August 22, 2024

Consumer Staples Are Having a Moment

Target (TGT) reported surprisingly robust second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday. Or at least, they would have been surprising if Walmart (WMT) – its closest competitor and most viable comparison – hadn’t done the same thing a week earlier.

Target’s same-store sales improved year over year for the first time since 2022, while earnings per share ($2.57) blew past estimates ($2.18), and improved 43% year over year, prompting the retailer to raise its full-year EPS guidance. The stellar results sent TGT shares soaring more than 15% in early Wednesday trading.

Walmart’s sales expanded even faster (5%) than Target’s year over year, while its EPS also reached double-digit growth (10%). Both numbers topped estimates, albeit more narrowly than Target’s. And Walmart also raised full-year EPS guidance slightly. Though no one number from Walmart’s earnings report last Thursday was particularly impressive, the cumulative effect of so many solid ones was enough to send WMT shares soaring past previous record highs. At 75 a share as of this writing, WMT is up 42% year to date.

The success of headliners Walmart and Target in the last week has helped drive consumer staples stocks as a group up nearly 5% in August. No other S&P 500 sector has performed better this month. And yet, consumer staples as a group are “only” up 14% year to date, trailing the gains in the S&P 500 (17.3%). Thus, the sector as a whole is still undervalued, trading at 19.4x forward earnings estimates, versus a 21.7 forward P/E for the S&P 500.

With our lone consumer staple position (Philip Morris (PM)) on the cusp of reaching its price target, we may soon need a replacement. Even if not (more on Philip Morris later), increased exposure to this still-undervalued sector now that it has momentum could make sense – especially as a play on a U.S. consumer that has been far more resilient than most economists expected in the face of high inflation.

Spending at consumer staples doesn’t fluctuate nearly as much as it does at discretionary retailers – people buy food, diapers, toothpaste, soap and shampoo, and yes, alcohol and cigarettes regardless of how high the prices are or how the economy is faring. But as evidenced by Target’s first same-store sales growth in 18 months, they spend more on those items (and others) when inflation is down and the economy is healthy.

I’ll be on the lookout for undervalued opportunities in the consumer staples sector and plan to have a new addition from this resurgent group in our September issue. Stay tuned.

Note to new subscribers: You can find additional commentary on past earnings reports and other news on recommended companies in prior editions and weekly updates of the Cabot Value Investor on the Cabot website.

Send questions and comments to chris@cabotwealth.com.

Also, please join me and my colleague Brad Simmerman on our weekly investment podcast, Cabot Street Check. You can find it wherever you get your podcasts, or you can watch us on the Cabot Wealth Network YouTube channel.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

Philip Morris (PM) Moves from Buy to Hold

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

None

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is not only Canada’s largest solar energy company; it’s a global leader in the solar space. And it’s gotten much larger in the last two years, since the Canadian government announced a 50% income tax cut for zero-emission technology manufacturers (which the new 2023 legislation extended by three years). Canadian Solar’s revenues were up 41.5% in 2022, another 2% in 2023 (both record highs), and are on track to tack on another 1.2% this year and a whopping 20.2% in 2025. If it meets those estimates, the company will have gone from $3.5 billion in annual revenues to $8.25 billion in just five years. Earnings per share have more than doubled since 2021, and while they’re expected to take a step back this year, they’re projected to reach new highs of $4.75 per share next year.

And the company is right in the sweet spot for the North American solar boom. It manufactures solar photovoltaic modules and runs large-scale solar projects across Canada, and in 29 other countries, even spinning off a subsidiary – CSI Solar Ltd. – last year that trades on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company boasts 61 gigawatt (GW) module capacity, is up to 125GW solar module shipments, and has a project pipeline of 26.3GW. That doesn’t include its battery storage shipments (4.5 GW hours, or GWh) or capacity (20GWh expected by year’s end).

It’s a big company that operates on a global scale, and it’s growing fast. And yet … the stock is a small cap, with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion. It used to be four times as big, trading as high as 63 a share in January 2021. Today, it trades at 14 a share, and at 6x forward earnings, 38% of book value, and a paltry 0.14x sales. It’s the cheapest the stock has ever been.

