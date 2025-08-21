August 21, 2025

Value Becoming More Valued?

The market’s tectonic plates are shifting.

Last week, I wrote that big tech – namely, the top 20 stocks in the S&P 500 by market cap – had led the way as the market emerged from a sharp late-March/early-April downturn and stretched to new all-time highs earlier this month. Now they’re retreating, with growth stocks – as measured by the Investors’ Business Daily 50 (FFTY) – off roughly 8% in the last week, with some big names (CRWV, -55%; PLTR, -22%; APP, -17%; SMCI, -31%, etc.) plummeting much further than that.

Meanwhile, value stocks – those notorious laggards – are up more than 2% in that same span. Granted, two percent ain’t much. But against the backdrop of an 8% drop among their growth brethren and a full-on implosion in certain names, it’s a sign that investors, after months of leaning heavily into tech, AI and risk, are now shifting their sights to the many sectors that have been left behind in this monthslong rally. It’s just one week, and Jerome Powell could detonate stocks of all stripes with a stray comment or two in Jackson Hole tomorrow. But for now, value is in (relative) favor. Let’s capitalize while we can.

Note to new subscribers: You can find additional commentary on past earnings reports and other news on recommended companies in prior editions and weekly updates of the Cabot Value Investor on the Cabot website.

Send questions and comments to chris@cabotwealth.com.

Also, please join me and my colleague Brad Simmerman on our weekly investment podcast, Cabot Street Check. You can find it wherever you get your podcasts, or you can watch us on the Cabot Wealth Network YouTube channel.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, August 21 – Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Wednesday, August 27 – J.M. Smucker (SJM)

Thursday, August 28 – Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($11.7 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 6%.

AEG shares trade at 8.2x forward earnings estimates, 0.66x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.59 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares were flat ahead of today’s (August 21) earnings report. The stock is up 27% year to date and nearly 20% from our entry point, yet it still has 7.5% upside to our 8.00 price target. A good earnings report could get it over the hump. I will officially keep my rating at Buy, but I’d keep new buys very small ahead of today’s report. Trading at a mere 8x earnings estimates, shares still have plenty of value, but let’s see what the earnings report brings. BUY

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares continued to climb, up nearly 2% this week despite the down market. There hasn’t been much in the way of company-specific news, though tomorrow’s Jackson Hole press conference could have a major impact on the bank and its stock price in the short and intermediate term as it will indicate what the Fed’s plans are with interest rates – and the economy. As long as the economy remains relatively healthy and interest rates start to come down in the final few months of the year, as expected, BAC shares should remain buoyant, and perhaps outperform given their still-cheap value (1.3x book, 13x forward earnings estimates).

We now have a gain on BAC, with an additional 18% upside to our 57 price target. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares gave back about half their 5.5% gain from two weeks ago, declining about 2.5% this week. There was no company-specific news, though Tesla’s announcement that it will launch a new Model Y L (essentially a low-priced version of its signature Model Y) in China may have triggered a few BYD sellers, as low-priced electric vehicles in China are BYD’s domain. Given how thoroughly BYD now dominates Tesla in China, I doubt the Model Y L will change that calculus much. Besides, BYD has greater aspirations beyond China’s borders, and it’s succeeding – outpacing Tesla’s sales in Europe for the first time ever in April. On the heels of a 6-for-1 stock split and an underwhelming July, BYD shares have been overly punished of late. Fortunately, we sold half our shares right at the top, in late May, and are letting the remaining half ride. Barring a total market collapse, I think this stock will reach even greater heights in the coming months. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15.5x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares hit the pause button this week after several weeks of steady gains. The real test will come next Thursday, August 28, when the company reports earnings. Analysts are looking for 3.8% revenue growth with a slight EPS decline. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, so perhaps expectations are overly muted again. It’s with good reason, though: The impact of tariffs, and tariff threats, on Dick’s business (most of its sports apparel products are made in China, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, etc.) is not fully known yet. Recent tariff deals with several, but not all, of those countries likely helped fuel the stock’s recent run. But the real measuring stick will be earnings. Those could be just the thing to nudge DKS to our 250 price target … or send shares plummeting again. We’ll know in a week. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 13.5x EPS estimates and 0.74x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.3%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares held firm this week and have been mostly stuck in neutral of late. Lukewarm second-quarter earnings results from earlier this month have failed to move the needle. Net income of $1.16 billion fell short of last year’s Q2 $1.31 billion figure and dipped from 35 to 32 cents on a per-share basis, while revenues were down 7.2% year over year. On the positive side of the ledger, however, adjusted EBITDA improved from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. Natural gas transportation volumes improved 11% while crude oil transportation volumes increased 9% year over year. The company also announced a $5.3 billion expansion of its Transwestern Pipeline. So, it was a relatively mixed bag, resulting in a relatively muted reaction from investors.

