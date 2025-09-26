September 26, 2025

When Politics Intersects with Finance

As the dividing line between the public and private sectors becomes increasingly blurred, it’s readily apparent that long-term investment decisions must now be evaluated through a new lens. And that means asking a simple question: “Could the financial asset I’m interested in acquiring be potentially influenced through direct federal intervention?”

The answer to that question is, of course, more complex and demanding than a simple “yes” or “no” can provide. For instance, as we’ve discovered in just the last two weeks, some of the holdings in the Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio have been conspicuously impacted by official interventions, both positively and negatively.

In the case of Intel (INTC), the stock has lately rallied in the wake of the government’s 10% stake in the company last month, and with Nvidia (NVDA) investing $5 billion in Intel for the stated purpose of co-developing custom data center and PC products with Intel, but which some analysts (including Bank of America, Bernstein and others) believe was more about political signaling than about financial rewards.

Regardless of the reasoning, Intel is a clear case of investors benefiting from official intervention.

On the other hand, Kenvue (KVUE) provides a cautionary tale of how the intersection of politics with finance can create problems for investors. Earlier this week, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. suggested that pregnant women should limit their use of Kenvue’s Tylenol, claiming that its active ingredient, acetaminophen, may increase the risk of autism if taken during pregnancy. The stock’s reaction to Kennedy’s press conference has been anything but positive, with shares down 16% in the days since then—reducing Kenvue’s market cap by over $6 billion.

Official interventions, in other words, cut both ways.

While some might take issue with my use of the word “intervention” in describing the case with Kenvue, the point is nonetheless valid: It’s obviously not a case of the government taking a direct action against, or a stake in, the company, but it illustrates how the intersection of politics and finance can have an immediate and significant impact on a private company and its shareholders.

Of course, asking the proposed question of whether federal intervention is likely to impact one’s stock holdings positively or negatively won’t provide a definitive answer. For there is ultimately no way of predicting (at least in most cases) when a future intervention might occur. But the precedent has already been established and the trend is clear; the government has growing strategic interests in various segments of the financial market, with additional stakes in private companies likely to be made going forward.

Our job as investors is to discern which industries—and companies, if possible—are most likely to be subject to official policy actions and make our allocations accordingly.

Concerning Kenvue, my decision to include the stock in the portfolio was heavily predicated on not only my perception of the spinoff’s turnaround potential, but also because of the strength of its brand portfolio. We can now add to the firm’s operational challenges the new problem of what might be termed “reputational challenges” in the wake of the Tylenol controversy, which has obviously created additional headwinds for Kenvue.

Nevertheless, I have no intention of removing the stock from the portfolio. I think we can expect more damage to the shares, near term, but I believe the established value of Tylenol, specifically, and the overall brand portfolio, generally, will eventually assert themselves as investors re-assess Kenvue’s value and product integrity.

Most of the selling pressure Kenvue shares have suffered is likely the result of the market’s concerns over Tylenol. However, it’s fair to say that most of the firm’s annual revenue comes from products other than Tylenol, with the Self-Care segment accounting for a substantial portion of it. With this segment encompassing several products across multiple health indications—including pain relief, colds/flus, allergies, pain and stress relief, smoking cessation and digestive health.

And while the Tylenol controversy will undoubtedly result in lost revenue for that particular brand (at least temporarily), the strength of the other brands in the portfolio should remain relatively unaffected. Moreover, the company’s new leadership, along with growing activist investor intervention (including most recently Sachem Head) should help to restore investors’ confidence in the brands while benefiting the stock price over time.

While we’re on the subject of the Kenvue sell-off, I’m noticing selling pressure is broadening in the overall market. While it hasn’t yet reached a level of major concern, on a near-term basis we’ve seen new 52-week lows on the NYSE increase to abnormally high levels this week, with new lows outnumbering new highs on Thursday—the first time this has happened in a long while.

