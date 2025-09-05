September 5, 2025

Defensive Sector Still a Market Leader

It has been called “Beijing’s missile fashion week” by news outlets, and it commanded a fair share of this week’s headlines. It’s also a reminder to investors why the defense sector is still in a leadership position from a relative strength standpoint, driven by ongoing military conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The reference here is to China’s latest showcase of its advanced laser weapons and new missiles. On Wednesday, the country held a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War. In the words of the RT.com news site, “The event in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square demonstrated cutting-edge innovations developed by China’s military-industrial complex, with lessons learned from contemporary military conflicts.”

The WWII anniversary may have been the ostensible reason for the parade, but its practical effect was to remind other nations that the escalation of military conflict remains an ever-present threat and should be feared accordingly.

On that score, it’s no coincidence that several countries, including Russia, the U.S. and the U.K., are presently developing their own laser-based air defense systems, which provide a cheaper alternative to defending against threats than expensive missiles. (Further underscoring this point was a recent video that surfaced showing a Russian laser weapon successfully intercepting a Ukrainian FP-1 kamikaze drone, with a laser beam causing its explosion.)

And while our holding of GE Aerospace (GE) isn’t directly affiliated with laser-based defense systems—it’s mainly focused on enhancing readiness, life-cycle cost and predictive maintenance tools for defense customers—the company does have some exposure to this trend.

For instance, as a leader in military aircraft engines and power systems, laser weapons can be mounted on aircraft or ships that depend on GE’s auxiliary power units (APUs), generators and thermal management systems.

GE also supplies engines, avionics and subsystems to other defense players such as Raytheon (RTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA)—all of which are involved in developing laser defense systems. For instance, if GE propulsion or electrical systems are part of an aircraft or other platforms carrying these lasers, then that further constitutes indirect supply-chain exposure for the firm.

Finally, GE has exposure to military lasers by way of its provision of gas turbine engines for U.S. Navy destroyers and other ships. Analysts have pointed out that some of these vessels are candidates for laser weapon integration (including Lockheed HELIOS and Navy LaWS tests); so, GE’s turbines can generate the power that can feed the laser systems.

All told, GE is clearly benefiting from the growing threat of escalating military activity, and for that reason, it’s perhaps unsurprising the stock got a bump from China’s “military fashion week” and hit a new high in its immediate wake.

Also benefiting, both directly and indirectly, from the global militarization trend are gold and silver. Last week, the U.S. government officially added silver to its strategic minerals list. One of the reasons specifically referenced by analysts for its inclusion is silver’s applications in producing defense equipment (aside from its use in energy systems, medical technologies and the digital economy).

Silver’s recent inclusion on the strategic minerals list is likely a reason for its latest price rally to new highs, which in turn has benefited our holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Gold, meanwhile, is benefiting not so much from its direct military applications (although it does have them, mainly through its use in the electronics and circuitry of defense systems), but rather through the ongoing inflation caused by increased military spending worldwide.

More specifically, higher levels of wartime spending are straining the availability for defense-critical metals, including steel and aluminum, used in military vehicles, missiles, etc. It’s also putting a strain on global supply chains, in turn feeding into consumer price inflation on the domestic front. This, I believe, is a big reason behind gold’s latest surge higher, as investors are actively seeking protection for their spending power.

This trend further benefits our holding in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), which continues to strengthen in the current benign environment for both gold and silver.

All told, with defense sector strength expected to be a prime mover in the coming months, it should provide an additional tailwind for the various metals industries (namely aluminum, gold and silver) that are represented in the CTL portfolio.

Friday, September 5, 2025

Covering recent news and analysis for our portfolio companies and other topics relevant to value/contrarian investors.

Today’s podcast is about 11 minutes and covers:



Defensive sector continues to be a key driver for the broad equity market.

War-time spending fueling the inflation that has benefited some of our portfolio stocks.

Silver’s inclusion on the U.S. strategic minerals list bodes well for Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Final note

The turnaround at Starbucks (SBUX) is potentially in peril due to cost pressures.



Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) received a ratings upgrade from Moody’s last week based on the firm’s debt reduction efforts.

Agnico specifically was given a long-term issuer rating to A3, from Baa1, with the outlook changed to “stable.” Per Moodys, “The upgrade reflects Agnico’s strengthening credit profile, supported by stable gold production and conservative financial policies, including $1.25 billion in debt repayments between January 2024 and June 2025.”

Additionally, the credit rating agency said it expects Agnico will be able to maintain production at over three million ounces per year with operating cash costs under $1,000 per ounce, adding the firm would “continue to adhere to conservative financial policies, with financial leverage remaining below 0.5x.”

Agnico’s A3 rating is expected to benefit the firm, owing to its standing as the third largest global gold producer, with production of up to 3.5 million gold ounces annually expected over the coming three years.

