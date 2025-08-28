August 28, 2025

With Fed Set to Slash Again, Are Housing Stocks Worth a Look?

It’s been a rough few years for the housing sector.

Ever since the Fed raised interest rates to multi-decade highs in 2022/2023, both housing starts and existing home sales have fallen off a cliff in the U.S. Housing starts peaked at 1.82 million in April 2022; they dipped as low as 1.28 million this May, a 30% dropoff. Existing home sales have fallen even further, from a 6.6-million-unit peak in January 2021 to a 3.9-million-unit nadir this June – a 41% haircut.

Housing-related stocks have not experienced a similar decline – they’re actually up quite a bit since both early 2021 and early 2022. But in the last year, the industry’s ongoing malaise has finally taken a toll on share price: Real estate-related stocks are down 3.1% during that time, worse than any major S&P 500 sector outside of healthcare. And yet, the sector is not undervalued. In fact, on a forward price-to-earnings basis (31), it’s the most expensive of the 11 S&P sectors right now. It’s also the second-most expensive on a price-to-sales basis (4.3) and about middle of the pack in price-to-book value (2.4).

That’s what happens when a sector’s stocks nearly double at a time when sales are down anywhere from 30% to 40%. However, with the Fed seemingly about to start slashing rates again (the CME Group’s FedWatch tool puts the chances of a 25-basis point cut next month at 88% as of this writing), it’s possible a pickup in housing sentiment – if not sales – is imminent, regardless of value.

With that in mind, I was curious as to whether there are housing-related stocks that are still undervalued and perhaps poised for a bigger bump in the coming months. Here are three big names that stood out:

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Forward P/E: 10.1

Price/Sales: 1.3

Price/Book: 1.6

PulteGroup (PHM)

Forward P/E: 11.8

Price/Sales: 1.5

Price/Book: 2.1

D.R. Horton (DHI)

Forward P/E: 13.3

Price/Sales: 1.5

Price/Book: 2.1

Of those three homebuilders, only Toll Brothers is expected to grow sales and earnings this year, and both are by razor-thin (less than 1%) margins. It’s not supposed to be much better in 2026, though the current estimates likely aren’t factoring in what substantial cuts to the federal funds rate could do to stubbornly high mortgage rates and, by proxy, confidence among prospective homebuyers. The 30-year mortgage rate has been higher than 6% since September 2022. Even the three Fed rate cuts – by a total of 100 basis points – late last year failed to lower mortgage rates much. To get them back below 6%, never mind to 2020-early 2022 levels, will require some significant cutting on the part of the Fed.

So, while I do expect housing stocks to get a decent short-term bump in the coming weeks and months in anticipation of – and, hopefully, in reaction to – the Fed starting to slash rates again, I don’t expect that bump to last, given the lack of intermediate-term growth prospects and lack of value. Case in point: last July through mid-October, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) was up 28% prior to and in the wake of the Fed’s big 50-basis-point cut in mid-September. The fund is off more than 8% since, at a time when the S&P is up more than 9%.

Bottom line: Housing-related stocks aren’t growing, and while a few big names like the ones I mentioned are undervalued by traditional measures, their negligible growth prospects over the next 18 months, at least, make them unappetizing. Limited value opportunities and no growth are the exact opposite of what this advisory strives to identify. Thus, for now, I’m content to remain on the sidelines when it comes to housing stocks, and wait until the growth-to-value ratio becomes more favorable.

I’ll have a new stock pick in our September issue next week. But it won’t be from the housing sector.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Moves from Buy to Hold

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, August 28 – Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($12.3 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 5.6%.

AEG shares trade at 8.6x forward earnings estimates, 0.77x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.69 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

Aegon crushed it on first-half earnings last week, vaulting shares up another 4% to the precipice of our 8.00 price target. Net profit for the first half of 2025 (Aegon reports earnings results in halves, not quarters) came in at 606 million euros, a complete turnaround from the 65-million-euro loss in the first half of 2024. Operating results improved 19% year over year; free cash flow was up 18%; and new life sales in the U.S. (which accounts for 70% of Aegon’s business) increased 13%. With accelerating cash flow, Aegon is returning more of it to shareholders, doubling its stock buyback program from 200 million euros to 400 million, while upping its interim dividend from 16 cents to 19 cents.

Investors liked the first-half results, and the stock now trades at its highest point in roughly a decade. Within just a couple dimes of our 8.00 price target, I am therefore downgrading our rating to Hold. If and when it reaches that target, we will likely sell and pocket the nearly 30% return. MOVE FROM BUY TO HOLD

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares were up another 4.5% this week, continuing a recent post-earnings resurgence. While there was no company-specific news this week, Jerome Powell’s indication last Friday that the Fed intends to start cutting interest rates again soon was music to BAC investors’ ears, with the stock jumping 2.3% on Friday alone. Now trading above 50 a share for the first time in nearly two decades, the stock has broken above psychologically important round-number resistance. Perhaps that will convince more investors to jump in the pool and get the (still-undervalued) stock closer to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares were up 2% this week as the company began exporting vehicles to Europe from Thailand, barely more than a year after its Rayong, Thailand, plant began assembling cars. It’s another big step toward the globalization of BYD, with cars being exported from a plant outside of China to countries (Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium to start) outside of China. It comes at a time when demand for BYD’s cars – particularly the low-cost Dolphin, 960 of which are being shipped from Thailand to the aforementioned countries – is soaring in Europe. Earlier this summer, the stock was knocked back by a combination of price cuts on 22 of its models in China, a 6-for-1 stock split, and sluggish July sales in China. But now, it appears the stock has stabilized and is back on an upward trajectory as the company’s global ambitions increasingly become reality.

