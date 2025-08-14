August 14, 2025

Why Value Stocks Are Like WNBA Players NOT Named Caitlin Clark

The bull market has become top-heavy again.

Since the early-April lows, the top 20 stocks in the S&P 500 by market cap – nearly all of which are in the technology sector, and fueled in some way by the artificial intelligence bonanza – are up an average of 40.6%, versus a net gain of 27.9% for the index itself in that time, according to DataTrek Research co-founder Jessica Rabe.

While value stocks have been lapped by growth, and big tech in particular, since early April, the Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) is still up 17% in that time. That’s a microcosm of what’s been happening during this almost three-year bull market: mega-cap tech and AI have lifted the indexes to great heights (+80% since the October 2022 bottom), and while value stocks have trailed by a wide margin, their 45% return during that 34-month span marks their second-best return in a 34-month span in the last decade, trailing only the stretch from the March 2020 Covid bottom to January 2023. So, while it’s natural to winge about the ongoing underperformance in value stocks, let’s also give a hat tip to AI and big tech for helping lift all market boats these last three years.

Dyed-in-the-wool value devotees who resent the success of AI and big tech sound like those curmudgeonly WNBA veterans who constantly complain that Caitlin Clark gets too much attention. No, your sport is thriving like never before because of Caitlin Clark. Value stocks are a little like everyone in the WNBA not named Caitlin Clark right now – they’re not nearly as popular as big tech or AI, but they’re faring quite well directly as a result of big tech and AI’s popularity.

That brings me back to the premise of this newsletter: It’s to find growth at value prices. Every single one of our stocks is expected to grow sales and earnings by at least 5% this year. And every single one of them trades at less than 20x forward earnings estimates (less than the 23.1x forward P/E for the S&P) and less than 2x sales (below the 3.25x P/S ratio for the average S&P company). So far, that formula is working: our stocks, both open and closed positions, are up an average of 12.3% year to date, vs. the 9.7% return in the S&P this year.

While we don’t have much exposure to artificial intelligence (although BYD has big plans for introducing it), AI’s ability to power both the market and this resilient economy (corporate earnings are on track for a third straight quarter of double-digit growth) has undoubtedly contributed to our success. We hope to keep it going in the coming months.

Note to new subscribers: You can find additional commentary on past earnings reports and other news on recommended companies in prior editions and weekly updates of the Cabot Value Investor on the Cabot website.

Send questions and comments to chris@cabotwealth.com.

Also, please join me and my colleague Brad Simmerman on our weekly investment podcast, Cabot Street Check. You can find it wherever you get your podcasts, or you can watch us on the Cabot Wealth Network YouTube channel.

This Week’s Portfolio Changes

None

Last Week’s Portfolio Changes

Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) with a 130 price target

Sell The Cigna Group (CI)

Upcoming Earnings Reports

Thursday, August 21 – Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Growth & Income Portfolio

Growth & Income Portfolio stocks are generally higher-quality, larger-cap companies that have fallen out of favor. They usually have some combination of attractive earnings growth and an above-average dividend yield. Risk levels tend to be relatively moderate, with reasonable debt levels and modest share valuations.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a mid-cap ($11.7 billion) Dutch life insurance and financial services company that’s nearly 180 years old. Its largest and perhaps most recognizable business is Transamerica, a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions in the U.S. With more than 10 million customers, Transamerica targets America’s “middle market,” and its wholly owned insurance agency World Financial Group – which boasts 86,000 independent insurance agents – helps facilitate the insurance part of Transamerica’s business plan.

Aegon also does business in the United Kingdom, as Aegon U.K. is a leading investment platform with 3.7 million customers and is trying to become the U.K.’s leading digital savings and retirement platform. Aegon Asset Management is the company’s global asset management wing. And Transamerica Life Bermuda is the name for Aegon’s life insurance business in Asia. The company has customers all over the globe, with major hubs in Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and China.

