Cabot Value Investor Issue: October 2, 2025

No Longer a Buzz Word, Fintech Never Went Away. And Now It’s Undervalued

Financial technology, or more commonly “fintech,” was all the rage on Wall Street a few years ago. Then a new buzzword supplanted it, and everything else: “AI.” That’s short for artificial intelligence, of course, and it’s been driving this bull market for three years, with no signs of slowing.

But the AI trade has gotten a little frothy, especially considering very few companies are actually profiting from their heavy AI investments thus far. Meanwhile, some of the hot Covid-era trends and stocks have been all but forgotten – hence the sharp declines in stocks like Zoom (ZM), Peloton (PTON), and Chegg (CHGG). But fintech never went anywhere. In fact, it’s accelerating again: Global fintech revenues increased 21% in 2024, to $378 billion, up from a 13% improvement in 2023. That number is expected to swell to $492 billion by 2028. Also, the average EBITDA margin among publicly traded fintech companies is 16%, and most of them are now profitable after some early growing pains.

And while there are more than 37,000 fintech companies globally, fewer than 100 of them account for about 60% of total revenue. And that includes this month’s new recommendation.

Fintech stocks haven’t fallen off the way Zoom, Peloton or Chegg have. But most are far from their 2021 peaks. But while the industry’s growth slowed, it’s still growing at a double-digit annual percentage. The disparity between that continued growth and the sagging of most fintech stocks has created value in a sector that went from overextended to overlooked in a matter of a couple years. None more so than today’s addition to the Buy Low Opportunities wing of our Cabot Value Investor portfolio…

New Recommendation

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 bills itself as the leader in secure payment processing solutions. Its fintech offerings are available in more than 75 countries and process more than 5 billion annual transactions, using over 100 payment methods. Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Shift4 was founded in 1999 by a 16-year-old named Jared Isaacman in his parents’ basement in New Jersey. Called United Bank Card at the time, it shortened the time it took for businesses to set up payment systems from a month to a day and offered free credit card readers – a rarity at the time. Today, after several rebrandings, Shift4 Payments (it took on the name of a payment gateway provider it acquired in 2017) processes payments for more than 200,000 businesses worldwide in the retail, hospitality, leisure and restaurant industries.

The company came public in June 2020 – one of the few IPOs on U.S. exchanges in the months after the onset of the pandemic. After debuting at 23 per share, the stock more than quadrupled to 101 a share by the following April. Then, the bear market arrived in 2022, and FOUR retreated all the way back to the low 30s by the middle of that year. It has since recovered, rising to new heights above 125 this February. But the tariff scare in early April took shares all the way back to the low 70s. They’ve recovered slightly since, but not much, trading at 77 as of this writing.

But the company never stopped growing. What was a $766 million (in revenue) company in 2020 now does more than $3 billion in revenue and is well on its way to topping the $4 billion mark this year. While not growing revenues as fast as it did in 2021 (+81%) or 2022 (+43%), Shift4 is on track to top 28% revenue growth for a third straight year. Sales are expected to expand by another 26% this year. Meanwhile, the company is now steadily profitable, with EPS expected to grow another 40% this year and 24% next year. And yet, the stock trades at 14x forward earnings – the cheapest it’s ever been aside from when it was 13.3x earnings this April – and 1.9x sales, well below its 2.6x average P/S ratio.

Fintech has become an off-Broadway term, swallowed whole by the AI tidal wave (and by the way, most fintech companies, Shift4 included, now use artificial intelligence for some of their payment solutions). But the industry never stopped growing, even if it’s not quite at the breakneck speed of a few years ago. And Shift4 is certainly one of the sector’s leaders. Having gotten overly punished in the two months since it narrowly missed second-quarter earnings estimates, the stock is trading back near its April lows. That spells a buying opportunity.

Let’s add Shift4 (FOUR) to our Buy Low Opportunities portfolio and set a 110 price target – 45% higher than the current price. That would get the stock back to a forward P/E ratio of 20 – in line with its five-year average. BUY

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 10/1/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 50.67 8.22% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 11.25 14.14 25.78% 1.40% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 233.29 16.60% 2.10% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.01 -9.81% 7.70% 24 Buy FedEx Corp. (FDX) 9/4/25 224.89 239.09 6.31% 2.50% 300 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 47.8 -9.04% 1.40% 72 Buy

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.1x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.4x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares pulled back about 1.5% after a steady surge for most of September. There was no news, though third-quarter earnings are due out in two weeks, on October 15. The previous two earnings reports served as catalysts for higher prices. And now the Fed is cutting rates, which makes for a better environment for banks and bank stocks. Let’s stay the course here and trust that the stock will reach our 57 price target (12.6% above the current price), perhaps before year’s end. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 19% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 80% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD rebounded nicely after a down week, up nearly 5%. The stock is still shy of its September high but has proven resilient in the face of a rare down quarter and news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire BYD stake (at a 20x profit) in the first quarter. But BYD is succeeding in its mission to become a global brand, as it was reported that 20% of its global sales in 2025 will come from exports. Prior to this year, BYD did roughly 90% of its business in China, with less than 10% of its sales coming from exports. The company expects to deliver between 800,000 and 1 million cars outside of China this year. Total deliveries are expected to swell to 4.6 million units, up from 4.26 million deliveries in 2024 but short of the company’s 2025 goal. Meanwhile, BYD shares are 10x less expensive than Tesla’s (TSLA) and are trading well below their May peak above 19 – where we sold half our shares as the stock surpassed our initial price target. We are letting the remaining half ride and are convinced that the stock will reach new heights in the coming year. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 16x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares ticked up slightly and are within range of our 250 price target. A push above resistance in the low 230s could be just the thing to get them there. There’s been no major news the last couple weeks, but DKS shares have gotten a boost since the company’s $2.4 billion acquisition of rival Foot Locker was finally approved last month. The deal is a major boost to Dick’s standing in the sneaker market, giving the company Foot Locker’s 3,200 stores around the world. The company said the Foot Locker deal should raise the ceiling on its EPS in 2026 – and beyond.

