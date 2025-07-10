Cabot Value Investor Issue: July 10, 2025

Let’s Go to the Movies!

A couple weeks ago, I wrote about the semi-quiet comeback in the movie theater industry. No, movie theaters aren’t thriving like never before the way airlines and cruises are after clawing their way out of the Covid abyss. More like 70% of the way back. Considering the industry was essentially left for dead in 2020 and 2021 and well into 2022, that’s pretty remarkable.

In 2020, a mere $2.1 billion was spent at the U.S. box office, a complete nose-dive from the $11.4 billion spent at movie theaters in 2019 and the record $11.9 billion theaters raked in in 2018. It wasn’t much better in 2021, with a mere $4.8 billion spent at the box office. But once Covid started to subside, people did something industry experts thought they never would after getting used to watching all their new movies on Netflix and Video on Demand for two-plus years: they started going to the movies again. The box office has topped $8 billion in each of the last two years and is on track for a third this year. Meanwhile, a Darwinian culling of smaller, underperforming theaters has left more for the big boys – several of which are publicly traded. I mentioned the three biggest last month: AMC Entertainment (AMC), Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Cineplex Inc. (CPXGF), the dominant movie theater chain in Canada. Today, I’d like to add the one with the best combination of value and growth…

New Recommendation

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

With 497 theaters and 5,653 screens, Cinemark is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year. After a sluggish first quarter, Cinemark anticipates a monster second quarter, with sales up 28% year over year thanks to the rollicking spring and summer blockbuster lineup that included the likes of A Minecraft Movie ($424 million at the U.S. box office; roughly $1 billion in global sales), Lilo & Stitch ($410 million domestically), Sinners ($278 million), How to Train Your Dragon ($228 million) and four other films that have already topped the $150 million mark.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is about 35% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 30% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. Shares trade at a fairly valued 17.3x this year’s EPS estimate and 1.4x sales. That makes them cheaper than either AMC or Cineplex on a price-to-earnings basis, and cheaper than their own five-year average (1.77x) on a price-to-sales basis.

As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand – but whose share prices still trade well below their pre-Covid highs. United Airlines (UAL) was a home run, quickly doubling and advancing to new all-time highs. Carnival Corp. (CCL) is another quick winner, up 62% since we recommended it in early May and reaching our price target today. Now, let’s give movie theaters a try to see if we can pull off the Covid trifecta! Again, unlike cruises and airlines, movie theaters aren’t quite doing business like never before. But Cinemark is! And yet, its share price is trading 35% below its highs from 10 years ago.

So let’s put CNK in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio, with a price target of 42 – which would match those pre-Covid highs, and give the stock 41% upside from here. BUY

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Moves from Buy to Sell/Retire (reached our price target!)

Carnival Corp. (CCL) Moves from Buy to Sell/Retire (reached our price target!)

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Wednesday, July 16 – Bank of America (BAC)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 7/10/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 7.09 13.62% 6.10% 8 Buy Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 47.09 0.60% 2.20% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 67.5 91.29 35.19% 1.10% N/A Hold Half Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) 11/7/24 49.68 65.23 31.30% 1.70% 65 Sell Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 212.64 6.27% 2.50% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.51 -7.16% 7.20% 24 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 47.38 -9.89% 1.40% 72 Buy

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($11.2 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 6%.

AEG shares trade at 7.7x forward earnings estimates, 0.6x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.57 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares are up 3.5% in the two weeks since we last wrote. The only news was that the company completed a 150-million-euro buyback in the first half of the year and initiated a 200-million-euro buyback for the second half of the year. The stock is nearing its early-June highs above 7.3 but was rejected in its first attempt to breach that resistance last week. A break above the 7.3 level could accelerate the recent gains and perhaps get us close to our 8.00 price target. BUY

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares have inched slightly higher since we last wrote but still hover around 47. Three prominent Wall Street analysts (HSBC, RBC Capital and Truist) raised their price targets on the stock, though HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold. Next week a potential catalyst arrives in the form of second-quarter earnings, on July 16. Analysts are anticipating 5.5% revenue growth with 4.8% EPS growth. The bank has exceeded earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, mostly resulting in share price bounces. Let’s hope for another.

BAC has 20% upside to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares have floundered of late, down 8% in the last two weeks and 10% in the last month. Wall Street didn’t like the sharp price cuts the EV giant made on its cars in China – as much as 34% on 22 of its models – through the end of June, and coming on the heels of a stellar start to the year, that made the stock vulnerable to a pullback. Thankfully, we sold half our shares in May after they eclipsed our 115 price target and are letting the rest ride unless the stock completely craters. I don’t see that happening. This is a company that’s coming for Tesla’s perch as the dominant global electric vehicle maker, with ambitions well beyond China. Having topped Tesla’s sales in Europe for the first time ever in April, its global dreams may soon become a reality. Therefore, I don’t see the stock staying down long. You could buy here if you missed the boat the first time around, but officially, I’ll keep our remaining half-share at Hold. HOLD HALF

The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) shares have reached our 65 price target! There’s been no major company-specific news, so it seems the improved market has carried the stock over our finish line, giving us a 31% return in eight months – much better than the mere 5% gain in the S&P 500 during that time.

