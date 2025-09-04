Cabot Value Investor Issue: September 4, 2025

Package Deal: This Big-Name Delivery Company is a Bargain

For all the angst and doomsaying that’s surrounded them, tariffs have not sunk the global economy – at least not yet. In fact, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy is expected to expand by 3% this year and 3.1% next year – in line with the (non-Covid-era) world GDP growth of the past decade.

To be sure, the global economy is not flourishing the way it was in the early 2000s, when GDP expanded by more than 4% in five of the first eight years of the century. Since the Great Recession of 2008-09, world GDP has expanded by more than 4% only twice, and both times come with asterisks: 2010, emerging from the depths of the recession and thus crossing a low bar from the previous year, and 2021, on the heels of the worldwide Covid shutdowns of 2020. Otherwise, the best year for growth since the Great Recession was 2017, when the global economy expanded by 3.45%. Against that backdrop, growth forecasts for this year and next are essentially par for the course.

But due to investor fears about the potentially catastrophic impacts of tariffs – namely on the U.S. economy – many stocks got knocked on their butts through the first three and a half months of 2025. Some haven’t recovered, despite repeated evidence of the global economy’s resilience and myriad trade deals and tariff pauses and delays to steer far clear of the doomsday scenarios laid out by President Trump during his so-called “Liberation Day” back in early April.

This month’s addition to the Cabot Value Investor portfolio is a perfect example. It has fallen 27% from its Biden-era, 2024 highs and is off more than 18% just since Trump took office and immediately started threatening tariffs. Meanwhile, the company is on track for its best sales in three years and its most profitable year outside the 2021 Covid spike. It’s a name everybody knows, and one that does business around the world. And it’s trading at a deep discount.

New Recommendation

FedEx Corp. (FDX)

FedEx needs no introduction. It’s the third-largest package courier in the world with a 17% global market share, behind only DHL (39%) and UPS (24%). In America, it’s second banana, behind only UPS, accounting for roughly a third of courier and local delivery revenue and 19% of total parcel volume.

Like every package delivery company, FedEx’s sales and earnings peaked during Covid, when people around the world did virtually all of their shopping online, and packages were zooming around the world like never before. In Fiscal 2021, which for FedEx ended in May 2021, the company’s revenue reached a then-record $83.8 billion, 20% better than any previous year. EPS came in at $19.77 that year, 15.6% higher than the previous (FY 2018) high. In Fiscal 2022, which essentially coincided with year two of the (roughly) two-year-long global pandemic, revenues swelled to $93.5 billion, though the company was less profitable ($14.52).

While there hasn’t been a big dropoff from those two Covid-enhanced years, sales have yet to eclipse that FY ’22 peak, while earnings haven’t come close to the FY ’21 apex. This year (FedEx’s Fiscal 2026 began in June) is on track to come closest to hitting those Covid highs, with analysts forecasting more than $89 billion in revenue and $18.53 in EPS. Next year, those numbers are expected to rise to more than $92 billion and a record $21.23 in EPS. These are projections, of course, but they’re reflective of a healthy and, in fact, incrementally improving global economy.

And yet, as I mentioned, the stock still trades like it’s early April, at the height of post-Liberation Day market fears. To be fair, FDX shares have edged up 13% from their April lows, but that’s less than half the 29% advance in the S&P 500 during that time. Meanwhile, the stock is quite cheap on a price-to-earnings (12x forward estimates), price-to-sales (0.6x) and price-to-book-value (1.9x) basis. The stock is well shy of its five-year averages in all three valuation metrics.

This time a year ago, FDX traded right around 300 a share (it currently trades at 224) and peaked at 305 a share Thanksgiving week. With the always-fruitful holiday shopping season just around the corner, I think FDX can get back to those levels. Let’s set a price target of 300, giving the stock 33% upside from its current price. As long as the U.S. and global economy don’t collapse between now and the end of the year, I think the stock could reach our target by Christmas.

One thing I should mention: FedEx reports fiscal Q1 earnings on September 18, and the last two earnings reports resulted in brief but meaningful pullbacks in the share price. A similar reaction could occur this time around, unless the company soundly beats rather modest estimates, which is certainly possible. Just know that, even if there is some choppiness after earnings in two weeks, I think it will be short-lived, and that ultimately investors will gravitate to the stock given its multi-year discount and still-solid growth.

