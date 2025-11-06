Cabot Value Investor Issue: November 6, 2025

The Nuclear Option: A $2 Trillion Industry Waiting to Explode

America has long been the dominant global force in nuclear power. And last year, it generated more nuclear energy than ever.

The country’s nuclear reactors generated 816 TWh (terawatt hours) in 2024, up more than 5% from the 776 TWh it generated in 2023. It’s expected to reach another new record this year, as the immense demand for the energy required to support the artificial intelligence boom – and the rampant data center buildouts that make it all possible – is necessitating a call to arms for all energy sources, the cleaner the better. Indeed, electricity consumption is expected to rise six times as fast as the overall energy sector in the coming decades, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Globally, more than 70 gigawatts of additional nuclear capacity is under construction – one of the biggest nuclear buildouts of the last 30 years. Currently, nuclear energy accounts for just 10% of the world’s electric supply (it’s closer to 20% in the U.S.). That percentage should rise meaningfully in the coming years.

In the U.S., policies on both sides of the political aisle have been written to support an acceleration in nuclear energy production. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by Joe Biden in August 2022, provides support for existing and new nuclear development in the form of tax incentives for large nuclear plants. This year, Donald Trump has issued four executive orders aimed at quadrupling U.S. nuclear capacity from 100 to 400 gigawatts by 2050. The need for more nuclear energy is one of the few things Republicans, Democrats and Independents can agree on these days.

And that’s good news for the companies that provide it. Last year, Constellation Energy (CEG) became a Wall Street darling when it inked a 20-year deal with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide carbon-free power for its data centers, including reopening the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear plant. This year, Google (GOOG) signed a deal with Elementl Power to develop three nuclear sites; Amazon (AMZN) expanded a nuclear deal with Talen Energy (TLN); and Meta (META) inked a 20-year pact with Constellation, following in Microsoft’s footsteps.

Nuclear energy has become undeniable – Morgan Stanley estimates $2.2 trillion of investment in new nuclear projects through 2050. And yet, not all nuclear energy providers have seen their shares go through the roof the way Constellation’s and Talen’s have in the past year-plus. There’s still value out there. And that includes this month’s new addition to the Cabot Value Investor portfolio…

New Recommendation

PG&E Corp. (PCG)

As its long-form name indicates, Pacific Gas & Electric isn’t just an electricity provider; natural gas is also a big part of its business. But nuclear energy is increasingly becoming its calling card. The California utility provides gas and electricity to customers in the populous areas of northern and central California. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell and photovoltaic sources. The Oakland-based company was founded in 1905 and is one of the largest utilities in the nation, serving approximately 16 million customers.

And after years of stagnating growth in the late 2010s, PG&E made a big sales leap during the Covid years and has never looked back. Revenues have either improved or remained flat every year since 2018 and have improved by more than 42% since 2019. Meanwhile, the company has become profitable, swinging to a profit for the first time in 2022 and seeing those profits improve by double digits in the two full years since. It’s on track to do so again this year, with analysts estimating 10% EPS growth and record revenue of $24.5 billion, which would be a 2.4% improvement over 2024. Next year, revenue is expected to accelerate to 5.4% growth.

Nuclear is responsible for a lot of PG&E’s recent growth. It operates California’s only nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon, which supplies energy for 3 million Californians. Last year, Diablo Canyon played host to the first on-site generative AI deployment at a U.S. nuclear facility. Built on Nvidia’s AI platform, Diablo Canyon’s Neutron Enterprise solution (supplied by California startup Atomic Canyon) shortens digital document retrieval from hours to seconds. Diablo Canyon is a 40-year-old nuclear plant that was slated to close just a few years ago; now it has a license to stay open for another 20 years.

Now, because PG&E has just the one nuclear plant, its stock price has not benefited from investors’ rush to all things nuclear in the same way Constellation or Talen Energy have. It’s not a pure play on nuclear energy. But Nvidia’s involvement in Diablo Canyon (terms of the deal have not been disclosed) could serve as a precursor to much larger deals with big tech going forward.

