for titles that fuse some combination of value and the more in-fashion growth – i.e., growth at value prices. That has led us to names such as United Airlines (UAL) (which doubled in a matter of months before we “retired” it from the portfolio), BYD (BYDDY) (+37% in eight months), Carnival Corp. (CCL) (+62% in just over two months), and The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) (33%, reached our price target). In next week’s monthly issue, we will kick off August by attempting to identify another company that’s growing just fine but whose sector has been overlooked and undervalued.

While I’m wary of the market as a whole in the short term, plenty of stocks and sectors are still being valued as if it’s April, right after the Liberation Day lows. It’s our job to spot those opportunities. In the meantime, enjoy these good times in the market – and capitalize on them. Potential red flags and developing “storm clouds” won’t stop you from profiting in the present. And even if there is some turbulence in the coming weeks and months, remember that it’s normal and that there will be better values on the other side of it.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, July 31 – KBR, Inc. (KBR), The Cigna Group (CI)

Friday, August 1 – Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Wednesday, August 6 – Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($11.4 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 6%.

AEG shares trade at 7.9x forward earnings estimates, 0.6x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.58 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares pulled back 2% this week on no company-specific news. The stock keeps meeting resistance in the low 7.3s before getting knocked back for a week or two. But it keeps bouncing back, even in the absence of news. So perhaps the August 21 earnings report will do the trick. That’s still three weeks out; I’d expect AEG to mostly run in place until then. We have a 15% gain on it, but the stock still has 11% upside to get to our 8.00 price target. BUY

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 13x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares hit the pause button this week after bumping up from 46 to 48 after a solid Q2 earnings report two weeks ago. The strong quarter for stocks helped boost the bank’s trading division, with revenues up 14% year over year to reach $5.3 billion (EPS improved 7.2%, from 83 cents to 89 cents). Lending was also up for a fourth consecutive quarter, with net interest income coming in at $14.7 billion and income in its consumer banking division improving 15%, to $2.97 billion. The strong quarter for Bank of America and other big banks speaks to the resilience of the U.S. economy even in the face of tariffs (and tariff threats) and high interest rates. (Yesterday’s news that U.S. GDP increased 3% in the second quarter offered further evidence.)

BAC shares have 19% upside to our 57 price target. And now they have momentum. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares gave back their 8% gain from the previous week after Wednesday’s 6-for-1 stock split on the BYDDY ADR (American Depositary Shares). The stock tumbled more than 4% in Wednesday trading, a fall that’s not atypical after a stock split. If you owned BYD shares prior to the split, you now own six times as many shares, which are now going for roughly $15 a pop (they topped out above 100 this time last week). The aggressive 6-for-1 split is an attempt to make the increasingly popular stock more attractive to retail investors around the world as BYD aims to become a global brand. While production at the company’s big-budget new Hungary plant is on hold until 2026, the company is accelerating the timeline on its under-development Turkey plant and a new Pakistan plant, which is set to begin producing 25,000 cars annually beginning next year.

We sold half our stake in BYD back in May, after the stock blew past our (pre-split) 115 price target. That turned out to be good timing, as the stock has pulled back more than 20% since, first on concerns about slashed prices on 22 of its Chinese models (by as much as 34%), and now on the stock split. Those are temporary concerns. The stock will be back, and we will continue to hold on to our remaining half position until the market properly values this emerging global EV power. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares pulled back about 1% this week, but remain in an uptrend, having advanced 8% in the past month. There’s been no company-specific news of late, but the constant barrage of tariff headlines could impact the company down the road. Much of Dick’s sporting goods inventory is manufactured in – and imported from – some of the countries that were initially targeted with the highest tariffs. But deals with Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam in recent weeks have calmed investor fears about the damage tariffs could do to Dick’s bottom line, even as deals with fellow manufacturing partners China, Thailand and Korea remain elusive ahead of upcoming deadlines. These next couple weeks could go a long way to determining how much of an impact tariffs will have on Dick’s business going forward.

In the meantime, we have a solid gain on the stock, with 17% upside to our 250 price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 11.6x EPS estimates and 0.76x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.3%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares finally had a productive week, advancing more than 3.5% ahead of earnings on August 6. There was no company-specific news, although the 6.5% improvement in crude oil prices over the past week likely helped some, even as the company’s bread and butter – natural gas prices – remain depressed. Hopefully, next Wednesday’s report adds to the nascent rally; analysts are looking for 8.7% revenue growth but a 5.7% dropoff in EPS. The company has failed to top analyst estimates in each of the last four quarters, so perhaps expectations have been recalibrated to the point where they’re now too low. We’ll know next Wednesday.