Asia Pacific investment firm PAG is investing $200 million in secured convertible notes in Canadian Solar, a cash influx for the company that will help it repay debt and invest in new solar projects. The notes will bear an interest rate of 6% a year and will mature on December 31, 2029. The transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

That was the only news for Canadian Solar ahead of today’s (August 22) earnings report. The stock has been slowly regaining steam the last couple weeks after dipping to the low 13s on August 12; it was up more than 2% in the last week. Whether it can build on that momentum will depend on today’s earnings results. Expectations are quite muted: Analysts are looking for $1.59 billion in revenue and 13 cents a share in earnings, both of which would represent major declines from the same quarter a year ago. And yet, the company beat estimates by a whopping 2,000% in the latest quarter, so it’s possible expectations are too pessimistic. We’ll know the answer in a matter of hours.

In the meantime, CSIQ shares have 91% upside to our 28 price target. BUY

Capital One Financial (COF) is a diversified bank that provides banking services to consumers and businesses, as well as auto loans. Though it is probably best known for its credit cards – if you watch any TV, you’re probably familiar with its, “What’s in your wallet?” tagline. It’s the fourth largest credit card company in the U.S., with $272.6 billion in purchase volume in the first half of 2023 alone. And it’s on the cusp of getting even bigger: Capital One is in the process of acquiring fellow credit card giant Discover Financial (DFS) for $35 billion. If approved, the deal could be completed either later this year or early next year and would make Capital One the largest credit card issuer in the U.S. and the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Even absent the Discover buyout, Capital One is growing just fine on its own. Its revenues have expanded from $28.5 billion in 2020 to $36.8 billion in 2023; this year, they’re expected to swell another 5%, to $38.7 billion, with another 5% uptick estimated in 2025.

And yet the stock is cheap, trading at a mere 10x forward earnings estimates, 93% of book value, and 1.44x sales. The share price peaked at 177 exactly three years ago, in August 2021; it currently trades at 140 a share.

The bank has caught Warren Buffett’s attention. In May 2023, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had taken out a nearly $1 billion stake in Capital One. With earnings per share expected to rise more than 25% by the end of 2025, and with Discover Financial possibly adding an even greater windfall should the deal gain approval, it’s easy to see why the Oracle of Omaha likes it.

The only news for Capital One in the past week was that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold 2.65 million COF shares – a 21% reduction in their investment. Berkshire still owns $1.4 billion in COF stock, though the partial sale is noteworthy considering Buffett only added the stock to Berkshire’s portfolio a little over a year ago. News of the sale didn’t hurt the share price: COF shares are up more than 4% since we last wrote, on no other news.

All has been quiet on the Discover Financial deal front, though Capital One executives are confident the pending merger will be approved either later this year or early next year. When approved, it should be a game changer for both the company and the stock – making Berkshire selling a fifth of its position in the company a bit of a head-scratcher.

The stock has recovered nicely from a sharp decline in the first week of August but still has 32% upside to our 185 target price. BUY

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. This year, the top line is on track to top $13 billion for the first time. It should top $13.5 billion next year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at just 16x forward earnings estimates and at 1.44x sales. To be sure, it’s not the cheapest stock in our portfolio. But it is one of the fastest growing – and pays a solid dividend to boot.

DKS shares finally strung together two consecutive good weeks, advancing nearly 8% in the last week after rising 9% the prior week. There’s been no company-specific news, although the latest round of upbeat retail news (July retail sales coming in higher than expected; Walmart and Target’s aforementioned strong quarters, etc.) has surely helped. We now have a 16% gain on the stock in six weeks but with another 7.5% to go before it hits our (possibly conservative?) 250 price target.

Dick’s reports earnings on September 4, which looms as a possible inflection point for the stock as it continues to gather momentum. BUY

Honda Motor Co. (HMC) – After years of declining sales, Honda was rejuvenated in 2023 thanks to hybrids. The Japanese automaker sold 1.3 million cars last year, up 33% from 2022; a quarter of the cars it sold were hybrids, led by its popular CR-V sport utility vehicle (SUV) and Accord mid-size sedan. The CR-V was the best-selling hybrid in the U.S. last year, with 197,317 units sold. The Accord wasn’t far behind, with 96,323 sold. All told, Honda’s hybrid sales nearly tripled in 2023, to 294,000 units.