AEM maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

On Thursday, Alcoa (AA) presented at the Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025, offering a detailed overview of its strategic initiatives and market challenges.

The outfit said it aims to strengthen the balance sheet and enhance shareholder returns going forward, while acknowledging that it still faces obstacles in the form of ongoing tariff disputes and energy cost constraints.

Elaborating on these initiatives, Executive VP and CFO Molly Beerman told the conference that Alcoa is focused on further strengthening the balance sheet and obtaining its new net debt target. The firm recently announced an adjusted net debt target of $1 billion to $1.5 billion and closed the second quarter at $1.7 billion, within $200 million of that goal.

She added that cash generation is “solid, coming in strong” and the forecast is bullish for the second half of the year, though with variability, as higher metal prices impact accounts receivables.

In terms of the future outlook, Alcoa anticipates a balanced market heading into 2026, with supply constraints possible due to power shortages. On the tariff front, the company’s efforts continue for preferential rates for Canadian metal, with hopes for progress before the United Steelworkers Master Contract (USMC) renegotiation in July 2026.

Capital returns also remain a focus for Alcoa, with the firm maintaining a dividend and with a $500 million share buyback authorization, with potential for increased returns as debt targets are met. The company is also exploring M&A and recycling expansion opportunities going forward, particularly to meet automotive industry demand in Europe.

AA remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) has figured very prominently in the news in the past week after a slew of recent moves. McLane Co., a distribution outfit owned by the Warren Buffett-led company, just established a new technology hub in Austin, Texas, to support its AI acceleration strategy and its growing Information Technology and Digital (IT&D) team.

McLane said the Austin hub will provide it with access to a large pool of talent to help advance its tech and data goals. It will also support about 100 employees with expertise in the cyber, data, AI and cloud engineering fields.

Berkshire also increased its stakes in Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi Corp. (MSBHF) and Mitsui Corp. (MITSY). In total, Berkshire boosted its stake in Mitsubishi to 10.23% from 9.74%, as of August 28.

Berkshire didn’t disclose its investment in Mitsui, as its holdings remain below 10% of the company’s outstanding stock, according to Bloomberg. The company held 9.82% of Mitsui as of March, according to Bloomberg data.

Also in company-related news, Bell Laboratories, a rodent-control company based in Windsor, Wisconsin, is now an operating subsidiary of Berkshire.

Earlier in August, an industry publication and website, Pest Management Professional, reported that Bell Labs, a closely held company, had been purchased by Berkshire on July 31, and that it would continue as a Berkshire unit. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, according to the report.

****

It was announced on Wednesday that Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) will sell all 27.36M of its shares in Centuri Holdings (CTRI) through a public offering.

Following the offering, which is expected to close on Friday, Southwest Gas will no longer hold any ownership in Centuri. Centuri is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by Southwest Gas.

The transaction is part of Southwest’s plans to separate Centuri into an independent, high-growth infrastructure services company. Specifically, the move is aimed at creating two focused, standalone businesses—one utility-focused (Southwest Gas) and one infrastructure services–oriented (Centuri)—to unlock value for shareholders.

Centuri’s deconsolidation means it can now fully pursue growth in utility infrastructure services—including gas/electric distribution, renewables and grid hardening—without being tied to Southwest Gas’s regulated utility priorities.

Centuri’s management also gains more autonomy in terms of capital allocation, as well as pursuing M&A and other partnerships. Analysts believe that separating Centuri from its utility parent can help it win contracts (as indeed it has done recently) with other utilities who might otherwise have seen Centuri as a competitor when tied to Southwest Gas.

The potential payoff for Centuri is that If it executes well, it could benefit from being a focused infrastructure play, with exposure to secular growth drivers like grid modernization, renewable integration and undergrounding projects.

CTRI remains a Hold in the portfolio.

****

On Wednesday, Dollar Tree (DLTR) released Q2 results that included revenue of $4.6 billion that improved 12% from a year ago, driven by a 6.5% comp sales growth, plus per-share earnings of 77 cents that beat estimates by 36 cents.

The company highlighted the quarters “strong sales growth, margin outperformance and market share gains…against an increasingly challenging economic backdrop.”

Additionally, Dollar Tree noted that its second quarter results were aided by positive ticket and traffic trends, as well as a 20-cent tariff-related timing benefit. However, management warned that the benefit will reverse in Q3, which prompted selling pressure for the shares in the wake of the guidance.

Dollar Tree updated its prior EPS guidance from continuing operations to a range of $5.32 to $5.72 to reflect the current operating environment and year-to-date share repurchases. The midpoint of that range was slightly below the consensus expectation, which further weighed on sentiment.