CAKE did its job, and with today’s addition of Cinemark (CNK), the timing could not be more perfect than to sell it now (I prefer the term “retire,” coined by my predecessor Bruce Kaser for Cabot Value Investor stocks that have reached their price targets). This was a big win for us! SELL/RETIRE

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 12.5x forward earnings estimates and at 1.1x sales.

DKS shares are up 15% since we last wrote! Why? There’s been no obvious candidate, but it seems the market has warmed to the company’s recent $2.4 billion acquisition of Foot Locker and is increasingly less spooked by the potential impact of tariffs on Dick’s business, as much of the retailer’s inventory is made in places like China, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia – basically a who’s who of nations caught in the initial tariff crosshairs. But so far, tariffs haven’t hurt sales, and full-year guidance has remained optimistic.

First-quarter earnings were mostly good. Adjusted EPS of $3.37 merely met estimates, but the company beat top-line targets as revenue increased 5.2% year over year, to $3.17 billion. Also, same-store sales improved 4.5%. EBITDA came in well ahead of estimates ($483 million vs. $442 million expected), while the company confirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $13.75 billion at the midpoint.

Having swung back to a profit for us, DKS still has 17% upside to our 250 price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 11.2x EPS estimates and 0.75x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.2%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares pulled back about 2% since we last wrote, as oil and natural gas prices remain depressed after a brief spike following the U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites. That turned out to be a 48-hour news story somehow, and fears of escalating global tensions involving the U.S. quickly calmed, sending energy prices back downward. So, ET remains stuck in neutral awaiting a catalyst, which may not arrive until next month’s earnings report.

Still, given the dirt-cheap valuation, the stock has 37% upside to our 24 price target. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 27% below its apex. At 12.6x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares were off about 1.5% in the last couple weeks, on no news. Earnings are due out July 31. Two recent analyst downgrades, by Keybanc and UBS, have sent shares into a bit of a slump, as did the Department of Defense’s termination of its contract with HomeSafe. HomeSafe is a joint venture KBR has that helps military service members and their families move. For its part, the company has said the DoD’s termination of the contract will have no material impact on this year’s EBITDA forecast.

So, chances are this selling is overdone, as the HomeSafe program is a very small slice of the KBR pie. The company’s diverse array of options is part of what attracted us to the stock. And that’s probably why the company’s top brass isn’t too worried about the HomeSafe termination.

KBR shares now have 52% upside to our 72 price target. Keeping at Buy, despite the slow start. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 7/10/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.52 19.69% 2.60% 10 Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/1/25 18.1 29.34 62.10% N/A 28 Sell The Cigna Group (CI) 12/5/24 332.9 309.39 -7.06% 1.80% 420 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 29.74 ---% 1.10% 42 Buy

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 81 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10.5x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares keep chugging along, adding another 1.5% since we last wrote. There was no company-specific news. The company will report earnings on July 31. Perhaps that will be just the thing to get this stock across the finish line and reach our 10 price target. As it stands, shares have 17% upside to that target. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL) has surpassed our 28 price target in just over two months! The second-quarter earnings report, in late June, got the stock across the finish line for us. EPS came in at 35 cents, well ahead of the 24-cent estimate. Sales also beat estimates and, at $6.3 billion, were up 9% year over year. Net income, meanwhile, soared to $565 million, light years ahead of the $92 million in net income from Q2 a year ago. Because of the strong quarter, the company raised full-year guidance on net income by $200 million and nudged up EBITDA estimates from $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion.

It’s tempting to sell half and let the rest ride until the stock shows signs of weakness, as we did with United Airlines (UAL). The difference is, UAL shares were still trading at less than 10x earnings estimates; CCL is now up to 15x EPS estimates even after the raised guidance. If you want to sell half and see what happens with the second half, I won’t argue with you. But with the market near all-time highs and the stock at 52-week highs, I’m going to book the full profit and “Retire” CCL at a 62% return (!) in just over two months. SELL/RETIRE

The Cigna Group (CI) is the fifth-largest healthcare company in the U.S., with $247 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. It’s a health benefits and medical care provider with a market cap of $83 billion, 170 million customers in over 30 countries, that pays a dividend (2% yield) and grew sales by 27% and adjusted earnings by 9% in 2024 and is expecting another 10% growth this year. And yet, the stock hasn’t budged much in two years and trades at a mere 10.6x earnings estimates and 0.34x sales.

Why the underperformance? Earnings have been inconsistent, with EPS declining 18.8% in 2023 and by 31.4% in 2021. But that appears to be changing, with double-digit growth last year and expected again in 2025, led by its Evernorth Health Services branch, which reported 33% revenue growth in the latest quarter. And healthcare stocks as a group were the second-worst performer of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors in 2024, up a mere 0.87%. As Baby Boomers reach their golden years, healthcare is more in demand than ever, so the sector won’t stay down long. And CI has a habit of outperforming when times are good.

CI shares are off 1.5% in the last two weeks despite rising as high as 334 just before the Fourth of July holiday. There’s been no major news. Earnings are due out July 31. The last bit of news came last month, when the company launched a new generative AI assistant to help members more easily navigate their health benefits and medical costs. It includes personalized provider matching, real-time cost tracking and plan selection support that allows customers to compare different benefit plan options.

The stock has 35% upside to our 420 price target. BUY