So, Honda is making the full pivot to hybrids, with the Civic soon to become the latest addition to its hybrid fleet. Investors have started gravitating more to the companies that sell them. Invariably, those are well-established, big-name car companies made famous by many decades of selling internal combustion engine vehicles; most aren’t ready to fully abandon their roots but want to tap into the surging national (and global) appetite for electric, so they instead are turning to hybrids as a compromise. As a result, these once-stodgy car companies are tapping into new revenue streams, and their share prices are surging accordingly.

Among the hybrid-rejuvenated, brand-name automakers, Honda offers the best value.

Honda shares continue to strengthen in the wake of another strong quarter for the company, reported earlier this month.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2025, the Japanese carmaker reported an 8.7% year-over-year profit increase on a 17% improvement in global sales, assisted by a 9% uptick in U.S. sales – thanks to growing demand for its hybrid vehicle models here. A weak yen also had a hand in the company’s profitable quarter, adding nearly 48 billion yen ($326 million) to Honda’s quarterly operating profit. A spike in motorcycle sales in Brazil, India and North America also helped the company offset weakness in China, where total sales tumbled 23% due to escalating competition, rampant price cuts and a shift toward all-electric vehicles – an area in which Honda is still playing catch-up. Still, the company maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 1.42 trillion yen.

HMC shares are up from 29 to 32 since the report, though they remain well shy of their March highs above 37. Looking at the big picture, things look bright: Honda just had another good quarter thanks primarily to the catalyst that convinced us to add it to the Value Investor portfolio – soaring hybrid sales, particularly in the U.S.

HMC shares remain laughably cheap for a major global automaker, trading at 6.6x forward earnings estimates and 0.36x sales. The stock has 40% upside to our 45 price target. The 4.2% dividend yield helps tide us over until the share price becomes more in line with the company’s value. BUY

Philip Morris International (PM) – Based in Connecticut, Philip Morris owns the global non-U.S. rights to sell Marlboro cigarettes, the world’s best-selling cigarette brand. Cigarettes comprise about 65% of PMI’s revenues. The balance of its revenues is produced by smoke-free tobacco products. The cigarette franchise produces steady revenues and profits while its smoke-free products are profitable and growing quickly. The upcoming full launch of IQOS products in the United States, a wider launch of the IQOS ILUMA product and the recent $14 billion acquisition of Swedish Match should help drive new growth.

The company is highly profitable, generates strong free cash flow and carries only modestly elevated debt (at about 3.2x EBITDA) which it will whittle lower over the next few years. Primary risks include an acceleration of volume declines and/or deteriorating pricing, higher excise taxes, new regulatory or legal issues, slowing adoption of its new products, and higher marketing costs. A strong U.S. dollar will weigh on reported results. While unlikely, Philip Morris could acquire Altria, thus reuniting the global Marlboro franchise.

Philip Morris shares are within a whisker of our 120 price target.

The stock has been gathering momentum since the company reported another solid quarter in late July. Revenue improved 9.6% year over year in the second quarter, while earnings per share of $1.59, while down slightly (-0.6%) year over year, beat estimates. The cigarette maker’s smoke-free products continued to carry the day, with nicotine pouch sales – led by its signature Zyn product – up 50.6%, while heated tobacco items (led by IQOS) improved 13.1% in shipment volume. Both offset what were essentially stagnant cigarette sales (0.4% uptick in shipment volume). Smoke-free products now account for 38% of Philip Morris’ total revenues.

The rosy quarter was good enough to prompt the company to lift full-year EPS guidance from 9% to 11% growth to 11% to 13% growth.

PM shares are up more than 11% since the report, reaching two-year highs above 119. It could reach our 120 price target by the time you read this. If it does, we will assess whether to keep it in the portfolio for a bit longer or to “retire” it as a solid winner and make room for another opportunity. Given that it’s so close our price target, let’s downgrade to Hold. MOVE FROM BUY TO HOLD

United Airlines (UAL) – People are flying in planes again in Covid’s aftermath, and no major airline is taking advantage of it quite like United.

United Airlines is the fastest-growing major U.S. airline. The third-largest airline carrier in the world by revenues behind Delta (DAL) and American (AAL), United is expected to grow sales by 5.9% in 2024 – more than its two larger competitors – and that’s with revenues already topping a record $50 billion in 2023 – 19.6% higher than in 2022, which was also a record year. For United, business has not only returned to pre-pandemic levels; it’s better.

