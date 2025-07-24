July 24, 2025

New Meme Stocks an Ominous Warning for the Market?

GameStop (GME) became a household name to investors long after it was a household name to young gamers who liked to play Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and EA Sports video games. In January 2021, the struggling and widely shorted stock experienced an almost unprecedented resurgence thanks to a Reddit message board-fueled short squeeze orchestrated by someone named Keith Gill, under his more public alias Roaring Kitty.

GME started 2021 at 4 per share (adjusted for a 4-for-1 split). On January 25, it reached a closing high of 81 per share. By mid-February, the stock was back down to 10 a share, though it did rally as high as 66 in March and to 62 in May. But the stock has never gotten back to its late-January 2021 highs and currently trades at a mere 24 per share.

GME was the first so-called “meme stock,” and it wasn’t alone. AMC Entertainment (AMC), Blackberry (BB), Bed Bath & Beyond (which is no longer public after declaring bankruptcy in April 2023), and several silver miners and ETFs were among the original meme stocks, all launched in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and at the height of the subsequent bull market brought on by generous government stimulus checks and too much time spent online.

Now, a fresh batch of meme stocks is cropping up, which is a possible red flag for the market.

Highly shorted stocks Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Kohl’s (KSS), Krispy Kreme (DNUT), Beyond Meat (BYND), GoPro (GPRO) and 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) have all popped more than 25% this week, and in some cases, much more. Kohl’s shares were up 37.6% on Tuesday alone thanks to the highest daily inflow from retail traders in nearly three years, according to data from Vanda Research.

The meme stock craze of 2021 was an early warning sign of a bear market, which arrived for the broad market the following year and for growth stocks (i.e., the Nasdaq) by November of that year. That doesn’t mean the market will suffer a similar fate this time around – meme stocks have had a few good days several times during the current rally, and the bull market marches on. But considering the market is at all-time highs despite an onslaught of potential headwinds (tariffs, still-high interest rates, political turmoil, major overseas conflicts, etc.), this new crop of meme stocks is at least a yellow flag. The longer it lasts, the more ominous it becomes.

For now, the market is in fine shape. New tariff deals are being announced, including key ones with Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. Volatility remains low. Second-quarter earnings season is off to a decent start. And concerns about the economy have mostly faded, or at least been put on hold.

As I wrote last week in this space, I do think a pullback of at least 5% is coming in the next two months, likely during the first couple weeks of September, per recent tradition. But while some sectors (information technology, communication services, utilities) are “priced for perfection,” many other sectors are undervalued, behaving “like it’s still April,” as my colleague Tom Hutchinson smartly put it. Those are the sectors we’re (mostly) invested in, and that have served us well through the first half of the year.

And we’ll steer well clear of anything that looks even remotely like a meme stock.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, July 24 – ADT Inc. (ADT)

Thursday, July 31 – KBR, Inc. (KBR), The Cigna Group (CI)

Friday, August 1 – Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($11.3 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 6%.

AEG shares trade at 7.9x forward earnings estimates, 0.6x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.57 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares were up more than 4% this week and are getting closer to our price target. There’s been no news, and earnings aren’t due out for a month. But the improved investment environment and the ongoing strength in European stocks (+7.6% year to date) are no doubt contributing to AEG’s strong performance. One thing to note: the stock is currently bumping up against 7.3, which has acted as resistance for the past two months. The last two tests of this level failed, and shares were knocked back below 7.00. Let’s hope the third time’s the charm. A break above the 7.3 level would be super-bullish from a technical perspective and potentially boost the stock to our 8.00 price target in short order, even absent much news. This next week will be key. Keep a close eye on it. BUY

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 13x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC was up 6% this week on the heels of impressive second-quarter earnings results last Wednesday. Bank of America beat earnings estimates with EPS swelling 7.2% year over year, from 83 cents to 89 cents (analysts anticipated 86 cents). The strong quarter for stocks helped boost the bank’s trading division, with revenues up 14% year over year to reach $5.3 billion. Lending was also up for a fourth consecutive quarter, with net interest income coming in at $14.7 billion and income in its consumer banking division improving 15%, to $2.97 billion. The strong quarter for Bank of America and other big banks speaks to the resilience of the U.S. economy even in the face of tariffs (and tariff threats) and high interest rates.

Thanks to the earnings bump, we are now decisively back in the black on BAC. It has 19% upside to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares had a very good week, advancing 8% to break above 100 for the first time in a month. The only news was that the company is delaying production at its new plant in Hungary until next year and will run the plant at below capacity for at least the first two years. The $4.64 billion plant will only produce a few tens of thousands of cars next year, well below what was originally planned. To counteract the production void, however, BYD is accelerating plans on its new $1 billion Turkey plant, aiming to produce well over 150,000 cars there by 2027. Labor costs are lower in Turkey than they are in Hungary, which is a big reason behind the shift. The delay in the Hungary plant is a blow to BYD’s European operations at a time when it just topped Tesla in European sales for the first time ever. Cars made in Hungary will be immune to the 27% tariff imposed by the European Union on Chinese imports. The market doesn’t seem too bothered by the news, however, and shares finally have momentum again after a down couple months.