In the earnings call, the top brass said the store has added 2.4 million new customers on a last 12 months basis, consistent with its pace of recent quarters, and with nearly two-thirds of those new customers coming from households earning $100,000 or more. The company also completed 3,600 3.0 format store conversions through Q2, targeting 5,000 by year-end, and opened 254 new stores, including 42 former Party City locations.

Management also announced a new nationwide partnership with Uber Eats, which it said gives Dollar Tree access to Uber Eats’ 25 million customers, “which is a newer and younger demographic that Dollar Tree has yet to fully tap into.”

In terms of outlook going forward, Dollar Tree plans to focus on offsetting cost pressures through five mitigation levers: supplier negotiations, product “respeccing,” shifting country of origin, dropping noneconomic SKUs and pricing adjustments. For full-year 2025, it expects comparable sales growth of 4% to 6% and adjusted EPS of $5.32 to $5.72, assuming current tariff rates.

We’ve already sold three-quarters of our position in DLTR, as the stock has essentially reached our upside target, but I’m prepared to hold onto the remaining quarter if the shares can stabilize in the coming days.

****

BMO Capital raised its price target for Pan American Silver (PAAS) this week, from 38 a share to 45, while maintaining a “market perform” rating on the shares.

The price target increase follows the company’s acquisition of MAG Silver, which recently closed. The Juanicipio asset acquired in the deal adds approximately five million ounces per year of attributable silver production to Pan American’s production profile, representing a nearly 22% jump.

BMO Capital further noted the acquisition brings around $170 million in annual free cash flow at spot prices and reduces the company’s all-in sustaining costs (AISC).

PAAS maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

On Wednesday, SiriusXM (SIRI) presented at the Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, outlining its strategic priorities and financial outlook.

In its presentation, the company acknowledged the challenges in the current advertising marketplace, but emphasized a commitment to expanding its core in-car subscription service and enhancing its ad platform, while highlighting its focus on content strategy, financial performance and future growth prospects.

Specifically, SiriusXM aims to stabilize Pandora’s user base and explore ad-supported tiers, with subscription revenue accounting for 80% of its total revenue.

Operational highlights included the recent launch of a new ad-supported tier in July, priced under $10, with a plan to return to positive net subscriber growth. (The company currently has 30 million subscribers.) Moreover, management said its 360L technology has improved trial conversion rates, churn rates and average revenue per user (ARPU).

The firm said it’s also exploring spectrum assets for new services and revenue streams, and it increased its free cash flow guidance for 2025 to $1.2 billion (up by $50 million). Revenue guidance for the full year remains at $8.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA at $2.6 billion expected.

SIRI remains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

Solventum (SOLV) on Tuesday said that it has sold its Purification & Filtration business to Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO).

The deal is valued at $4 billion in cash and is described by the company as an important step in its plan to reshape the business, with the net proceeds of $3.4 billion to be used primarily to pay down debt.

Solventum also updated its fiscal 2025 guidance, raising adjusted EPS in the range of $5.88–$6.03, from $5.80–$5.95. Net interest expense is now expected at $400 million, down from $450 million.

SOLV remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

UiPath (PATH) released Q2 results on Thursday after the market closed which featured revenue of $362 million that increased 15% year-on-year, plus earnings of 15 cents a share that beat estimates by seven cents.

Management characterized it as a “strong” quarter with the key metric of annual recurring revenue (ARR) growing 11% to $1.723 billion, which it said reflected the team’s “improved execution and the growing momentum of our agentic capabilities.” The company further emphasized that its “automation and AI are stronger together.”

Elaborating on this in the earnings call, UiPath said that new AI and agentic solutions are accelerating deal sizes and increasing commercial momentum, stating, “our AI and Agentic solutions are helping us win deals and increase deal sizes faster than traditional automation engagements and now represent a growing share of commercial activity.”

Recent customer wins in the quarter leveraging agentic products included a “seven-figure deal with a Fortune 15 global technology company” and expansion with Voya Financial, as well as new strategic partnerships and deepened alliances with Microsoft and Deloitte.

The CFO remarked that the firm completed its restructuring during Q2 and that it remains focused on driving productivity and disciplined execution, with more than $1 billion in cloud ARR, which includes both hybrid and SaaS (up more than 25%).

Going forward, the outfit raised revenue guidance to a range of $390 million to $395 million (up 11% if realized) and full fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to a midpoint of $1.57 billion (up 10%). ARR is expected to average $1.77 billion for Q3 (up 30%) and around $1.84 billion for the full year (up 26%).

PATH remains a Buy in the portfolio.

****

Other Stocks of Interest

As an avowed coffee addict, Starbucks (SBUX) is a company that has always been something of a fascination with me. For years, it was one of my favorite local hangouts owing to its welcoming atmosphere, wonderful aromas and always delectable coffee and bake case offerings—all of which made for the perfect setting for working on the laptop or catching up on some reading.

