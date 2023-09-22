September 22, 2023

This week there were no earnings reports or ratings changes.

Western Digital (WDC) – Merger/spin-off talks with Kioxia heating up.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – FDA says active ingredient in cold medicines is completely ineffective.

Market Cap Recommendation Symbol Rec. Issue Price at Rec. 9/21/23 Current Yield Rating and Price Target Small cap Gannett Company GCI Aug 2017 9.22 2.58 - Buy (9) Small cap Duluth Holdings DLTH Feb 2020 8.68 5.77 - Buy (20) Small cap Dril-Quip DRQ May 2021 28.28 27.91 - Buy (44) Small cap L.B. Foster FSTR Jul 2023 13.60 18.64 - Buy (44) Small cap Kopin Corp KOPN Aug 2023 2.03 1.24 - Suspended Mid cap Mattel MAT May 2015 28.43 21.53 - Buy (38) Mid cap Adient plc ADNT Oct 2018 39.77 36.52 - Buy (55) Mid cap Xerox Holdings XRX Dec 2020 21.91 16.34 6.1% Buy (33) Mid cap Viatris VTRS Feb 2021 17.43 9.69 5.0% Buy (26) Mid cap TreeHouse Foods THS Oct 2021 39.43 46.06 - Buy (60) Mid cap Kaman Corporation KAMN Nov 2021 37.41 20.25 4.0% Buy (57) Mid cap The Western Union Co. WU Dec 2021 16.40 12.93 7.3% Buy (25) Mid cap Brookfield Re BNRE Jan 2022 61.32 33.49 1.7% Buy (93) Mid cap Polaris PII Feb 2022 105.78 104.45 - Buy (160) Mid cap Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT Mar 2022 16.01 12.48 - Buy (24.50) Mid cap Janus Henderson Group JHG Jun 2022 27.17 26.68 5.8% Buy (67) Mid cap Six Flags Entertainment SIX Dec 2022 22.60 23.74 - Buy (35) Mid cap Kohl’s Corporation KSS Mar 2023 32.43 20.90 9.6% Buy (50) Mid cap Frontier Group Holdings ULCC Apr 2023 9.49 4.84 - Buy (15) Mid cap Advance Auto Parts AAP Sep 2023 64.08 58.24 6.9% Buy (98) Large cap General Electric GE Jul 2007 304.96 112.99 0.3% Buy (160) Large cap Nokia Corporation NOK Mar 2015 8.02 3.87 2.4% Buy (12) Large cap Macy’s M Jul 2016 33.61 10.84 6.1% Buy (25) Large cap Newell Brands NWL Jun 2018 24.78 9.07 3.1% Buy (39) Large cap Vodafone Group plc VOD Dec 2018 21.24 9.98 10.2% Buy (32) Large cap Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Apr 2020 183.18 363.28 - HOLD Large cap Wells Fargo & Company WFC Jun 2020 27.22 42.32 3.3% Buy (64) Large cap Western Digital Corporation WDC Oct 2020 38.47 44.44 - Buy (78) Large cap Elanco Animal Health ELAN Apr 2021 27.85 11.33 - Buy (44) Large cap Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Aug 2021 46.53 21.45 8.9% Buy (70) Large cap Volkswagen AG VWAGY Aug 2022 19.76 13.70 6.7% Buy (70) Large cap Warner Bros Discovery WBD Sep 2022 13.13 11.51 - Buy (20) Large cap Capital One Financial COF Nov 2022 96.25 98.93 2.4% Buy (150) Large cap Bayer AG BAYRY Feb 2023 15.41 12.67 4.3% Buy (24) Large cap Tyson Foods TSN Jun 2023 52.01 53.05 3.6% Buy (78)

