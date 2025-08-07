Cabot Value Investor Issue: August 7, 2025

As Reliable as Peanut Butter and Jelly

Growth has come roaring back since the Liberation Day-fueled April lows, and as a result, a clear distinction between “haves” and “have-nots” has developed in the stock market.

Tech-heavy sectors have carried the load, with the technology (+11.9%) and communication services (+10.9%) sectors outperforming the S&P 500 and trading at record highs. Strangely, the normally staid utilities sector (+14.1%) has fared even better, but much of that is also due to technology and AI, as nuclear energy utilities like Constellation Energy (CEG) have inked lucrative deals to help power data centers for AI leaders such as Meta and Microsoft, super-charging their share prices. Topping them all, industrials (+14.5%) have thrived on the prospect of President Trump’s tariffs favoring U.S. companies that do their own manufacturing and sell most of their products in America (think Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere (DE)).

Those are the haves, as all but utilities trade above the S&P 500’s 22.5 forward price-to-earnings ratio. Every other sector not only trades at below-average valuations but is also well off its highs. That includes consumer staples, which trade at 20x forward earnings and trade 5% below their September 2024 highs. That’s not a massive undervaluation, mind you. But there are companies within the consumer staples sector that trade at much steeper discounts. And today, we’ve identified a 128-year-old company that’s woven into the fabric of American society, and whose stock looks like an absolute steal at current levels…

New Recommendation

J.M. Smucker (SJM)

I make a LOT of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches these days. My son loves them and wants them for lunch more often than not. Truth be told, he’s gotten me back into them after a couple-decade hiatus. So, our cupboard always has Jif peanut butter and Smucker’s strawberry jelly on hand.

While I’m not a coffee drinker, my wife is, and while she prefers many of the local Vermont brands, we do always have a spare box or two of Folgers or Dunkin’ coffee for guests or in case we run out of her go-to brands.

Our six-year-old Golden Retriever with a voracious appetite also expects to be rewarded every time she so much as sets foot outside with even the thought of relieving herself, so we must always have Milk Bone treats at the ready for when she comes back inside, tail wagging expectantly.

I imagine most Americans have some combination of Jif, Smucker’s jelly, Folgers/Dunkin’ coffee and Milk Bones lying around the house – if not all of them. And it’s been that way for decades. That’s why J.M. Smucker (SJM) – which makes every single one of them, plus many other household staples (Hostess powdered “Donettes,” mini muffins and coffee cakes; Carnation evaporated milk; Robin Hood flour; Meow Mix cat food; and the increasingly popular Uncrustables peanut butter-based “sandwiches”) – has been one of the most reliable stocks on the market since it came public in 1994, nearly 100 years after its 1897 founding.

The stock pays a generous dividend (4% yield at current prices), boasts an incredibly low beta (0.29), and trades at just 12x forward earnings estimates. That’s not far off its average forward P/E ratio (12.4), but with the stock dipping to a five-year low in June after a down quarter, it now trades 33% below its 2023 highs. For a stock with such a low beta, whose gravitational pull is toward the middle rather than extreme highs or lows, such an extreme retreat is a rare occurrence. And Wall Street is already recognizing that SJM was overly punished after the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 report (which actually narrowly beat EPS estimates), pushing shares up 15% since late June. It’s now back above its 200-day moving average for the first time in two months.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion), and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

No matter what happens with tariffs, interest rates, inflation and the economy as a whole, Smucker’s will be fine. People don’t stop buying peanut butter and jelly, coffee, cat food, dog treats or doughnuts when times are tight. If anything, they buy more of what Smucker’s has to offer since most of their products are relatively cheap. The company’s sales have grown by an average of 2.7% the last seven years; this year, it’s on track for 2.9% growth.

J.M. Smucker stock isn’t going to make you rich. But like the brands it makes, SJM shares are reliable. And so, with the stock dipping to an extreme oversold measure as it did in June, it spells opportunity. With earnings later this month (August 27) perhaps acting as a catalyst, I expect SJM shares to get back to the 130 mark for the first time in more than a year. That gives the stock a mere 19% upside from its current price. But I think it could get there quickly, perhaps by year’s end. Let’s add it to the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio with a 130 price target. BUY

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) with a 130 price target

Sell The Cigna Group (CI)

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

None

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 8/6/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 7.26 16.35% 6.20% 8 Buy Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 45.42 -3.00% 2.50% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY)** 11/21/24 11.25 14.1 25.33% 1.30% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 216.83 8.37% 2.30% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.86 -5.30% 7.50% 24 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 49.62 -5.70% 1.30% 72 Buy

**Denotes BYD prices after the 6-for-1 stock split on July 30, 2025.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($11.3 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 6%.

AEG shares trade at 7.9x forward earnings estimates, 0.6x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.63 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares regained the 2% they lost from the previous week, on no news. The 7.3 level continues to act as overhead resistance. A move above it could send shares hurtling toward our 8.00 price target. Perhaps the August 21 earnings report will be the thing to get it over the line. As is, the stock has 10% upside to our price target. BUY

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.5x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.2x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares tumbled more than 5% this week as banks took a hit on news of the much-weaker-than-expected July jobs report. The U.S. economy remains resilient, however, and Bank of America’s own second-quarter earnings were impressive. Revenues improved 14% year over year to reach $5.3 billion (EPS improved 7.2%, from 83 cents to 89 cents). Lending was also up for a fourth consecutive quarter, with net interest income coming in at $14.7 billion and income in its consumer banking division improving 15%, to $2.97 billion.