Aegon’s sales peaked in 2019, when the company raked in a record $68.7 billion as the pre-Covid market hit a crescendo. Covid hurt ($42 billion in 2020), and the 2022 bear market hurt even worse (Aegon actually lost $4 billion that year), but the company has since rebounded, with 2023 revenues coming in at $32 billion. While revenues mostly held steady in 2024, the company became profitable again, reporting $797 million in net profits in the second half of 2024 alone, with free cash flow of $414 million. This year, the company expects its operating capital generation (the amount of capital it generates from its ongoing business operations) to improve 46% and its cost of equity to shrink. Meanwhile, Aegon is returning its extra cash to shareholders in droves, announcing a $1.25 billion share repurchase program over the next three years, and upping its dividend payout by 19% last year, resulting in a very generous current dividend yield of 6%.

AEG shares trade at 8.2x forward earnings estimates, 0.66x sales and have an enterprise value/revenue ratio of just 0.59 – cheap on all fronts, and with the growth picture improving. AEG is far from sexy, but it has a history of churning out steady returns.

AEG shares crept up another 3% this week to reach a new 52-week high! There was no news, but earnings are due out a week from today, on August 21. So perhaps Wall Street knows something. We now have a 20% gain on the stock in just over five months, with a mere 7% to go until it reaches our price target. Keeping at Buy for now, since the stock is still cheap, but I’d keep new positions small ahead of the earnings report. BUY

Bank of America (BAC) is perhaps the most resilient large U.S. bank. It bounced back from the Great Recession of 2007-08, when BAC shares lost 93% of their value. The stock has rebounded after losing half its value from the 2022 bear market and subsequent implosion of Silicon Valley and Signature banks in March 2023. Now, the bank has never been more profitable or generated more revenue. And at 12.9x forward earnings estimates, it’s cheap.

Warren Buffett has long seen value in BofA; it’s still the third-largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, despite some recent trimming. So, we’re not breaking any new ground here. But sometimes the obvious choice is the right one. The combination of growth, value (BAC also trades at just 1.3x book, cheaper than all but Citigroup among the big banks), and history of resilience makes for an enticing formula.

BAC shares were up 4.5% this week to instantly regain their losses from last week’s jobs report-tainted downturn. There’s been no company-specific news, though the encouraging economic data since the disappointing July jobs report (3% GDP growth in Q3, corporate earnings growth higher than 11% in Q2 with only a handful of companies left to report, inflation still under control, etc.) has surely helped fuel the bounce-back. We’re now back in the black on this stock, with plenty of upside to come if the economy keeps cooperating, with a price target of 57. BUY

BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) has long been one of China’s top automakers. What really sent its sales into hyperdrive, however, was when it made the switch to all battery electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2022. Revenues instantly tripled, going from $22.7 billion in 2020 (a record, despite the pandemic) to $63 billion in 2022. In 2023, sales improved another 35%, to $85 billion. In 2024, revenues ballooned to $107 billion, or 25% growth, with another 24% growth expected in 2025. The EV maker has emerged as a legitimate rival to Tesla.

But there’s even greater upside. Right now, BYD does roughly 90% of its business in China, accounting for one-third of the country’s total sales of EVs and hybrids this year. The company is trying to change that, recently opening its full-assembly plant outside of China, with a new plant in Thailand starting deliveries. A plant in Uzbekistan puts together partially assembled vehicles. A plant in Brazil is expected to open early next year. And BYD has plans to open more new plants in Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, Pakistan and Turkey. Mexico and Vietnam are possible targets as well. Despite no plans to do business in America just yet, BYD is on the verge of becoming a global brand.

And while BYDDY stock has fared well, it hasn’t grown as fast as the company.

BYD shares finally stopped their recent slide, regaining 5.5% in the last week. It’s the first sign of life from the stock since its 6-for-1 stock split two weeks ago. Weak consumer spending in China led to a reported drop in July deliveries, which has also likely contributed to the pullback. But we’ll know the full picture in a couple weeks when the company reports earnings. We sold half our shares near the top in late May and are letting the rest ride, hoping to capture further gains down the road. There’s no reason to believe shares won’t reach even greater heights, especially as the company’s ambitious global expansion plans continue to bear fruit. HOLD HALF

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has been growing steadily for years.