One possible reason for the increased internal weakness is growing liquidity concerns among participants. Liquidity hasn’t been a major concern all year—particularly since the early-April market low—with several key indicators suggesting that liquidity has remained abundant. But with the Federal Reserve’s Reverse Repurchase Agreement (RRP, which involves the Fed selling some of its Treasury debt to a bank, with an agreement to buy it back later for an agreed upon price) now bottoming out, it’s acting as a drain on financial market liquidity. As recently explained by market analyst Tom McClellan:

“[T]he unwinding of an RRP makes more liquidity available… A bank engages in one of these transactions because having Treasuries on the bank’s balance sheet makes the bank’s overall asset picture look better. The total size of RRPs with the NY Fed reached an astonishing $2.5 trillion at the end of December 2022. Now it is down to just $25 billion. Part of the fuel for the big bull market since 2022 has been this unwinding of RRPs, which acted effectively as a form of Quantitative Easing (QE).”

Source: McClellan Chart in Focus

Tom further makes the point that “since RRPs are almost down to zero, the bull market fuel from this source is about at empty. So, if the bull market is going to continue, then it is going to need to find one or more other source of fuel.” (As an aside, he thinks a return to conventional Repurchase Agreements would accomplish this, as the Fed would essentially lend money to banks to help increase liquidity.)

Regardless, the recent diminution of liquidity is something we’ll need to keep an eye on as it will almost certainly have a near-term impact on at least some portions of the portfolio if it continues.

Comments on Portfolio Holdings

Last week, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) participated in the Mining Forum Americas 2025 investor conference, providing an update on the company’s recent mining projects and strategic progress.

CEO Ammar Al-Joundi noted that gold production is “strong” while costs are “exceptional, under control,” while worker safety remains a top priority.

The firm’s five major projects were said to be progressing well, which alone are estimated to contain between 1.3 million and 1.5 million additional ounces of production per year starting in 2030.

Al-Joundi further noted that over the last 20 years, Agnico has grown from one mine to 11 mines over four countries, while emphasizing that it doesn’t consider itself as a global miner but a regional player. He further touted that Agnico has grown from under a quarter million ounces of production to 3.5 million over the last two decades, with new mining projects expected to significantly increase that total.

Additionally, the company noted that its margins in the last quarter were over 60%, in large part due to recent gold price increases, but with “99% of that increase [going] directly to our shareholders.”

Agnico further underscored its turnaround success, noting that it has gone from a net debt position of $200 million to a cash position of $1 billion in just the last year, while paying $400 million in dividends so far this year and buying back $150 million worth of shares. Among its strategic plans going forward is to increase its Malartic mine from around 550,000 ounces a year to over one million ounces a year.

Al-Joundi concluded, “We have the best pipeline we’ve ever had and we have the best exploration results we’ve ever had… margins are pushing close to 70%. The business is looking pretty good.”

AEM maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

As part of its ongoing bid to increase its ownership of Japanese trading houses, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) has raised its stake in Mitsui & Co. (MITSY), with an ownership of more than 10% of the company’s voting rights.

Mitsui is a major diversified company engaged in business operations across a vast array of industries, including mineral and metal resources, energy, machinery and chemicals. The company also functions as a global organizer of major international projects, is a strategic investor and a facilitator of trade, logistics and financing.

Berkshire’s investment foray into Japan’s top five trading houses—including Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo—dates back to 2019. The company initially planned to maintain its investment stakes below 10% in each Japanese firm, but the trading houses agreed to “moderately relax the ceiling” as Berkshire approached this limit, according to Warren Buffett’s latest annual shareholder letter.

“Over time,” Buffett wrote, “you will likely see Berkshire’s ownership of all five increase somewhat.”

BRKB maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

In what is potentially good news for GE Aerospace (GE), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to strike large-scale deals for U.S.-made aircraft. According to Bloomberg, Turkey is looking to purchase Boeing (BA) passenger planes and Lockheed Martin (LMT) fighter jets with domestic production contracts valued at more than $10 billion.