Because it’s growing and pays a decent dividend (2.6% yield at current prices), let’s add FDX to our Growth & Income Portfolio. BUY

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 9/3/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 7.8 25.00% 5.80% 8 Hold Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 49.78 6.41% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 11.25 13.85 23.11% 1.30% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 212.51 6.20% 2.30% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.58 -6.89% 7.50% 24 Buy FedEx Corp. 9/4/25 224.89 224.89 ---% 2.60% 300 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 49.67 -5.52% 1.30% 72 Buy

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($12.6 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 5.6%.

AEG shares trade at 8.6x forward earnings estimates, 0.77x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.69 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares inched slightly higher this week on no news. They are now mere pennies from our 8.00 price target, which is why we reduced our rating to Hold in last week’s update. If you want to get out now and pocket the 25% return in six months, I wouldn’t fault you. But given the stock’s momentum since reporting first-half earnings results two weeks ago, I’m going to try and squeeze as much profit out of this position as we can.

As for those first-half results, net profit came in at 606 million euros, a complete turnaround from the 65-million-euro loss in the first half of 2024. Operating results improved 19% year over year; free cash flow was up 18%; and new life sales in the U.S. (which accounts for 70% of Aegon’s business) increased 13%. With accelerating cash flow, Aegon is returning more of it to shareholders, doubling its stock buyback program from 200 million euros to 400 million, while upping its interim dividend from 16 cents to 19 cents.

Investors are digging those results, sending AEG shares up more than 5% in the two weeks since the report. Another good day or two could get the stock to our price target, at which point we’ll likely “Retire” it from the portfolio, and make room for the next AEG. If that happens between now and next Thursday’s update, I will send out an alert. Stay tuned. HOLD

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 11.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC held its recent gains this week, an encouraging sign given the modest market pullback. There’s been no major company-specific news of late, though increased optimism that the Fed will start to finally slash interest rates again later this month in the wake of Jerome Powell’s surprisingly dovish Jackson Hole press conference two weeks ago has acted as a tailwind for banking stocks. Trading above 50 a share for the first time in nearly two decades, the stock has broken above psychologically important round-number resistance. Perhaps that will convince more investors to jump in the pool and get the (still-undervalued) stock closer to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 19% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares were off more than 5% this week after the company released Q2 earnings last week that were disappointing in certain areas. Net profits actually declined for the Chinese EV maker for the first time in more than three years. Also, production slid for a second straight month, with the company producing “only” 353,000 vehicles in August, down 3.8% from last August and following a 0.9% decline in July. The Chinese government’s crackdown on price-cutting among EV makers is at least partly responsible for BYD’s rough quarter. Thankfully, BYD continues to make major inroads outside of China, where it currently does roughly 80% of its business. Last month, BYD increased sales to Spain by 400% and to Norway by 218%, after new registrations for BYDs across Europe improved 225% in July. So while BYD’s China sales, or at least profits, took a hit in the second quarter, the company is succeeding in its goal of becoming a more global brand, with growth in Europe far outpacing Tesla or any other electric vehicle there. Therefore, I think this weak earnings report represents a temporary setback for the company, and I will continue to advise holding on to your remaining half position, after we sold our other half near the top back in late May. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 14.7x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares tumbled 6% this week after the retailer’s earnings topped second-quarter estimates, but only by slim margins. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.38, ahead of the $4.29 estimate but only a penny higher than the $4.37 tally from the same quarter a year ago. Sales ($3.65 billion) improved 5% year over year and edged out the $3.59 billion estimate. Transactions were up 0.9% from last year, while the average “ticket” increased 4.1%. Gross profits and margins expanded at healthy rates, though expenses were also higher. During the quarter, the company introduced one new House of Sport location and four new Dick’s Field House stores. Perhaps most importantly, Dick’s pending $2.5 billion acquisition of rival Foot Locker is expected to close on September 8, which could give the coming quarters a significant boost. The deal is expected to deliver $100-$125 million in cost synergies in the near term, according to Dick’s management team.