From 2016 to 2023, the sporting goods chain’s revenues have improved 64%, from just under $8 billion to just under $13 billion. In 2024, topped $13 billion for the first time. It’s on track for close to $14 billion this year.

Dick’s, in fact, has grown sales in each of the last seven years – including in 2020 and 2021, when most other retailers saw sales nosedive due to Covid restrictions. But Dick’s all-weather ability to keep growing no matter what’s happening in the world or the economy speaks to its versatility. Since Covid ended, however, Dick’s sales have entered another stratosphere. As youth sports returned in 2021, Dick’s revenues jumped from $9.58 billion to $12.29 billion. They’ve been rising steadily each year since and are expected to do so again this year.

But Dick’s isn’t purely a growth stock—it’s also undervalued. DKS shares currently trade at 15.5x forward earnings estimates and at 1.3x sales.

DKS shares were up another 3% this week as the stock inches toward our 250 price target. There was no company-specific news, though ongoing resolutions on the tariff front have likely emboldened investors in the company, whose sports apparel products are predominantly made in the countries (China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, etc.) that were originally slated to be among the most highly tariffed. Earnings will paint a clearer picture of what impact, if any, tariffs and tariff threats have had on the business, and those are due out August 28. If the news is good, like it was in the first quarter, then it could be the thing that pushes Dick’s shares past our price target. BUY

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with approximately 130,000 miles of pipeline transporting oil and natural gas across 44 states. The company transports, stores and terminals natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products and liquid natural gas. Formed in 1996, Energy Transfer came public as a limited partnership in 2004 and has grown from a Texas-based natural gas supplier with 200 miles of pipeline to a national brand that spans nearly every state in the U.S. Today, Energy Transfer transports roughly 30% of all U.S. natural gas and 40% of all U.S.-produced crude oil.

And its reach is expanding, having inked several recent megadeals, including a joint venture with Sunoco (SUN). As the firm’s reach expands, so are its earnings and revenues. This year, EPS is expected to surge 15%, while revenues are on track for 8% growth. After a couple down years, the company has clearly recaptured momentum, with revenues expected to match their 2022 highs ($89 billion) this year and EPS ($1.47) hurtling toward a four-year high.

The stock has a history of outperformance, having beaten the market by almost 4-to-1 over the last one-, three- and five-year periods. But it’s off to a very slow start this year, and is trading at a mere 13.5x EPS estimates and 0.74x sales.

Meanwhile, as a master limited partnership (MLP), ET is a very generous dividend payer, with a current yield of 7.3%. The dividend is constantly growing – the company raised the payout by 3.2% in the fourth quarter and intends to raise it by another 3% to 5% this year. That kind of steady, high-yield income makes ET even more appealing in uncertain times like this one.

ET shares tumbled about 2.5% after some lukewarm earnings results last Wednesday. Net income of $1.16 billion fell short of last year’s Q2 $1.31 billion figure and dipped from 35 to 32 cents on a per-share basis, while revenues were down 7.2% year over year. On the positive side of the ledger, however, adjusted EBITDA improved from $3.76 billion to $3.87 billion. Natural gas transportation volumes improved 11% while crude oil transportation volumes increased 9% year over year. The company also announced a $5.3 billion expansion of its Transwestern Pipeline. So, it was a relatively mixed bag, resulting in a relatively mixed week for the stock.

With both natural gas prices and ET’s own stock valuation still depressed, I will maintain a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of 24, or 38% higher than the current price. BUY

KBR, Inc. (KBR) is an industrial conglomerate that has its hand in a lot of big revenue-generating pies – aerospace, defense, energy, engineering and intelligence. Its Government Solutions segment provides support for agencies including NASA, militaries in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, among others, and infrastructure projects from Indonesia to the Middle East. Its Sustainable Technology Solutions segment helps engineer energy projects, helps companies and governments transition to more sustainable forms of energy, and provides energy security solutions in markets like the Middle East. KBR also dabbles in cybersecurity, national security solutions, surveillance, global supply chain management, data analytics and much more.