With both natural gas prices and ET’s own stock valuation still depressed, I will maintain a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of 24, or 38% higher than the current price. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 25% below its apex. At 13.3x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR also held its ground for a second straight week after getting a 9% bump in early August following an OK earnings report. EPS of 91 cents outpaced the 88-cent estimate, which was enough to sate investors even as revenue ($1.95 billion) fell short of expectations ($2.09 billion). That was still good enough for 5.2% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EBITDA ($242 million) came in higher than the $230 million estimates. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $8 billion at the midpoint, down from $8.9 billion previously. Despite the decidedly mixed bag, there was enough good for investors to pump up shares after the stock had been in the doldrums for most of the year. We’ll see where it goes from here after a couple weeks of stasis.

KBR has 45% upside to our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10.4x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT keeps creeping to new 52-week highs, up another 1% this week. There was no news. A good Q2 earnings report in late July has served as a catalyst this month. EPS of 23 cents came in ahead of the 20-cent estimate and well clear of the 17 cents it earned a year ago. Revenue of $1.29 billion also narrowly topped estimates and marked a 6.6% improvement over the $1.21 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. For the year, ADT expects to reach $5.13 billion in revenue (up from $4.9 billion last year) and 85 cents per share in earnings, a 5% increase from the previous estimate. CEO Jamie DeVries singled out record levels of customer satisfaction and new security features, Alarm Messenger and Trusted Neighbor, as major contributors to the strong quarter. The company also purchased 50,000 new accounts, which helped with recurring revenue growth, and highlighted its new ADT+ platform, which more customers are adopting and is leading to that record satisfaction tally.

The company remains rock-solid and reliable, and the stock is doing the job we hired it to do: It’s up more than 20% since we added it to the portfolio last October, and with 13% more upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is about 40% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 40% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK is in bounce-back mode, up another 2.5% this week after a 3.5% up-move last week. Perhaps investors are finally taking notice of the banner summer movie theaters are having, with nine films released since the start of May topping $100 million at the domestic box office, and a 10th (Weapons, horror director Zach Cregger’s highly anticipated second film) fast approaching that number after just two weeks. Cinemark’s own second-quarter earnings were mostly solid: sales improved 28% year over year and topped estimates, with 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. But EPS came in light, at 63 cents vs. the 75-cent estimate. So investors initially punished the stock on the heels of that early-August report. Now they’re coming back around to it.

CNK has 58% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion), and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares were up more than 1% this week and are off to a decent start for us. Next Wednesday’s (August 27) earnings report is critical, as there typically isn’t much in the way of news about a 128-year-old peanut butter and jelly and dog food company. Expectations are low: a 0.8% sales decline, a 21% EPS decline. But the company has a knack for topping earnings estimates, which it’s done in each of the last four quarters. Still, the last earnings report sent SJM shares plummeting to five-year lows, which may partially account for the lower estimates this time around. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen again.

SJM shares have 15% upside to our 130 price target. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 8/20/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 7.47 19.71% 5.90% 8 Buy Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 48.13 2.82% 2.40% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 11/21/24 11.25 14.4 28.00% 1.30% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 222.42 11.15% 2.10% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.39 -7.74% 7.60% 24 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 49.71 -5.42% 1.30% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 8/20/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.78 23.52% 2.50% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 26.91 -9.52% 1.20% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 113.13 3.76% 3.90% 130 Buy

Note for stock table: For stocks rated Sell, the current price is the sell date price.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

