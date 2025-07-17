July 17, 2025

With Growth Stretched Again, a Value Comeback May Be Near

Summer stasis has taken hold of the market as it often does this time of year, with the S&P 500 virtually unchanged (+0.3%) since the calendar flipped to July. Considering stocks entered the month at all-time highs despite a slew of existential threats (tariffs, high interest rates, two major overseas wars, etc.), holding the line counts as a victory.

Will it last? I’m guessing we’ll get a pullback of some kind – probably at least 5% – sometime in the next couple months, perhaps not until just after Labor Day, when institutional investors and hedge funder types return from their summer getaways in the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyard and start selling out of their long-neglected weakest positions (a major reason why September is by far the worst month for stocks, historically).

If we get more market churn and sector rotation until then, it won’t be a bad thing. Not with stocks essentially “priced for perfection,” with the S&P trading at its highest forward price-to-earnings ratio since mid-February – just before the previous market top. But I expect value stocks to outperform growth in the back half of the year. They were doing just that for the first four or five months this year, until the Mag. 7 joined the rally and other AI- and tech-related plays floored the accelerator.

As my colleague and fellow value investing expert Clif Droke noted in the latest edition of his Cabot Turnaround Letter, traditional growth sectors like information technology and communication services are either trading at all-time highs (the former) or trading within 4% of them (the latter). Meanwhile, underperforming sectors such as real estate (-18%), healthcare (-14.7%) and energy (-13.3%) all trade at double-digit percentages below their peak. Translation: there’s still plenty of value out there … if you know where to look.

Lately, we’ve been finding the right places to look, with two stocks (Carnival Corp (CCL) and The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)) reaching our price targets last week, prompting us to “retire” them and pocket the quick profits (CCL +62% in just over two months, CAKE +33% in seven months). Several of our remaining positions are nearing their price targets, with a third of the portfolio delivering double-digit returns thus far. But with the market now lingering near all-time highs, we’ll have our work cut out for us if we want our performance in the back half of the year to match the first.

I think we can do it – in part because, as I just outlined, there’s so much value still out there. And I think the market’s pendulum is about to swing back from growth to value, with so many growth titles maxed out, or close to it. If you’re a value investor, that spells opportunity. Let’s continue to capitalize on those opportunities by digging to unearth the next CCL, CAKE, BYD (BYDDY) and United Airlines (UAL).

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Moves from Buy to Sell/Retire (reached our price target!)

Carnival Corp. (CCL) Moves from Buy to Sell/Retire (reached our price target!)

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, July 24 – ADT Inc. (ADT)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($11.2 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 6%.

AEG shares trade at 7.8x forward earnings estimates, 0.6x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.57 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares tumbled about 1.5% in the last week to give back a fraction of their recent gains. There was no news. The company just commenced a 200-million-euro share buyback plan in the second half of the year, after completing a 150-million-euro repurchase in the first half of the year. Having the cash to afford 350 million euros (or $405 million) in stock buybacks plus a 6% dividend yield is the sign of a stable company with money to spare. That’s good for shareholders, which is partly why AEG is up more than 12% since we added it to our portfolio in March. The stock still has 14% upside to our 8.00 price target. BUY

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

Bank of America beat earnings estimates yesterday, with second-quarter EPS swelling 7.2% year over year, from 83 cents to 89 cents (analysts anticipated 86 cents). The strong quarter for stocks helped boost the bank’s trading division, with revenues up 14% year over year to reach $5.3 billion. Lending was also up for a fourth consecutive quarter, with net interest income coming in at $14.7 billion and income in its consumer banking division improving 15%, to $2.97 billion. The strong quarter for Bank of America and other big banks speaks to the resilience of the U.S. economy even in the face of tariffs (and tariff threats) and high interest rates.

The earnings beat didn’t immediately move the needle for BAC, and the stock is off more than 2% in the last week. Perhaps there will be a delayed post-earnings rally, as we’ve seen with several stocks in recent quarters. As it stands, BAC shares have 24% upside to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares finally had a decent week, up 2.5%. It’s possible a bottom was put in at 91. After topping Tesla’s sales in Europe in April, BYD’s sales fell just shy – by 40 cars – of Tesla’s in Europe in May. Still, its low-priced Dolphin Surf vehicle is selling well in the U.K., and the company continues to make progress on its quest to become a global brand. BYD still does 90% of its business in China, but that will soon change. The stock was shot out of a cannon the first few months of the year but has since pulled back a bit, in part because it slashed prices by as much as 34% on 22 of its models in China in the midst of a price war with Tesla and other competitors. But those concerns are overblown, and the stock should eventually rebound. Maybe this past week was the start of the stock’s next big rally.