As with most industrials, business slowed to a crawl in the aftermath of Covid due in large part to supply-chain issues. After peaking at $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021, sales dipped to the $6 billion range in 2022 and 2023. Last year, however, brought a new record high of $7.74 billion; this year, the analysts see revenues at $8.76 billion, a 13% improvement, and stretching to $9.5 billion in revenue next year. And after failing to turn a profit in 2023, the company is on track for a record $3.85 in EPS this year (up 15% from 2024) and $4.27 next year.

While sales have surpassed pre-Covid levels, however, shares haven’t consistently followed suit, peaking in late 2024 but currently trading at 25% below its apex. At 13.3x earnings and 0.8x sales, the stock has rarely been cheaper, trading well below its five-year averages (forward P/E of 18.5, price-to-sales north of 1.0).

KBR shares hit the pause button this week after getting a 9% boost the previous week following an OK earnings report. EPS of 91 cents outpaced the 88-cent estimate, which was enough to sate investors even as revenue ($1.95 billion) fell short of expectations ($2.09 billion). That was still good enough for 5.2% year-over-year growth, while adjusted EBITDA ($242 million) came in higher than the $230 million estimates. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance to $8 billion at the midpoint, down from $8.9 billion previously. Despite the decidedly mixed bag, there was enough good for investors to pump up shares after the stock had been in the doldrums for most of the year. We’ll see where it goes from here after holding steady this week.

KBR has 45% upside to our 72 price target. BUY

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio

Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio stocks include a wide range of value opportunities. These stocks carry higher risk than our Growth & Income stocks yet also offer more potential upside. This group may include stocks across the quality and market cap spectrum, including those with relatively high levels of debt and a less clear earnings outlook. The stocks may not pay a dividend. In all cases, the shares will trade at meaningful discounts to our estimate of fair value.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is literally a household name.

It’s a 150-year-old home security company whose octagon-shaped blue signs with white lettering that say “Secured by ADT” are ever-present in neighborhoods across the country. ADT provides security to millions of American homes and businesses, with products ranging from security cameras, alarms and smoke & CO detectors, to door/window/glass break sensors and more, all of which can alert one of ADT’s industry-best six 24/7 monitoring centers if any one of those security systems is breached.

Business has been fairly stable, with annual revenues hovering in the $5 billion range for four of the last five years (2021 was an exception, with a dip down to $4.2 billion during Covid) and is on track to do it again both this year and next. But where the century-and-a-half-old company has really improved of late is profitability. The last three years marked the first time the company has been in the black in consecutive years, with earnings per share going from 15 cents in 2022 to 51 cents in 2023 to 69 cents a share in 2024. EPS is expected to improve to 85 cents in 2025.

All of that EPS growth makes the share price look quite cheap. ADT shares currently trade at just 10.4x earnings estimates and at just 1.6x sales. A solid dividend (2.6%) adds to the appeal of this mid-cap stock.

ADT shares were up another 1.5% this week as they continue to draw strength from the late-July earnings report. EPS of 23 cents came in ahead of the 20-cent estimate and well clear of the 17 cents it earned a year ago. Revenue of $1.29 billion also narrowly topped estimates and marked a 6.6% improvement over the $1.21 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. For the year, ADT expects to reach $5.13 billion in revenue (up from $4.9 billion last year) and 85 cents per share in earnings, a 5% increase from the previous estimate. CEO Jamie DeVries singled out record levels of customer satisfaction and new security features, Alarm Messenger and Trusted Neighbor, as major contributors to the strong quarter. The company also purchased 50,000 new accounts, which helped with recurring revenue growth, and highlighted its new ADT+ platform, which more customers are adopting and is leading to that record satisfaction tally.

All told, it was a good quarter for ADT. The company remains rock-solid and reliable, and the stock is doing the job we hired it to do: It’s up more than 20% since we added it to the portfolio last October, and with 15% more upside to our 10 price target. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., behind only former meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Regal Cinemas, which is privately held. It’s also the largest movie theater chain in Brazil, with a 30% market share. In addition to its flagship Cinemark, which began operation in 1977, the company owns Century Theatres, Tinseltown, CineArts and Rave Cinemas.