We sold half our shares in BYD at the top in late May, after the stock had eclipsed our (pre-split) price target. We are letting the remaining half ride. Given that shares are still dirt-cheap (18.3x forward earnings, 1.1x sales) for an EV company growing this fast, I’m convinced BYD will ride to even greater heights in the coming year. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15.5x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares were up another 1.5% this week ahead of today’s (pre-market) earnings report. Analysts are anticipating 3.9% sales growth, but with a modest (1.6%) EPS decline. We’ll see how the numbers compare to those mild expectations. The company has topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. Another beat could nudge shares closer to our 250 price target. Stand by. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 11.5x EPS estimates and 0.75x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.5%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares advanced more than 1% this week but are trading right in the middle of their two-month range. Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the stock from 24 to 23, though that’s still 30% higher than the current price. Natural gas and crude oil prices remain depressed, and the company’s lukewarm second-quarter earnings report from earlier this month has failed to move the needle much. Net income of $1.16 billion fell short of last year’s Q2 $1.31 billion figure and dipped from 35 to 32 cents on a per-share basis, while revenues were down 7.2% year over year. On the positive side of the ledger, however, adjusted EBITDA improved from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. Natural gas transportation volumes improved 11% while crude oil transportation volumes increased 9% year over year. The company also announced a $5.3 billion expansion of its Transwestern Pipeline. So, it was a relatively mixed bag, resulting in a relatively muted reaction from investors.

Still, shares are cheap, and perhaps investors will spot a bargain in ET once energy stocks are back in favor, which always happens eventually. ET shares have 36% upside to our 24 price target. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 25% below its apex. At 13.3x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares ended a two-week post-earnings pause to advance another 4% this week. They have now advanced more than 10% since the late-July earnings report. The results were just OK. EPS of 91 cents outpaced the 88-cent estimate, which was enough to sate investors even as revenue ($1.95 billion) fell short of expectations ($2.09 billion). That was still good enough for 5.2% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EBITDA ($242 million) came in higher than the $230 million estimates. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $8 billion at the midpoint, down from $8.9 billion previously.

So far, the results have been good enough for investors in the absence of any other company-specific news. We are now back close to break-even on this position, and the stock has 39% upside to our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10.4x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares hit the pause button this week after an extended rally since the company reported strong second-quarter earnings in late July. Citigroup, however, raised its price target on the stock from 9 to 10 – in line with our own rating on it.

As for the quarter, EPS of 23 cents came in ahead of the 20-cent estimate and well clear of the 17 cents it earned a year ago. Revenue of $1.29 billion also narrowly topped estimates and marked a 6.6% improvement over the $1.21 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. For the year, ADT expects to reach $5.13 billion in revenue (up from $4.9 billion last year) and 85 cents per share in earnings, a 5% increase from the previous estimate. CEO Jamie DeVries singled out record levels of customer satisfaction and new security features, Alarm Messenger and Trusted Neighbor, as major contributors to the strong quarter. The company also purchased 50,000 new accounts, which helped with recurring revenue growth, and highlighted its new ADT+ platform, which more customers are adopting and is leading to that record satisfaction tally.

The company remains rock-solid and reliable, and the stock is doing the job we hired it to do: It’s up more than 20% since we added it to the portfolio last October, and with 13% more upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is more than 40% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 40% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK shares were off 4% this week, giving back about half their August rally. There’s been no news. The pullback is a tad baffling in the midst of a fairly solid market and coming off a banner summer for movie theaters. Ten films released since the start of May have topped $100 million at the box office, and the industry is well on the way to its best year in the post-Covid era. Cinemark, meanwhile, is on track for its best year ever, in terms of sales. That was reflected in the recent earnings report: Sales improved 28% year over year and topped estimates, with 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. But EPS came in light, at 63 cents vs. the 75-cent estimate. So investors initially punished the stock on the heels of that early-August report. For the past couple weeks, they’d been coming back around to it. This week was a step back, however. Eventually, I think investors will discover the value opportunity here. In the meantime, CNK shares have 63% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion), and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares pulled back 5% on Wednesday after the company fell just shy ($1.90 actual, vs. the $1.93 estimate) of EPS expectations. The $2.1 billion in sales in its fiscal 2026 first quarter were in line with estimates but represented a 1% dip from a year ago. Excluding the impact of divestitures and currency, however, sales improved 2% year over year. The results were better than J.M. Smucker’s own internal estimates, prompting the company to raise full-year net sales growth to a range of 3% to 5%, up from 2% to 4% growth previously. Free cash flow guidance also got a bump, from $875 million to $975 million. Full-year EPS guidance did miss the mark, though, coming in at $9.00 at the midpoint, versus the $9.17 estimate.

Overall, it was a mixed bag, sparking some initial selling. That was the case last quarter too – albeit more extreme, sending shares to a five-year low before the stock recovered all the losses and then some in the two and a half months since. This quarter was better than that one, and thus the punishment is likely to be more limited. I am maintaining my 130 price target on the stock and fully expect it to bounce back in the coming days and weeks once Wall Street takes notice of some of the more positive aspects of yesterday’s earnings report. BUY