Fortunately, we sold half our shares right at the top in late May after the stock blew past our 115 price target. We’re hanging on to the remaining half position with the full expectation that the stock will be much higher by year’s end, and beyond. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares resumed their recent resurgence after a down week, advancing 6.5% since we last wrote. The aforementioned tariff deals with Japan and Indonesia were likely the main catalyst, as those are two of the countries where many of Dick’s sports apparel products are made. Lower tariffs mean lower costs for the company and avoid the potential disaster scenario that knocked DKS shares backward after Liberation Day. Trading at 215, the stock is at its highest point since early March. Now that the tariff uncertainty has abated for some (though not all; China has no deal) of Dick’s partner countries, this week’s run-up could be the start of a longer rally. As it stands, the stock has 16% upside to our 250 price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 11.1x EPS estimates and 0.73x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.2%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET just keeps running in place, awaiting a catalyst while natural gas and crude oil prices remain depressed. TD Cowen initiated a Buy rating, with a 22 price target, but it wasn’t enough to move the needle. Perhaps the next real needle-mover will be the August 6 earnings report. In the meantime, the stock has 37% upside to our 24 price target. We may have to stay patient with this one for a while longer – though the 7.6% yield helps sustain us while we wait. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 25% below its apex. At 12.7x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares finally got off the schneid, rebounding 4% this week after bumping up against 52-week lows at 46 last week. There was no company-specific news, though the tariff deal with Indonesia – where KBR does some of its business – probably helped. The bigger potential catalyst is earnings, which are due out a week from today, July 31. Analysts are looking for 12% revenue growth and 8.5% EPS growth. KBR has topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, and the share price got a meaningful boost after the Q1 earnings report. Let’s hope for a repeat. After a slow start, KBR has 52% upside to our 72 price target. I’d keep new buys small until after next week’s earnings report. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 81 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares were up 1% this week ahead of today’s (July 24) earnings report. Analysts anticipate 5.9% revenue growth with 17.6% EPS growth. The company has topped EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters and got a huge share price bump after each of the last two earnings reports. It’s possible another earnings boost could get the stock close to our 10 price target. Stay tuned! BUY

The Cigna Group (CI) is the fifth-largest healthcare company in the U.S., with $247 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. It’s a health benefits and medical care provider with a market cap of $83 billion, 170 million customers in over 30 countries, that pays a dividend (2% yield) and grew sales by 27% and adjusted earnings by 9% in 2024 and is expecting another 10% growth this year. And yet, the stock hasn’t budged much in two years and trades at a mere 10.2x earnings estimates and 0.33x sales.

Why the underperformance? Earnings have been inconsistent, with EPS declining 18.8% in 2023 and by 31.4% in 2021. But that appears to be changing, with double-digit growth last year and expected again in 2025, led by its Evernorth Health Services branch, which reported 33% revenue growth in the latest quarter. And healthcare stocks as a group were the second-worst performer of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors in 2024, up a mere 0.87%. As Baby Boomers reach their golden years, healthcare is more in demand than ever, so the sector won’t stay down long. And CI has a habit of outperforming when times are good.

CI shares didn’t move an inch this week and haven’t for the past two weeks. Perhaps next Thursday’s (July 31) earnings report will get the stock going in the right direction again. Expectations are modest: 3.5% revenue growth, 6.4% EPS growth. But considering the stock is trading well off its April highs, it’s possible even a marginal beat will trigger a turnaround. Healthcare stocks remain out of favor, but eventually that will change: Everyone needs health care, and Cigna is one of the biggest names in that space.

The stock is up more than 9% year to date but still has 39% more to go before it reaches our 420 price target. I’m betting it will get there … eventually. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is about 35% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 30% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK shares were up more than 2% this week as movie theaters continue their stellar summer run. Twelve movies have now topped $100 billion domestically, with five of them coming in the last two months, including July hits Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The industry is well on the way to its best showing since pre-Covid, and Cinemark is on track for record sales. We’ll know more on that front next Friday, August 1, when the company reports second-quarter earnings. In the meantime, the stock has 39% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 7/23/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 7.32 17.31% 6.10% 8 Buy Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 48.1 2.78% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 67.5 101.33 50.10% 1.00% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 216.27 8.09% 2.30% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.37 -7.69% 7.60% 24 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 47.53 -9.52% 1.40% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 7/23/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.45 19.00% 2.60% 10 Buy The Cigna Group (CI) 12/5/24 332.9 302.69 -9.00% 2.00% 420 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 30.01 0.91% 1.10% 42 Buy