Business peaked in 2019, when the firm raked in a record $2.97 billion in revenue. It cratered to a mere $587 million the following year, thanks to Covid, but by 2022 it was back above the $2 billion mark, swelling to more than $2.7 billion in each of the last two years. This year, the company expects to top $3 billion in sales for the first time, which would mark an 8.5% uptick from last year.

And yet, despite sales being on track for a record year and earnings per share likely to trail only last year, the share price is about 40% below its 2015 apex above 45 and about 40% below its pre-Covid, 2019 highs above 42. As we did with great success in both the airline industry and the cruise industry, I like finding sectors that were essentially wiped out during Covid, only to come roaring back to new heights due to pent-up demand.

CNK finally had a good week, up 3.5%. Movie theater peer AMC Entertainment (AMC) blew earnings estimates out of the water in the midst of what has been a banner summer for the industry, with nine summer blockbusters topping the $100 million mark at the box office, including recent smash-hits Superman, The Fantastic Four and F1. That may be bringing investors around to the sector, and perhaps they’re noticing that Cinemark’s Q2 results (reported last month) weren’t bad in their own right: sales improved 28% year over year and topped estimates, with 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. EPS came in light (63 cents, vs. the 75-cent estimate), which was the initial sticking point for investors. While a full bounce-back hasn’t yet occurred, I think a bottom has been put in, and that there’s mostly upside from here for a stock that trades at just 1.2x sales and at barely more than half its pre-Covid highs (45) despite being on track for record sales this year.

CNK has 62% upside to our 42 price target. BUY

J.M. Smucker (SJM) makes a lot of products that have been in almost every American’s pantry and pet food box for years: Smucker’s jelly, Jif peanut butter, Folger’s and Dunkin’ coffee, Hostess cupcakes, “Donettes” and mini muffins, Meow Mix and Milk Bones. Those generational hand-me-downs are why this family-run (currently run by Mark Smucker) company is still thriving 128 years removed from its 1897 founding. The stock has been equally reliable since it came public in 1994, but just dipped to a five-year low in June – which spells opportunity.

Despite finishing its 2025 fiscal year on a down note, Smucker’s is growing just fine, posting record sales ($8.73 billion) last year. Analysts expect the company to achieve a new sales record in FY ’26 ($8.98 billion), and to top the $9 billion mark in FY ’27. Earnings per share have been all over the place but are expected to swell from $9.13 in FY ’26 to $9.83 in FY ’27. So, the company is growing about as well as it ever does … and yet shares are a third off of their 2023 highs.

SJM shares are off to a solid start, advancing 3% in their first week in our portfolio. There was no company-specific news, but that’s coming in two weeks: Smucker reports fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings on August 27. The stock has 16% upside to our 130 price target. So far, so good. BUY

Growth/Income Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 8/13/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 3/6/25 6.24 7.45 19.39% 5.90% 8 Buy Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 2/6/25 46.81 47.28 1.00% 2.40% 57 Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY)** 11/21/24 11.25 14.84 32.00% 1.30% N/A Hold Half Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) 7/5/24 200.1 225.16 12.49% 2.30% 250 Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 4/3/25 18.86 17.4 -7.74% 7.60% 24 Buy KBR, Inc. (KBR) 6/5/25 52.56 49.86 -5.14% 1.30% 72 Buy Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio Stock (Symbol) Date Added Price Added 8/13/25 Capital Gain/Loss Current Dividend Yield Price Target Rating ADT Inc. (ADT) 10/3/24 7.11 8.75 23.23% 2.60% 10 Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/10/25 29.74 25.91 -12.88% 1.30% 42 Buy J.M. Smucker (SJM) 8/7/25 109.03 112.61 3.30% 4.00% 130 Buy

**Denotes BYD prices after the 6-for-1 stock split on July 30, 2025.

Note for stock table: For stocks rated Sell, the current price is the sell date price.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