As for the stock, PCG shares are down nearly 20% year to date. But it’s built up a head of steam in recent months, advancing more than 25% since mid-July, fueled by two consecutive strong quarters, including a 17% beat in the third quarter, reported late last month. And yet, the stock is still cheap, trading 25% below where it was a year ago, at its November 2024 peak, and at a mere 10x forward earnings estimates (below the 12.7x five-year average) and 1.18x book value (below the five-year average of 1.27).

Utilities are hot right now, up more than 17% year to date on average – second only to the technology sector. The two are intertwined, as utility companies are being increasingly relied upon to power tech companies’ insatiable appetite for more AI. Located just south of Silicon Valley, near Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County, PG&E’s Diablo Canyon is ripe for more big-tech demand after its partnership with Nvidia. So its upside growth potential exceeds its already-solid growth projections for both this year and next.

Given that upside, let’s set a price a price target of 22, or 34% higher than the current price. That would give it a forward price-to-earnings ratio (13.5) only slightly higher than the five-year average (12.7), and still well below last November’s apex valuation (15.9). And while the stock pays a very modest dividend (0.6% dividend yield), let’s add it to the Growth & Income Portfolio, mostly due to its high growth potential. BUY

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

Sell Remaining Half of BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY)

New Addition: PG&E Corp. (PCG)

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, November 6 – Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 11/5/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 52.78 12.82% 2.10% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 11.25 12.3 9.33% 1.50% N/A Sell Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 222.34 11.13% 2.20% 250 Buy FedEx Corp. (FDX) 9/4/25 224.89 257.98 14.72% 2.30% 300 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 43.08 -18.07% 1.50% 72 Buy PG&E Corp. (PCG) 11/5/25 16.34 16.34 ---% 0.60% 22 Buy

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 11.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.4x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

Bank of America held its first Investor Day in nearly 15 years yesterday in Boston. Why now? Like us, the bank thinks its stock is undervalued, and has been for a while – and wants to get that message out there as loudly and publicly as possible. CEO Brian Moynihan and company did so by raising some of the bank’s key targets and predicting that interest rates will fall to 3% during the Fed rate-cutting cycle. Investors didn’t immediately buy what Moynihan was selling – shares were down more than 1% in Wednesday trading. But they’ve been mostly up of late, gaining 7% since the bank reported another strong quarter of earnings in mid-October.

Wall Street is starting to take notice of BAC again, and we have a double-digit gain to show for it. The stock has another 9% upside to reach our 57 price target. If even some of what Moynihan said on Wednesday comes true, the stock could get there very soon. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) missed earnings estimates for a second straight quarter last week, sending shares tumbling another 10% to their lowest point since February. Because EPS declined for a second straight quarter, the stock is not much cheaper now than it was prior to the earnings report, despite the sharp decline in the share price. Sales were down too (-0.9%) for the first time in four years. There were multiple factors at play – BYD got caught up in the electric vehicle industry’s rampant price cutting, which hurt both profits and margins – and its growth outside of China, especially in Europe, remains encouraging. But given that we booked profits on half our shares near the top back in May, and that the stock has essentially been in a slow death march ever since, I think it’s time we sell our remaining half. The stock is sick, and profits on our remaining half position have dwindled. I do believe in BYD in the long term as an undervalued burgeoning global EV power that could overtake Tesla, and already has in some ways. But I don’t believe in holding and hoping with a stock that’s been going nowhere but down for more than five months – even if it’s just with a half position. We may revisit this stock once it gets well and the company starts growing again. But right now, it’s time to sell. SELL REMAINING HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15.2x forward earnings estimates and at 1.4x sales.