Additionally, the country is also lobbying for U.S. approval to build and assemble GE Aerospace’s F110 and F404 engines at home. The engines are used in American fighter jets, as well as in Turkey’s new indigenous aircraft, including the Hurjet trainer.

“Washington has yet to respond, though Ankara argues that local assembly could help meet rising global demand for U.S. engines,” said Bloomberg.

Moreover, if Erdogan secures the Trump administration’s backing, the agreements would “represent one of the most significant steps toward restoring defense cooperation between the NATO allies in years, while further anchoring Turkey’s ambitions to grow its domestic aerospace and defense industries.”

In other company news, GE Aerospace declared a 36 cent-per-share quarterly dividend last week, in line with the previous one, at a 0.50% forward yield. The dividend is payable on October 27 for shareholders of record September 29.

GE maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Shares of Intel (INTC) rallied to yearly highs on Thursday on a rash of beneficial news for the company. Aside from recent direct investments by both Nvidia (NVDA) and the U.S. federal government, the chipmaker is also benefiting from rumors of additional new investments.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Intel is in discussion with Apple (APPL) for a possible partnership or investment. According to Bloomberg, Intel has approached Apple over the possibility of an investment, as Intel used to be a primary supplier for Mac computers. The two companies also codeveloped Thunderbolt technology, although their arrangement was phased out in 2023. Neither Intel nor Apple have confirmed the report, however.

It also came to light this week that Intel has approached Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) over potential investments in manufacturing or partnerships, according to The Wall Street Journal. The two companies have also discussed a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture, with Taiwan Semi taking a 20% stake in the new company, according to the report.

On a related note, Seeking Alpha reports that there has lately been positive news over a strengthening in the PC market. As SA pointed out, the PC segment “stands as Intel’s most substantial driver of revenue.” Micron Technology (MU) also indicated earlier this week that the PC market is “improving due to the Windows 11 upgrade and the emergence of artificial intelligence-powered PCs.”

In Micron’s earnings call earlier this week, the company’s CEO said, “We now expect PC unit shipments to grow at a mid-single-digit percentage level in calendar 2025 versus our low single-digit percentage growth expectations previously.”

INTC maintains a Hold rating in the portfolio.

****

Analysts at Barclays are touting a “return to fundamentals,” which they say are “essential for navigating the current U.S. stock market during a time of broader economic headwinds and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.”

In a recent note, the investment bank said the time is likely ripe for investors to “get back to the basics” by focusing on balance sheets and financial statements to determine which businesses are well positioned in the current environment.

Barclays noted that the recent Q2 earnings season saw strong returns, with EPS and sales growth of around 11% and 6%, respectively. The analysts also said that Barclays strategists have raised their 2025 price target for the S&P 500 from 6,050 to 6,400 while revising EPS projections higher following a fiscal first half that was “stronger than expected.”

On that score, Newell Brands (NWL) was among the stocks Barclays targeted as being worthy additions to a fundamentally-driven portfolio. The analysts said the company is one of a few in the consumer staples arena with “idiosyncratic drivers to the upside” among firms with a mid-sized market cap.

NWL maintains a Buy rating in the portfolio.

****

RATINGS CHANGES: None.

NEW POSITIONS: We initiated a new position in BILL Holdings (BILL) in this week’s October issue of the newsletter with an upside target of 80. BUY

Catalyst Report

In the latest release of the Cabot Turnaround Letter for October, we discussed two stocks that didn’t quite make the cut for the month’s purchase recommendation.

One of them was UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which is in the early-to-middle stages of a turnaround as of today. The stock’s share price crashed earlier this year in a high-profile fashion, underscored by various regulatory pressures, as well as the assassination of the CEO of its subsidiary, UnitedHealthcare, and which led to a class-action investor lawsuit alleging that UnitedHealth Group concealed certain financial risks. The shares consequently fell from a year-ago high of around 620 to a low of 240 in early August (down 60%), while contributing to a loss of investor confidence.