All of that news is pretty good. But it seems the solid-but-not-spectacular quarter may have already been priced in, at least in the short term, as DKS shares had run up from 173 to 227 in the two months prior to the report. Anything short of a big beat was likely to disappoint, especially in a down week for stocks. I’d expect shares to bounce back, as Wall Street has more time to digest what was a largely positive quarter. In the meantime, the stock has 17% upside to our 250 price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 10.2x EPS estimates and 0.75x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.5%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares were unchanged this week and remain smack in the middle of their two-month range. Scotiabank initiated coverage on the stock with a 23 price target, the same as Morgan Stanley’s and only slightly below our own 24 target. Natural gas and crude oil prices remain depressed, and the company’s lukewarm second-quarter earnings report from last month has failed to move the needle much. Net income of $1.16 billion fell short of last year’s Q2 $1.31 billion figure and dipped from 35 to 32 cents on a per-share basis, while revenues were down 7.2% year over year. On the positive side of the ledger, however, adjusted EBITDA improved from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. Natural gas transportation volumes improved 11% while crude oil transportation volumes increased 9% year over year. The company also announced a $5.3 billion expansion of its Transwestern Pipeline. So, it was a relatively mixed bag, resulting in a relatively muted reaction from investors.

Still, shares are cheap, and perhaps investors will spot a bargain in ET once energy stocks are back in favor, which always happens eventually. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 25% below its apex. At 11.9x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR gave back its 4% gain from the previous week, on no news. The stock is still well north of its July lows, which were prior to the boost it got from the late-July earnings report. The results were just OK. EPS of 91 cents outpaced the 88-cent estimate, which was enough to sate investors even as revenue ($1.95 billion) fell short of expectations ($2.09 billion). That was still good enough for 5.2% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EBITDA ($242 million) came in higher than the $230 million estimates. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $8 billion at the midpoint, down from $8.9 billion previously.

After trending higher for almost a solid month following the earnings report, this week was a step back, though it was likely in sympathy with the market pullback. The stock has 46% upside to our 72 price target. Hopefully this was just a hiccup disrupting an otherwise steady upward trend. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 9/3/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.57 20.56% 2.60% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 25.53 -14.12% 1.20% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 110.67 1.50% 4.00% 130 Buy

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10.4x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT pulled back a little more than 2% this week, halting a nearly monthlong rally since the second-quarter earnings report in late July. Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from 9 to 10, which is in line with our target.

As for the most recent quarter, EPS of 23 cents came in ahead of the 20-cent estimate and well clear of the 17 cents it earned a year ago. Revenue of $1.29 billion also narrowly topped estimates and marked a 6.6% improvement over the $1.21 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. For the year, ADT expects to reach $5.13 billion in revenue (up from $4.9 billion last year) and 85 cents per share in earnings, a 5% increase from the previous estimate. CEO Jamie DeVries singled out record levels of customer satisfaction and new security features, Alarm Messenger and Trusted Neighbor, as major contributors to the strong quarter. The company also purchased 50,000 new accounts, which helped with recurring revenue growth, and highlighted its new ADT+ platform, which more customers are adopting and is leading to that record satisfaction tally.

The company remains rock-solid and reliable, and the stock is doing the job we hired it to do: It’s up nearly 20% since we added it to the portfolio last October, and with 17% more upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is more than 40% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 40% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK shares were off another 1% this week, on no company-specific news. The stock is still well clear of its early-August bottom on the heels of what was a mostly positive earnings report. Sales improved 28% year over year and topped estimates, with 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. But EPS came in light, at 63 cents vs. the 75-cent estimate. So investors initially punished the stock on the heels of that early-August report, though things have improved marginally since.

Eventually, I think investors will discover the value opportunity here. In the meantime, CNK shares have 64% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion), and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares had a very nice bounce-back week, advancing 5.5% despite the down market. The stock has recovered all of its losses since last Wednesday’s earnings report, which it appears investors have decided wasn’t as bad as it was initially treated. EPS ($1.90) narrowly missed the mark ($1.93), while the $2.1 billion in sales were in line with estimates, though down 1% from the company’s fiscal first quarter a year ago. Excluding the impact of divestitures and currency, however, sales improved 2% year over year. The results were better than J.M. Smucker’s own internal estimates, prompting the company to raise full-year net sales growth to a range of 3% to 5%, up from 2% to 4% growth previously. Free cash flow guidance also got a bump, from $875 million to $975 million. Full-year EPS guidance did miss the mark, though, coming in at $9.00 at the midpoint, versus the $9.17 estimate.

Overall, it was a mixed bag, sparking some initial selling. Now, Wall Street has come around to the results, taking shares back up to where they were a little over a week ago. Let’s see where they go from here, in the absence of any more news-making events. We have a modest gain on the stock less than a month since we recommended it, and shares have another 17% upside to get to our 130 price target. BUY

The next Cabot Value Investor issue will be published on October 2, 2025.