But like many of my fellow coffee lovers, Starbucks has fallen off my frequent visitation list in recent years due to a conspicuous hike in its prices, along with a noticeably (to my eyes at least) less welcoming atmosphere across many of their storefronts. And while I’m still partial to some of their bagged coffees sold at grocery stores (particularly the magnificently flavored Maple Pecan), I find myself spending far less on Starbucks brand home brew coffee in favor of lower-priced offerings, due to what has been a recurring string of conspicuous price hikes in the past year.

Normally, I use this part of the weekly newsletter to bring to your attention some potentially attractive turnaround candidates. But in this case, I’m mentioning Starbucks in the context of what I view as a turnaround stuck in neutral…and potentially in peril.

Starbucks has more than just a personal nostalgia interest for me; it was also the first stock I placed in the monthly Catalyst Report last August when I assumed duties as the chief analyst of the Cabot Turnaround Letter. Within a week or so of its inclusion in that report, the stock shot up 30% after turnaround specialist Brian Niccol took the helm as Starbucks’ CEO.

Of course, we added the company to the CTL portfolio and it returned a nice profit for us, but I later decided to jettison the stock after what I felt would be troubled times ahead for the firm. Subsequent events have done nothing to deter me from that view, although I admit the turnaround could still eventually transpire under Niccol’s capable hands. (Indeed, the firm just achieved its best-ever sales week in U.S. company-operated stores after launching its fall menu, especially buoyed by nostalgic favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte.)

But what still concerns me, other than the unsettling increase in its coffee and baked goods prices, is what appears to be a drop in overall demand for its signature brews. According to a recent company release, Starbucks is reducing its weekly production by two days in its domestic roasting and packaging facilities in a bid to cut costs.

Starbucks said it will now adopt a five-day production schedule, down from seven days, at five plants in the U.S. starting in January, putatively to cut costs to help pay for upgrades elsewhere. The release further indicated the company no longer needs to operate the plants seven days a week (which run 24 hours a day) to meet current demand. This sounds like falling demand for coffee, or at least normalization or a plateau in demand. Regardless of the reason, it’s not promising for the firm’s intermediate-term coffee sales outlook (historically the firm’s bread-and-butter).

What’s more, the company is trying to rebound from six consecutive quarters of same-store sales declines (down about 2% globally and similarly in the U.S.), with margins still under pressure. Plus, it recently capped off a 2% pay raise to all salaried employees after undergoing substantial corporate staff layoffs earlier this year (1,100 employees worldwide, or 7% of the workforce).

One can never discount Niccol’s success as a turnaround artist, particularly in view of his success with Chipotle (CMG). But with inflation’s persistence clearly undermining Starbucks’ legacy coffee business (it’s real claim to fame), it’s hard for me to get enthused over the company’s latest efforts at promoting such offerings as flavored protein cold foam, coconut water-based beverages and iced Chais.

Moreover, before the company can reverse the persistently troubling trend in lower foot traffic at its stores (down 4% in Q2 and even lower on a year-to-date basis), it must do a better job of addressing customer price sensitivity. As one analyst recently observed, “Many (Starbucks) beverages now cost $6 to $8 or more, which makes them feel like a discretionary splurge rather than an everyday habit for a lot of consumers.”

Bottom line: In my view, the firm needs to return not just to its welcoming “third place” atmosphere, it must return to its coffee-first roots. And that means bringing beverage prices down closer to what mainstream consumers see as reasonable, as well as delivering better value upgrades across its menu.

Until that happens, I’ll be keeping SBUX on my watchlist. But I won’t be in a hurry to add it back to the portfolio until the company shows me that it has found a way to effectively deal with persistent cost inflation.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Jul 2025 $9.00 $ 7.30 8.2% -19.0% Buy (20) Small cap Helen of Troy HELE Sep 2025 $24.30 $ 25.70 0.0% 6.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 21.40 0.0% 14.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 11.00 0.0% -20.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 34.00 1.5% 40.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 23.60 4.7% -3.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 8.50 0.0% -25.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 6.30 5.0% 7.0% Buy (12) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 282.00 0.5% 45.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 507.00 0.0% 177.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 148.50 1.0% 204.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 32.00 1.3% -18.0% Hold Large cap SLB Ltd. SLB Nov 2024 $44.05 $ 36.00 3.5% -18.0% Buy (55) Large cap Toast Inc. TOST Dec 2024 $43.00 $ 41.00 0.0% -4.0% Buy (70) Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 20.50 4.2% -12.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 24.60 0.0% 17.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 100.25 0.0% 25.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 73.00 0.0% 0.0% Buy (85)