Meanwhile, the stock is super cheap. It trades at a mere 4x forward earnings estimates, with a price-to-sales ratio of just 0.24 and a price-to-book value of 1.28. The stock peaked at 96 a share in November 2018; it currently trades at 42.

A company that’s making more money than ever before (gross profits reached a record $15.2 billion last year, though earnings were still second to 2019 levels on a per-share basis), and yet its stock trades at barely more than half its peak from five and a half years ago. A true growth-at-value-prices opportunity.

There was no company-specific news for United this week, but UAL shares were up another 4.5% after advancing 4% the previous week. The stock’s precipitous three-month fall from 55 to 39 prompted us to downgrade it to Hold earlier this month; we’ll keep it there until UAL shares can climb back above their 200-day moving average (45).

But there’s no denying the value – few big-cap stocks that are growing sales (+5.7% in Q2) and earnings (+23.1%) like United can be had for cheaper, at the moment. If you want to buy it here, I won’t argue with you. HOLD

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

Aviva, plc (AVVIY), based in London, is a major European company specializing in life insurance, savings and investment management products. Amanda Blanc, hired as CEO in July 2020, is revitalizing Aviva’s core U.K., Ireland and Canada operations following her divestiture of other global businesses. The company now has excess capital which it is returning to shareholders as likely hefty dividends following a sizeable share repurchase program. While activist investor Cevian Capital has closed out its previous 5.2% stake, highly regarded value investor Dodge & Cox now holds a 5.0% stake, providing a valuable imprimatur and as well as ongoing pressure on the company to maintain shareholder-friendly actions.

Aviva reported solid results last Wednesday.

The London-based life insurance and investment management provider reported first-half (rather than quarterly) 2024 results, with operating profits of £875 million, up 14% from the first half of 2023 and ahead of analyst estimates. Insurance premiums increased 15%, which helped, as did a 49% boost in its protections business thanks in large part to the company’s acquisition of AIG Life earlier this year.

The strong quarter prompted this note from Jefferies analyst James Pierce: “Aviva continues to demonstrate strong delivery versus its targets, beating consensus expectations across all its headline metrics. In our view, Aviva remains the only U.K. insurer that can reliably deliver long-term special capital returns, accretive M&A (mergers and acquisitions), attractive ordinary dividend growth, and consistent earnings-per-share growth.”

“Consistent” is precisely how I would describe the company and the stock. AVVIY shares are up about 4% since the report and have pushed to new 52-week highs above 13. It has only 5.5% upside to our 14 price target, and yet it still trades at less than 13x earnings and a mere 0.35x sales. I may need to raise the price target on the heels of such a strong first half. But for now, we’ll keep it at 14.

The growing and high-yielding (6.6% yield) dividend adds to Aviva’s appeal – and our total return thus far. BUY

CNH Industrial (CNH) – This company is a major producer of agriculture (80% of sales) and construction (20% of sales) equipment and is the #2 ag equipment producer in North America (behind Deere). Its shares have slid from their peak and now trade essentially unchanged over the past 20 years. While investors see an average cyclical company at the cusp of a downturn, with a complicated history and share structure, we see a high-quality and financially strong company that is improving its business prospects and is simplifying itself yet whose shares are trading at a highly discounted price.

CNH reported mixed earnings results earlier this month.

Revenue declined “only” 16% year over year to $5.49 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Earnings per share of 38 cents were in line with analyst expectations but down from 52 cents in the same quarter a year ago. The company also lowered full-year profit guidance, down to a range of $1.30 to $1.40 from a previous range of $1.45 to $1.55. Declining crop prices coupled with higher production costs have hit farms hard around the world of late, thus lowering demand for farming equipment.

CNH shares are down more than 5% since the report, though they did add 3.5% this past week and have seemingly left the mid-9s bottom from 10 days ago in the dust. CNH shares are quite cheap, trading at less than 7x earnings estimates and 0.55x sales.