DKS shares pulled back more than 3% this week after getting rebuffed in the low 230s yet again. There was no news. It might take the third-quarter earnings reports (due out November 25) to finally get shares above that monthslong resistance point – and toward our 250 price target. Last year’s Q3 earnings report kick-started a two-month rally that saw DKS shares advance nearly 25%. Let’s hope for a similar impact later this month. BUY

FedEx Corp. (FDX) needs no introduction. It’s the third-largest package courier in the world with a 17% global market share, behind only DHL (39%) and UPS (24%). In America, it’s second banana, behind only UPS, accounting for roughly a third of courier and local delivery revenue and 19% of total parcel volume.

Like every package delivery company, FedEx’s sales and earnings peaked during Covid, when people around the world did virtually all of their shopping online, and packages were zooming around the world like never before. In Fiscal 2021, which for FedEx ended in May 2021, the company’s revenue reached a then-record $83.8 billion, 20% better than any previous year. EPS came in at $19.77 that year, 15.6% higher than the previous (FY 2018) high. In Fiscal 2022, which essentially coincided with year two of the (roughly) two-year-long global pandemic, revenues swelled to $93.5 billion, though the company was less profitable ($14.52).

While there hasn’t been a big dropoff from those two Covid-enhanced years, sales have yet to eclipse that FY ’22 peak, while earnings haven’t come close to the FY ’21 apex. This year (FedEx’s Fiscal 2026 began in June) is on track to come closest to hitting those Covid highs, with analysts forecasting more than $89 billion in revenue and $18.53 in EPS. Next year, those numbers are expected to rise to more than $92 billion and a record $21.23 in EPS. These are projections, of course, but they’re reflective of a healthy and, in fact, incrementally improving global economy.

And yet the stock is quite cheap on a price-to-earnings (13.4x forward estimates), price-to-sales (0.6x) and price-to-book-value (2.0x) basis. The stock is well shy of its five-year averages in all three valuation metrics.

FDX shares advanced another 2.5% this week as they continue to rise ahead of the always prosperous holiday shopping (and shipping) season. There’s been no company-specific news. We now have a 15% gain on this stock in just two months – with another 15% upside to our 300 price target. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 20% below its apex. At 11.1x earnings and 0.77x sales, the stock is quite cheap, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares are mostly unchanged since the company reported third-quarter earnings last Thursday. EPS of $1.02 beat the 95-cent analyst estimate by 7%, though revenues of $1.93 billion fell just short of expectations ($1.96 billion). However, the company did raise full-year 2026 revenue estimates by 4% (to $8.37 billion), adjusted EBITDA for the quarter beat analyst estimates by 2%, and operating margins improved to 9.9% from 8.9% a year ago. Delays from the U.S. government’s ongoing shutdown – the longest on record at 36 days and counting – hurt sales in the quarter, since government solutions is the biggest part of KBR’s business. That can be viewed as a one-time aberration, though, and KBR should resume business as usual once the government reopens, presumably sometime in the current quarter. CEO Stuart Bradie estimates that $3 billion in government contract awards are currently on hold, or “under protest.”

All things considered, it wasn’t a bad quarter. And a government reopening should make for a better fourth quarter – and should goose the share price when it happens. In the meantime, the stock has 65% upside to our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 11/5/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.14 14.49% 2.50% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 28.17 -5.28% 1.20% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 104.46 -4.19% 4.20% 130 Buy Shift4 Payments (FOUR) 10/2/25 76.79 67.68 -11.85% N/A 110 Buy

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 9.6x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.5%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares slipped nearly 6% despite earnings beating estimates by a penny on Tuesday. EPS of 23 cents edged out the 22-cent estimate and marked a 15% improvement over the 20 cents it earned in the third quarter a year ago. Revenues were slightly ahead of estimates at $1.3 billion and improved 4.8% from $1.24 billion last year. All of that was good. But the home security company forecast full-year revenue of $5.13 billion, at the midpoint, which was shy of expectations. That appears to be what prompted a mini-sell-off in this stock, which had been having a very good year until the report.