As noted in the October newsletter, however, after several quarters of underperformance, UnitedHealth is seeing progress after the early stages of its turnaround plans have been successfully implemented. The company made a pledge to “earn back” shareholder trust and has so far delivered on it by means of a leadership reset, a renewed emphasis on cost discipline, a restoration of insurance profitability, a re-establishment of earnings guidance and numerous reforms for its Optum business.

All told, the positive factors for the company are now outweighing the negatives, and the return of several major institutional investors further bolsters my confidence that the stock will eventually return to the higher levels of recent years.

Also highlighted last week was Ceva (CEVA), which designs and licenses signal processing platforms and AI processors for use in electronic devices, rather than manufacturing physical chips themselves, specializing in IP for areas such as 5G connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 5G), Edge AI (AI at the network’s edge) and sensor fusion.

I pointed out that after hitting a major low around 16 per share last summer (down 80% from its prior high), Ceva has been establishing what looks like a major bottom, with recent signs pointing to a gradual return of forward momentum.

Plus, with the firm’s shift away from cloud and increasingly toward AI, it should serve as a major demand catalyst and propel a sustained rebound for Ceva in the years ahead. What’s more, Ceva’s high-value portfolio is another attraction that should allow it to remain a relevant name in an otherwise competitive field as more customers adopt its essential and in-demand IP.

Now let’s look at two more stocks that made my list of top potential turnarounds for the October issue. One of them is Platinum Group Metals (PLG), which explores and develops platinum and palladium properties, also exploring for gold, copper, nickel and rhodium deposits. The Vancouver-based company primarily operates in South Africa, but also holds mineral rights in Canada.

Along with the broader commodity group known as the platinum group metals (PGM), the company is experiencing something of a turnaround. The platinum market itself is expected to run its third consecutive year of supply deficits for 2025, with an anticipated shortfall of 966,000 ounces. Much of the supply side weakness comes from South Africa, due to operational restructuring, delays, maintenance problems and some shafts nearing end-of-life.

However, platinum end-use demand is increasing worldwide, including for the classic automotive sector (which uses the metal for catalytic converters), while industrial uses like chemicals and synthetic fuel demand is growing. Meanwhile, both jewelry and investment demand for the metal is also rising, notably in China, as substitution dynamics are at play with platinum now being preferred to gold due to cheaper prices.

As for the company, Platinum Group Metals is losing money, but its losses are shrinking. For instance, in the nine months ended May 31, its net loss was $3.4 million, which was an improvement from the year-ago $4 million loss.

Of significance, its key Waterberg project in South Africa—with a measured and indicated resource of 33.8 million ounces and a projected annual production of 350,000 ounces of platinum, palladium, gold and rhodium—is being advanced, with an updated feasibility study recently released. It also has favorably revised its mineral resource/reserve estimates, with recent progress being made in securing new project funding.

The company also recently entered an arrangement with Ajlan & Bros. and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment for a smelter and base metal refinery in Saudi Arabia, which could help with processing downstream and mitigate some its dependency on external processing. Altogether, the measures are helping to propel what looks to be a sustainable early-stage turnaround for Platinum Group Metals.

A final factor is worth mentioning: As Carl Delfeld of the Cabot Explorer recently noted, platinum is setting up for what could be regarded as a classic “reversion to the mean” snapback. He wrote last week in a Cabot Wealth Daily article that the metal is “trading near the lowest discount to gold in history. By this I mean the price of platinum divided by the price of gold for nearly four decades.”

As platinum has typically traded at higher prices than gold in recent decades, a mean reversion is likely to eventually transpire, making platinum—and by extension its “sister” metal palladium (which shares similar properties and is also used in catalytic converters)—vulnerable to upside price pressures in the coming years.