Given the recent weakness in the stock (down from highs above 13 in early April), we will maintain our Hold rating for now. HOLD

Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES) – Gates is a specialized producer of industrial drive belts and tubing. While this niche might sound unimpressive, Gates has become a leading global manufacturer by producing premium and innovative products. Its customers depend on heavy-duty vehicles, robots, production and warehouse machines and other equipment to operate without fail, so the belts and hydraulic tubing that power these must be exceptionally reliable. Few buyers would balk at a reasonable price premium on a small-priced part from Gates if it means their million-dollar equipment keeps running. Even in automobiles, which comprise roughly 43% of its revenues, Gates’ belts are nearly industry-standard for their reliability and value. Helping provide revenue stability, over 60% of its sales are for replacements. Gates is well-positioned to prosper in an electric vehicle world, as its average content per EV, which require water pumps and other thermal management components for the battery and inverters, is likely to be considerably higher than its average content per gas-powered vehicle.

The company produces wide EBITDA margins, has a reasonable debt balance and generates considerable free cash flow. The management is high-quality. In 2014, private equity firm Blackstone acquired Gates and significantly improved its product line-up and quality, operating efficiency, culture and financial performance. Gates completed its IPO in 2018. Following several sell-downs, Blackstone has a 27% stake today.

Gates Industrial also reported earnings in early August, and its results were also mixed.

Earnings per share of 36 cents narrowly topped estimates of 35 cents and were flat year over year. Sales, however, fell just shy of estimates ($885.5 million vs. $893 million expected) and were down 5.4% year over year. The relatively “blah” report – neither good nor overly bad – initially triggered some fierce selling in GTES shares (the stock was down 13% in the first week of August), but it appears the worst is behind it, and the stock has recovered most of those losses, including a 5.5% uptick this week. It remains our best performer, up more than 64%, and the stock has 14% upside to our 20 price target. It trades at just 13x forward earnings estimates. BUY

NOV, Inc (NOV) – This high-quality, mid-cap company, formerly named National Oilwell Varco, builds drilling rigs and produces a wide range of gear, aftermarket parts and related services for efficiently drilling and completing wells, producing oil and natural gas, constructing wind towers and kitting drillships. About 64% of its revenues are generated outside of the United States. Its emphasis on proprietary technologies makes it a leader in both hardware, software and digital innovations, while strong economies of scale in manufacturing and distribution as well as research and development further boost its competitive edge. The company’s large installed base helps stabilize its revenues through recurring sales of replacement parts and related services.

We see the consensus view as overly pessimistic, given the company’s strong position in an industry with improving conditions, backed by capable company leadership and a conservative balance sheet.

There was no company-specific news for NOV this week, though crude oil prices have dipped to their lowest point since February, putting at least a temporary cap on NOV shares, which were flat. Fortunately, NOV is just weeks removed from a very strong quarter in which revenue ($2.22 billion) improved 5.9% from the second quarter of 2023; earnings per share ($0.57) improved 46%; and profit margins increased from 7.4% to 10%. Its adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 12.7%, the highest since 2015. Energy equipment accounted for more than half of total revenues ($1.2 billion) and was up 8% year over year.

NOV shares were initially gobbled up after the report, rising to six-month highs near 21, but market forces and tumbling oil prices conspired to knock the stock back down to pre-earnings lows in the high 17s. That’s where they remain.

The stock is 36% below our 24 price target. And shares are quite cheap, trading at less than 11x earnings estimates and at 0.78x sales. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 8/21/24 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) 6/6/24 18.95 14.66 -22.70% N/A 28 Buy Capital One Financial (COF) 8/1/24 151.58 139.41 -8.00% 1.70% 185 Buy Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 234.79 17.35% 2.00% 250 Buy Honda Motor Co. (HMC) 4/4/24 36.34 32.11 -11.60% 4.20% 45 Buy Philip Morris International (PM) 9/18/23 96.96 119.8 23.60% 4.40% 120 Hold United Airlines (UAL) 5/2/24 50.01 42.06 -16.00% N/A 70 Hold Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 8/21/24 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aviva (AVVIY) 3/3/21 10.75 13.24 23.20% 6.60% 14 Buy CNH Industrial (CNH) 11/30/23 10.74 10.06 -6.30% 4.90% 15 Hold Gates Industrial Corp (GTES) 8/31/22 10.72 17.59 64.10% N/A 20 Buy NOV, Inc (NOV) 4/25/23 18.19 17.62 -3.10% 1.30% 25 Buy

Note for stock table: For stocks rated Sell, the current price is the sell date price.

Current price is yesterday’s mid-day price.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