Keeping at Buy, but a break above low-230s resistance could have us shifting to Hold since we then wouldn’t be far from our price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year and is trading at a mere 10.1x EPS estimates and 0.75x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.5%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares pulled back another 2.5% and are bumping up against two-month support around 17. This has been a frustratingly stagnant stock, held back by stubbornly low natural gas and oil prices and an underwhelming second quarter. Shares are quite cheap, trading at 10x forward earnings estimates and 0.75x sales. But it’s getting toward put-up-or-shut-up time with this one. A break below 17 could have us reassessing ET’s standing in our portfolio. Until that happens, keeping at Buy due to the dirt-cheap valuation. BUY

FedEx Corp. (FDX) needs no introduction. It’s the third-largest package courier in the world with a 17% global market share, behind only DHL (39%) and UPS (24%). In America, it’s second banana, behind only UPS, accounting for roughly a third of courier and local delivery revenue and 19% of total parcel volume.

Like every package delivery company, FedEx’s sales and earnings peaked during Covid, when people around the world did virtually all of their shopping online, and packages were zooming around the world like never before. In Fiscal 2021, which for FedEx ended in May 2021, the company’s revenue reached a then-record $83.8 billion, 20% better than any previous year. EPS came in at $19.77 that year, 15.6% higher than the previous (FY 2018) high. In Fiscal 2022, which essentially coincided with year two of the (roughly) two-year-long global pandemic, revenues swelled to $93.5 billion, though the company was less profitable ($14.52).

While there hasn’t been a big dropoff from those two Covid-enhanced years, sales have yet to eclipse that FY ’22 peak, while earnings haven’t come close to the FY ’21 apex. This year (FedEx’s Fiscal 2026 began in June) is on track to come closest to hitting those Covid highs, with analysts forecasting more than $89 billion in revenue and $18.53 in EPS. Next year, those numbers are expected to rise to more than $92 billion and a record $21.23 in EPS. These are projections, of course, but they’re reflective of a healthy and, in fact, incrementally improving global economy.

And yet the stock is quite cheap on a price-to-earnings (12.9x forward estimates), price-to-sales (0.6x) and price-to-book-value (1.9x) basis. The stock is well shy of its five-year averages in all three valuation metrics.

FDX shares continue to draw strength from the company’s earnings two weeks ago, advancing another 2% this week. Earnings per share of $3.83 beat the $3.61 projection, while sales of $22.24 billion also topped the $21.66 billion estimate. CEO Raj Subramaniam said it best when summing up the package delivery giant’s fiscal ’26 first quarter: “Despite significant volatility and uncertainty around the global trade environment, our results demonstrate the resilience we have built into our network.” Other encouraging numbers from the quarter included a 6% uptick in average daily volumes and a boost in full-year 2026 revenue guidance, to a range of 4% to 6%; Wall Street had anticipated a mere 1.2% sales growth this year.

That rosy outlook demonstrates the ongoing health of the global economy. Plus, FedEx’s one losing segment – FedEx Freight, which saw operating results fall in the quarter due to lower revenue and higher wages – is going to be spun off into its own publicly traded company in June 2026.

We set a price target of 300 when we added FDX to the portfolio last month, and it’s off to a nice start. Shares still have 26% upside to reach that target. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 20% below its apex. At 12.9x earnings and 0.6x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares retreated 4% to reach a two-month low this week. There was no news. Two weeks ago, the company announced plans to spin off its mission technology solutions unit, which serves military and other government agencies. The company aims to spin off the separate unit in the second half of 2026. Activist investor Irenic Capital Management had been pushing for the spin-off in an effort to shed an underperforming segment (similar to FedEx’s plan to spin off FedEx Freight). Once the spin-off occurs (again, likely not for another year or so), KBR will focus on its other, better-performing operations, including energy transition and emissions reduction.

KBR shares have 50% upside to our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 10/1/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.69 22.53% 2.60% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 28.24 -5.04% 1.10% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 108.68 -0.03% 4.10% 130 Buy Shift4 Payments (FOUR) 10/2/25 76.79 76.69 ---% N/A 110 Buy

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 12.2x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.5%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares continue to hover near their 8.7 highs, adding back the 1% this week that the stock had lost last week. The only news was that the company announced a $1 billion note offering to help redeem a separate $1.3 billion note offering. More pertinent news as far as the share price goes is that the company will report earnings on October 23. The stock has been a solid gainer for us, and it still has 15% upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is more than 35% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 30% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK finally pulled back after a mostly strong September, retreating 2.5% this week. President Trump’s threatened 100% tariff on overseas films likely prompted some news-driven selling, but it’s unclear whether it would have much of an impact on Cinemark’s business, which is the top-selling movie theater chain in Brazil in addition to being the third-largest in America. Meanwhile, the movie theater industry is well on its way to its best year since Covid, and Cinemark is on track for a record sales year. And yet, CNK shares trade 37% below their pre-Covid highs.

CNK shares have 48% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion), and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares pulled back 1.5% this week after a 4% bump the previous week. Fears that higher coffee prices (due to tariffs) might put a dent in Smucker’s signature Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee brand sales seem to have abated, as Smucker’s 20% coffee price hike this year is in line with the 21% uptick in coffee prices in the U.S., according to the August Consumer Price Index.

Meanwhile, J.M. Smucker famously has many other brands, including its Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter and Hostess sweet treat items. The stock has 20% upside to our 130 price target. BUY