Accordingly, I view Platinum Group Metals as a worthy proxy for owning both metals.

Next is GlobalFoundries (GFS), which is one of the world’s leading semiconductor contract manufacturers. It provides a mix of design, development and fabrication services for several high-growth markets (including mobile devices, personal computers and data centers). Specifically, it provides design enablement services (EDA support, IP libraries, design kits and packaging solutions) that help customers design chips suited for its fabs. It’s also a major provider of the chips and nodes used in EVs.

After coming public in October 2021, the shares initially performed well, but then took a dive due to the company’s overexposure to the saturated smart mobile device market and a broader cyclical downturn in the semiconductor industry. What’s more, GlobalFoundries’ focus on mature, feature-rich nodes meant that it had not significantly capitalized on the booming demand for advanced AI chips, unlike its larger competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

However, a recent push into automotive, communications infrastructure and other areas is starting to show strong promise, helping to propel a rebound for the firm. As one sign of the turnaround’s success, its automotive end market grew 36% year-over-year in Q2, while gross margins improved and operating expenses declined.

Elsewhere on the funding front, earlier this summer, the U.S. federal government announced a $16 billion investment with the firm to re-shore essential chip manufacturing and accelerate AI growth. GlobalFoundries is also collaborating with major technology companies such as Apple, SpaceX, AMD, Qualcomm and others that are committed to re-shoring semiconductor production to the U.S. and diversifying their global supply chains.

All told, the company appears to be in the early stages of what looks like a sustainable turnaround, moving from a loss to beating earnings expectations and growing revenue modestly, even as it shifts its strategy toward higher-growth, differentiated segments, making large investment commitments and obtaining government support.

Operational challenges remain, but analysts increasingly see excellent long-term growth opportunities for GlobalFoundries in the areas of industrial robotics, automotive, satellite tech and smart glasses.

Please feel free to share your ideas and suggestions for the podcast and the letter with an email to either me at cdroke@cabotwealth.com or to our friendly customer support team at support@cabotwealth.com. Due to the time and space limits we may not be able to cover every topic, but we will work to cover as much as possible or respond by email.

Portfolio

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. Current Price * Current Yield Total Return Rating and Price Target Small cap Helen of Troy HELE Sep 2025 $24.30 $ 23.80 0.0% -2.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Centuri Holdings CTRI Oct 2024 $18.70 $ 20.60 0.0% 10.0% Hold Mid cap UiPath PATH Jan 2025 $13.80 $ 12.20 0.0% -11.0% Buy (18) Mid cap Pan American Silver PAAS Feb 2025 $24.20 $ 36.80 1.3% 52.0% Hold Mid cap SiriusXM SIRI Mar 2025 $24.50 $ 23.40 4.8% -4.0% Buy (40) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Jun 2025 $11.40 $ 7.90 0.0% -30.0% Buy (15) Mid cap Newell Brands NWL Aug 2025 $5.90 $ 5.20 5.1% -12.0% Buy (12) Mid cap BILL Holdings BILL Oct 2025 $53.50 $ 53.20 0.0% -1.0% Buy (80) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 $195.00 $ 297.00 0.5% 52.0% Hold Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 $183.00 $ 495.00 0.0% 170.0% Hold Large cap Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Nov 2023 $49.80 $ 160.00 1.1% 221.0% Hold Large cap Alcoa Corp. AA Oct 2024 $39.25 $ 32.00 1.3% -18.0% Hold Large cap Kenvue KVUE Apr 2025 $23.30 $ 16.20 4.9% -30.0% Buy (30) Large cap Intel INTC Apr 2025 $21.00 $ 30.60 0.0% 46.0% Hold Large cap Dollar Tree DLTR May 2025 $80.00 $ 94.00 0.0% 18.0% Hold Large cap Solventum SOLV Jun 2025 $73.00 $ 70.50 0.0% -3.0% Buy (85)