We sold half our shares after the stock reached our 115 price target back in May. We’ll continue to hold our remaining half, with the expectation that another huge push – probably well above 115 – could be in the offing for this emerging global power. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 14.6x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares pulled back more than 3.5% this week, which is no surprise given the stock’s 15% run-up the two weeks prior. There was no news. The lack of tariff deals looms as a potential concern for the company, whose product lineup is manufactured in high-tariff countries like China, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. Some resolution there could lift the overhang that has been weighing on shares since they topped out near our 250 price target way back in January. As it stands, the stock has 22% upside to that target, and we have a very modest gain. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 11.1x EPS estimates and 0.73x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.2%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares were flat this week, as oil and natural gas prices remain depressed. There’s been no company-specific news of late to counteract the lower prices. Perhaps that will come on August 6, when Energy Transfer releases second-quarter earnings results. In the meantime, the stock has 37% upside to our 24 price target. We may have to stay patient with this one for a while longer – though the 7.2% yield helps sustain us while we wait. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 27% below its apex. At 12.6x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares tumbled another 3% and are currently trading at new 52-week lows below 46. I’m starting to lose patience with this one. The one potential lifeline is the earnings report on July 31. The company has topped EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters and got a forceful bump in share price after the last report. It could use another one. Let’s hang in there until after the report and see what happens. But I’d keep new buys small given the lack of momentum. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 81 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10.6x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT gave back the 1.5% it gained the previous week, but the overall trend remains up. There was no news, but it’s coming: the company reports second-quarter earnings next Thursday, July 24. Analysts are looking for 5.9% revenue growth with 17.6% EPS growth. The company has topped EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters and got a huge share price bump after each of the last two earnings reports. It’s possible another earnings boost could get the stock close to our 10 price target. BUY

The Cigna Group (CI) is the fifth-largest healthcare company in the U.S., with $247 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. It’s a health benefits and medical care provider with a market cap of $83 billion, 170 million customers in over 30 countries, that pays a dividend (2% yield) and grew sales by 27% and adjusted earnings by 9% in 2024 and is expecting another 10% growth this year. And yet, the stock hasn’t budged much in two years and trades at a mere 10.6x earnings estimates and 0.34x sales.

Why the underperformance? Earnings have been inconsistent, with EPS declining 18.8% in 2023 and by 31.4% in 2021. But that appears to be changing, with double-digit growth last year and expected again in 2025, led by its Evernorth Health Services branch, which reported 33% revenue growth in the latest quarter. And healthcare stocks as a group were the second-worst performer of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors in 2024, up a mere 0.87%. As Baby Boomers reach their golden years, healthcare is more in demand than ever, so the sector won’t stay down long. And CI has a habit of outperforming when times are good.

CI shares dipped just over 2% this week as healthcare stocks remain largely out of favor. The stock is now precariously close to its May lows around 301; a dip below that level may have us reassessing our rating. The good news (maybe) is that earnings are due out in two weeks, on July 31. The stock is still cheap – the cheapest in our portfolio, in fact, trading at just 10.3x forward earnings and a mere 0.33x sales. Healthcare stocks can’t stay down forever, since healthcare is something literally everyone needs. The stock is up more than 9% year to date, but still has 39% more to go before it reaches our 420 price target. Keeping at Buy, given the upside and the bargain value. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is about 35% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 30% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK shares were unchanged in their first week in our portfolio. Wedbush raised its price target on the stock from 32 to 37, while Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a 36 price target. (In fairness, Roth Capital lowered its target slightly, from 36 to 35.) We set a price target of 42, which may seem ambitious, but it would only match the stock’s pre-Covid high … at a time when its sales are on track for their best year ever. In the midst of a booming stretch of spring and summer blockbusters (10 films have topped $100 million at the domestic box office since the start of the second quarter, with Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth emerging as the latest nine-figure hits at the box office), I think CNK shares are being woefully underestimated. As the two analyst upgrades this week reveal, Wall Street may be finally waking up to the opportunity. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 7/16/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 6.98 11.86% 6.10% 8 Buy Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 45.24 -3.35% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 67.5 93.72 38.84% 1.10% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 202.71 1.30% 2.50% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.41 -7.69% 7.20% 24 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 45.62 -13.00% 1.40% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 7/16/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.35 17.58% 2.60% 10 Buy The Cigna Group (CI) 12/5/24 332.9 301.3 -9.49% 1.80% 420 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 29.5 -0.81% 1.10% 42 Buy

Note for stock table: For stocks rated Sell, the current price is the sell date price.