In the meantime, ET shares have 33% upside to our 24 price target. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 25% below its apex. At 12.7x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR reports earnings this morning, before the market opens but after this update went to “print.” The stock was down 2.5% this week in advance of the report. Analysts are expecting a decent quarter: 12.1% revenue growth (to $2.08 billion) and 6% EPS growth (to 88 cents). We’ll see how the actual results align with those estimates. If the stock drops dramatically after earnings, I’ll send an alert on what to do next, as the underperformance is starting to get annoying. Hopefully, that won’t happen, and earnings will finally provide the spark this stock has been looking for. Keeping at Buy for now while maintaining our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT soared to new 52-week highs initially after last Thursday’s earnings report but has since pulled back and is essentially flat since our last update. The Q2 results were good, with EPS of 23 cents coming in ahead of the 20-cent estimate and well clear of the 17 cents it earned a year ago. Revenue of $1.29 billion also narrowly topped estimates and marked a 6.6% improvement over the $1.21 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. For the year, ADT expects to reach $5.13 billion in revenue (up from $4.9 billion last year) and 85 cents per share in earnings, a 5% increase from the previous estimate. CEO Jamie DeVries singled out record levels of customer satisfaction and new security features, Alarm Messenger and Trusted Neighbor, as major contributors to the strong quarter. The company also purchased 50,000 new accounts, which helped with recurring revenue growth, and highlighted its new ADT+ platform, which more customers are adopting and is leading to that record satisfaction tally.

All told, it was a good quarter for ADT. The company remains rock-solid and reliable, and the stock is doing the job we hired it to do: up 18% since we added it to the portfolio last October, and with 20% more upside to our 10 price target. BUY

The Cigna Group (CI) is the fifth-largest healthcare company in the U.S., with $247 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. It’s a health benefits and medical care provider with a market cap of $83 billion, 170 million customers in over 30 countries, that pays a dividend (2% yield) and grew sales by 27% and adjusted earnings by 9% in 2024 and is expecting another 10% growth this year. And yet, the stock hasn’t budged much in two years and trades at a mere 10.2x earnings estimates and 0.33x sales.

Why the underperformance? Earnings have been inconsistent, with EPS declining 18.8% in 2023 and by 31.4% in 2021. But that appears to be changing, with double-digit growth last year and expected again in 2025, led by its Evernorth Health Services branch, which reported 33% revenue growth in the latest quarter. And healthcare stocks as a group were the second-worst performer of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors in 2024, up a mere 0.87%. As Baby Boomers reach their golden years, healthcare is more in demand than ever, so the sector won’t stay down long. And CI has a habit of outperforming when times are good.

CI shares retreated by nearly 3% ahead of today’s earnings report. Like KBD, Cigna reports before the opening bell, but after we publish. Analysts are looking for 2.9% revenue growth (to $62.2 billion) and 6.4% EPS growth (to $7.15). CI could use an earnings beat, as the stock is down 11% in the past month and is 13.5% off its late-April highs. Weak performance from the healthcare sector as a whole has been the primary contributor. That’s likely to turn around eventually, but an earnings beat to stop the bleeding would be a nice start. Keep new buys small until Wall Street has a chance to digest this morning’s earnings. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is about 40% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 35% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK had a bad week, falling more than 8% ahead of tomorrow’s (August 1) earnings report. There was no news to necessitate the sharp decline, and movie theaters are in the midst of their best summer since before Covid, with recent releases Superman, F1 and Fantastic Four already topping $100 million at the U.S. box office. And big things are expected from Q2 earnings, with analysts estimating 26.6% sales growth and a whopping 134% EPS growth. The company did fall short of earnings estimates in each of the last two quarters, so perhaps another miss is already being priced in. That could position the stock to succeed should earnings even narrowly cross the high bar this time around. Stay tuned. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 7/30/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 7.12 14.42% 6.10% 8 Buy Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 48.36 3.31% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY)** 11/21/24 11.25 15.42 37.07% 1.10% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 214.9 7.40% 2.30% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.95 -4.77% 7.30% 24 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 46.4 -11.72% 1.40% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 7/30/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.36 17.58% 2.60% 10 Buy The Cigna Group (CI) 12/5/24 332.9 296.26 -11.00% 2.10% 420 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 27.51 -7.50% 1.20% 42 Buy

**Denotes BYD prices after the 6-for-1 stock split on July 30, 2025.

Note for stock table: For stocks rated Sell, the current price is the sell date price.