I think BAC shares will be back after they shake off the cobwebs from the jobs report. They have 24% upside to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares continued to plummet in the wake of their 6-for-1 stock split in late July. The stock pulled back more than 8% for a second straight week. The lack of a tariff deal with China is likely contributing to the negative sentiment surrounding all Chinese stocks. But, BYD doesn’t sell cars to America and is thus not subject to whatever high tariff the two sides land on. So, I think the selling is way overdone. And with earnings due out by the end of the month, I think a bounce-back is coming. Fortunately, we sold half our BYD shares at the top, way back in May, and are hanging on to the remaining half, hoping to capture further upside. The stock is down a whopping 28% since that top despite no real bad news outside of temporary price cuts to some of its models in China and now the stock split, which isn’t actually bad news. Meanwhile, the company is outselling Tesla in Europe for the first time ever. So, I don’t expect it to stay down much longer. Let’s continue to hang on to our remaining half with seemingly nothing but upside ahead. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares were up a tick this week on no company-specific news, although it remains somewhat at the mercy of tariff headlines. Much of Dick’s sporting goods inventory is manufactured in – and imported from – some of the countries that were initially targeted with the highest tariffs. But deals with Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam in recent weeks have calmed investor fears about the damage tariffs could do to Dick’s bottom line, even as deals with fellow manufacturing partners China, Thailand and Korea remain elusive. These next couple weeks could go a long way in determining how much of an impact tariffs will have on Dick’s business going forward. But the August 28 earnings release will likely have a more immediate effect in the short term.

In the meantime, we have a solid gain on the stock, with 15% upside to our 250 price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 11.6x EPS estimates and 0.76x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.3%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares traded mostly flat this past week ahead of yesterday’s after-market earnings results. Net income of $1.16 billion fell short of last year’s Q2 $1.31 billion figure, while adjusted EBITDA improved from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. Natural gas transportation volumes improved 11% while crude oil transportation volumes increased 9% year over year.

Wall Street didn’t have much time to react to the results prior to time of press, although ET was down slightly in extended hours. I’ll have more color on the second-quarter results, and what they mean for the stock, in next week’s update. In the meantime, ET has 33% upside to our 24 price target. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 25% below its apex. At 13.3x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

An earnings beat finally got KBR shares going, with the stock up 9% since reporting last Thursday. EPS of 91 cents outpaced the 88-cent estimate, which was enough to sate investors even as revenue ($1.95 billion) fell short of expectations ($2.09 billion). That was still good enough for 5.2% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EBITDA ($242 million) came in higher than the $230 million estimates. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $8 billion at the midpoint, down from $8.9 billion previously. Despite the decidedly mixed bag, there was enough good for investors to pump up shares after the stock had been in the doldrums for most of the year. Let’s hope this is the start of an extended run.

KBR now has 45% upside to our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 8/6/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.58 20.70% 2.60% 10 Buy The Cigna Group (CI) 12/5/24 332.9 269.96 -18.92% 2.20% N/A Sell Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 24.92 -16.27% 1.20% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 109.03 ---% 4.00% 130 Buy

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10.4x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares were up 2.5% this week and have reacted well to earnings from two weeks ago. The Q2 results were good, with EPS of 23 cents coming in ahead of the 20-cent estimate and well clear of the 17 cents it earned a year ago. Revenue of $1.29 billion also narrowly topped estimates and marked a 6.6% improvement over the $1.21 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. For the year, ADT expects to reach $5.13 billion in revenue (up from $4.9 billion last year) and 85 cents per share in earnings, a 5% increase from the previous estimate. CEO Jamie DeVries singled out record levels of customer satisfaction and new security features, Alarm Messenger and Trusted Neighbor, as major contributors to the strong quarter. The company also purchased 50,000 new accounts, which helped with recurring revenue growth, and highlighted its new ADT+ platform, which more customers are adopting and is leading to that record satisfaction tally.

All told, it was a good quarter for ADT. The company remains rock-solid and reliable, and the stock is doing the job we hired it to do: It’s up more than 20% since we added it to the portfolio last October, and with 16% more upside to our 10 price target. BUY

The Cigna Group’s (CI) shares have imploded since the healthcare giant reported tepid earnings last Thursday that technically beat estimates, but barely. The stock was down 9% this week and is now trading at its lowest point all year. With a loss approaching 19% now after holding this stock in the portfolio since last December, I can no longer rationalize holding and hoping. Healthcare stocks continue to take a beating, and while that’s bound to turn around eventually (everyone in the world needs healthcare), the environment for big pharma is fraught at the moment, and it’s not worth riding out the storm. We’ll surely add some healthcare sector exposure down the road once the clouds part a bit, for right now, it’s time to sell CI. SELL

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is about 40% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 40% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK also had a rough week after earnings, despite mostly decent results. While sales for the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. improved 28% year over year and topped analyst estimates by 1.2%, EPS (63 cents) trailed expectations of 75 cents by 16%. Wall Street didn’t like that one, despite the many other positives from the quarter: 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. I’m going to give this stock another week or two to see if Wall Street comes around to those positives, especially given the undeniable momentum in the movie theater business, with nine summer blockbusters topping the $100 million mark at the box office, including recent smash-hits Superman, The Fantastic Four and F1. Keeping at buy for now, but we need to start seeing a bounce-back soon to keep it that way. BUY