It’s still having a good year, and we have the return to show for it. I think the selling on a mostly strong report is a bit overdone, and the stock will be back. As is, ADT shares have 24% upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is more than 35% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 30% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

Yesterday showed why we’ve been stubbornly hanging on to this underperforming stock. The movie theater chain reported third-quarter earnings that topped revenue estimates by 2.5%, though EPS of 40 cents came in shy of the 44-cent estimate. Still, it was enough to send CNK shares higher by 7%. Other metrics likely are enticing investors: the average ticket price at Cinemark theaters was $10.50, ahead of the $10.37 estimate; total revenue in the U.S. came in at $348 million, outpacing the $333 million analyst estimate; and international revenue of $81.2 million topped the $79.6 million target.

It wasn’t a banner quarter for Cinemark by any means; in fact, both sales and earnings were down from last year’s totals. But the real key may be what CEO Sean Gamble said on the call: that the company had finally paid all Covid-era debts by settling the remaining warrants on convertible notes. With that debt no longer an overhang, the company’s board authorized a $300 million share repurchase program and upped its quarterly dividend from 32 cents to 36 cents.

A more shareholder-friendly Cinemark, headed into what many film industry analysts are projecting to be a huge holiday season at the box office, could extend CNK’s rally well beyond Wednesday’s post-earnings pop. The stock has 47% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion) and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares bounced back nicely this week, advancing 2.5%. There was no news. The company will report third-quarter earnings on November 25. Stifel recently raised its price target on the stock from 110 to 115. We have a target of 130, giving shares 24% upside from here. BUY

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) bills itself as the leader in secure payment processing solutions. Its fintech offerings are available in more than 75 countries and process more than 5 billion annual transactions, using over 100 payment methods. Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Shift4 was founded in 1999 by a 16-year-old named Jared Isaacman in his parents’ basement in New Jersey. Called United Bank Card at the time, it shortened the time it took for businesses to set up payment systems from a month to a day and offered free credit card readers – a rarity at the time. Today, after several rebrandings, Shift4 Payments (it took on the name of a payment gateway provider it acquired in 2017) processes payments for more than 200,000 businesses worldwide in the retail, hospitality, leisure and restaurant industries.

The company came public in June 2020 – one of the few IPOs on U.S. exchanges in the months after the onset of the pandemic. After debuting at 23 per share, the stock more than quadrupled to 101 a share by the following April. Then, the bear market arrived in 2022, and FOUR retreated all the way back to the low 30s by the middle of that year. It has since recovered, rising to new heights above 125 this February. But the tariff scare in early April took shares all the way back to the low 70s. They’ve recovered slightly since, but not much, trading at 80 as of this writing.

But the company never stopped growing. What was a $766 million (in revenue) company in 2020 now does more than $3 billion in revenue and is well on its way to topping the $4 billion mark this year. While not growing revenues as fast as it did in 2021 (+81%) or 2022 (+43%), Shift4 is on track to top 28% revenue growth for a third straight year. Sales are expected to expand by another 26% this year. Meanwhile, the company is now steadily profitable, with EPS expected to grow another 40% this year and 24% next year. And yet, the stock trades at 14x forward earnings – the cheapest it’s ever been aside from when it was 11.3x earnings this April – and 2.2x sales, well below its 2.6x average P/S ratio.

Fintech has become an off-Broadway term, swallowed whole by the AI tidal wave. But the industry never stopped growing, even if it’s not quite at the breakneck speed of a few years ago. And Shift4 is certainly one of the sector’s leaders.

FOUR shares slipped again this week, down another 4.5%. Thankfully, earnings are due out this morning (just after we published), so perhaps that will be the thing to help right the ship. Expectations are high: 29.9% revenue growth, 42.3% EPS growth. We’ll see how the actual results stack up. In the meantime, FOUR has 77% upside to our 110 price target. BUY

The next Cabot Value Investor issue will be published on December 4, 2025.

